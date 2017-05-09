When Life Throws You A Curveball

I ask readers for suggestions of very low risk investments in an attempt to generate a bit on return on some of this cash in the short-term.

First of all, I'll start this piece saying that nothing is wrong with me or my family. I know that oftentimes when investors talk about life's unexpected curveballs, the unfortunate reality is that oftentimes they're speaking about a tragedy rather than a blessing. Thankfully this isn't the case for me right now, but I still have financial concerns and there are drastic changes being made to my portfolio's asset allocations because of the change I've experienced, so I wanted to update readers.

My wife and I have recently been trying to figure out how to best deal with a somewhat unexpected financial event. I've spoken about this several times recently, but for those who don't follow me closely, my wife was recently accepted into a graduate program in the medical field. When planning the family's budget and formulating our portfolio's cash allocation I knew that she was applying but didn't want to officially plan for the extra expense until it was a reality, due to the highly selective nature of the program she applied to.

But she got in, so now it's a reality. We're going from two incomes to one for the next couple of years and I owe a large sum of money for tuition. I tend to look at all things through an investment lens. I look for value all of the time, whether I'm in the isles at the grocery store or I'm browsing the watch lists I've created on my brokerage platform. With that said, I don't mind paying for this degree in the least. It's in a well paid profession in a field with high demand for qualified workers. In short, I think the degree is an attractive investment, financially speaking (this is a financial website, after all), and my wife, who doesn't care much about finance, is very excited to have the opportunity to make a positive difference in the world for patients.

It was a big deal for my wife and I when we paid off all of our high interest student loans a few years back. After going back and forth, deciding whether or not I wanted to go back underwater with these types of loans, I ultimately decided against accepting the high interest educational debt offered to us. Even when I have cash available, I don't mind leveraging debt when I'm fairly certain in my ability to generate higher returns in the market. We're paying less than 2% on both of our car loans and less than 4% on the mortgage. These are interest rates that I can easily rationalize. The unsubsidized graduate level loans carried much higher rates than this. If the bull market continues for another couple of years, then yes, I certainly expect to do much better than the ~6% or so interest that the new loans would have accrued; however, I don't have a crystal ball and while I don't necessarily expect to see a long lasting correction on the horizon, I wasn't willing to risk leaving the capital earmarked for tuition costs in the markets while leveraging debt in its place.

So, now with all of this in mind, I have two aims with this article. The primary objective is to discuss my updated asset allocations in my equity portfolio now that a large portion of my cash position has been ear marked for tuition/help with household expenses while we're missing an income. As much as I love writing about individual names and the bull/bear discussions that ensue, my favorite articles to both read and write here at SA are the broader, portfolio management focused pieces. I find the art of crafting and managing portfolios incredibly interesting, so I wanted to make sure that readers are up to date on my cash position and equity allocations which will have a marked effect on my management decisions moving forward.

I'll post these weights in just a moment, but in the meantime, I want to discuss my second objective with this piece.

The secondary aim is to ask the SA community for suggestions on what do to with this cash while it's in limbo between either tuition or potential mortgage payments (should my income come up short during a month). I primarily follow the equity markets. Oftentimes I hear people say things like, "I just stash my cash in shares of KO or Berkshire until I'm ready to use it." This strategy may work for them, but I cannot afford equity risk with this cash, if the market were to experience a black swan event and drop 30% tomorrow, even the best companies would experience strong double digit losses. I need much more safety than this. This is why I plan on allowing this cash to sit idle until its earmarked payments become due; however, I'm all ears if anyone has a better idea which would allow me to safety create a little bit of returns with these funds. Obviously anytime there is upside, there are downside risks. I can accept risk with these funds, but it needs to be small. I wouldn't be totally opposed to placing portions of the money sitting on the sidelines in highly liquid, low risk investment vehicles in an attempt to generate something with the funds other than the minuscule interest that my bank will pay me otherwise. Here's what I'd be looking for in alternative holdings with this cash:

High liquidity: I need to be able to dip into this investment(s) at relatively short notice.

Low risk: These funds are earmarked for important uses, so downside protection is going to be paramount in this situation. If worst came to worst, I have other cash available - I wouldn't say that these are necessarily "emergency" funds, but all things being equal, I'd rather not expose myself to undue risks.

Better returns than bank interest: This shouldn't be hard to achieve; I'm not looking for moon shots here, but simply a small return on the cash that is better than the near zero I would receive otherwise. Remember, risk profile is more of a concern than returns.

Short-term mindset: This related to the liquidity bit, but these investments need to meet performance expectations over the short-term. The vast majority of my portfolio is dedicated towards long-term equity exposure so that's not a concern for me here.

I don't know if it's possible to meet all of these requirements. I'm assuming I'll be looking at something in the fixed income space; maybe short-term bond ETFs. I'm not overly familiar with these funds, so if anyone is, I'd love to hear more about their prospects and risks over the next year or so.

Just today, Warren Buffett said that bonds are a terrible choice, relative to stocks. I know he's probably looking through a more long-term lens, but in general, I've had a hard time justifying the ownership of bonds, especially long-term ones, due to the impending normalization process that I expect to see play out. But, like I said before, I mainly follow the large cap U.S. equity space, so for all I know there are other investment opportunities out there that could possibly work for me within my previously stated parameters. If not, that's O.K.; I'll happily make a few bucks on bank interest if there are no better alternatives available to me.

Lastly, I'd also be interested in hearing more about short-term option strategies that clearly define downside risks from those who're more versed in those types of trades. I'm approved in one of my brokerage accounts for options trading, but I've never ventured into those waters.

Any suggestions or advice in this regard will be appreciated. In the end, I'll analyze the risk/reward scenarios and see if I can justify putting these funds to work, but I know the SA community is rich with collective knowledge and I wouldn't be surprised if someone brings up an idea that I hadn't previously thought of.

Alright, and now for the updated portfolio weightings:

U.S. Large Cap ticker 77.74% 3M Co MMM 0.69% AbbVie ABBV 1.32% Alphabet GOOGL 5.04% Altria MO 1.73% Amazon AMZN 0.74% Amgen AMGN 2.42% Apple AAPL 6.71% AT&T T 2.75% Berkshire Hathaway BRK.B 1.54% BlackRock BLK 0.61% Blackstone BX 0.80% Boeing BA 1.96% Bristol Myers Squibb BMY 2.59% Celgene CELG 1.29% Cisco CSCO 1.52% Citigroup C 0.43% Coca-Cola KO 1.49% Comcast CMCSA 1.47% CVS Healthcare CVS 1.20% Facebook FB 1.03% FedEx FDX 0.56% Financial Select Sector SPDR XLF 0.68% Gilead GILD 0.66% Goldman Sachs GS 0.42% Honeywell HON 0.70% Intel INTC 0.86% International Business Machines IBM 0.33% Johnson and Johnson JNJ 1.96% J.P. Morgan Chase JPM 0.41% Kimberly Clark KMB 0.58% MasterCard MA 1.28% Merck MRK 0.54% Microsoft MSFT 1.84% Morgan Stanley MS 0.41% Nike NKE 1.39% NVIDIA NVDA 1.79% Pepsico PEP 0.75% Pfizer PFE 1.10% Qualcomm QCOM 1.45% Regeneron REGN 0.45% Starbucks SBUX 4.63% Technology Select Sector SPDR XLK 0.35% The Hershey Co HSY 0.57% The Home Depot Inc HD 0.58% The Kroger Co KR 0.89% The Travelers Companies TRV 0.61% Time Warner Inc TWX 4.07% United Parcel Service UPS 0.57% Ventas VTR 0.86% Verizon VZ 0.62% Visa V 1.41% Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 0.57% Walt Disney Co DIS 6.52% U.S. Mid Cap 6.15% Digital Realty DLR 1.67% Expedia EXPE 0.56% J.M. Smucker SJM 0.53% L Brands LB 0.61% McCormick MKC 0.27% Omega Healthcare OHI 0.46% VEREIT VER 0.28% W.P. Carey WPC 0.49% Whirlpool Corp WHR 1.28% U.S. Small Cap 0.67% Capital Care Properties CCP 0.08% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure HASI 0.59% International Equity 5.97% Anheuser Busch InBev BUD 0.64% Broadcom AVGO 0.66% Diageo DEO 0.60% iShares Core MSCI Europe IEUR 0.44% iShares MSCI Eurozone EZU 0.44% Medtronic PLC MDT 0.76% Nestle ADR OTCPK:NSRGY 0.86% Novo Nordisk ADR NVO 0.86% Unilever PLC ADR UL 0.71% Cash balance 9.47%

As you can see, I'm still highly concentrated in the large cap, domestic space. And now my cash weighting is down from ~20% before to less than 10%. I'd like to get this figure back up above 10%. I likely won't sell shares to achieve this goal unless something goes on an irrational run in the short-term, but I do plan on beginning to pool dividends in certain accounts, rather than selectively re-investment them, until my cash position is appropriately weighted in this potentially frothy market.

The subtraction of the cash from my portfolio has also caused some of my largest positions to become significantly overweight. Disney and Apple are both nearing 7% weights and Alphabet is now above 5%. I don't necessarily mind this because I'm very bullish on all of these companies, but I will be watching the weightings moving forward because I don't want too much single stock risk and would probably trim shares if one of these large holdings crossed the 10% threshold.

Speaking of a 10% threshold, I would like to push my international exposure up about this level. I don't want to use cash to achieve this, at the moment, but I can progress towards that goal using dividend re-investment in certain accounts. I've been building a position in the Technology Select Sector SPDR with my monthly FRIP in one of my retirement accounts, this position is nearing an acceptable weighting, once this is achieved I will likely switch to European or emerging markets funds with these monthly purchases.

My April Income Update is in the works - I was sick this past weekend so I'm a bit behind on that. It should be published soon, as a bit on a companion to this piece. Until next time, best wishes all!

