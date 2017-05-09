Will The Rate Of U.S. Economic Growth Rebound In Q2?

This week we examine personal income and spending, auto sales, construction spending, factory orders, the ISM and PMI Manufacturing and Services Indices, as well as the jobs report.

Our objective is to identify what are leading indicators of economic activity in hopes of gaining insight as to whether the economy is strengthening or weakening.

Personal Income and Spending

This report closes out the first quarter as ugly as it started. Personal income was up just 0.2% in March, with the wages and salaries component up just 0.1%. February's gain of 0.4% was revised lower to 0.3%. Personal spending (personal consumption expenditures or PCE) realized no increase in March, and February's paltry gain of 0.1% was also revised to no change.

What saved the day in March from the perspective of economic growth is that the rate of inflation declined. The Personal Consumer Expenditures price index, which is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation, declined 0.2%. This led to an increase in real (inflation-adjusted) personal consumption expenditures of approximately 0.3%, following two monthly declines.

I believe average hourly earnings are a better measurement of consumer spending power than personal income figures. It is real average hourly earnings that is the most important metric, because we want to know if consumers are realizing an increase in their purchasing power. So far we have seen three consecutive declines in the monthly data on a year-over-year basis. This is clearly having an impact on consumption, despite surging consumer confidence.

Auto Sales

Auto sales have been deteriorating since the beginning of this year, serving as a major roadblock to faster rates of consumer spending growth. The chart below looks like the crest of a wave that has started to roll over. Sales declined 3% on a year-over-year basis in April to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 16.88 million. Domestic auto sales declined 8.7%. The current sales cycle is undoubtedly over, as the macro-data suggested late last year.

Inventories remain at the highest level in a decade, incentives continue to increase to maintain the current sales pace, and delinquencies at the low end are beginning to rise as financial conditions tighten. The current decline in auto sales will have negative implications for manufacturing, industrial production and eventually employment. Today it is a canary that we need to keep a close eye on.

Construction Spending

The construction spending report includes the total value of all new construction activity for residential, non-residential and public projects. Overall construction spending fell 0.2% in March, but February's increase of 0.8% was revised up to 1.8%, which more than offset the decline. The year-over-year rate of growth was 3.6%. Residential construction remains strong, while non-residential continues to be soft, as businesses remain cautious with respect to capital spending. This runs contrary to the strong business confidence figures we have seen in recent months. Spending by federal, state and local governments continues to decline on a year-over-year basis. With the Trump administration mired in healthcare legislation in hopes that tax reform will follow, it is looking as though infrastructure spending will be a 2018 event at the earliest.

Factory Orders

Factory orders measure the change in dollar value for both durable and non-durable goods orders, updating the most recent durable goods report with more information.

This report looks like a repeat of last month. Orders rose just 0.2% in March, but excluding transportation (aircraft) they fell 0.3%. Core capital goods, which excludes defense and aircraft, showed an improved increase of 0.5%. This represents a flicker of hope that business investment may be on the upswing. While we saw no improvement in inventories, there was good news in terms of unfilled factory orders, which rose 0.5%. One concern I have is that airline orders probably can't sustain their current pace, as they are playing catch-up following a slow 2016.

ISM and Markit Services Indices

The Institute for Supply Management's service sector survey rose to a much stronger reading of 57.5 in April, led by a surge in new orders. Readings above 50 indicate expansion, while readings below 50 indicate contraction. Survey participants saw strength in backlogs and exports. The weakest category of this report was the employment sub-index, which fell for the second month in a row to just 51.4.

I am not a huge fan of the ISM survey. The index readings for the first three months of this year were consistent with what the ISM indicated was a rate of economic growth close to 3%. The April reading is supposedly consistent with a rate of growth of 3.3%. There is clearly something wrong because we haven't been close to a 3% rate of growth in several years. The ISM has consistently overstated the level of economic activity based on its survey results. I think a better approach is to focus on whether the index reading is strengthening or weakening over time.

It is notable that service employment is particularly weak in this report, yet the Bureau of Employment Statistics claims that 211,000 jobs were created in April.

Markit's PMI Services index rose modestly to 53.1 in April, bouncing off a six-month low that it touched in March. Markit's index has indicated lower levels of economic activity than the ISM, making it a more reliable indicator as of late. The one consistency between the two reports is that both show very weak employment activity with Markit reflecting the weakest growth in hiring in seven years.

ISM and PMI Manufacturing Index

The Institute for Supply Management's manufacturing index took a breather, falling for a second month in a row to 54.8 in April from 57.2 in March. This number still indicates continued expansion in the manufacturing sector, albeit at a slower rate. The decline was led by new orders and employment, while production remained strong and inventories were relatively flat.

Again, the ISM indicates that this level of manufacturing activity is consistent with a rate of economic growth of 3.6%, based on historical survey results and GDP figures. I don't buy it. It is again overstating the level of activity.

Markit's PMI Manufacturing index is much weaker than the ISM report, falling for a third month in a row from 53.3% in March to 52.8% in April. This is a seven-month low. New orders weakened and production slowed, but the sector is still growing. What this report is showing is a deceleration from the level of activity in the first quarter of the year.

The Jobs Report

I wrote about the jobs report on Friday, so I won't repeat myself. I will say that I am far more interested in the income earned by those who already have a job rather than the number of jobs newly created. Average hourly earnings growth slipped to 2.5% in April from 2.6% in March. This is moving in the wrong direction, and it is not consistent with full employment. The chart below looks a lot like the crest of the wave for annualized auto sales that is starting to roll over, which makes sense considering that income fuels consumer spending - not job creation.

Conclusion

This report has been expecting a continued deceleration in the rate of economic growth from what we realized in 2016. The initial estimate for first-quarter GDP was 0.7%. The consensus was expecting a reacceleration, as can be seen in the figures below. Estimates were reduced with incoming data, as forecasts were overly optimistic.

Now the focus shifts to whether we will realize the second-quarter rebound or the rate of growth will continue to slow. The Atlanta Fed is currently forecasting a rate of growth of 4.2% for the second quarter, while the consensus of economists expects a rate that approximates 2.7%. Again, these are overly optimistic and I expect these estimates to be reduced dramatically as the quarter progresses. I see little improvement from the sub-1% rate of economic growth we saw in the first quarter. The only event that might alter this outlook is a return to real-income growth in the months ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.