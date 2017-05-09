Big News From Oasis Petroleum

However, add to this the fact that its production is soaring and cash flow is positive and I'm going to put it on my list of strong prospects.

What I found is that management released some rather significant news regarding the firm's Midstream assets, but details are missing that need to be revealed in the future.

For a little while now, I have followed the performance of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). Well, after the market closed on May 8th, the management team at the firm released some rather interesting data that I believes warrants the attention of existing or prospective investors in the firm. Seeing as how I intend to follow the company even more closely in the months to come, I figured it would be interesting to dig into the data and give my thoughts about its prospects moving forward. What I found was encouraging.

A big announcement... which lacks details

While I had anticipated an earnings release from Oasis, I did not anticipate another piece of data that the firm let out alongside its release. You see, in an effort to grow its Midstream assets, which have been a measurable part of the value proposition of the firm, the management team at the company announced that they were planning on divesting, partially, those same assets.

What I mean by this is that, in accordance with their press release, Oasis said that they intend to roll up some of their Midstream assets, which will consist of a portion of their crude gathering and transportation system, their natural gas gathering and transportation system, and their water handling systems, into an MLP (Master Limited Partnership) and offer securities in a minority stake of those assets through an IPO. The assets in question are located in the Williston Basin, an area of "North Dakota and/or Montana".

Unfortunately, terms have not yet been detailed but management did relay a few pieces of information. First, they warned that it's possible this may not actually happen (but the fact that they released the statement means it likely will). Second, no terms were disclosed so we are in the dark for now. Third, we can expect, if they do go through with this, that the mandatory filing will take place in the second quarter of this year.

The goal here, in my opinion, is two-fold. First, by offering stock through an IPO, the company is essentially monetizing some of its assets so that they can grow their Midstream operations without giving up control of the business (only giving up a share of the profits moving forward, instead). Second, the MLP structure will allow for certain tax benefits not only to investors who will be drawn by a high-quality asset, but should also give Oasis the same kind of benefits so that profits flow through to them as well.

Some other great news

Besides the partial divestiture/monetization of assets, Oasis also released some other upbeat news. During the quarter, the firm managed to pump a lot of oil and natural gas. According to their numbers, production during the first quarter came out to 63,192 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. This represents an increase of 25.6% over the 50,315 boe per day seen the same quarter last year. In terms of composition, 78% was oil compared to 85% during the first quarter of 2016.

This growth in output was driven by a surge in capital expenditures and set management on the path to achieving its 2017 and 2018 exit rate goals. During the quarter, capital expenditures totaled $109.8 million. Despite this high level of capital spending, long-term debt barely budged, rising modestly from $2.297 billion to $2.306 billion. Speaking of debt, the management team at Oasis also stated that their borrowing base was increased from $1.15 billion to $1.60 billion (though their elected commitments remained unchanged at $1.15 billion). This is the first time, other than in August of 2016 with Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) that I recall seeing a small firm (compared to the majors) in this energy space see an uptick in their borrowing capacity. Including cash on hand, total liquidity for Oasis stands at $785.8 million.

During the quarter, another interesting development occurred, some of which was bad but some of it was positive. According to management, general and administrative costs declined from $5.32 per boe down to $4.19 per boe. Their exploration and production G&A dropped from $4.61 per boe down to $3.54 per boe. This is all amazing but we did see some of the company's cost structure worsen. Take, for instance, the firm's lease operating expenses. These increased from $6.78 per boe last year to $7.71 per boe so far this year. Meanwhile, their MT&G costs ticked up from $1.60 per boe to $1.77 per boe.

You might think this could hold cash flow down, but the fact of the matter is that some of its cost-savings, combined with the surge in realized energy prices over this timeframe, proved bullish for Oasis. In just its first quarter alone, operating cash flow came out to $107.8 million. This represents an increase over the $46.05 million cash outflow seen the same time of 2016. If, hypothetically, we were to see the same kind of operating cash flow for the rest of this year, Oasis's price/operating cash flow ratio would be around 6.7 but, due to high capital expenditures geared toward pushing production materially higher, we'll likely see negative free cash flow for this year.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that I was quite impressed with Oasis and its performance during the quarter. While keeping debt from increasing by much, the business allocated a lot of cash (thanks to its operating cash flow) toward capital expenditures in order to boost production. Add to this some decreasing costs (but others that harmed the business), and the fact that its credit facility capacity was increased while management seeks to monetize and grow its Midstream assets, and I must say that I believe it's time I place the firm on my potential buy list. I'm not 100% sure I am going to buy into it as of the time of this writing, but if I do, it would likely come about as a result of at least a partial sale of my stake in Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) and maybe a partial sale in my stake of Civeo Corp. (NYSE:CVEO). All of this said, it's unlikely I will do anything this week as I intend to dig deeper into the firm, but I do like the prospect of quickly-growing production.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WLL, CVEO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am considering a stake in OAS.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.