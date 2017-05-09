Energy Transfer Partners Is Starting A New Chapter

The last couple of years have been tough for many midstream master limited partnerships, but the Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) has been hit particularly hard. The worst, however, seems to be over for the Dallas, Texas-based MLP as things are finally beginning to turn.

Energy Transfer Partners, like a number of other midstream MLPs, has found it difficult to meaningfully grow volumes, earnings and distributable cash flows in the downturn. Last year, for instance, Energy Transfer Partners' adjusted EBITDA and DCF dropped by 1.9% and 9.7% to $5.61 billion and $3.08 billion in 2016 respectively. The MLP also failed to cover its distributions with the DCF, which translated into a weak (less than 1x) coverage ratio. The distribution coverage ratio fell from 0.98x in 2015 to just 0.87x in 2016 as the MLP faced a shortfall of $54 million in 2015 which expanded to $456 million in 2016. The weak coverage ratio was clearly not sustainable and the management warned about the possibility of a 15% to 25% cut in distributions.

In the meantime, Energy Transfer's major project, the Dakota Access Pipeline, faced major delays due to severe opposition from some American Indian tribes and environmentalists. Eventually, Energy Transfer's unit-holders did see their distributions decline by almost 24% after the MLP completed its merger with its smaller, sister entity Sunoco Logistics (NYSE:SXL) last month.

The new Energy Transfer Partners, which now includes Sunoco Logistics, has recently announced quarterly distributions of $0.54 per unit for Q1-2017 which, on paper, seems like a ~50% cut from the previous (Q4-2016) distribution of $1.06 per unit. But Energy Transfer's unit-holders have received 1.5 units of the new MLP against each old unit, which translates into a quarterly distribution of roughly $0.80 ($0.535x1.5=$0.8025), depicting a drop of 24% from the previous distribution.

However, Energy Transfer has recently released its Q1-2017 results which show that things are finally beginning to improve. On a pro forma basis for the merger, Energy Transfer saw adjusted EBITDA climb by $2 million from a year earlier to $1.41 billion. The DCF, however, dropped by 4.5% from last year to $907 million, but that was driven in large part by the unfavorable impact of LIFO inventory accounting rather than any operational issues. Moreover, Energy Transfer's coverage ratio finally moved to a more comfortable level of 1.13x as the DCF easily covered distributions of $806 million, which were down 10% sequentially and 12% year-over-year on an actual/non-pro forma basis.

The MLP's future outlook is looking bright. That's because the massive 1,172-mile Dakota Access Pipeline, which came with a price tag of $3.78 billion, is gearing up to begin commercial operations in the coming weeks. During the latest conference call, the management said that the construction work is "mechanically complete" and the line is on track to "begin the first month of service under the committed transportation service agreements on June 1." The accompanying 754-mile ETCO pipeline is also ready to start-up next week. The startup of two crude oil pipelines will mark the completion of Energy Transfer's Bakken Pipeline project, the MLP's largest undertaking, which will help Bakken oil producers in transporting crude oil to Patoka, Illinois, Nederland, Texas and the Gulf Coast.

In the meantime, Energy Transfer has also said that some of its other, relatively smaller, projects have also come online. These include the Panther processing plant, Trans-Pecos Pipeline, Comanche Trail Pipeline, and the WAHA Header. The Rover pipeline, Revolution system, second segment of the Bayou Bridge pipeline, which are some of Energy Transfer's major projects, will be placed into service later this year. Sunoco's Mariner East 2 NGL pipeline will also start-up by the end of next quarter. This will be followed by start up of other projects, such as a new Lone Star Fractionator, the second Rebel processing plant, Mariner East 2 expansion and the Permian Express 3 pipeline, in the subsequent years.

These projects have put Energy Transfer in a great position to post a turnaround from this year. Meanwhile, the supplies of natural gas, NGL, and crude oil are expected to climb by 16.7%, 24.6%, and 21.3% respectively between now and 2020, as per data from Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). With support from rising supplies, Energy Transfer will continue to grow beyond 2017. Note that Energy Transfer, which was originally a gas-focused company, will now also capitalize on the surge in liquids (NGL and crude oil) production following its merger with liquids-focused Sunoco.

Energy Transfer currently comes with a distribution yield of 9.4%. The MLP has said that it expects to achieve "low double-digits" distribution growth in the "near-term." I believe Energy Transfer will likely post higher earnings and distributable cash flows in the coming quarters, driven in large part by start-up of new projects and the uptake in oil and gas production. That will justify distribution growth. A 10% growth in distribution pushes the yield to 10.4%, which is considerably higher than the current peer average of 7.6%, as measured by ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Energy Transfer has struggled, but that's in the past. The MLP is now well positioned to turn around while rewarding investors with a double-digit yield. I believe this might be a good time to load up on Energy Transfer units.

