How Much Further Can Gold Fall?

We see more downside at key levels as we'll show.

We review key levels and key fundamentals that we think are driving gold.

Where is gold going, and why?

First, a Historical Journey Through Elazar Advisors' Latest Gold Calls on SA

Source: Interactive Brokers; Comments On Chart: Elazar Showing Off

Just for fun, we wanted to review our recent gold calls on Seeking Alpha (see all here):

At the bottom of the chart above, we marked public periods of bearishness and bullishness. We weren't perfect, but not terrible.

For Now, Bearish Fundamentally

Fundamentally, you have two negatives for gold.

1) Inflation is slowing

2) Central Banks are increasingly hawkish.

Inflation Slowing

We have an important CPI number reporting this Friday. The last CPI report was terrible for gold. Flat inflation isn't so exciting for gold.

Both CPI and PCE went negative in the last reading. If Friday is flat or negative again, it won't be so great for gold.

Central Banks Hawkish Anyway

The U.S. Fed makes their decisions based on the stock market being ready for rate hikes. Since the market is ready for a hike in June, there will probably be one.

Source: CME Group

Current Fed Funds are at 75-100bp. The market is at a sky-high 87.7% chance for a rate hike in June to 100-125bp.

We have pointed out countless times that the Fed uses market expectations before they decide to move interest rates. They do not want to surprise markets. It's the "tail wagging the dog" syndrome. Basically, the market decides when there's going to be a hike.

If the Fed didn't want to raise in June, and since they do not want to surprise, they would come out publicly to bring down that 87.7% chance for a rate hike. Since they are fine with the market's call, it likely means the Fed raises in June. You have the two main inflation measures going negative. We'll see what happens on Friday with CPI. Even with that the Fed is still OK with raising rates in June.

Higher rates, but no inflation, kills inflation expectations and should be a negative for gold.

Where Can Gold Go?

Source: Interactive Brokers

We point out on the left side of the chart above why we think 114 for the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) has a lot of support. There was a ton of action there going back to 2014. Breakdowns, failures, and bounce backs all took place at 114. If gold reaches there, we'd expect it to get caught in a spider web (that's an Elazar term; never heard that one before) there. We would be surprised if it quickly broke through that level.

We placed 115s at key points why we think 115 is also a key level that we'd want to see how GLD acts. But it has to hold 114. That means we do not want to see GLD close below 114 -- otherwise, we think it's really lights out and downside. Until we have some change to bullish fundamentals or our "daily" on Pro Trader turns bullish (which can happen any day), we'd need gold to trade above 118 to say we're out of the woods.

Conclusion

For now it looks as if there is risk to 114-115. Fundamentals are not helping. Closing above 118 and gold bugs can breath a sigh of relief. Closing below 114 and it's lights out.

Disclaimer: Securities reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our daily, weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report. Portions of this report may have been issued in advance to subscribers or clients. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.