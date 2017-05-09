VTTI Energy Partners (VTTI) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

VTTI Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VTTI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 10:00 a.m. ET

Executives

Rob Abbott - CFO

Analysts

Derek Walker - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Rob Abbott

Thank you, and good day and thank you all for joining the VTTI Energy Partners’ Q1 2017 earnings call. Apologies, we were a few minutes late. We were having some technical problems with our phone. So if we do drop again, please bear with us and we’ll dial back in as soon as we can. Please note that the press release announcing our financial results and related slides are available on our website at vttienergypartners.com.

I would like to also remind you that certain declarations made by management during the conference call, will include the use of statements that are forward-looking in nature and will not be based on historical facts. Accordingly, we direct you to the risks and uncertainties disclosure included in the company’s latest filings with the SEC.

With that, I will turn to Slide 4 and our corporate and operating review. Following the buyout offer announcement in March, yesterday we announced that we have entered into a definitive merger agreement with VTTI B.V., pursuant to which VTTI B.V. will acquire, for cash, all of the outstanding common units of the Partnership at a price of $19.50 per common unit. Based on the recommendation of the conflicts committee, the board of directors of the GP of VTTI recommended that the Partnership’s unitholders approve the merger. The merger is expected to close in the third quarter of 2017, and is subject to unitholder approval and satisfaction of certain customary conditions. Upon closing of the merger, the Partnership will be an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of VTTI B.V. and will cease to be a publicly held partnership. In addition, unit holders of the partnership will continue to receive regular quarterly distributions of $0.3360 per unit per unit for each completed quarter prior to the closing date.

In terms of operating financial highlights, we experienced a strong performance in the quarter, consistent with expectation in the same quarter for the prior year, with adjusted EBITDA of approximately $50 million. Tank utilization remains at close to 100% for tank service across the portfolio. And in terms of the market, we continue to see volatility in the spot price and also the shape of the curve with certain products moving into shallow Contango or backwardation at times during the last quarter. And you will have seen a material step lower in spot price at the end of last week. And finally, we are forecasting growth CapEx on a growth basis for the entirety of the MLP of approximately $40 million for the year 2017.

Turning next to page five, we show our financial results for the quarter in more detail. As previously stated, adjusted EBITDA was $50.2 million. This was approximately $3 million lower than the prior quarter, but this was due to the fact that Q4 of 2016 benefited from seasonal excess throughput income, which is always concentrated in the last quarter of any given year. Interest costs remained flat on the prior quarter given our stable capital structure and gearing. We continue to pay immaterial cash tax at our operating entities. However, as highlighted in previous calls, cash tax is likely to grow incrementally during 2017 at the terminal operating level.

Maintenance CapEx has returned closer to its run rate level at approximately $5 million for this quarter. As you recall, there was a significant increase in maintenance CapEx in Q4 of 2016 due to failings. We are expecting $25 million to $27 million for the full year of 2017, in line with the prior year. And finally distributable cash flow was approximately $1 million higher than the prior quarter and the coverage ratio was 1.05 times at the midpoint of our target range of one to 1.1 times through the cycle.

Turning briefly to the last slide on page 6, you can see our balance sheet and hedging position. Our external net debt was broadly stable at approximately $540 million, implying a gearing level of 2.7 times the Q1 adjusted EBITDA on an annualized basis. That’s excluding restricted cash and affiliate debt. And finally, the financial targets and policies that you see here are unchanged from the last quarter. We will look to roll forward the foreign exchange hedging program for an additional year during 2017. The current program currently extends to the end of 2020 with a step down in mid-2019.

With that, we’ll turn to the question-and-answer session and the first question.

Derek Walker

Good morning. Just a quick one on some of your growth projects, on Panama. I think in last quarter you mentioned you’re working through some commercial arrangements there, realizing there are some opportunities for additional growth. Any comments there as far as how those commercial discussions have been going?

Rob Abbott

It’s still early days there, Derek. At the moment we're still focused on kind of integrating the existing assets. Some of our personnel are being sent to Panama to join the management team. There’s various kind of internal aspects that we need to manage such an IT integration. So it’s too early really to comment on those growth projects. I think all we can say is we have tried - we said last time is that there is space to grow there and there are some commercial relationships and dynamics that we think justify growth, but we can’t really comment on the size and timing of those projects at this stage.

Derek Walker

Got it. And then this might be the same answer, but just on South Asia, I know that's another Greenfield opportunity there and I think you mentioned potential for additional growth opportunities I guess. Any comments around how you're looking at growing out that particular position?

Rob Abbott

Yes. Not very much we can say. As you know, we announced that in the last quarter and we - until that transaction is completed - so it’s signed but not yet closed. Until it is closed, we're not going to disclose more information to the market. But as we commented last time, and you're right, it is a Greenfield opportunity that we think has follow on growth potential beyond the initial construction phase. But as soon as that’s closed, we can be more open about the detail.

Derek Walker

Okay, great. Thanks guys.

Rob Abbott

So thank you everybody for joining the Q1 earnings call and we look forward to speaking with you all again soon. Thanks very much.

