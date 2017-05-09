Aratana Therapeutics' (PETX) CEO Steven St. Peter on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Rachel Reiff - Corporate Communications

Steven St. Peter - President and CEO

Craig Tooman - CFO

Analysts

Erin Wright - Credit Suisse

David Gu - Jefferies

Bruce Jackson - Lake Street Capital Markets

Jon Block - Stifel

Rachel Reiff

Thank you, operator. Good morning, this is Rachel Reiff, Corporate Communications for Aratana Therapeutics. In a few moments, Dr. Steven St. Peter, President and CEO of Aratana Therapeutics will make some opening comments. Craig Tooman, our Chief Financial Officer, will then review the first quarter 2017 financial results and we will then open it up for Q&A. We are also joined today by Brent Standridge, our Chief Operating Officer.

Before we begin, I'd like to let you know that we will be making some forward-looking statements today. These statements involve uncertainties and risks and therefore should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. Actual events and circumstances, which may be beyond our control, may differ from today's forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, as a result of the risks, uncertainties and other important factors set forth in our filings with the SEC. Steven?

Steven St. Peter

Thank you, Rachel. Good morning, this is Steven St. Peter, President and CEO of Aratana Therapeutics. I’m pleased to review the highlights from the first quarter of 2017 and weeks thereafter. This has been and continues to be a very busy and productive period for us at Aratana. Since our last call, that's our last call Aratana has essentially been working on three priorities. One, establishing our commercial operations with GALLIPRANT and NOCITA. Two, completing the regulatory interactions required to make ENTYCE commercially available this fall. And three, continuing forward with our four pivotal stage therapeutic candidates. We have also successfully financed the company with our recent registered direct offering which we anticipate will close later today. With respect to establishing our commercial operations, in the second half of 2016 we hired our direct sales organization in the United States. This fuel-based organization includes regional sales leaders, approximately two dozen therapeutic specialist, veterinary medical liaisons, two national account managers and an inside sales organization.

The first quarter of 2017 represents the first period of fully loaded costs for our sales organization. To remind you, our plan is to maintain the sales organization at approximately its current size through the remainder of 2017. We believe we have strategically balanced our direct sales organization with national and regional distributors to optimize our commercial efforts and allow us to provide coverage to a more expansive group of veterinary practices. Our sales team has quickly established a presence in the very veterinary market. Their presence is also leveraged by the GALLIPRANT collaboration and the relationships that they have nurtured with the distributor reps. Hence, we are very proud of the job that our Aratana colleagues are doing and we believe that those results are becoming increasingly obvious.

Approximately one-year ago, Aratana announced a landmark collaboration in co-promotion on GALLIPRANT with Elanco Animal Health, a division of Eli Lilly and company. We continue to believe that Aratana benefits from the exposure and validation inherent in the collaboration and we continue to be very excited to be working with Elanco. We believe we will also benefit financially from the success of GALLIPRANT going forward. Craig will comment on those elements in a few moments. I would simply like to make a qualitative assessment of how it's going with GALLIPRANT. From Aratana’s perspective, the GALLIPRANT roll out continues to go extremely well. We were pleased to hear that same sentiment echoed on the Eli Lilly earnings call last month. GALLIPRANT is FDA approved to treat the pain and inflammation associated with osteoarthritis in dogs. It is administered as a once daily oral flavored tablet.

GALLIPRANT is an established multi-hundred million dollar market in the United States. However, GALLIPRANT has a unique mechanism of action, it is an EP4 receptor antagonist. We believe that GALLIPRANT can participate in the market by one, competing for market share and perhaps more importantly two, by expanding the market by offering a new tool with which to manage OA pain from the earliest stages of disease. The number of clinics that have start GALLIPRANT continues to climb. And we are simultaneously focused on ensuring prescriptions for GALLIPRANT are filled and refilled. We believe that GALLIPRANT has a potential to become one of the top recently launched pet therapeutics in the United States. So with respect to GALLIPRANT, things are on track and we are quite pleased with the initial results of the roll out.

I would now like to spend a couple of minutes discussing ENTYCE. ENTYCE is FDA approved to stimulate appetite in dogs. ENTYCE mimics ghrelin, the nationally occurring hunger hormone. According to our market research, inappetence in dogs is seen in veterinary clinics more than 10 million times per year in the United States. Inappetence can be an acute problem or chronic problem. And currently, ENTYCE is the only FDA approved therapeutics for inhabitants in dogs. However, before we launch ENTYCE, we need FDA approval of our manufacturing transfer and scale up. In late April, 2017, we meet with the FDA to discuss this matter. Aratana believes that we are now in agreement with the FDA on how to proceed.

Aratana continues to resubmit the required filings in the coming weeks and if the submission is approved, Aratana believes it will be able to make ENTYCE commercially available by the fall of 2017. Hence, we are busy continuing to prepare the market for the launch of ENTYCE. We believe that the presence we are building amongst veterinarians with GALLIPRANT will serve us well when we begin to sell ENTYCE.

We do not plan to work with a larger animal health company to launch ENTYCE. Given that ENTYCE is currently alone in the category, we believe the competitive issues are much less of a barrier. And we have already established are corporate brand with GALLIPRANT. We do intend to work with distributors to sell ENTYCE and we already have in place agreements with what we consider to be a full complement of national and regional distributors. Between Aratana sales force and distributors, we believe that we will have adequate representation to successfully launch ENTYCE. In addition to selling GALLIPRANT and prepping the market for the launch of ENTYCE, Aratana is also focused on its other recently approved FDA therapeutic NOCITA. NOCITA is a local post operative analgesia indicated for cranial cruciate ligament surgery in dogs, a common type of knee surgery.

The therapeutic became commercially available in late 2016 and we continue to be pleased with the chronic access that we have achieved. In the first quarter of 2017 we saw a nice sequential increase in sales as a result of the continued growth of new accounts and strong reorder rates, including reorders from the large majority of the top 50 customers. The focus continues to be driving reorders and expanding the number of accounts. We continue to believe that NOCITA has a meaningful wall as a tool in a surgeon’s post operative pain protocol. We believe that success in pet therapeutics will require a portfolio of compelling general practice therapeutics, compliment of the specialty therapeutics. And we are very proud of our initial FDA regulated portfolio.

That concludes my discussion of our first two priorities in the period, establishing commercial operations and advancing the regulatory interactions on ENTYCE. I would now like to spend a few moments providing updates on our other priority, continuing forward with our fourth pivotal stage therapeutic candidates. First, AT-014 for dogs, we continue to investigate AT-014, a novel cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma through an exclusive license agreement with Advaxis. We have completed enrollment of patients in this study and we continue to [indiscernible] conditional licensure by the USDA in the second half of 2017.

Next, I will discuss AT-002, capromorelin for cats. Aratana initiated a pivotal target animal safety study evaluating capromorelin for weight management in cats with chronic kidney disease under an FDA concurred protocol in the first quarter of 2017. And we continue an ongoing FDA concurred pivotal effectiveness study in cats. If capromorelin is approved in cats, it would be approved under a separate NAV and marketed as a distinct brand. Next, AT-003, bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension for cats.

Aratana has completed a pivotal target animal safety study proposed operative pain management in cats and we have an ongoing FDA concurred pivotal field effectiveness with results anticipated by mid-2017. If the FDA accepts the efficacy and safety results we plan to expand the NOCITA label to include cats. And finally, AT-016, allogeneic adipose-derived stem cells for dogs. AT-016 is a therapeutic candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis pain in dogs. We in-licensed therapeutics from VetStem exclusively in the United States for dogs and VetStem is responsible for the development pursuant to our license agreement. VetStem initaited a pivotal target animal safety study of AT-016 in April, 2017 under FDA concurred protocol.

Aratana anticipates results from this pivotal target animal safety study as well as the results from a FDA concurred pivotal field effectiveness study in 2017. That concludes my update on the individual pivotal stage therapeutics. Obviously, while much of the recent focus has been on the commercial performance and the prospects of our initial therapeutics, we do continue to move forward on an exciting therapeutic pipeline.

I will now turn it over to Craig who will present the financial results.

Craig Tooman

Thank you Steven, and good morning. As reported last week we announced a pricing of an equity financing which we expect to complete today and also provided some initial information regarding the first quarter of 2017. Therefore today I will provide some additional information regarding our financial performance for the first quarter and outlook for the full-year 2017. As you've seen in our earnings release in the first quarter of 2017 we reported $3.8 million in total revenue.

This includes $2.9 million of product sales primarily related to GALLIPRANT sales to Elanco for finished goods supply as well as NOCITA. We also reported $903,000 in licensing and collaboration revenues from our collaboration agreement with Elanco. As a reminder, the $903,000 in licensing and collaboration revenue is made up of two components; co-promotion revenue for Aratana sales efforts and royalties. The GALLIPRANT loyalty is a mid-single to low-double digit percentage of net sales and the co-promotion revenue is approximately 25% of the products gross profit through 2018.

Net product sales of NOCITA were approximately $327,000 for the first quarter of 2017 representing a good sequential increase from the fourth quarter of 2016. The $3.8 million of total revenues in 2017 compares to $172,000 in the first quarter of 2016, which primarily reflects the first quarter that GALLIPRANT market contributions are making a revenue impact. Now shifting to our first quarter expenses. Our cost of product sales was $3.1 million in the first quarter 2017 versus $19,000 for the same period in 2016. This increase includes cost for NOCITA which we launched in October of 2016 and GALLIPRANT which was launched in January of 2017. This quarter represents the sale of finished goods of GALLIPRANT sold to Elanco for commercial distribution for the first time.

Our research and development expenses this quarter totaled $4.7 million compared to $10.7 million for the first quarter of 2016. Although we continue to run four pivotal programs, the decrease in R&D expenses were primarily due to a reduction in milestone payments. As you will recall in the first three months of 2016, we achieved $5 million in regulatory milestones related to GALLIPRANT and ENTYCE in the US as well as GALLIPRANT in the EU. In the first quarter of 2017, SG&A expenses totaled $7.5 million compared to $6.6 million for the first quarter of 2016. This increase is primarily related to the commercial infrastructure we built in 2016, which supports our marketed products. For the full-year 2017, we believe SG&A expenses will stabilize as our corporate and commercial infrastructure is largely in place to support NOCITA and GALLIPRANT as well as the anticipated commercialization of ENTYCE by the fall of 2017.

Overall, Aratana reported a net loss of $12.6 million or $0.34 diluted loss per share in the first quarter of 2017 which compares to net loss of $18.1 million or $0.52 diluted loss per share reported for the first quarter of 2016. Turning to our cash, as of March 31, 2017 we had approximately $68.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments compared to $88.7 million in cash at December, 31 2016. During the first quarter of 2017 we used cash of approximately $5 million for GALLIPRANT inventory which we will later regroup from products sold to Elanco as well as the $3 million commercial milestone payment achieved for GALLIPRANT. Regarding our reserve equity offering which we anticipate to close later today, with several existing and new institutional investors, we wanted to be proactive.

We sold 5 million shares of the company's common stock which will raise net proceeds of approximately $24.4 million after deducting placement agencies and estimated offering expenses. We also received net proceeds of approximately $2.8 million from ATM sales during March and April, of which approximately $1.2 million is included in the first quarter when approximately $1.6 million would be included in the second quarter of 2017 results. We terminated the ATM sales agreement on April 28, 2017.

We believe proceeds from the ATM and recent register direct offering are necessary to help on several important milestones for the company, including preparation for the launch of ENTYCE, continued to support and working capital investments for GALLIPRANT and ENTYCE. For the full-year 2017, we estimate operating expenses for R&D and SG&A of approximately $45 million, which includes approximately $10 million of noncash expenses. These non-cash expenses are expected to be further offset by contractual milestones and working capital expenditures net of a modest positive gross margin totaling approximately $10 million.

We believe this will result in approximately $45 million of cash used in operations and investing activity during 2017. Furthermore, we believe that our existing cash at March 31, 2017 together with proceeds from the region offering will allow us to fund our debt obligation and current operating plan through at least 2018. Our current operating plan contemplates the launch of ENTYCE by the fall of 2017 and continued growth in sales of GALLIPRANT which we believe will result in an achievement of certain milestones under the collaboration agreement. These milestones include the plan to complete the technology transfer and manufacturing of GALLIPRANT to a third-party before the end of 2018, which under certain circumstances would allow us to achieve $4 million milestone payment.

Additionally, if successful in gaining approval of GALLIPRANT in pain and inflammation for dogs, which we believe could happen as early as the second half of 2017. We could achieve an additional $4 million milestone payment, also, further collaboration agreement. If GALLIPRANT achieves certain levels of net sales we would be eligible to earn up to $75 million in commercial milestones. The first of these milestones would be a $15 million payment which we believe we could achieve as early as 2018.

As Steven indicated, we remain enthusiastic about our late stage pipeline of innovative therapeutics, the initial update of GALLIPRANT, you’re seeing a penetration of reorder rates as well as preparing for the launch of ENTYCE. In summary, we believe the outlook for Aratana is promising and we hope to continue improving that we are pioneer in pet therapeutics.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

This is [indiscernible] on for Kreger. Thanks you for taking the questions. So I guess first, just on GALLIPRANT, can you expand upon your GALLIPRANT comments and your relationship with Elanco. From our perspective, it seems like this has gone well thus far, but has the performance met your internal expectations. And at this point, how are you thinking about GALLIPRANT sales longer term.

Steven St. Peter

We're very pleased with where GALLIPRANT and we were also pleased with, I think we heard collaborator Eli Lilly in their call mentioned that it’s exceeded their expectations. So, we’ve always started this as being a blockbuster product which we define as having the potential to have more than $100 million in worldwide sales. I think that statement goes back for us many years and we continue to be very pleased with the uptake that we're seeing.

At this point, Elanco is in charge of the brand plan, we do co-promote it, we’re out there every day, we’re involved in the market, but it's really, you know, we're really not able to talk too much about the revenue trajectory and where it's going specifically. But we continue to be very pleased. We continue to see great growth in the number of accounts that have ordered GALLIPRANT and we're beginning to see the types of viewers that we expect to see. And sort of finding its place in the market, lots of anecdotes that we hear about the product. So we are pleased with where we are at GALLIPRANT.

I think another thing is new this quarter is we did communicate I think folks know that we share in the economics of GALLIPRANT through manufacturing revenues with a small margin, our [indiscernible], our royalties but also milestones. And we're communicating for the first time this quarter that we believe we’ll collect 15 million in milestones as early as 2018 we’ll earn that milestone and I think that represents again growing confidence in the revenue trajectory and then of course there is a total of 75 million of commercial milestones and we’ll continue to update on those as we continue to get in the launch, but we're pleased with where we are and very focused on continuing to support GALLIPRANT.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just one follow up. Was there any inventory buildup of GALLIPRANT on the part of Elanco in first quarter that would potentially impact the orders in Q2?

Steven St. Peter

Yeah. So we do supply Elanco of the inventory and that shows up as product revenue for us. And you'll see that reported out in the quarter and then they sell that to distributors and veterinarians and then that's what goes out in to the market. So there isn’t really a timing difference between those two in terms of putting inventory in the channel. I would say as we said last call, there continues to be very tight relationship on those two because of the demand that's in the market and the supply-demand imbalances are kind of working out.

But over time, we will build inventory, both the distributors and Elanco, but in this initial quarter, it’s been a pretty tight relationship. And I don’t even see that if you compare the net, the product revenues that you reported and also the collaboration revenues, which give you our different proxies on that net sales. We can’t really talk about net sales in to the market. That’s confidential information. We of course see those numbers, but we can’t come right out and say that, because of the agreement, but certainly the proxies that we have on that, both look good and while there is eventually a time difference right now, it’s a pretty tight relationship.

Craig Tooman

I did mention there was a $5 million inventory purchased in the first quarter, which was utilization of cash and as Steven mentioned, that comes back to us and is regrouped in subsequent quarters.

Erin Wright

Hey, thanks. How did the supplier formulation issues impact GALLIPRANT sales in the latest quarter? I guess that would be sales to overall end customers. Is that [indiscernible] quickly to the new dosing or did they do potential compounding as well? Thanks.

Steven St. Peter

Hi, Erin. So thanks for the question. So I’m not sure I completely understand that, but let me take a shot at that. So GALLIPRANT is dosed in three different pill sizes, the 20 milligram, the 60 milligram and the 100 milligram and in three different pill counts, which is the 7 count, 30 count and the 90 count. So nine different SKUs. And so, we’re trying to obviously supply that which is a challenge when there is a great demand for a product that you’re trying to figure out which SKUs to fill.

More recently, we’ve been focused on the 20 and 60-milligram tablets, because for instance the 60-milligram tablets at 2 mgs per kilo, which is the label dose, that’s a dose for about a 75 pound dog. So that is 85% of the dog’s new market. So the 100 milligram tablet that’s out there and actually that’s one that we are working to continue to supply, but there’s been more sort of unavailability of that particular SKU, but really the 20s and the 60s support the majority of the market and I think owners who can’t get the 100 milligram, if they have a larger dog, they can take a pill and a half of the 60 for instance.

So the ways that with the current label that owners can adjust to that. So that’s the situation with where we are on the market and I think the demand continues to be robust and people are working through that lumpiness in the supply situation in these early weeks and months, but of course over the longer term, that will all work out and we’re stepping up your supply to product and there’s been throughput on the 20s and 60s and the 100 milligram issues we anticipate to resolve this year. But does that get to your question?

Erin Wright

That’s great. That’s helpful. And then how are veterinarians prescribing GALLIPRANT, are they using it as this supplement or in conjunction or as an alternative to Rimadyl and what are your thoughts on some of the other players in the pain category, including generics? Thanks.

Steven St. Peter

So Erin, we’re not going to go into that too much for the reasons I mentioned earlier since in reference to our partner, who is in control of the brand plan, we really want to support that as opposed to get out ahead of that. The primary positioning as I mentioned earlier is about from the earliest stages of OA pain. It’s certainly getting used in situations where dogs don’t tolerate the COX-inhibiting NSAIDs, which is a lot of dogs.

But it also has a nice position in the market, where we think probably a majority of the dogs who have OA are not getting the prescription based therapy, because they don’t want to do the blood monitoring or they worry about the COX-inhibiting NSAIDs and this really does provide a nice alternative to go after that from the earlier stages of disease. And as we continue, we’ll try to communicate about where the adoption is, but I think it’s safe to say it’s really in at least both of those segments at this point.

Erin Wright

So at this point, you would say that there is evidence that it is expanding the category?

Steven St. Peter

I’d say yes, but that’s the positioning, Erin, as to achieve that and I don’t think we’re going to go out ahead of our partner and comment on that, but that’s something that we’ll pay attention to as we forward and hopefully be able to communicate more in sync of our partner on that.

David Gu

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. So I guess first of all, the 15 million of API commitment that you made, I'm just wondering what’s the timetable for you guys to receive this API and from a P&L perspective, when we should book this. And also I just wanted to be clear, so I think Craig, you mentioned that the cash on hand and the proceeds from the offering can take you through at least 2018 and I just want to be clear, does this also include the milestone that you guys just mentioned or would that be able to extend your cash runway?

Steven St. Peter

Yeah. So why don't I talk about the API situation and Craig will follow-up on the cash and walking through where this financing gets us from a cash perspective and talk about the milestones. So we did mention in the 8-K that we filed, I guess last week that we’ve made $15.2 million of API commitments for GALLIPRANT in the quarter. And I think that was like, pretty robust order. I think it was actually 15.3 million of API commitments and we said that that would supply the market through 2017 and early 2018. And that’s in addition to the API that we actually bought in prior periods. So it’s a big working capital commitment to support that product and we're thrilled to have that problem and that’s part of the reason that we've financed the company as to handle that.

The good thing is the plan is for Elanco to take over manufacturing by 2018, so all of that flows back to us with a manufacturing margin as well as the benefits of having it sold into the market, but it definitely is something that is impacting our cash and I think we also recently amended the agreement with Elanco where they basically committed to deliver purchase orders for all of the finished goods related to that API and help fund the kind of timing differences. So like a good collaborator, I think we're working together to solve that very good problem.

And maybe I’ll let Craig talk about cash.

Craig Tooman

So just quickly on booking the sales, we book the sales when Elanco takes ownership of that inventory. So that’s what shows up in that product sales wide, and we've been trying very carefully to differentiate the different line items in that GALLIPRANT agreement. I understand that it's complicated, but the product sales or the inventory sales that we just discussed and then, in addition to those, we have the co-promotion fee and the royalties and the milestones. So hopefully, that’s becoming a little more clear.

In terms of the overall cash raised, as you know, we closed the quarter with approximately $68 million in cash and cash equivalents. And we added approximately $24 million net proceeds from the financing on a pro forma basis that takes us to approximately $92 million. We’ve given guidance for the first time today and we’re pleased to be able to do that on $45 million of cash utilization for the full year and we’ve utilized approximately $21 million of that already.

So there is residually 24 million for the last three quarters of the year. And so that gets us to approximately 68 million at the end of 2017 in a pro forma way. And from that portion, then we’ll have to fund our debt amortization, of course unless we refinance, which we’re exploring and that should get us nicely through 2018. We won’t give the 2018 guidance of course today. But we have the additional milestones that we’ve discussed coming in from the GALLIPRANT arrangement that we’re anticipating in our current business plan. So hopefully that’s a little more clear.

David Gu

So I guess I'm just wondering the -- so the milestones, I mean I guess just to make that more clear for me, I guess so from the sound of it, it sounds like that could like further extend your cash runway, would that be a fair assessment?

Craig Tooman

David, so I think that some people would assume that that includes the $4 million manufacturing transfer as well as the $4 million European approval, but that -- earning that milestone of -- 15 million on the commercial milestone although we’ve earned that in early 2018, the cash would flow in 2019 based on the payment terms. So, some is included and some is not included.

David Gu

Got you. Okay. And I'm just wondering, I mean just going back to the API commitment, I'm sorry. To go, I mean as I try to ask this in another way I guess the question is just in case or just in case that GALLIPRANT, if it does better than you expect, would you expect that when you make additional commitment that there would be -- that the incremental supply could be made on time to fulfill the needs of the market?

Steven St. Peter

Yes, so we believe we can supply the product. We don't see a problem with that with the forecast that we see or that Elanco see as we’re obviously getting in front of that and investing heavily to make sure that that's the case. And so we're pleased with kind of where we are, but we feel good about that, but the sole reason we’re investing now early is to have supply greater.

Bruce Jackson

Good morning and thanks for taking my questions. So last quarter, you gave us some nice metrics that came from Elanco on the GALLIPRANT launch where they had orders from 5000 vet practices, do you have anything similar to that you can tell us about this quarter?

Steven St. Peter

So we didn’t update that. I think you can assume it’s substantially more, but we thought with the revenue and where that reads through, converting the $2.5 million of product sales which is inventory and then the market products to what would be net revenues, that's one idea and then also the 0.9 million in collaboration of royalties. So we decided to put that out there. We don't intend to continue to update on the number of clinics, but one of the things that we believe this to majority of clinics that we're calling on are already customers of GALLIPRANT and that’s pretty awesome for us to walk into a clinic and see our product in our trade on their desk, I mean on their desk or on their shelf. So it continues to be strong, but we're not giving specific clinic numbers on this call.

Bruce Jackson

Okay. And then forgive me if you’ve mentioned this earlier in the call, but what’s the status of the European approval?

Steven St. Peter

So on the European approval for GALLIPRANT, which I assume is the question, through the collaboration with Elanco, we’re cooperating on that. We’ve now said as early as late 2017. So we continue to make progress on that and we’re not going to talk too much about the timing there, but it continues and our partner also looks to expand the availability of the product even beyond the US and Europe and that's one of the reasons we're working with Elanco. They have the regulatory ability to really take the product global, but the European continues and that's the only comment there.

And then on ENTYCE and NOCITA, we continue to look at the Europe opportunities as products are un-partnered outside the US and we continue to advance the regulatory situation on those products as well.

Bruce Jackson

Okay. And then speaking of ENTYCE for cats, what is the formulation that you’re working with for that study, is it an oral or a transdermal?

Steven St. Peter

So that is also an oral formulation. It is a different formulation than the dog formulation, which is kind of optimized through cat, but it’s an oral formulation, which is really what we hear from cat owners they want. The product when we licensed, it actually was a tablet, but we went back and made it into an oral liquid that’s well accepted and it’s certainly been accepted in the pilot studies. There are transdermal products that are out there that get like ointments, they get put on the ears. People are generally not very happy with those products. They’re widely, like [indiscernible] widely available as a compounded generic and there’s other companies working on branded [indiscernible], but we really feel good about the oral therapy and we took that extra step in making sure they have a cat formulation.

Steven St. Peter

So Jon, if you're asking a question, we’re having a hard time hearing you.

Jon Block

So it’s actually [indiscernible] on for Jon. I had a question about ENTYCE. Will you guys be positioning the product for more like the acute market or a chronic from launch, how are you guys going to market it moving forward? And then will the pricing differ depending on if it’s chronic or acute?

Steven St. Peter

Hi, Scott. So ENTYCE is a product that is a broad label for appetite stimulation and you see inappetence in both acute and chronic settings, I think it’s probably around 4 million visits a year for acute inappetence and the rest being chronic inappetence. And the acute inappetence, it tends to be maybe a few days to a week of therapy, where as you know when we talked about their interest for chronic inappetence, they see using it 30, 40 days. So you can understand that the dollar value is going to be in the chronic market and because of the same formulation and the same doses, it's inappetence, without distinguishing acute or chronic, you have to kind of figure the pricing out based on that.

So it will be available in three different SKUs, different volumes, so that depending on the size of your dogs, you can get the right volume and the right syringe to administer it into the mouth. But so the pricing really has to kind of, the veterinarians will figure that out, but obviously optimizing, I mean the acute inappetence is a medical emergency and there is a higher price opportunity, but of course chronic, you have the opportunity to have more days of therapy. So we’ve done lots of pricing work. We continue to do pricing work and but it will be one price in the market for each of the three SKUs.

Jon Block

Okay. Thanks. That’s really helpful. And then for GALLIPRANT, with the early traction of the product, was there an updated view on the $75 million in the sales milestones. I know in the past you said half are very achievable and maybe just kind of more commentary on the timing and how you see that cadence as we go into 2018 and beyond?

Steven St. Peter

So Scott, we haven’t ever laid out the cadence and the actual individual components of the milestone. We really can't do that, but we can get close to normal communicated and by close, we're signaling today that we believe that we will earn the kind of the first $15 million milestone by the end of 2018. And in the past, we've said that of the $75 million in milestones, we believe we can collect the majority of those milestones, assuming the product is what we've said it is and the rest of the milestones would be a case where the product is even outsized relative to the earlier statements I made about where we thought these cells could be for this type of product.

And it's always hard to think about what peak sales are for products, we were interested last week, the colleagues that let us talk about atopic dermatitis being a $0.5 billion opportunity in pets. And, I mean historically, I think we launched their IPO, I don't know they even talked about that product and a lot of industry observers were sort of discounting the idea of big product categories, but there we are with [indiscernible] being that size of a number and clearly the incidence of things like osteoarthritis are frankly more than atopic dermatitis. So clearly a big market and we don't know exactly where the sales will go, but under the scenario that we talked about, we think we can achieve the majority of that 75 million and then there's kind upside if the product really outperforms.

Steven St. Peter

Thank you, operator. So Aratana has been working hard over the past seven years to get to this point and we now have multiple products approved to several other well advanced in the regulatory process. We have a very productive collaboration with one of the top animal health companies and the Aratana brand is quickly becoming established and trusted by our veterinary customers. And Aratana continues to access the acquired financial capital and the required human capital to succeed. We continue to believe that the pet therapeutic opportunity is attractive, both from a development perspective and the commercial perspective.

And in the past few years, we've proven our ability to access innovation and complete the rigorous regulatory approval process. In fact, recently, Aratana has been uniquely successful with respect to new chemical entities. We continue to step up to the challenges of commercial manufacturing and we believe we will succeed, but what has us doubly excited as we look forward is the opportunity for commercial innovation. First, we are one of the first pet focused animal health companies. Our focus on pet animals is not distracted by efforts on edible animals.

And when it comes to pets, we are focused on therapeutics. We’re not distracted by the intense heartworm and vaccine battles. Hence, we're in sync with the trend in veterinarian medicine towards medicalization and we’re pioneering the pet therapeutics opportunity. We believe that our model has been validated as it is becoming increasingly visible that the larger animal health companies that, a, pets and, b, therapeutics are an attractive source of growth and margin. What is left is to confidently execute on our plan and that is what we intend to do. I want to thank each of you for attending this morning's call. We appreciate your continued interest and support.

