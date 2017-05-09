Chicago Bridge & Iron Q1: The Good And The Bad

In this article, I decided to look at the quarterly performance of CBI, a firm I own a sizable stake in as of the time of this writing.

Shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) moved much lower on May 8th after the management team at the firm released some financial results that the market took as being quite negative. Seeing as how the firm is, at the time of this writing, my largest holding, I figured it would be interesting to dig into the data and give my thoughts about what was reported and where the company seems to be headed moving forward.

A look at the bad

Without any doubt, the initial headline news was anything but great. During the quarter, sales came in at $2.36 billion. This represents a decrease compared to the $2.67 billion the company reported the same quarter of its 2016 fiscal year, but a decrease was expected. That said, the drop was worse than the expected sales figures, which analysts had pegged at $2.42 billion.

On the bottom line, the picture was worse. According to management, earnings per share during the quarter came in at $0.24. This is materially lower than the $1.01 per share the company reported for the first quarter of its 2016 fiscal year and missed, by a large margin, the $0.94 in earnings that analysts had expected. The problem facing the firm, for the most part, was the fact that two of its union projects had faced underperformance, driving its Engineering and Construction segment's operating profit margin from 7.4% of sales last year to 0.8% so far this year.

The last metric that needs to be focused on here is operating cash flow. During the quarter, CBI reported operating cash flow of -$290.68 million. This is a significant turnaround from the $141.85 million in positive cash flow the company had seen in the first quarter of its 2016 fiscal year. As of the time of this writing, management has not released the official quarterly report, so it's hard to tell what caused this outflow of capital, but the earnings call gave some clarity.

According to management, the firm's primary cash outflow driver was a shift of $331 million in contract capital due to a change in receivables, as well as the timing of advance payments. Management did mention that they received a large advance payment in April, around $65 million to $70 million, and they expect to take in another by the end of the second quarter. They also mentioned that operating cash flow that is at 100% of net income this year is still the target. At the mid-point of new guidance (detailed below), we're looking at operating cash flow this year of around $380.1 million, which implies a price/operating cash flow ratio of around 7.8.

In addition to these operating metrics, the management team at the firm revised guidance for this year. Based on their estimates, sales for 2017 should still come in at around $9.5 billion to $10.5 billion. This is unchanged from the guidance management reported previously, but the same cannot be said of earnings. In the past, management had said that earnings for 2017 should be between $4 per share and $4.60 per share. Now, however, that range has been narrowed and lowered, decreased to between $3.50 per share and $4 per share.

Truth be told, this decrease in expected earnings looks terrible and it would be if CBI were a high-priced stock like one of its competitors. However, this is simply not the case. Even with the revised earnings, with shares at the $29.06 apiece that they closed at on May 8th, we are looking at a price/earnings multiple of between 7.3 and 8.3, which places it among the cheapest firms I have encountered during my career.

Some really phenomenal news

If CBI's performance above were all that there were, especially with the negative cash flow combined with the downward revision in earnings, I would say that shares warrant a sizable downturn in response. That said, there was some fascinating news that came out in the press release that I believe investors should be ecstatic to see.

Chiefly, CBI's backlog during the quarter soared. New awards came out to $3.32 billion. This represents a major turnaround over the $1.20 billion the company reported for the first quarter of its 2016 fiscal year. After factoring in revenue that was realized, total backlog managed to grow by $820.32 million from $18.46 billion to $19.28 billion. If you exclude changes in its Capital Services segment, which management decided to sell off, its backlog grew by $934.28 million from $13.01 billion to $13.95 billion.

Another key area regarding backlog is the firm's Technology segment. While the majority of its new awards came from its Engineering and Construction segment, which came in during the quarter at $2.24 billion compared to the $323.42 million the firm saw a year earlier, an area of interest for me is its Technology segment, which reported new awards of $160.35 million during the quarter. This is far higher than the $83.62 million seen in the first quarter of 2016. Because of this change, its Technology backlog popped from around $1.03 billion at the end of last year to nearly $1.10 billion today. In the past, I've written articles detailing the high margins associated with this business and, though the margins did decrease during the quarter, they are still incredibly attractive.

There were two more updates worth considering. According to management in the conference call, they still have a good feeling about the outcome of the arbitration regarding their Stone & Webster sale to Westinghouse, a majority-owned subsidiary of Toshiba . Second, management indicated that seeing new awards this year of $12 billion, which would be at the high end of their $10 billion to $12 billion range spoken about in the past quarter, seems to be certainly on the table, which would be bullish for the company and its shareholders.

Takeaway

Beyond any doubt, the sales and earnings figures for CBI, not to mention its operating cash flow, were bad this past quarter. That said, based on the results of the conference call, not to mention the increased backlog, there's a lot of strong evidence that the future for CBI is turning brighter. It is true that this year will be worse than initially anticipated but, between the growth in backlog, the positive operating cash flow expected this year, and just how cheap shares are, I have a strong feeling that the market is still severely mispricing the firm. Indeed, if backlog continues to grow and so long as management can maintain positive cash flow over the next couple of quarters, it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect meaningful upside potential for the firm.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CBI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.