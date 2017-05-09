Craft Brew Alliance: Staying Long After Q1 Improvements

The biggest reason Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) jumped 23% after earnings last week was that the first quarter report represented a step in the right direction for a company that has seemed stuck in place over the past few years:

source: author from BREW filings

Shipments were decent considering overall weakness in the craft space, while margins jumped and should improve further as the company rationalizes its brewing footprint. Combined with the ability to solidify the balance sheet, the path for BREW to start driving some earnings growth and generating positive free cash flow looks a little clearer after Q1.

The quarter wasn't perfect, to be sure. The weakness in the craft space as a whole has to be a concern given that the bull case for BREW assumes a high chance of an eventual buyout by Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD). But strength in Kona is enough to keep the bull case intact - and the possibility of adding value elsewhere in the portfolio might even add a little optionality to the stock. Again, the quarter wasn't perfect, and the story isn't perfect. But even near $17, it's good enough.

Q1 Earnings

Q1 earnings were better than expected, and they were better than the results from the year-prior quarter. But it's important to remember that BREW still has a long way to go - and that the results benefited from some one-time factors.

For instance, revenue increased 13% - seemingly a huge number in a quarter where industry data (per BREW's Q1 conference call) showed a surprising 1%+ decline in craft beer consumption. But over half of the growth came from international distribution fees from Anheuser-Busch (hereafter referred to as 'ABI') and shortfall fees from Pabst related to a contract brewing agreement at BREW's facility in Washington state.

In addition, BREW benefited from an easy comparison: the company's brewery in Portland, Oregon was shut down for a chunk of Q1 2016, limiting shipments and recognized revenue. Excluding the Pabst and ABI fees (which totaled ~$2.6 million), net sales were flat to Q1 2015 levels. Overall depletions (essentially wholesaler sales) were flat for the quarter, while shipments rose 2.1% - again, versus an easy comparison.

On a net basis, however, Q1 still was a strong quarter on the top line. BREW made a successful effort to cut wholesaler inventory levels by 10 days, which provided its own one-time headwind to results. Most importantly, Kona depletions increased 14%, and shipments 16.3%, and I still believe that is the single most important data point for BREW. If Kona continues to grow, then the agreement with ABI that incentivizes an acquisition at $22+ remains a likely outcome for the stock.

The rest of the portfolio has struggled, but there were a few signs of a bottom, or something close, coming in in the near future. Shipments of gluten-free Omission beer increased 5.7%, per the 10-Q, though depletions did decline 10%. That beer maintains top share in the gluten-free market (though that market appears to be shrinking), and a new Omission Ultimate Light (99 calories, 5 carbs) was launched at the end of the quarter.

Widmer Brothers was formally withdrawn from most of the U.S. - which hardly sounds like a positive for BREW stock. But CMO Ken Kunze said on the Q1 conference call that the beer grew share in its home market of Oregon (flat sales against a declining market), a modest step in the effort to turn that into a smaller, more niche, and more profitable brand. Redhook continued to decline (shipments -21%, depletions -15%), little surprise given that it, like Widmer Brothers, has struggled to adapt to the shift from consumers wanting "craft beer" to wanting "local craft beer". On that front, new partnerships did show some success, including 80% depletion growth from partner Appalachian Mountain Brewery (OTCPK:HOPS).

Overall, it was a strong quarter in the context of BREW's performance heading into 2017. Omission, Widmer Brothers, and Redhook are struggling, but there's at least a chance of BREW turning the brands into smaller, more focused labels that better match their capacity requirements. The partnership strategy is working, though growth remains off an extremely small base. ("All other" shipments in the quarter, which includes AMB, Cisco Brewers, Square Mile, and Resignation, were 8,400 barrels, up 140%. That's less than 6% of total shipments - and the shared profit likely means the group is less significant in terms of gross and operating profit.) And Kona is still growing double-digits, benefiting from both velocity and distribution gains. There's more than enough in Q1 to see the longer-term bull case as still likely to play out.

The better news was on the margin front. Gross margin expanded 640 bps year-over-year, including 820 bps in the Brewing business. (Brewpub margin did fall rather sharply, due to startup costs for a new location in Seattle.) The year-over-year comparison helped on that front, as did ABI and Pabst fees. But guidance for the year of 30.5%-32.5% implies sequential improvement from Q1's 28.6%, as a $10 per barrel savings from shifted production to ABI's brewery in Colorado will kick in. The company remains well behind a 35% target announced in the past - and temporarily pulled down after the agreement with ABI was announced last year - but there is improvement coming in 2017, and likely beyond as the company improves its production footprint. (More on that later.)

The one concern here was another increase in SG&A, which jumped 11% year-over-year. The core criticism of BREW - from both bulls and bears alike - is that it hasn't been able to create any earnings growth. One big problem has been too much capacity: utilization currently is in the low-60% range, and that's impacted gross margin. But with BREW planning to close its Woodinville brewery, and exiting a partner agreement in Memphis, that figure should move to 75-80%, per the Q1 call, as production begins at the ABI plant in Colorado. That will mitigate some of the multi-year weakness in gross margin - even if the 35% target remains out of reach for the near future.

But BREW needs to show some discipline on SG&A as well, particularly with revenue down 3% in Q1 and likely in the flattish range at best for the full year. 2017 guidance implies just 2% YOY inflation over Q2-Q4, but on the Q1 call CFO Joe Vanderstelt cited a potential increase in marketing spend behind Kona as a risk to that guidance in both Q2 and the rest of the year. Legal fees from a class action lawsuit relating to Kona also could push that figure higher.

That spend does create a near-term risk to earnings for a stock whose short interest remains rather high and whose support eroded rather steadily over the past few months. And another miss on SG&A would go to the long-running management concerns here as well. The chief question from an earnings standpoint is how the company could have created less than 4% EBITDA growth total over the six years between 2010 and 2016, at the same time brands were selling for $1,000 a barrel and craft beer demand was skyrocketing. Watching SG&A inflation erode some of the margin improvements from the ABI deal and capacity inflation will create a "same old, same old" sense toward BREW. I don't think it breaks the long-term thesis for BREW, but it's a near-term risk, and at the least something worth watching closely as 2017 plays out.

Looking Forward and Valuation

At $12+, my thesis for BREW was reasonably simple. If Kona grows, it supports most, if not all, of the company's enterprise value, using per-barrel comparisons from other recent acquisitions. ABI is incentivized to make an acquisition at a steadily increasing price, and particularly incentivized to do so by 2019, at a "qualifying offer" of at least $24.50 per share. Given that there is some value in BREW assets even if Kona stalls out, a $12 handle priced in only a modest possibility of an ABI buyout - too modest, in my opinion.

The question is the extent to which that thesis changes at $17. BREW now trades at over 22x trailing Adjusted EBITDA on an enterprise basis - in a space with a lot of concerns. The company is extremely, and maybe dangerously, reliant on Kona. If Kona is worth $800 a barrel - in line with recent craft acquisitions - it covers the entire enterprise value here. If it's not, the rest of the portfolio - which is declining as a whole - doesn't add much in the way of value. (I'd argue the figure is probably $4-$5 per share at most, assuming a $200-$300 per barrel valuation.) In that outcome, BREW's upside becomes uncomfortably dependent on ABI.

Kona's continued performance would seem to mitigate that risk, at least for now. But the broader concern is whether the craft space as a whole has moved to a point that paying elevated prices for any brewer is worth it. CEO Andy Thomas said on the Q1 call that he was "less bullish than a lot of my counterparts" about pricing pressure in the space this summer. Industry-wide capacity is in the 61-64% range, per Thomas, which is too low for most brewers and means margins on incremental sales will be high (thus incentivizing discounting). Some brewers are moving to 15-can packages as a substitute for lower pricing, and Thomas said 30-packs were possible. There have been predictions of a 'bubble' in craft - and of "price wars" - for some time. Those predictions may begin to come true this summer.

Competition already is having an impact. Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) saw shipments decline 15% in its first quarter. Its founder and chairman, Jim Koch, wrote an editorial in the New York Times decrying lax antitrust oversight and claiming that independent brewers would struggle to compete. It doesn't take much time in a city like Chicago to see that, quite simply, there are too many beers. And the impact of that overcapacity is going to be felt in the industry for some time to come.

Can BREW navigate that uncertainty? It comes back to Kona. On the Q1 call, Thomas made an interesting point relative to the brand, saying "You've got to have a point of differentiation" in that type of market. And it does seem like Kona - through both taste and branding - has that level of differentiation, which Thomas compared to that of Corona's "finding your beach".

That's the bet with BREW: if Thomas is right, and that differentiation drives further growth, Kona goes up. If it stalls out, BREW is going to fall. The higher price does perhaps argue for an exit at current levels, and maybe a more modest risk/reward relative to those two outcomes (which, back of the envelope, are something like $25 in a buyout scenario and $7-8 in a "ABI doesn't want Kona anymore" outcome). But there also was some good news in Q1 that helps the case for the rest of the company.

As noted, BREW is selling Woodinville, after Pabst paid $2.7 million to terminate its option. Pabst had the right to buy the facility for $25 million last year, $26 million this year, and $28 million next year. Its decision to walk away appears driven by lower-than-expected sales of its Rainier brand - but also likely means that fair market value is somewhere closer to $20 million. Even that figure, however, would erase most of BREW's net debt.

Meanwhile, the footprint rationalization will help gross margins, and capex should finally come down beginning in 2018, with major projects complete. Q1 showed the first glimpse of what a potentially profitable BREW could look like on its own, and with more benefits from ABI still on the way, EPS should grow substantially come 2018, providing some base for the stock even if a buyout doesn't come.

All told, there's enough to stay long here - but cautious, particularly ahead of what might be a difficult summer for the industry. I'll consider selling calls against my position, particularly if BREW gets back toward $18, since I don't believe a buyout is likely over the next 2 quarters and I do see some downside risk to Q2 and Q3 numbers. (Again, the SG&A figure will be very important: if BREW can't start getting EBITDA margins back up with ABI's help, it may never be able to do so.)

But I still think the longer-term case here holds, even at $17, and there's even room for some optimism that BREW could turn into a viable business on its own. The numbers from Q1 look good, and the 'new' plan for the Kona-plus strategy and lighter footprint makes sense. All BREW has to do is execute - but, of course, that's precisely where the company has struggled for some time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BREW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may sell calls against my position this week, if BREW shares go higher.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.