Tesla: Buy The Stock Not The Car

Since our last article in February, when we were long "Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)," shares edged up by more than +15%. Following the recent Q1 2017 earnings, we will discuss the numbers to understand whether the rally is still at its beginning or shares have gone up too high.

1. Our opinion on the recent 8-K

Although Tesla didn't provide the split between sales of Model S and X, the record number of deliveries to final customers during the quarter is positive yet not impressive. Management reiterated reaching about 100,000 Model S and X combined for 2017, which once again demonstrates customers' appetite for the brand as well as premium electric vehicles in general.

Nevertheless we believe the company refused to disclose the breakdown of deliveries by model as the Model S underperformed compared to previous quarters because customers are waiting on the sideline before the imminent Model 3 launch date in July.

In fact, if you look at previous quarters such as Q3 2016 where total customer deliveries were at 24,821 (very close to current levels), the split between Model S and X was 65% and 35% respectively for an average selling price of $77,250. Clearly, the Model X had productions issues at that time which prevented delivering more cars to customers and one can expect a production catch-up in the following quarters as most of these issues have now been resolved.

However, on top of a catch-up, we believe the Model S underperformance has accelerated during Q1 2017 to reach a maximum of 50% of total deliveries while the other half is now represented by the Model X. Indeed, this would consider Model S deliveries to be down at least -20% to 12,525 deliveries while Model X edged up at least +40% which seems reasonable for us taking into account the popularity of the SUV. Consequently, with these assumptions, it now makes more sense that the average price of automotive deliveries reached approximately $81,250 with an average selling price of Model S and X at $72,000 and $90,000 respectively.

Also, it largely explains why gross margin improved by 340 basis points on a GAAP basis at 27.4%. Automotive cost of revenues represented 73.5%, a strong improvement of 5.4% sequentially thanks to Model X production stabilization. Indeed, we expect automotive cost of revenues to improve further in a range between 70% to 72% in Q2 2017 as the following quarter doesn't include Model 3 production while Model S & X are benefiting from improved production efficiencies.

On the balance sheet some numbers have been optimized to show a better image of working capital. Accounts receivables are down $60 million sequentially (less money to expect from customers) whereas accounts payables are up strongly by $215 million (more money unpaid to suppliers). Naturally, cash and cash equivalents hit a record high at $4 billion after the surge in long-term debt by $1.5 billion.

2. The potential of Model 3 and upcoming models

Tesla is somewhat suffering from the image of the Model 3 being a cheaper version of the Model S which management fights against. Tesla is trying hard to reposition the Model S by removing entry price engines and praising small details such as the double screen on the Model S. Consequently, it's rather good news that this flapping cycle will end in 2017 as Model 3 production will start in July with a decent production pace at 5,000.

We are confident that after the errors of the Model X being too complicated, management has understood that Model 3 needs to be as simple as possible in all aspects, which will ensure going according to schedule. In addition, current high capex burdens and the company's financial sustainability is highly dependent on the success of the Model 3. This model will enable the company to shift from small quantity production (less than 200,000) to mass production in its world's largest Gigafactory plant and reach deliveries that should top 500,000 vehicles per year in 2020.

Management is aware that there is no room for error; hence we want to have a closer look at the potential of the Model 3 and the upcoming models. Considering that the Model S and X together will represent one third of 2020 delivery target, will the remaining models reach about 330,000 deliveries? As of today, the 5 main competitors in this category such as Chevy Volt, Nissan Leaf, Opel Ampera, BMW i3 and Renault Zoe delivered 150,000 cars per year.

Renault announced that it will grow from 50,000 Zoe sales to 100,000 before 2020. So if we apply the same rule for the other EV competitor vehicles, sales should reach 300,000 by 2020, which is close to what Tesla is targeting with the Model 3 alone. Basically, the company is planning to sell as much Model 3 as the total number of EV vehicles sold by its 5 main competitors which is quite astonishing taking into consideration that there is only a 2 and a half year timeframe.

Even though the Model Y (small SUV) is a highly demanded category in which Tesla will be the first entrant, we are skeptical to consider any launch date before 2020 as the company will focus all its attention on the proper execution of the Model 3. The fact that the Model Y will be built on a different platform than the Model 3 implies that we should not factor in potential deliveries before 2020.

Last but not least, we believe the semi-truck market offers plenty of opportunities as none of the competitors have such a project in their pipeline and because of the high utilization and the high miles per vehicle. With a market size of approximately 400,000 new heavy truck sales in the US last year, the market is tiny compared to new light vehicles (about 17 million), but Tesla could gain market share at a faster pace than the automotive sector. Although Tesla will introduce further information this September, we decided not to take it into account in our assumptions.

3. You should buy the stock not the car

We heard repeatedly that investors should rather buy the car and not the stock, we think the other way around and here is why.

First, the company's positioning is unique and despite high valuations, negative free cash flow and potentially another round of capital increase for unexpected capex to produce the Model 3, one thing is for sure, Tesla is building the car for the next generation.

Secondly, we saw how dramatic the fatal accident caused by the autopilot was for Tesla, which had to find a strategic solution within days. We believe the transition from one key supplier to another was negative for Tesla car owners as the value of their car went down significantly - the "Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY)" technology and radars used in existing cars became suddenly old fashioned.

Today's partnership with "Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)" doesn't prevent a similar scenario to happen again where Nvidia could stop providing chips to Tesla after a disagreement. Hence, we think the resale value is highly dependent on the relationship between Tesla and its suppliers, which is quite rare for a car brand. Until further vision technology is not integrated within TSLA, the resale value is at risk.

In conclusion, we think Tesla is in the right direction to reshape the automotive industry, from an affordable car to a semi-truck, as well as the energy industry with its innovative solar roofs and storage projects. As long as Tesla is able to execute its Model 3 deliveries according to schedule (we trust management is aware that all eyes are on the Model 3), shares will extend gains and external financing will continue to flood in to support the implementation of a cutting edge technology until Tesla finally turns profitable.

