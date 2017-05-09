Office Depot Continues To Emphasize Cutting Costs

Investment Thesis

I wrote my first article on Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) on March 23, 2017. I entered my position on a nearby date. I concluded in my research that Office Depot could have 50% upside potential. Today's earnings release do not cause me to doubt my original analysis.

ODP data by YCharts

Business Overview

Office Depot is provider of products, services, and solutions for the workplace. It has two main operating segments: North American Retail Division and North American Business Solutions Division.

The Retail division sells a broad assortment of merchandise through its stores. The Business Solutions division, on the other, sells to customers through its sales team, catalogs and online sales. Office Depot sales are split pretty much 50/50 between these two main segments.

As you might expect, its Retail segment is facing significant headwinds and fell approximately 10% in quarter (-5% comps) and fell 7% in 2016 vs 2015.

Its Business Solutions also faced a decline, although slightly smaller, at 4% in the quarter and 5% 2016 vs 2015.

In 2017 Q1, its operating income margin was 4.7% vs 3% in 2016 Q1. Further, both divisions produced a consistent 5% of operating income margin to revenue for 2016 FY.

Management's Alignment With the Shareholder

All investors have different traits that they look for in the companies that they invest in. Personally, since I tend to favor out of favor cyclical companies, I prefer it when insiders own a considerable amount of stock in company. At Office Depot insiders own hardly anything. That for me is often a yellow flag in my investment thesis. That tells me management is not aligned with the shareholder and I tend to stay away from these investments. At Office Depot I have broke one of my own rules. I hope I do not get punished for breaking one of my own rules later on.

As of the latest proxy, management's incentive metric was adjusted operating income, which the company states,

Selecting adjusted operating income as the primary performance metric focuses management on the key short-term drivers of sustainable value creation, including revenue generation, cost reduction and synergy realization, each of which is critical in driving earnings improvement.

On the other hand, this incentive metric is tangible and very much aligned with increasing Office Depot's intrinsic value.

Capital Expenditure

In my previous article I broke down my thinking on why I estimated that in FY 2016 Office Depot had underinvested in its "stores of the future concept" and that management's outlook for 2017 would require a bumper amount of capital expenditure. So far into 2017 this is still the case as management continues to forecast that $200m of capital expenditure would be necessary.

Nevertheless, the company is still expected to generate $300m in FCF for 2017. For a company that trades (at the time of writing) for less than $3B market cap this implies that the company is worth less than 10x FCF. A valuation I find attractive.

Conclusion

The company continues to integrate OfficeMax. This integration is expected to cause a cash drag to its operating cash flow of $45m for 2017. Also, $25m will be allocated to its capital expenditure for 2017.

While I have been wrong before, and I will continue to make mistakes over time, as far as I can tell there should still be at least 50% upside to Office Depot at its current price.

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions. If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ODP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.