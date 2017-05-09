No One Wants To Hear It, But Geron Has A Stake In Spinal Cord Injury Again

Promising data from spinal cord injury should be a catalyst to consider that alternative sources of revenue may be possible in the future.

But development has continued by BioTime after it sold the assets, and Geron stands to benefit from the approval.

Geron's train is driven almost entirely by imetelstat, and most long-term shareholders seem to want to forget their past regenerative medicine follies.

There was a time when the fate of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) rested entirely on its nascent regenerative medicine platform, which was supported by the first ever approval for a stem cell based clinical trial in the US in January 2009.

Coinciding with President Obama's inauguration and the signing of an executive order relieving research funds for stem cell research, it was perhaps the most optimistic time I've ever seen in the regenerative medicine industry. GERN led the pack in those days.

The beaten-down long-term investors of GERN probably do not look back fondly on those days any longer. In fact, I'd imagine a lot of them are outright angry with me for daring to bring back the regenerative medicine specter when it comes to GERN.

The stem cell trials are dead. GERN killed them in 2011. The company sold it off to BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX) in 2011. A once-exciting technology was dead in the water, and the new era was all about imetelstat development.

Well, apparently this is not true. And that's what we're going to talk about today, as I'm sure our endless, interesting discussions surrounding imetelstat speculation and the "Will they? Won't they?" of the partnership with Janssen are getting a little long in the tooth until we get more concrete evidence.

First, a disclaimer

I am NOT about to make the case that GERN is going to become a regenerative medicine company again.

By generally foregoing discussion of the Janssen deal, I am NOT attempting to downplay the importance of this arrangement to the future of GERN. I am simply attempting to offer a fresh perspective on something that appeared to be dead as opposed to further discussion on imetelstat.

Feel free to chastise me in the comments section for bringing stem cell therapy from the dead, but do realize that I am well aware of what is most important with GERN.

With that said, let's see what's been cooking with BioTime.

Why should I care about BioTime? It's its tech now

If you read the letter of intent to purchase GERN assets carefully, you'll see one statement that provides the foundation for this minor thesis:

"BAC would also be committed to pay to Geron royalties on the sale of products that are commercialized in reliance upon Geron patents acquired by BAC."

While we do not know the formal terms of the royalty arrangement with BTX, if it ever sees approval and revenue, GERN will be entitled to some portion of the sales.

In essence, BTX's success would also be GERN's success, though to a more minor extent. Importantly, GERN is not required in any way to foot the bill for these studies, which puts no further pressure on its financial runway.

So this is why GERN investors should be watching BTX closely as its success stands to benefit GERN in a potentially big way.

So what HAS been going on with the spinal cord injury studies?

If you're like me, then it's sometimes hard to take off the blinders with respect to companies you're not directly invested in. I have not dug deep into Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) to see how the old Ocata trials are going (though I am very interested to learn more), for example.

But over the years, BTX has quietly moved the stem cell injury trials forward. First, an introduction to the technology for the relative newcomers.

AST-OPC1 is developed by taking pluripotent human embryonic stem cells and forcing them to differentiate into a more advanced cell line: oligodendrocytic progenitor cells (hence the OPC). In animal models, these cells have been shown to promote repair of spinal cord injury through a multitude of signaling pathways.

BTX's subsidiary Asterias (NYSEMKT:AST) received regulatory approval to initiate the SCiStar study in 2014, which was designed primarily to assess the safety of AST-OPC1 after administration in patients with acute cervical spine injury.

And then, slowly but surely BTX released results on safety and potential efficacy over the next several years. In 2015, the first results from cohort 1, which included three patients, showed that AST-OPC1 was well tolerated. This facilitated further dose escalation as the study progressed, and it saw very preliminary evidence that the cells were providing some measure of help to the injured site.

In early 2016, AST-OPC1 was granted orphan drug designation by the US FDA.

Then last September BTX presented formal results from SCiStar at the International Spinal Cord Society Meeting. You can freely view the presentation slides here. This provided one of the first early looks at the efficacy data.

From the Presentation at the International Spinal Cord Society Meeting

In essence, patients in cohort 1 and 2 of the SCiStar study saw some measure of improvement in their upper extremity mobility. Moreover, there were no severe adverse events associated with the cell therapy or the immunosuppressive regimens to prevent rejection.

All in all, very exciting results. The last update we saw on this study was from March where the sixth enrolled patient also saw improved motor function as cohort 2 closed.

The next step for the study will be to provide higher doses of cells in other cohorts. So these trials are moving in a slow but steady manner with highly encouraging results to show for it. A very recent data and safety monitoring board update from BTX indicated that it could move forward with other cohorts in SCiStar.

The bottom line

For GERN, the big deal here is that these are expensive clinical trials that it does not have to fund, but it stands to gain revenue from potential sale of any approved agent.

Prices are steep for orphan drugs in order to accommodate the high cost of development relative to the low number of patients afflicted with said condition. In the case of spinal cord injury, around 17,000 new cases occur each year. For such a population, treatment using an orphan drug can cost in the ballpark of $80,000-100,000, though it is very hard to say exactly where it would land.

But if you give it the lowest end of that estimate, we're talking about a $1.3 billion per year market that is currently not being tapped, because nothing has been approved that can reverse the damage to the spine. Assuming AST-OPC1 works, this could be a major coup.

And it's safe to assume that GERN's share of the pie would be sub-10% in royalties. However, the company can use any source of cash as it moves forward as the runway for development continues to shrink. Assuming a conservative royalty rate of 2%, GERN could lay claim to revenue on the order of tens of millions of dollars.

But it's difficult to say which would come first, BTX approval or approval of imetelstat. At this stage, I'd place my bets on imetelstat (assuming its efficacy results are strong) as it has the backing of a huge biopharma.

However, you should not underestimate the FDA's drive to reach good solutions for unmet needs as is the case with spinal cord injury. If BTX can provide meaningful, unambiguous efficacy data in the near term, the timeline to approval can be shortened dramatically through breakthrough designation and possible accelerated approval.

Conclusions

With around four quarters of cash and cash equivalents remaining, GERN is going to need as many winners in the tank as it can get to keep investors happy. Hitching the whole wagon on imetelstat is a risky venture, and long investors here will be the first to tell you about all the pivoting the company has had to do to get to where it is today.

Hopefully, imetelstat provides the big breakthrough that GERN needs.

But investors should also be aware of the regenerative medicine angle in the background. It could help provide an extra key piece to the foundation that they'll build for future drug development. And if imetelstat and AST-OPC1 are both successful, then investors may just get that big payoff they've been waiting for.

Author's note: Thank you for taking the time to read this "out there" GERN thesis. I sincerely hope it has helped you come to grips with the not-dead-after-all regenerative medicine approach that GERN pioneered. If you enjoyed the article, I hope you'll consider becoming a subscriber of mine on Seeking Alpha, as this will allow you receive updates when I publish new articles. This includes my daily digest, "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," where you can get a quick look at important findings from biotech.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.