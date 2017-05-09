Albany Molecular Research's (AMRI) CEO William Marth on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRI)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 08:30 ET

Executives

Patty Eisenhaur - Head, IR

William Marth - President & CEO

Felicia Ladin - SVP, CFO & Treasurer

George Svokos - COO

Analysts

Steve Schwartz - First Analysis

Operator

Patty Eisenhaur

Thank you, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to review AMRI's results for the first quarter 2017. This call is a follow-up to the press release AMRI issued earlier this morning, a copy of which is on AMRI's website. Please note that we will be using a presentation to complement today's call. That presentation is also available on our website. Today's call is being broadcast live via webcast, which will be available on the AMRI's website for 90 days.

With us on the call today is William Marth, AMRI's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Felicia Ladin, AMRI's Senior Vice President, CFO and Treasurer. Also available for the Q&A portion of today's call is George Svokos, Chief Operating Officer; and Chris Conway, SVP, Discovery and Development and Analytical Services.

Before we begin, I would like to note that much of the discussion today might be termed forward-looking. Other than historical facts, our statements may contain projections, estimates and other forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the press release issued this morning and in the AMRI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2017 and the company's other company SEC filings. While these statements represent management's current judgment on the future direction of the company's business, such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from any future performance suggested herein. The company undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date here.

I would also like to remind you that AMRI's non-GAAP operating results are adjusted from U.S. GAAP operating results for certain items that are described in the press release issued this morning. A reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the release and the presentation.

I'll turn the call now over to Bill.

William Marth

Thank you, Patty. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. We are very pleased to share with you our results for the first quarter of 2017 and provide you with an update on our outlook for 2017. Before I get into the results, I understand there have been rumors in the market that AMRI have hired an investment banker to explore a strategic transaction. I would like to make a couple of observations here.

First, we are fully focused on our business and the quarter results support that. We are of course a public company and I assure you, we have a diligent and effective board of directors who are committed to building shareholder value. That said, our practice like most public companies is to not comment on any such rumors and we will not comment or answer questions on this subject today.

Turning now to our results. We had an excellent start to the year in which we delivered strong financial performance on both the top and bottom line and made good progress on our priorities. Our team executed well to deliver a strong quarter and we're positioned well to deliver an excellent year. On a high level, we exceeded our revenue and profitability expectations. As organic contract revenue grew by 7% during the quarter and non-GAAP earnings per share doubled to $0.13.

Turning to the details. Total revenue was $164 million, up 55% from the first quarter of 2016. While seasonally, our first quarter is usually our lightest quarter of the year, we saw a double digit organic growth in DDS and API. Notably, DDS had their best quarter ever reporting $29 million, up 24% compared to the first quarter last year and API also had a record quarter driven not only by the addition of Euticals, but also by outstanding performance at our Rensselaer New York commercial site which had its best quarter ever.

Overall, we had an excellent quarter-over-quarter improvement in our operating performance. First quarter non-GAAP contract margins were 27% and adjusted EBITDA margins were 15%, up 2 percentage points from last year. This reflects the synergies and leverage we are seeing in the business. We remain on track with the integration of Euticals business and continue to work toward our full synergy goal of $13 million to $15 million which we are on target to achieve.

The bulk of the plan involved headcount reduction, which has now been accomplished with the savings reflected in the results. Other teams continue to work to implement their plans, recognizing we are only nine months into the acquisition. Let me provide some comments on each of the business.

API. First on our API business, API's first quarter total revenue was $106 million, up 90% over the last year. Euticals contributed $43 million to API in the quarter and the AMRI legacy API business grew 10%. API non-GAAP contract margins were 27% in the quarter reflecting the addition of the Euticals business which historically has had a lower margin profile than AMRI. We expect the expansion of API non-GAAP margins as we progressed through 2017.

As I mentioned earlier, the Rensselaer facility had its best performance ever and while a modest amount of API revenue did move from Q4 into Q1, we are seeing a positive impact from the capital investments we made last year and the demand for APIs remain high. We expect to see continued expansion of supply as efficiencies we've gained from enhancing our manufacturing processes are realized.

Construction on our second sterile API facility in Spain was completed in the quarter and the qualification process has begun. We expect the site will be ready for commercial sales beginning in the third quarter. Regarding our expanding efforts in controlled substances, we're seeing strong demand for our [indiscernible] and have also successfully obtained DEA licenses for the importation of certain starting materials leading to the commercial manufacturer of several new controlled substance. Euticals is performing on-target after three quarters together and combined with new business, some favorable pricing and increased volume on our existing business, we have relatively little unidentified revenue for 2017. This gives us confidence in our outlook for API for the remainder of the year.

Turning to discovery, development and analytical services. DDS' first quarter revenue was $29 million, up 24% over last year and DDS non-GAAP contract margins were 30%, up 2 percentage points from last year. DDS achieved all-time high revenue this quarter. Growth quarter-over-quarter was driven primarily by growth in chemical development services which achieved also a record-quarter and growth in discovery services. In discovery services, strong execution and continued growing demand for biology and chemistry services drove solid year-over-year revenue.

Chemical development achieved a record-quarter, driven by continued strong demand at execution in our U.S. site, as well as the integration of our European site in Frankfurt. Also, the conversion of a portion of our Wisconsin site from API to medium-scale chemical development work has yielded additional robust demand for the quarter and the year.

Lastly, strong execution and analytical services, as well as high demand for extractables, leachables, microtesting and solid state chemistry services positions this group for nice growth across our global network of analytical service sites. We are very pleased with the excellent start for DDS. Overall, the pipeline of business across all sub-segment is strong and we have lower unidentified revenue than historically, which gives us confidence in our outlook for the remainder of the year.

Turning to Drug Product. First quarter revenue was $23 million, down 10% over last year's first quarter. Drug Product got off to a slower start in the quarter as the timing of shipments in Albuquerque and an extended planned shutdown in Burlington contributed to lower revenue. Burlington completed our first year operating as a commercial facility, so this planned shutdown went two weeks longer than what we expected. However, it is not anticipated to impact the year.

In total, we expect Drug Product to be on plan for the year. Overall, Drug Product exceeded our expectations for operating income by driving continued operational improvements in the Albuquerque site. Additionally, the royalties from our first co-development product nitroprusside continue to provide a revenue stream and we also achieved development milestones for two other co-development arrangements. These milestones also contributed to a 4-point margin expansion the business achieved.

Drug Products had another quarter of strong business development efforts and the demand for Drug Product services and manufacture is strong. Installation of the pre-filled syringe line in Albuquerque has been initiated and we already have a major customer committed to consume the bulk of the capacity when it's expected to come online in 2018.

Lastly, our Glasgow UK site continues to outperform our early stage programs and overall, new business remain strong with two new customers and a number of new projects from existing customers coming in during the quarter. Overall, we achieved a good start to 2017 and we have good visibility on the rest of the year.

Let me turn the call over to Felicia for the financial details and I'll come back to close.

Felicia Ladin

Thank you, Bill, and good morning, everyone. I will provide additional insight into the performance of our reporting segment, review expenses and cash flow for the first quarter of 2017 and provide an update on our outlook for the rest of the year. Further details on our performance and our outlook can be found in our first quarter earnings release and in the earnings presentation posted on our website.

Beginning with our first quarter 2017 results, we have reclassified certain segment revenue in cost of contract revenue. Specifically, we are reporting in our DDS segment certain chemical development related contract revenue and cost of contract revenue that was historically reported in our API segment. The reclass relates to the fact we have repurposed our Wisconsin facility to support both commercial API and medium-scale DDS work. This includes revenue of $2.6 million, and profit of $400,000 for 2016 and $333,000 of revenue for Q1.

Additionally, approximately $25,000 of corporate cost have been reclassified among the segments where historically was allocated exclusively to DDS. A reporting of the prior period results reflect this reclassification to conform to the 2017 presentation and we believe this better reflects how we are currently managing our business.

Moving to our results. For us to break down our first quarter total revenue of $163.8 million, we reported first quarter contract revenue of $160.2 million, an increase of 56% compared to contract revenue of $102.8 million in the first quarter of 2016. The acquisition of Euticals increased contract revenue by $50 million and currency impact was less than 1% of revenue. We saw 7% organic growth in contract revenue, which included double-digit organic growth in our DDS and API businesses, offset by a 10% decline in drugs product.

As Bill mentioned, the Drug Product impact was primarily due to timing of shipments at our Albuquerque commercial facility and an extended planned shutdown at our Burlington Mass development facility. This was partially offset by milestone revenue from two of our co-development partnerships.

Breaking down DDS revenue further, discovery revenue was $10.3 million, up 17% and development was $9.1 million, up 65% excluding the addition of $1.4 million of revenue from Euticals. Analytical services revenue was $9.7 million, essentially flat from the prior period. Overall royalties in the first quarter were $3.6 million, compared to $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2016. Recurring royalty revenue included $2.4 million from the net sales of certain amphetamine salt sold by Teva, 832,000 from our partner sales of nitroprusside and 323,000 of royalties from an API source from our business in Spain.

Non-GAAP contract gross margins were 27% across all reporting segments for the first quarter, reflecting the milestone revenue within Drug Product partially offset of the addition of Euticals fine chemical and API businesses which have lower margins on our historic business. With respect to expenses, non-GAAP SG&A expense in the first quarter of 2017 was $27 million, up 47% on an absolute basis from $18.4 million in the first quarter of 2016 due largely to additional SG&A from the Euticals acquisition and investments we have made in few support functions.

As a percentage of contract revenue, non-GAAP SG&A was 17%. Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $23.9 million, an increase of $10.9 million or 83% compared to the first quarter of 2016, and adjusted EBITDA margins expanded to 15%. Our first quarter tax rate on a non-GAAP basis was 27%, down from 34% in 2016. We reported non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.13 in the quarter, weighted average share count used in competing EPS was 43.3 million shares, up from 35.7 million shares last year, reflecting the additional shares issued for the Euticals acquisition.

We ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of $35.2 million, compared to $52 million at December 31, 2016. The decrease was primarily due to $6.4 million net cash used in operations for $1 million use for principal repayments, $3.9 million use for CapEx and $2 million for repayments net of received on short term borrowings. We are reiterating the 2017 guidance we gave in February which is detailed in today's press release.

This concludes my remarks. I will hand it back to Bill for closing comments.

William Marth

Thank you, Felicia. Before I turn the call over to Q&A, let me summarize our takeaways from the quarter. First, we delivered strong financial performance on the top and bottom line. We have also made excellent progress on our top priorities for 2017 and the long term. As we told you in February, our priorities in 2017 are focused largely on integrating and optimizing our global network of service offerings, uniting our culture and strengthening our organization and exploring options to delever the balance sheet. We have made good progress on all of these initiatives.

On integration and optimizing our global network, we are now at a size and scale where a greater portion of our incremental revenue is dropping to the bottom line and investments we have made in areas such as IT, procurement and strategic CapEx in high growth areas such as the sterile capacity and analytical testing services are having a direct impact on the business. In addition, with the addition of Euticals, we have not only a greatly expanded pipeline, but a larger operating network to work with. Historically under legacy AMRI, Rensselaer was the only site where APIs could go for commercial development. Now with a much larger network, we have more places to put our commercial APIs.

With regarding uniting our culture and strengthening our global organization, if you reflect back on where we have come, we are really a new company. We're a global company and our scale were a force in the industry and now we are making the investment and the stride in unifying our organization and presenting ourselves as a cut above. Over the last few months, we have brought together our colleagues to leadership meanings and focus groups to define the culture and values that are essential in building a strong business.

Additionally, we are launching a new identity and our new tag line Complex Science Expert Solutions is indicative of our eagerness to accept even the most complicated challenges from our customers because we know that our team regardless of their functions or geographic location provides the dedication and expertise to develop the right solution.

Lastly, regarding our priority to delever the balance sheet, we are seeing good liquidity in the market and the capital is readily available for refinancing at attractive terms. As illustrated by our results today, our business is healthy and we remain confident in our strategy. During the past years, our growth, innovation and evolution have provided us with the foundation to be a trusted partner for contract research, development and manufacturing services for the biopharmaceutical industry. We know that delivering the expert solutions and the exact science can only be done with our people and I thank them for their continued dedication to serving our customers and ultimately, the patients that benefit from our services and products.

Thank you for your time and continued support. With that, I'll turn the call over to the Operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Ricky Goldwasser with Morgan Stanley.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning, guys. Congratulations. This is Alisa [ph] on for Ricky this morning. I just want to make a couple of confirmation. With the return to organic at around 7% and the commentary on Rensselaer, I'm assuming the capital investments, you've progressed through that and it's kind of operating at typical efficiency. Also, could you just comment on the recuperation of the customer cancellations from last quarter and what you've seen there?

William Marth

Basically, with Rensselaer, they're operating now at almost full efficiency. I think you can always get a bit more. But we're very, very pleased with the progress there and we're in good shape. With respect to some of the cancellations of the product in Q4, they did not really come back. Those were problems with APIs and our partners are still working through that. But that's not going to affect our business as we move forward into 2017.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Then I guess just on a more general basis, if you could maybe comment on your feeling about market positioning overall and how you're thinking about opportunities to achieve scale?

William Marth

The best thing we can do, Alisa, is to continue to do exactly what we're doing - expanding our EBITDA and using the full potential of everything we've purchased so far, and that's what we're going to do. We're focused on the integration of Euticals as we said and capturing those synergies and expanding our EBITDA margins as we have said over and over again. Euticals came in at a lower EBITDA margin than historic for AMRI and our ability to expand that margin is probably the most important thing we could do in 2017.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tycho Peterson with JP Morgan.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. This is Tejas [ph] on for Tycho. Congrats on the quarter here. Just one relatively big picture question of the cadence of revenue, any details through the year? You're calling for a relatively back-end loaded year, which is not unusual for you given the naturals or seasonality in the business. And though you talked a little bit about this on your prepared remarks around having good line of sight or perhaps better line of sight this year than in New York spot, can you just elaborate on that a little bit? And secondly, given where you are in terms of your debt and cash position at this point, is that becoming a factor in terms of your conversations particularly with new customers?

William Marth

Okay. Felicia, you want to talk? On the cadence, we're remaining on our cadence. I think we'll have a very strong second quarter. In my view, third quarter is as strong, if not stronger than the second quarter. But the problem always becomes the fact that we have a two-month quarter, if you will, for 50% of our business because it's XUS [ph] and essentially both Spain and Italy kind of shut down for the third quarter. And then that builds up a lot of pressure on the first quarter, but we expect a very good fourth quarter.

Felicia, I don't know if you want to add anything more to that.

Felicia Ladin

In our guidance, we have said 45% of revenue and 35% of EPS in the first half and we continue to focus on that and 55% revenue and 65% of EPS in the second half.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then in terms of the cash part of the question, is that becoming a factor at all in terms of your conversations, Bill, with new customers?

William Marth

Not at all. Again, as we said in the prepared remarks. We have a long line of bankers coming up here to see us in Boston looking for us to be able to find ways for us to delever the balance sheet. And we see lots and lots of opportunities, but we're not rushing into anything because right now we're focused on growing, expanding our EBITDA and operating the business. We see those opportunities are open to us and there's lots and lots of things we could do and it's never come up with a customer at all.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then couple of questions specific to the segment here, Bill. In Drug Product, last quarter you've cited some impurity or formulation issues because of some customer-supplied materials. Does that play into the dynamic this quarter in terms of the slightly weak organic growth trends, or was it all just the Burlington shut down extending by an extra two weeks?

William Marth

No. It didn't have any effect on that. Again, Albuquerque is just timing of shipments and you should see that all come back in the second quarter very nicely. We feel very good about the year. Burlington is a real opportunity for us. 2016 was the first year they did a whole year's commercial. This is the first shut down they did related to that and we had to install some new equipment, that took a little bit longer. What we're finding that is amazing to us is when we're originally in [indiscernible], we never intended for Burlington to be a commercial site. But yet, the demand we're getting to use Burlington as a commercial site is really amazing. So we've come to the realization that we should do what our customers want and so we're focusing more on commercial then than we ever have before. That just caused the extended shut down.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. And then one final one on API. Is the Holywell product transfer dynamic now well and truly behind you at this point? And then in terms of Rensselaer, I know you placed a bunch of management changes and CapEx improvements there and it sounds like it's beginning to pay dividends. Is it fair to say that those challenges are also now well and truly behind you?

William Marth

Well, let me make a couple of comments and I'll let George Svokos fill in if he want, anything I missed. But at the end of the day, I would say with Glasgow, most of the products have moved -- Tolazoline and BFM is now up and running in India. Pretty much I think all the ill effects of the Holywell closure are behind us for the most part. With respect to Rensselaer, I think that Carey Case, our General Manager there has done a fabulous job with the team and the workforce has really responded, a great group of people there, really doing their best and executing after we have completed all those capital upgrade.

I'm not sure. George, you wanted to add anything else to that?

George Svokos

No. That's pretty accurate, but the only thing I would add is that customers have really supported us on these transfers from Holywell to the receiving sites. And the commercial supplies are starting to come through this quarter last quarter. One of our fears was that we would lose the customers or the customers would stray to other suppliers and that didn't happen. We think it's a good outcome for us.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks so much, guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Steve Schwartz with First Analysis.

Steve Schwartz

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

William Marth

Good morning, Steve.

Steve Schwartz

If you could, Bill, just triangulate this co-development information for me. You have these 12 deals - one has gone commercial, but I think in the prepared remarks, you mentioned two co-development deals contributed to revenue in the quarter. Can you talk about that?

William Marth

Well, obviously we can't say what the names of the products are, the partners of that. But yes, there were two more that were Drug Product co-developments that earned us milestones in the quarter and that's generally when you hit a certain phase of the filing or the manufacturer. The interesting part about it is that one of those is both our API, our formulation, our manufacture, so it kind of goes through our old system; and the other one is a straight filing. And again, these are great products, we're excited about them. The fact that we get the nitroprusside royalty is great and that's helpful. It just shows people that this pipeline is real and these products are coming and I think really solidifies our strategy around the co-development.

George, I don't know if you want to add anything to that?

George Svokos

No. Just a point of clarity, the milestone payments are for a part of the development and the royalties would come when there's commercial. What Bill pointed out in the prepared statements were that we did hit certain milestones during the development of two of the products.

Steve Schwartz

Okay. So you got two milestone payments - one each on products that are not yet commercial, so unless you're getting royalties on the one that has gone commercial?

William Marth

Yes.

Steve Schwartz

There are total of three revenue elements that came through in the quarter?

William Marth

Steve, you always have to think about that there's multiple dimensions of revenue coming from these products. Remember, we always try to make it clear to people that the beauty of these programs - and that's why there are not lots of them - but the beauty of these programs are we get paid for the development, we get paid for the manufacturer and then once in market, we get a royalty on that. That's what makes that a very attractive thing for us to do.

Steve Schwartz

Okay. In the $3 million plus that's considered royalty also includes those milestone payments?

Felicia Ladin

No. The milestone payments are in the contract revenue line.

Steve Schwartz

They are? Okay. What was the value then of the milestones?

Felicia Ladin

$1.2 million.

Steve Schwartz

Okay. And then just to be clear on the total potential of the co-development opportunity, you've said in the past that was $150 million to $200 million in revenue. Do you expect that and I think you were expecting to hit that level either by 2021, if I recall that correctly? Is that $150 million to $200 million a run rate or accumulative amount with the run rate in 2021 being less than $150 million to $200 million?

William Marth

It's accumulative amount. Right?

Steve Schwartz

Okay.

William Marth

And the thing about that, Steve, that's important is we just try to capture a point in time where we're saying somewhere in that area of 2018 to 2021, we should collect $150 million to $200 million in these royalties that can help delever the balance sheet or drop to the bottom line, help us with the acquisitions, do lots of other thing. But the point there is it doesn't end after that, it continues. We just captured a certain period to be able to use it as an expression of value, but it doesn't mean in 2022, it drops to zero. It will continue. At what level? We don't know exactly, but this is based on the best calculations we can do, having been in the generic business for a very, very long time.

Steve Schwartz

Okay, great. All right, thank you, all, for taking the questions.

Felicia Ladin

Great. Thanks, Steve.

Operator

Felicia Ladin

No. If there are no more further questions, we'll conclude our call.

Felicia Ladin

All right. Thanks, everyone and feel free to follow-up with us directly if you have any further questions. Take care.

