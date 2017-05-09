Saudi Arabia Has Some Of The Strongest Private Sector Inflow Growth In The World

This report was produced using a balance of national accounts assessment of Saudi Arabia.

One can summarize the national accounts in the following formulas:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

and

GDP = Private Sector [P] + Government Sector [G] + External Sector [X]

These are accounting entities.

See the methodology section below for more detail on this formula.

The private sector is where the stock market is and we as investors want the stock market to go up. The stock market can only go up if the flows into it are positive. The private sector derives income from three sources:

Credit creation from banks. Externally from overseas commerce. Government spending.

In an ideal scenario, the private sector would receive large, and growing income flows from all three sources, and at the very least, the overall impact should be a positive flow even if one or two of the three flows are negative. The stock market in the private sector, as well as all other private financial assets, should rise if the overall income flow into the private sector is positive. Certainly, the stock market would be unlikely to rise if the income flows were negative. Even in a shrinking economy, some sectors can grow while the rest of the pie shrinks.

We will look at each inflow in turn and start with the private sector.

Private Sector

The chart below shows the level of private credit creation entering the private sector through commercial banks. This is for claims on banks which are not quite the same as private credit creation but as close as one can get with the data available.

The chart shows that private credit creation is has increased dramatically in late 2015 and into 2016. A doubling, but is only 0.5% of GDP.

The chart below shows the stock market.

The chart shows the stock market made a huge high in 2007 up to almost 20000 and then fell to around 7000 at the bottom of the GFC boom-bust. Since then the stock market has been weak and is below the midpoint of the all time high.

A colleague of mine has produced the following chart of how the stock market might trade. This is useful for optimizing an entry into a position and not being underwater straight away, which is annoying and nearly always happens. He sees further downside to waiting before making an entry.

The chart below shows GDP.

The chart shows that GDP has risen strongly since 2000, suffered a small setback in the 2007 GFC boom-bust and has more recently rolled over and is in decline. This is not a good trend.

The following chart shows the M3 money supply. Very sensibly the money supply has not risen in the face of a declining GDP. Up until GDP began to roll over the money supply was moving up with it and has flattened off with the decline in GDP, this not being inflationary.

The chart below shows inflation.

The inflation rate has been in decline since a peak in 2008-09. In 2016 the inflation rate dropped quickly down close to zero. Inflation is not an issue.

In any private sector, one would like to see the customer base expanding and ever more transactions, and for that, you need people and lots of them. The chart below shows population.

The chart indicates that the population growth has steadily grown and there are over 30 Million people in the economy.

One must also have jobs for this population so they can earn an income, produce things and makes sales to. The chart below shows total employed persons.

The chart reveals that the number of employed persons has steadily grown and appears more recently to have flattened off and gone into slight decline. It is too early to tell if this is a long or short term trend. Certainly, the longer term trend shows steady growth.

The flip side of employed persons is unemployed persons and shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the unemployment rate has moved in a steady range of 4 to 6.5 percent since 2001. There is an unemployed, idle supply of labor here that the private sector has no demand for and that the government could employ for public works to enhance basic infrastructure and thus lower the cost of doing business for the private sector which would tend to add jobs to it.

Current neo-liberal economic principles dictate that the inflation rate is more important than the level of employment and that a stock of unemployed people can be used to both set a low price for labor and keep inflation down by reducing aggregate demand. The unemployment level could therefore be intentional public policy.

House prices in Saudi Arabia are falling from their peak reached in January 2015. So far they have fallen 13.5% since the peak. Prices are falling from a very high nouveau and this represents cost price deflation which can be a good thing as it lowers the cost of business by bringing down rental and accommodation costs they every person needs to have.

Households have some debt though, as the table below shows.

Domestic credit to private sector (% of GDP World Bank 2015) 56.60% HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO GDP NA HOUSEHOLD DEBT TO INCOME NA

(Sources: World Bank, Trading Economics as marked)

The private household sector is in no way fragile and susceptible to a steep fall should an economic shock occur such as a dot-com or GFC boom-bust. A country with little private debt can sustain levels of aggregate demand for much longer given that it will take generations for the population to reach "peak debt" of around 150% of income and a collapse in aggregate demand. Professor Steve Keen posits that private debt levels of 150% are the critical point.

The bottom line is the private sector is growing in terms of credit growth and population and has low debt levels. On the reverse side, GDP is declining, and this is not a good trend.

External Sector

The external sector captures trade and commerce with other countries and is best captured by the current account. The current account is exports minus imports, and it also captures capital flows in and out of the country from financial transactions and investments. A positive overall result is best.

The chart below shows the current account balance.

The chart shows that the current account is draining money out of the private sector. This is critical for SA as this was the chief source of income inflow into the private sector. SA is all about oil products exports as the pie chart below shows.

(Source: Trading Economics)

When the price of oil falls, as it has done over the last few years, SA export revenues fall for the same or more amount of oil products exported.

The oil price has fallen a lot like the chart below shows.

Important for the external sector is the currency exchange rate. Currencies tend to gain strength when their asset backing improves. Rising GDP and employment levels normally give the currency strength and vice versa.

The normal rules of logic do not apply to SA as it pegs its currency to the USD. As the chart below shows, the exchange rate is fixed.

A currency peg puts an artificial constraint on the economy as it makes it beholden to the currency that it is pegged too. To maintain the peg SA must buy and sell Riyals to manage the exchange rate. This means that SA must have a stock of USDs with which to use to manage the exchange rate.

SA earns USD when it sells oil as the trade is denominated in USD. These are then added to the stock of foreign exchange reserves shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the stock of foreign exchange reserves is trending downwards. At some point, the stock of reserves reaches zero, and the peg must be abandoned, and the local currency freely floated. At the present rate of change of 450,000 SAR Million per year, SA will exhaust its stock of foreign exchange reserves in four years time (2021). A lot can happen in that time to break such a linear calculation, such as the sale of State assets, recovery in the oil price, tourism boom, etc.

Moving off a currency peg and becoming a currency sovereign provides greater fiscal space for managing an economy and is by no means a fatal consequence. It might even be of great benefit and confound the critics who in the main have no knowledge of functional finance, reserve banking and balance of national accounting. Critics making the mistake of applying a household analogy that does not apply to a currency sovereign.

Being on a currency peg is far more fiscally constraining than being off one.

Government Sector

The government budget is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows the government is at present adding to the private sector in a large way and is at present the main source of income. This has not always been the case, and one can see from the chart that SA has on many occasions, and for years on end, drained the private sector of funds.

SA while a sovereign nation is not a currency sovereign and is fiscally constrained in the same way as if it were on a gold standard or a household, it can run out of money. SA must always manage its economy with an eye on the currency peg and the need to maintain a stock of foreign exchange currency reserves for use in defending the Riyal. The surpluses that one sees in the chart were times when the government was building a stock of foreign exchange currency reserves, that are now being given out both domestically and nationally.

The table below shows taxes. Taxes drain money out of the private sector and destroy financial assets.



(Source: Trading Economics)

The tax rates compared with the rest of the world are low and relatively simple.

The best tax is the personal income tax at zero percent. It is ironic that SA has the ideal tax rate for a currency sovereign but is not a currency sovereign; and that those countries that are currency sovereigns and do not need to tax have really high tax rates, especially on households.

There is no value added tax or sales tax complicating businesses and adding dead-weight collection costs onto every transaction. Very commendable.

Saudi Arabia is not a currency sovereign and does need to tax and/or borrow money from the private and external sectors to fund itself. Most of the government's revenue comes from external sector oil sales via its stake in the oil business. The rich oil rents are passed onto the population via State employment, low taxes and many subsidized and free services that lower the cost of business and add to sales and profits in the private sector.

This type of ideal existence is a based on oil rents generated from a natural resource endowment. The same sort of existence is possible for other countries too based on the productive rents generated by the community and expressed as currency creation by the government and bestowed on the community within agreed budgets, inflation rate, and exchange rate targets. Governments that are currency sovereign have a sovereign privilege to express the growing productive value of its community by creating currency and spending it into the economy as and when GDP rises. It does not need to tax; it can use the rising GDP to back its currency creation as it spends in the same way that SA uses its oil resource rents to do the same. Few realize that a country's land, labor and capital produces a flow of productive rents that a government can monetize as spending rather than extract with taxes and bonds.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and most importantly, the stock market. For the stock market to move upwards, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation; however, it only needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine and can put in as much as its target inflation rate allows. It is not financially constrained. For a sovereign government with a freely floating exchange rate, any financial constraint such as a matching bond issue is a self-imposed restriction. A debt ceiling is also a self-imposed restriction as is a fiscal brake.

The external sector is trade with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upwards, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is always growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

The following formula can express this relationship:

Private Sector = Government Sector + External Sector

and

GDP = Private Sector + Government Sector + External Sector

These are accounting entities.

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries with stock markets located in private sectors that are receiving positive income flows overall. Top marks come where private credit creation, the government sector, and external sector are both in plus and trending upwards. Saudi Arabia gets top marks as all three are positive.

Applying the Numbers

When we take our inputs and place them in our formula, we can calculate the following sectoral flow result based as a percentage of GDP. Note that GDP is declining, so the flows also decline in absolute terms even if static as a percentage.

Private Sector Credit Creation [P] External Sector [X] Government Sector [G] TOTAL [P]+[X]+[G] Yearly 0.50% -8.20% 17.30% 9.60%

(Source: Trading Economics and Author calculations based on same)

At present, this is one of the best scorecards on the planet regarding overall flows. Clearly, the external sector is a big drain on the private sector. Oil revenues no longer cover the cost of imports or add to the stock of foreign currency reserves.

The combined flows into the private sector are over 9% and one of the highest rates of revenue generation and flow in any land in the world at present. This represents a strong argument for making an investment into the private sector and thus the stock market located in it.

The mainstay private sector income source is government spending, and this can be monitored in advance in their annual budget. They advertise in advance how much they plan to spend and where. If one sees in a forthcoming budget that cuts are coming one can exit an investment early.

Significant upside exists if a recovery in the oil price occurs. This is, however, unlikely as the middle east has lost its importance as the swing oil producer in the world. Advances in technology have opened up oil reserves in other parts of the world that were formerly not viable. OPEC can no longer dictate the supply and price of oil, an oil embargo crisis such as occurred in the 1970s and 1980s can no longer happen. Lower for longer appears the new standard. This has positive ramifications for all facets of production as oil is present in most products containing plastic and is not limited to fuels and lubricants. Low oil prices have caused cost price deflation which is the best sort of deflation and similar to an interest rate reduction in that it lowers the cost of doing business and is an item present in one form or another in almost every transaction that we make in everyday business. Lower oil and finance costs cause overall business profits to rise even at the same level of sales for all industries, except for oil and finance.

If you wish to share in business owners profits and growth in Saudi Arabia, you can do so using the iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA).

In the next article, we have a look at the Netherlands with 9.5% income flows to the private sector and a truly monumental private debt level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.