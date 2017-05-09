Convergys (CVG) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Convergys Corp. (NYSE:CVG)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 09, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

David E. Stein - Convergys Corp.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Analysts

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

William A. Warmington - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Ryan E. Potter - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Joan K. Tong - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Operator

I will now turn the call over to Mr. David Stein, Vice President of Investor Relations.

David E. Stein - Convergys Corp.

(00:00:33-00:00:36) Convergys first quarter 2017 earnings call and webcast presentation. Please note that slides accompanying today's prepared remarks are available on the Convergys Investor Relations website under Events & Presentations.

Today's call contains forward-looking statements that address our expected future performance and that by their nature address matters that are uncertain. These uncertainties may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments.

Please refer to yesterday's earnings release and our most recent filings with the SEC for additional information regarding uncertainties that could affect our future financial results. This includes the Risk Factors provided in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016.

Also during the call, we'll discuss non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted free cash flow, operating income, EBITDA and EPS, as well as constant-currency revenue growth. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures is available in the news release and on the convergys.com website under Investors.

With me on the call today are Andrea Ayers, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Andre Valentine, our Chief Financial Officer. Andrea will provide a summary of our operating performance Andrea will cover our financial results and business outlook. Then we'll open the call for your questions.

Now, I'll turn the call over to Andrea.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Thanks, David. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. The business produced solid results in the first quarter. Revenue was $728 million in the quarter. On a currency adjusted basis, this represents an increase of 2% compared with last year. This includes the contribution from the buw acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA was $99 million in the quarter and adjusted EPS increased 4% to $0.52 compared with $0.50 last year. Adjusted free cash flow was a solid $26 million. During the quarter, we returned $31 million to investors through our share repurchase program and quarterly dividend. Consistent with our commitment to disciplined capital deployment, we're pleased to raise the quarterly dividend to 11%. This marks our fifth consecutive year of dividend growth. On an annualized basis, this increase dividend translates to $0.40 per share.

Now, let's review our operating progress in more detail. Overall industry trends in the first quarter were consistent with our experiences over the past few quarters. We continue to see four key trends. First, the amount of contact center services delivered from lower cost geographies is increasing. Second, clients continue to consolidate vendors to establish more strategic partnerships. Third, we're seeing an upward trend in digital engagements as clients need integrated voice and digital non-voice solutions to maximize the customer experience. And fourth, calls coming into contact centers are generally more complex and require agents with more experience, higher wages and more vertical specific training.

Consumers frequently use multiple channels at once in their quest for service. They prefer mobile or web self-service for low effort and convenience, and prefer calling as a channel for escalating more complex and difficult interactions. Regardless of channel, consumer are always connected, better informed, and on the move, and demand a fast and seamless experience.

For several years, we've invested in a strong portfolio of digital assets to ensure the right customer journey no matter how they chose to connect. As the leading customer experience outsourcer in the United States, we are in a strong position to support our Tier 1 clients in this increasingly digital journey.

Our extensive portfolio of digital assets includes chat, social, IVR, and mobile interaction platforms, digital technologies such as robotic process automation and virtual agents for more efficient operations and consultants to measure analyze and optimize the customer experience. We have hundreds of consultants strategists, data scientists, researchers and engineers in our customer experience center of excellence.

Our analytics teams produce data-driven insights to drive more effective and efficient interactions across all channels. This includes assessing the Voice of the Customer satisfaction levels, propensity to recommend, and other key operating metrics to improve the customer experience for major brands around the world.

Today, more than 20% of our revenue comes from digital, non-voice services on 600 client programs. We're one of the largest in the world at chat and social. Usage rates for these services are rising rapidly. Investment and innovation, insights and operational excellence across our voice and digital non-voice platform positions us well in the industry.

In March, we received recognition for our industry leadership. Gartner, the IT research and advisory company, acknowledged Convergys as a leader in its Magic Quadrant for Customer Management Contact Center BPO, Worldwide. Gartner evaluates providers on their ability to execute and completeness of vision based on research, including numerous client reference surveys and interviews with end users and service providers. The highest evaluation for both execution and vision places the firm in the Leaders Quadrant. Gartner positioned Convergys furthest in the Leaders Quadrant for completeness of vision. A copy of their report is available on our website.

In terms of revenue, in the first quarter, we experienced growth with several existing and new clients. This includes growth with a number of clients in the communications technology, financial services, healthcare, and retail industries. These gains offset the expected decreases with a few of our largest clients. This included approximately $17 million with our largest client, and approximately $11 million with our second largest communications client.

Recall as we said on our last call, the program changes with these two clients are having an outsized effect on our consolidated results. This is masking underlying stability and growth in the rest of our business. Importantly, we remain valued partners for our largest clients, are focused on continuing to serve them well, and we're winning new business and programs across the vertical markets we serve. We see strong demand for our breadth and depth of capabilities with substantial opportunities for future growth.

In terms of new business wins, during the first quarter, we signed new business worth approximately $110 million in 2017 revenue. Over two dozen clients awarded new business to us including several new logos. This includes a broad mix of wins across contact types of vertical markets. We're now investing in agent training and infrastructure ahead of several program ramps for later this year.

Moving to profitability, as we mentioned on our last call, we took actions during the quarter to streamline the business to better align costs to match anticipated revenues. On an adjusted basis, operating income increased 1% and we sustained our operating margin. Moving forward our strong new business signings and steps to streamline operations keep us on track to achieve our revenue and profitability expectations for the year and well positioned for long-term value creation.

In summary, we performed well in the first quarter, generating solid revenue, profit, and cash flow. We continue to invest in our unique global platform to drive long-term profitable growth and diversify our client base. We also remain committed to returning capital to our investors. I want to thank all of our people around the world for their hard work. As a team, we are helping our clients maintain exceptional relationships with their customers.

Now, Andre will provide more detail on our financial results and guidance.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Thank you, Andrea, and good morning. I'll begin with a review of our financial results for the quarter and then discuss our business outlook for the remainder of the year.

Revenue in the first quarter was $728 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased 2% compared with last year. This increase includes a $41 million or 6% contribution from the buw acquisition. Reported revenue reflected a negative foreign currency impact of $8 million.

Our growth in the quarter was driven by new clients acquired from buw, volume increases with several existing clients in the healthcare, retail and financial services industries, and new programs across our verticals. In terms of vertical markets, we experienced overall solid growth in our financial services and other verticals, two-thirds of which was organic. This growth was offset by revenue decreases with some of our largest communications clients, a few technology clients, and certain program completions including the impact of previously divested BPO businesses.

As discussed in our last call, factors negatively impacting the communications vertical included changes, consolidation, and elimination of some programs with our largest clients, the loss of a smaller client last year that we've discussed previously, and most of the adverse foreign currency impact. Factors negatively impacting the technology vertical included the elimination and consolidation of some programs, a client moving some work in-house, and a tough comparison related to high volumes for a large clients launch of a new product last year.

Moving forward, in the second quarter, revenue will be impacted by the customary seasonal pattern as well as continuing volume fluctuations with some clients. As a result, we expect to see a sequential revenue reduction of 5% to 6% in the second quarter. Beginning the third quarter, we anticipate sequential improvements in revenue as new programs begin to ramp.

In terms of our regional mix of contact center employees, at the end of the quarter, 47% of our employees were in the Philippines, 20% were in North America, 14% in EMEA, 12% in India, Southeast Asia and China, and 7% in Latin America.

Turning to profitability, on an adjusted basis, operating income was $71 million in the first quarter and operating margin was 9.8% the same as last year. First quarter EBITDA was $99 million and EBITA margin was 13.6%, a 10-basis point improvement. Adjusted net income was $52 million and the first quarter adjusted earnings per share were $0.52.

As the discrete charges in the quarter indicate, we took actions to streamline our operations in the quarter. This included discrete severance charges of $13 million related to realignment of resources across the business. The payback period on the severance expense will be less than one year. During the quarter, we continued to expand sales capabilities and add go to market resources, to help accelerate growth in other verticals.

GAAP results in the first quarter included $7 million or amortization for acquired intangible assets, $1 million of depreciation from the fair value write-up of acquired property and equipment, and $2 million of integration costs. GAAP results in the first quarter of last year included $7 million of amortization expense, and $3 million of fair value depreciation.

Moving forward, in the second quarter, our profitability will be negatively impacted by investment in agent training and infrastructure in advance of new program ramps later in the year, as well as a seasonal revenue reduction. As a result, we expect to see, a sequential operating margin reduction similar to the decrease in the second quarter of last year. Beginning in the third quarter, we anticipate sequential improvements in profitability as new programs come on line.

Moving to cash flow, we generated $26 million of adjusted free cash flow in the quarter. Compared with the last year, free cash flow in the first quarter was impacted by the timing of payments on accounts payable and accrued expenses. We continue to expect free cash flow to approximate net income over time.

Turning to the balance sheet, at the end of the first quarter, we had cash and short-term investments of $189 million, approximately 70% of this cash was offshore and net debt was a $156 million. Also in the quarter, we repurchased $22 million of stock and paid a $9 million dividend. Yesterday, we were pleased to increase the quarterly dividend 11% to $0.10 per share. This continues a record of raising our dividend every year since we initiated in 2012. Our liquidity remains strong and we have over $0.5 billion of cash in undrawn lines of credit available.

Now, I'll turn to our business outlook for 2017. One quarter into the year, we continue to expect constant currency revenue growth of negative 3% to positive 1%. This includes the 3% lift in 2017 from the buw acquisition and a 4% to 5% revenue headwind from our two largest communications clients. Based on current exchange rates, we expect an approximate $15 million headwind from adverse currency movements compared with last year.

Our profit expectations also remained unchanged. On an adjusted basis, we continue to expect EBITDA margin for the full-year to approximate 12.5%. We are planning for an adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 20%, we assume an average of $102.5 million diluted shares outstanding and, as a result, we expect adjusted EPS growth of negative 3% to positive 3% for the full-year. These expectations include negative seasonal impacts on revenue with sequential decreases in revenue, EBITDA and EPS in the second quarter, and substantial improvement in quarterly results beginning in the third quarter of the year.

Our business outlook does not include acquisition- related impacts such as fair value write-up depreciation, intangible amortization and transaction or integration costs. Also not included in the guidance are impacts from the discrete restructuring cost recorded in the first quarter, future currency fluctuations, non-cash pension settlement charges, any tax expense associated with cash repatriation, significant discrete tax adjustments or future share repurchase activities.

At this time, operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. Our first question comes from Frank Atkins of SunTrust. Your line is now open.

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Thanks for taking my question. Wanted to ask a little bit about the financial services vertical. Anything in particular that drove the performance in that vertical this quarter and, as you look at the pipeline, what do you see in that vertical?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

So Frank, thanks, and good morning. Financial services is a vertical, I think, we've talked to you about before where we felt like we were underweight. We made some changes in management there and we're seeing that begin to grab hold and take place. We saw growth with existing clients in the vertical. We also saw growth with some new logos in that vertical, so I'm feeling good about the team's ability to kick in, perform, and sell our value prop there. We'll continue to focus on it. It's been a big focus of ours for the last year because again we felt we were a little bit underweight, and so team doing a good job there. I feel good about our pipeline.

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay, great. And we've seen some recent data point coming out around a couple of large clients, Charter and Time Warner and some others. And you mentioned in tech vertical, you're seeing some trends towards in-house. What do you think is driving this? Do you think this is a temporary change? Can you talk a little bit about the in-house versus outsourcing dynamic in the industry as you see it today?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Frank, it's Andre. Good to hear from you. As it relates to what we're seeing in the tech vertical, I think in that case, that was fairly episodic and just a client choosing to use some in-house capacity and moving work in-house, and not a real trend there. Our biggest year-over-year driver there is the tough comparison that we referenced from the client who we had introduced a new piece of software, and therefore, had very high volumes first quarter last year. (18:43)

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

In terms of the broader industry trend to bring work back in-house versus outsourced, Frank, we really don't see a lot of that unless a client has a particular situation where they have stranded labor and capacity for some reason, and then you can see that across the client portfolio on occasion. But rarely, do we see them building out infrastructure and consciously pulling work back in-house.

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. and last one from me, we're starting to see more data points about U.S. labor tightness in wages. How is that impacting your outlook as well as clients' decision rather to onshore or offshore if they use as partner?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Yeah. So, you heard me in my prepared remarks mention that we're still seeing the trend toward the use of offshore. That's still a very attractive opportunity for clients as a service channel. We do have a large and robust onshore footprint. We are seeing some wage pressure in certain sites. We are also though seeing the complexity of the work go up and what we see the agents handling. And so we adjust wages and clients then tend to adjust with us on price to accomplish the more complex work type.

And so I think what you'll see over time is the complexity kind of move up. But no question, there is some wage pressure in the U.S. right now in certain markets. It makes hiring in some of those markets somewhat challenging and tight.

Frank C. Atkins - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you very much.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Frank.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Bill Warmington of Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

William A. Warmington - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good morning, everyone.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Hey, Bill.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Hi, Bill.

William A. Warmington - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

So, first question, I wanted to ask (20:48-20:50) organic growth expectations for the second quarter. Thank you for giving us some color on the sequential growth, looks like it will be around $685 to $690 in dollars. So, Q1, you were down by 4% versus a negative 1.4 comp in Q1 2016. Andre, please correct these numbers if they're off. For Q2, I wanted to ask, your comp gets a little easier, it looks like, I had minus 2.6 as the comp in Q2 2016. So I wanted to ask what we should think about – how we should think about the organic growth in that second quarter?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

I think you should listen to what I said about roughly the 5% to 6% sequential drop that we're going to see, Bill, and model in that range. I think what you'll then largely be left with on an organic basis is the some anniversarying of some of the broad-based volatility we saw in the communications vertical last year, with most of the year-over-year drop being our two largest communications clients.

William A. Warmington - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Got it. And then I wanted to ask about the new business signings. The $110 million this quarter was up 20% to 25% versus the first quarter of 2016, that would look pretty strong. My concern is around the step down that we've seen from $160 million in the third quarter 2016, $135 million in the fourth quarter of 2016 to $110 million now. And I wanted to ask that in the context of what's going to drive the acceleration in the organic growth in the second half of 2017?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Sure. So, the drop that you're referencing there, remember the reference – the number that we're giving there is the 2017 revenue contribution from the deals. And so you would expect that to step down, simply because there's a time to ramp and get to full revenue run rate. I think from kind of an average contract value, we're actually seeing pretty good stability across those three quarters, Q3 of 2016, Q4 of 2016 and Q1 of 2017 in terms of the size of the deals.

William A. Warmington - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Got it. And so then the thought about what's going to drive the acceleration in inorganic growth in the second half of 2017, if you could give some more color on that.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Yeah. I think it is a few things: stability outside of our two largest clients in the communications vertical, continued success in our growth verticals, financial services, healthcare and retail, and the anniversarying of that tough comp in tech. Add that to what we think will be still a robust pipeline, strong new business wins as we continue to see success there and then payback on our investment and go to market and those are the things that give us confidence in the back half.

William A. Warmington - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Got it. All right, thank you very much.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Our pleasure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Dave Koning of Baird. Your line is now open.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Yeah, hey guys. This is a good quarter.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Thank you.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Yeah, I guess I have a handful of kind of short questions, but a couple kind of smallest to start. Easter seasonality was called out by Sykes as a driver for really good margins in Q1 and then Q2 margins coming down for them. Is there some similar phenomena for you guys?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Yeah, Easter does have an impact on us as it does them. Maybe at our size and scale, it's a little bit a less of a big deal and that's why we didn't feel a need to call out.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. It's not a big one.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Yeah, sure it has an impact, but it's not that (24:57)

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. And then the severance plans that went into place this quarter, are the benefits from that – were those in your original guidance already? So really no big material change to kind of the – like I guess the reason I'm asking this is, is there some new benefit that is allowing you to hold guidance and otherwise might have to trim it or of a severance kind of already factored fully in?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

The benefit from actions was included into our initial guidance for the year.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Yeah, okay, that's what I figured. And then free cash flow you said in line with net income. Do you also mean free cash flow in line with adjusted net income as well?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Yes.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. And then, just quick ones on more the fundamental side, how fast the digital business – that was great, Andrea, to kind of point out that's over 20% of rest. How fast is that business growing?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

You know what, it's growing. We are seeing faster growth there than some of the voice channels in certain clients and programs and again, proud of the work that the team has done there. It's not something we probably talked about enough, but some good work there. It is absolutely a growth channel for us.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

And is that why – the other and financial, I mean those are growing incredibly fast, like the organic growth of those two combined probably is 10% plus. Is the digital really kind of focused on those two segments in particular?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Well, actually in our top 20 clients, 17 of them have some form of digital offering with us. So it's not limited to kind of the other vertical, Dave. It is really more broad based for us with, like I said 17 clients of our top 20 clients are doing digital related services with us at this point in time.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. Great. Great. And then, I guess just one quick final one, the comps get tougher on financial and other in Q4, and then they ease on communications and tech in Q4, do we have some like convergence back to like more normalized growth for both like deceleration in financial and other then acceleration in communications and tech by kind of Q4 into next year?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Yeah. I think that might be a fair way to look at it. We will continue to see pressure in the communications vertical as we've talked about from our two largest clients, but you might see those things normalize a bit over time towards the back half of the year.

David J. Koning - Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.

Okay. great. Well, nice job. Thank you.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Thank you.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ashwin Shirvaikar of Citi. Your line is now open.

Ryan E. Potter - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Hi. It's actually Ryan Potter on for Ashwin.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Good morning.

Ryan E. Potter - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Good morning. You beat expectations for the quarter and kept guidance unchanged, so I was wondering, if there's any timing benefit or pull forward revenues or earnings that may have helped the quarter relative to your initial expectations?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

No, I would really think that you need to look at the pattern last year, and think about between Q1 and Q2 and the pretty significant pullback in both revenue and profitability as a result of the pullback in revenue. And so I wouldn't say that we beat our expectations for Q1 and certainly what we had baked into our guidance for the full year by as much as perhaps we beat the Street's expectations.

Ryan E. Potter - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Okay. And Charter and Time Warner have indicated they're going to create 20,000 U.S. customer support jobs over the next couple of years and bring work onshore and in-house. Are you contemplating that in your guidance at all?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Yes.

Ryan E. Potter - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Okay. And...

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Obviously, I don't think the timing of those moves are exactly known at this point. But you can imagine that our guidance provides for a level of different outcomes across our very broad client set.

Ryan E. Potter - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Okay. And last one from me is, can you remind us if there's any seasonality with the buw acquisition?

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Not that it would be impactful to our results on a consolidated basis.

Ryan E. Potter - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

Okay. Thank you.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Again, the seasonality is not unlike call center seasonality and therefore, our core seasonality...

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Normal pattern.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Yeah.

Ryan E. Potter - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. (Broker)

All right. Thank you, guys.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Thank you.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Joan Tong of Sidoti & Company. Your

Joan K. Tong - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Good morning. I have questions regarding the buw acquisitions. You mentioned new business win there and just want to see how that acquisition is tracking. And I think when you closed that deal, you mentioned, you gave some sort of a EPS accretion guidance and are we tracking ahead, behind and how's the business progressing there? Thanks.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

Yeah. Thanks, Joan. We're quite pleased with how that business is doing. It's very much in line with our models that we did when we did the transaction. And so, the contribution of the EPS is very much in line with what we discussed, which I think was in the $0.08 per year range. So, we feel very good about it. We feel good about the German market and the team there.

Joan K. Tong - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Okay. Okay. And then, Andre, can you just like – you mentioned the wage issue like labor supply is getting tighter, and to the extent that you guys can...

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Oh, your phone cut out.

Joan K. Tong - Sidoti & Co. LLC

[Technical Difficulty] can you hear me?

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

No. Try again.

Joan K. Tong - Sidoti & Co. LLC

Yeah. Questions regarding what the wage dynamic [Technical Difficulty]

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

You're cutting out, Joan. And I can't hear. Did we lose you?

Operator

Excuse me, speakers. I don't see any questions as of know.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Okay. Thank you.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

All right, Joan. We will follow up later today. We may just wait one second and see if she's going to call back in.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Yeah.

Andre S. Valentine - Convergys Corp.

And with that, I want to thank you all for your participation on the call. And Andrea and I will be available after this call for follow-up questions. So, thank you all, and have a great day.

Andrea J. Ayers - Convergys Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

And that concludes today's conference. Thank you for your participation.

