Continental's (CTTAY) Management on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Continental AG ADR (OTCPK:CTTAY) Q1 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Rolf Woller – Head of Investor Relations

Wolfgang Schaefer – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Kai Mueller – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Jose Asumendi – JPMorgan

Raghav Gupta Chaudhary – Citi

Henning Cosman – HSBC

Thomas Besson – Kepler Cheuvreux

Victoria Greer – Morgan Stanley

Christian Ludwig – Bankhaus Lampe

Martin Viecha – Redburn

Edoardo Spina – Exane BNP Paribas

At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded.

Rolf Woller

Thank you very much. And again a very warm welcome here from Hannover. We are hosting our first quarter conference call. And you should have received the press material, as well as the financial report and the presentation. If not, you can grab it wherever you can grab it from, the Conti IR web page or from our IR app. And you know you can also follow us on Twitter.

The conference call here is an Investor and Analyst conference call only.

Please as always limit yourself to maximum two questions.

With that please go ahead, Wolfgang.

Wolfgang Schaefer

Thank you, Rolf. And let me start to guide you through the presentation of its first on starting remarks not referring to any page.

Q1, ‘17 saw a strong increase in the world car production 5%. We should expect this growth to continue but clearly at a lower pace. Two reasons Q1 was, first reason Q1 was positively influenced by a high number of working days and we have actually witnessed an increase in inventories in China and in the US in the first quarter.

Now the growth in the first quarter supported a good start for us, which thanks to the strong top line development specifically in automotive allowed us to increase our sales guidance. Automotive was back to a nice outperformance of the growth in the world car production all three divisions have contributed to that. And Q1 by that confirms the trend which we restarted to see already in the third quarter of last year.

Profitability developed in-line with our guidance and achieved an operating leverage of 16% in automotive specifically, the power train business delevered. Based on the current development observed in April and in May, we also expect Q2 to continue on solid growth levels.

And Rubber Group saw good growth, but was as expected negatively impacted by the raw material cost increase of Q1 about $100 million, obviously, negatively. This is 20% of the effect which we expect for 2017.

In total, price increases which we have initiated were not sufficient to compensate the raw material headwind this is true for the OE and for the replacement tire business. So additional price increases were implemented already starting April 1, basically on whole portfolio.

It will take until the Q3 when we expect that the negative raw material cost impact will be compensated by price increases in absolute terms. H2 results ‘17 in tires should be at least on the level of the previous year in absolute terms.

And last short remark to Q1, due to a very strong sales development specifically in March, again working day related and as well in March the first time consolidation of Hornschuch working, capital was on a higher level as it usually is. This should normalize till the year end, while free cash flow guidance is confirmed.

And with these starting remarks, I move to page three. The most important KPIs in the Q1 for Continental sales were up by 12% to €11 billion. This is an organic sales growth at 10%. Foreign exchange rates had a positive impact of $96 million, mainly stemming from US Dollar, Brazilian Reals and the Mexican Peso.

The adjusted EBIT was up by 7% of $1.2 billion the adjusted margin is at 10.7% and this includes $41 million of PPA, which is not included in the adjusted EBITDA and special effects of $12 million positively.

The net income after tax achieved $750 million, up 2%. Difference between the adjusted EBIT and the net income growth our net interest results, which were mainly negatively impacted by FX as we had guided for the total year.

Free cash flow amounted to $133 million. This includes $231 million cash outflow for acquisitions mainly Hornschuch and a free cash flow before M&A activities amounted to $364 million. Gearing ratio at 18%, equity ratio improved to 42% and the trailing ROCE achieved 20%.

Two other topics to briefly mention first time 750 million bonds with a coupon of 2.5% was redeemed at the maturity of March 20, 2017 as announced and as expected and this was already replaced in December ‘16 with the bond and immediate at that time 600 million zero coupon bond. The order intake in the Automotive Group as a second remark increased to more than $9.5 billion in Q1 2017 just pointing on the further good growth development in the years 2019.

And that leads me to page six, the sales and adjusted EBIT on a quarterly basis. Now obviously in the first quarter the cumulated numbers are the same as the single quarter numbers, only brief comments on this one. Sales growth as you can see here over the quarters distributed, first quarter plus 10%, nominal plus 11.7%, sales of $11 billion versus $9.85 billion in the quarter before and the adjusted EBIT 1.166, up from 1.090 plus 70% and the margin at 10.7% from 11.1%.

As always, the split in the two groups Automotive and Rubber Group is the more interesting information here and the organic growth in Automotive was at 11.3%, nominal growth at 12.4%.

Now if you take this versus the production growth of 5% of the passenger cars worldwide, we had a nice out performance and this is nicely distributed to all three automotive divisions.

And the adjusted EBIT was up from $455 million to $567 million, plus 24.6% and again here is two or three divisions have contributed to that and specifically the reduction of the R&D quota in Powertrain and Interior supported their increase in the adjusted EBIT margin.

Moving to the right graph on this page, the organic growth in the Rubber Group was plus 6.9%, nominal plus 10.3%. This is basically similar in both divisions 6.3% in tire 7.6% in ContiTech.

Adjusted EBIT was down $35 million and out of these reduction $46 million are coming from tires and this is raw material $100 million of raw material headwind, while ContiTech saw stable adjusted margin at around 9.6%. We will get to more detail later in the presentation.

As an overview on page eight shown the growth profile of the corporation, the automotive group mentioned already 11% organic growth, this compares to worldwide car production growth of 5%, and this included China with plus 7%, and Latin America first time I think for quite some years as we see growth in Latin America plus 19% percent, obviously on a lower basis, but still finally we see a reversal trend there.

These plus 5% production it includes some increase in inventory in the US and as well in China. So there is some caution to the continuation of these high growth rates which we have seen in Q1.

As I move on to the passenger and light truck tire volume growth the left lower chart, plus 5% this is basically in line with the replacement tire volume growth in Europe and to US a little bit stronger. And if I just move to the chart right from it, the commercial vehicle tire volume growth, we had a volume growth of 15% while the comparable markets only growing by around 11%, 12% and there is though significant price increase in our truck tire business on the 1st of April. So just a couple of weeks ago and don't expect this out performance to continue in the second quarter.

ContiTech, saw an organic sales growth of 8%, while Mobile Fluid and seat covers, so the auto parts of it strongly growing, auto overall that makes 10% out of these, while the industry business was growing with 3% comparable we can take either the GDP growth with 2% or the passenger car and light truck vehicle production plus 5% as mentioned. I think we are on the right path as well in ContiTech.

Page nine is showing that we have continued to deliver return on capital employed of 20%. The capital employed by its have moved up to $20.97 billion quarter before $20.45 billion increase mainly due to the inclusion in these numbers of Hoosier, Zonar and Hornschuch or with an additional quarter as these always trailing – quarterly trailing numbers.

Second effect is FX which basically explains a little bit more than 10% of the difference and then the strong March sales roughly plus $600 million to the only March by itself to the year before. It's as well having an impact on the working capital and by that partly explaining this increase. It's like always it a fair calculation based on the reported EBIT including about $7 billion of goodwill.

We have as shown on page 10 no further bond maturities in 2017 as we have as I mentioned in the beginning redeemed the one bond in March. Next point is in 2018, 750 million bonds with a coupon of 3% then 500 million in 2009 team coupon for 0.5%. Then we have to bonds that which mature in 2020 the 600 million bonds which is maturing in February 2020 and the 750 million 3.18% bond which is maturing in September. There were no amounts drawn under syndicated loan at the end of March.

Overall these numbers add up to 2.6 billion in bonds which are maturing over the next four years. Total liquidity number for the quarter is at 5.758 billion. This is little bit less than we saw at the yearend 2016. But it obviously includes the cash out for the Hornschuch acquisition and it's very much in line with our target of having about 5 billion or a little bit more of liquidity in the group.

This leads me to more details on the divisions. To start with the automotive group, with Chassis and Safety you see on the left graph here. First bar the organic growth of Chassis and Safety plus 12.5% nicely outperforming world car production. Specifically to mention air bag ECUs electronic airway control units and as always in the last year the advanced driver systems we even see that we get only one or other capacity limit and are doing additional investments.

Margin stable as you see on the right track Chassis and Safety with 9.6% stable on previous year’s level. Through, the R&D for the high order intake which we had experienced during the last year and continued as well in Q1 is a challenge for the division concerning the R&D quarter.

Powertrain, the organic growth basically it had restarted in Q3 last year was now again on plus 9.5%. To mention products which supported it, it’s a very wide range of products supporting it, injectors, pumps, turbochargers and on the electronic side to mention the electronic control units, engine units and as well as sensors and actuators specifically exhaust-gas sensors.

Margin at 6.3% if you take out the cost and the lot it in the electrification ATE part, margin is at 9.1%, so still in electrification, but the margin is now above 9%. So if you do the math it includes four HCV losses of about $50 million.

The last division, automotive to talk about its interior, again with respect to the left chart 11.9%, the organic growth specifically to mention your body controllers has very strong growth instrumentation driver HMI as the second product group to mention.

Adjusted EBIT margin at adjusted 8.9% and actually up compared to the 8.4% of the previous year, slight reduction in the R&D quarter helped to achieve this. And we are experiencing and seeing some capacity constraints on the electronic deliveries throughout the burden interior due to the strong growth not only on Continental, but as well on market overall. This is and this is included in the Q1 numbers some additional costs. So it puts the target of 10% for interior as a challenge, but the division is strongly working on that.

I mentioned already that the R&D quota in Interior and Powertrain was down. It was down 4 or three automotive divisions together from 10.4% to 10%, so within the line and in the range which we expect for the automotive division in the next quarters to come. CapEx up 4.3% versus the 3.4% in 2016, this is showing the continuous growth starting already in two quarters ago and as well including our expectation of further growth in the next quarters to come.

On page 12, this is just coming up again. Sales increase by $740 million, organic sales growth 11.3%, adjusted EBIT increased by $112 million, leverage 16% and the adjusted EBIT now at 8.4%. And if you look at the quarter-over-quarter. And profitability development, please take into account that the R&D reimbursements always make Q4 a stronger profit quarter than the other ones.

It leads me to page 13, the profitability in the Rubber Group and I start with ContiTech again on the left graph growth 7.6%. As mentioned already on a previous chart, this is composed of growth of automotive related parts plus 10% and overall the industrial side plus 3%. The EBIT margin was stable at 9.6%. There is the smaller part of raw materials, which ContiTech always can compensate faster than the entire division can do that, mostly compensate is a little bit of burden on ContiTech in the first quarter. In addition the first time consolidation of Hoosier had some a little bit below $10 million effect on ContiTech, which was not adjusted.

Moving to the tire business, left chart, organic growth 6.3%. The profitability at tires on the right graph is 17.9% in line with expectation. If you read the bridge for tires, volume growth was 5.5%. We had a price down of minus 1.6%. Still obviously comparing to the first quarter of 2016, if you would compare the prices to the fourth quarter of 2016, so to the end of last year obviously there is already some price up of this comparison rightly so it's a quarter year-over-year. The mix was improving by 2.4% FX another 1.5%. And this leads them to the reported change in sales of 9.7%.

The tire volumes were slightly better than the market growth. In passenger tires, we had a stronger out-performance in trucks. I mentioned already though that it trucks a very strong price increase was increased in 1 of April. So this out-performance is not to be expected.

And further the addition price increases were implemented on April 1 on passenger tires, on truck tires as well as parts to crosses in the OE business are having an effect in each quarter, but still Q2 would be difficult. We expected P&L effective headwind of raw materials of $175 million and only I think I mentioned this already starting in Q3. We expect that the raw material increase in that quarter Q3 will be compensated with price increases. So then H2 should be inline again with raw material increases versus price increases. Just as a reference, Q1 $100 million, headwind of raw material, Q2 175, Q3 150 and Q4 75 always P&L relevant.

And this leads to page 15 as page 14, I think, I've mentioned everything about on. So these assumptions of these quarterly headwind of raw materials is based on a natural rubber price, average of $2.25 in 2017 so up from the 1.38.

Synthetic rubber prices average of 2.45 up from previous years of 1.13. And just to mention many of, you know, this number US$ 50 million gross burden is expected for each dollar $10 rise writes on oil price number it's unchanged to last year.

So overall, this sums-up to these rising raw material costs $500 million in 2017. Guidance is unchanged to March 2nd. I mean you might ask yourselves -- the spot prices were down in the last week. Specifically, on natural rubber prices, we did not change our guidance. We think it would be too early. It is a very volatile price development at the moment and fair enough we have many explanations which shows that there is probably nobody really can give an explanation why the prices are so volatile at the moment.

Should raw material -- our guidance was never based on these higher spot prices which I think we saw in January nevertheless should be the prices stay on the extra level which we are seeing on the spot price. This gives some chances to our guidance. Probably, then the headwind could be reduced by 10% to 15%. So 52 in a very best case $75 million.

Some more information on group level, the net indebtedness starting at the full year and 2016, $2.79 billion, gearing ratio of 19%. We have to add 533 million in capital expenditures. 231 cash flow out for acquisitions and then change in working capital of $680 million. I mentioned already two main reasons for that strong sales in March and consolidation of Hornschuch. And then we have depreciation and amortization of $500 million, other free cash flow 970 leads to an 18% clearing ratio or $2.768 billion of net indebtedness.

Page 17 is showing or giving more details on the cash flow. Cash flow from operating activities was down $100 million. And again the higher working capital as the main argument for this cash flow used for investing activities was up. I mentioned this already due to the growth which we are now seeing again for three quarters and expectation for further growth. And the CapEx was up $96 million and the call offs and mid-term order intake and both of those factors affecting that. And this leads to a free cash flow decline of $200 million. Nevertheless specifically the cash outflow of working capital as I mentioned is something temporarily and this is no reason to not reconfirm our guidance free cash flow guidance of about $2 billion for the total year.

Page 18 is showing that the gearing ratio is down to 18% which is $2.768 billion and already mentioned Hornschuch is included in these numbers. It leads me to page 19. Our production outlook by quarter for the passenger and light truck production we do expect Q2 to be weaker than Q1 in Europe and as well weaker than we have seen the Q1 2016. The main reason is working days two to three working days less in Q2 than we have seen them in Q1.

Nevertheless we do expect for the total year that Europe is increasing by 2% specifically because Q3 and Q4 was plus 3% and plus 4% should be a strong quarters again. It is different in the U.S. where we after these 2% increase in the first quarter North America 2% increase in the first quarter. We saw inventory build up and we do expect that the remainder of the year or three quarters are below previous year.

So the total number for the year is minus 2% to minus 3% for the North American market and a little bit similar but on an overall higher level China plus 7% in the first quarter very strong growth. But including inventory build up at the dealers MTOE saw H1 will be already with less growth. And then overall for the year we expect about 3% to 4% growth in the Chinese market very much depending on the Q4 which is always in some years now in China, the very decisive quarter.

And this is -- more summarized on page 20, overall upper left charts, passenger car and light truck production up by 1% to 2% to 94 million units, Europe up 2%, North America down minus 3%, South-America now up plus 5% percent. This is a change in our guidance to the last presentation we talked about plus 2% and Asia, plus 3%. Passenger car and light truck replacement tire markets improving 2% in Europe, 2% in North America, 2% in South America and up 5% in Asia versus the 4% which we had mentioned before.

Commercial vehicle production down in Europe and North America and only South America and Asia growing within overall around 1% growth, truck replacement tire markets up 3%, strong growth in South America, now a strong growth in Asia, each of them 4% while Europe is growing with 2% and North America is 1%.

And this leads finally to the last slide. I want to present page 21 to our guidance. The guidance was changed in one regard this is growth. We increased our sales expectation to more than $43.5 billion, $500 million more than our guidance included before. And this change is due to the increase of our guidance in the automotive group due to the strong Q1 and the expectation and the numbers we see already for Q2.

Adjusted EBIT margin for the group shall stay at more than 10.5%, no change to our guidance and the same is true for our guidance for the Automotive Group about 8.5% and the Rubber Group more than 15%.

Raw materials I mentioned burden about $500 million headwind expected for the year especially, special effects will be around $100 million, typical guidance which we have for a group of our structure and site and the net interest reside at around $200 million constant FX rates, tax rates around -- slightly below 30% as we saw it by the way in the first quarter, CapEx 6.5% of sales and PPA about $200 million. And I reconfirmed already our free cash flow before acquisition guidance of about $2 billion.

And this is all from my side, and we are now ready to take your questions.

Thank you. We will now begin our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Kai Mueller, Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Kai Mueller

Thank you very much for your time. Two questions from my side. First of all, you just said on the margin in the Powertrain division is 9.1% x-HEV, your target sort of going out to is a 10% margin x-HEV given you've already gotten the 9% now and you've got the operating leverage coming through this business. Does that already look cautious or are there other things to take into account?

And maybe can you give us a little bit of color in terms of the sales progression on your HEV business getting towards yours $1 billion in revenues?

And on the second point just to clarify again on the Rubber guidance, you haven't changed it now, it's still the $500 million headwinds as in a gross number. We saw the $100 million, now you mentioned $175 million in Q2. And then I think you mentioned $75 million in Q3, Q4. How do we get out to the total $500 million on that, just in terms of are you already baking in that guidance might be a bit cautious?

Wolfgang Schaefer

To start with raw materials, the Q1, $100 million, Q2 $175 million, Q3, $125 million and Q4, $100 million.

Kai Mueller

Okay.

Wolfgang Schaefer

They get up then into the $500 million. Powertrain the 9.5%. It was a good quarter the 10% guidance mid-term. I don't think it's cautious. I mean there is a strong growth, which needs to ramp up as well which we have to do over the next quarters in Powertrain. And I don't think we are in a position now to already announce far to profitability growth than we had done that in the quarters before.

The sales progression to the $1 billion is linked obviously to the ramp up of specifically 48-volt systems and some other HEV product. It is still more towards the end of this decade so ‘18 and then ‘19, ‘20 will be the stronger growth rates which we see in HEV.

Kai Mueller

Okay. Thank you very much.

Jose Asumendi

Thank you. I am Jose Asumendi, JPMorgan, couple of items please. Just back on Powertrain. Can you talk me about the performance of the world car production that you saw in Q1 and whether we can see at least maintain this level over the next quarters or an acceleration versus Q1 and performers to clock-up production specifically for Powertrain?

And second what are you doing to reduce the losses on HEV. I mean what are the drivers to reduce these losses over the coming quarters? You have quantified how much were the losses in Q1, can you reduce those losses over the coming quarters?

And then the third point, on Tires I will be interested to understand a bit more like where you're pricing sort of P&L assumptions on the revenue bridge, how much do you think you're going to be increasing prices in the second half, the impact on the P&L specifically? Thank you.

Wolfgang Schaefer

Our performance in Powertrain will be in-line with our expectation of an $8 billion sales in 2007. I mean, HEV is the – the negative contribution, the losses in HEV are continuing and will then finally be compensated with the increase in sales, which I just reconfirmed its $1 billion which we do expect.

And then as we mentioned in this call about one and half weeks ago, we do need more investments or costs to further develop on a big variety of technologies which is coming up for us as well as potentially additional states volume in the year is after. And therefore I mean, these losses will still be there and the break even from our point of view not expected before 2021.

And Tires is progressing. I mentioned the bridge price is still with the negative 1.6% and this is as I mentioned to compared to the Q1 year, I mean already prices up the Q4 of 2016. There was the first prize round starting in December January, 2nd prize round beginning of April specifically in truck tires. Where we did - I think what I understood in the different regions when I looked at those numbers more than we had done at the beginning of the year.

And as I said expected is that the $500 million are compensated not accumulated, but for Q3 these $500 million should be compensated. And it's I mean if you make an easy calculation $10 billion, say its $500 million we talk about 5%. So our expectation is starting in Q3 this burden should be compensated in prices.

Jose Asumendi

Thank you. Just a follow-up on Powertrain. So if I look at adjusted EBIT margins on Powertrain in 2015 -- you're looking at sort of 6%. So as we look at ‘17, north of 6% adjusted EBITDA margins maybe 6.5% on $8 billion revenues that's sort of the thinking in the planning for Powertrain?

Wolfgang Schaefer

Yeah, its - I mean, we talked about that in this conference call about two weeks ago $8 billion sales and then we have above 6% profit margin.

Jose Asumendi

Got it. Super. Thank you.

Raghav Gupta Chaudhary

Thanks, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Just two, I appreciate you not going to comment on M&A, but we know that you spoke to Delphi during your Powertrain review and that subsequently announced the spin-off of that Powertrain division.

Can you say anything about your perhaps, your product overlap and do Delphi have technologies that you might want greater exposure to? And then I guess was there a reason you did not -- during your Powertrain review decide to spin-off your own Powertrain division. What was the kind of thinking behind that?

And secondly, not related to Q1, but can you provide us information of where you are with the local Chinese OEM what proportion of your sales in China do they currently represent, and if you can give what proportion of orders? Thank you very much.

Wolfgang Schaefer

The second part of the question, I assume was not asked for Powertrain. This was for our whole automotive core business right?

Raghav Gupta Chaudhary

Absolutely, yes. Sorry.

Wolfgang Schaefer

All right. Pure China sales are for the Group above 15% now of group sales. And the local Chinese OEM is that at above 30%, slightly above 30%. And Powertrain, I mean the revision which we have done we obviously looked internally at our expectation. We had some external input and it reconfirmed for us that there is -- for the existing technologies the combustion engine will be low -- gasoline and that there is still growth to be expected until 2025, only then we do expect the battery technology to be in cell technology to be on a level which allows for bigger shares for pure electric vehicle, our estimation for that year is 10%.

Now with this growth, we get a slight feedback from many -- from most of the European OEs that they are planning one more generation of combustion engines which the latest run is our knowledge will be in the market in 2023 or this for us is an attractive opportunities to acquire business and then those engines will run for probably a decade or longer depending on how fast and the electrification is kicking into the new cars build share.

Meaning that the mechanics and hydraulics part, so these new engines generation, we’ll need one upgrade and then potentially you can run with these machinery and equipment for quite a while, while at the same time the further improvement in emissions which still is intended for those machines will be done via the electronics part of this. The electronics control unit, other electronics, the whole motor management and electronics and even better fit to the rest of the car.

Now this is obviously something which is now how strong of Continental. The second part specifically, and there we expect though the motor generation might be the last one for combustion engines still some, you might call that generation or upgrades, but attractive future business to arrive. We think we are very well prepared for, specifically this is an area where we know how electronics can be later on used as well in the pure electrification side.

And summing this up, whilst we outcome first considering our growth, our size in the market, we are sizable player in the market. We have the economies of scale. We need to do a successful business in this part. And with all scenarios and there is nothing that we would have done, liked to do something and others did not follow our wishes.

So the best outcome for Continental is to improve value creation for Continental is what we have presented at our strategy stay in this third a growing business with a strong technological side as well at Continental now, as well on injectors, not only an electronics and make this a successful part of our portfolio for the years to come, very long answer to a shorter question.

Raghav Gupta Chaudhary

Okay. Thank you. Thanks, Wolfgang.

Henning Cosman

Yes. Hi, thank you. I'm actually more interested in the organic growth rates of not Powertrain, but the other two divisions just in safety in interior. Between your very strong organic growth that’s in the first quarter, your guidance for the Automotive Group as a whole and then for Powertrain itself I suppose implies some sort of deceleration in the organic growth rates in the coming quarters. Can you comment a little bit on that or is that merely reflecting the cautiousness in your guidance? That's my first question.

And secondly, on the tires, can I ask about your volume developments in passenger car tires for the rest of the year you had 5% now on the very strong Q1 combo of 9% last year. Do you think there was a lot of pre-buying in the 5% as well or were the easier comp level somehow compensate for maybe a bit of pre-buying in the 5% and that might be a sensible lever for the full year as well? Thank you.

Wolfgang Schaefer

The growth rate of the rest of the year, and basically the answer is two for three divisions are automotive division. And it is mainly linked to the world car production if you look at our expectation total year 1%, third quarter 5% that is assuming that the growth in the rest of the year in the world car production is significantly weaker than in Q1. And even if we stick at the very good outperformance which we have shown in the Q1 automatically the growth rate of our automotive divisions will be lower.

At pre-buy effect in the Q1 numbers really nothing more for Continental then it for the rest of the market. And overall this is not what the message which I have got from our tie of the people the markets. I mean was prepared for the price increase, probably that was a little bit in February or so. February, March, a little bit of pre-buy that is not too strong of a number. Nevertheless, if you look at our overall growth expectations for the tire, replacement tire market as this is a little bit below the number which we have seen in Q1. I'm not completely clear but there might have been a little bit in there but it's not a significant high number.

Henning Cosman

Okay, great. So just to confirm on the first question you don't see the outperformance declining over of course a lower light vehicle production globally but you don't see the performance declining in Chassis and Safety and Interior on the course of the year?

Wolfgang Schaefer

The message was yeah, the main reason for the – which you called a more cautious guidance is the lower world car production then a change in our outperformance.

Henning Cosman

Thank you.

Thomas Besson

Thank you very much. It's Thomas Besson, Kepler Cheuvreux. And I have two quick questions please. Firstly on ContiTech you've mentioned the negative impact on the Hornschuch in the quarter. Can you confirm the trajectory of ContiTech margins back to 12% and the first uptick in the conveyor belt and oil exploration business?

And second, there are something I struggled with in the Rubber Group. There are talks of boost of potential second wave of price increases. So I like to know if you think it's realistic after the April, May price hikes and talk of lower raw material prices headwinds. So which one of them, which of them should we expect? And do you think we can get the two of them, which looks a bit unrealistic?

Wolfgang Schaefer

I’m not sure I fully understood the question.

Thomas Besson

Okay. Do you want me to try again? So first point of the second question is a lot of topic is with your mission [ph] for instance or Hornschuch [ph] talking about the second wave of price increases. But at the same time there is the view that raw material prices have declined and therefore we may get a lower raw material headwinds for the year, if spot raw material prices stay at the same level. So I was asking your view on both. And can we get the two at the same time?

Wolfgang Schaefer

Yeah. It is when you listen to my presentation to start with your last question. I mean I was always talking about the potentially a chance to have a lower headwind of raw materials of say 10% to 15% percent, $50 million to $75 million. I didn't say a profit improvement. That is indeed a question which remains to be seen that if the second price round can be implemented or not. I think it would be then a third price around can be implemented or not depending on what the market is experiencing in the raw materials.

At the moment, we are confident that the rises, the internal rises price increases can be implemented. So the raw material price go more down and these 10% to 15%, but this might have to be revised as well on taking into account the whole market environment.

But at the moment, we are confident that with the extra raw material prices which we are seeing that we can put into place our price increases is intended. I can confirm the ContiTech margin target for 12% as soon as the conveyor belt and mining business is back to more profitable and higher demand level. I mentioned that overall the industry business is up 3% at ContiTech. It includes obviously the big part of conveyor belt in there. So this is a different message then when we talk together about a year ago where this was still a weak business.

We see some signs of improvement in some areas in North America. We see strong demand increases already now in the second quarter, somewhat linked to its changes in the policy and legislation in the years for more openers for mining business which is at the moment of as translated into price increases. Should we be successful with not only in the year, in North America, but in other regions here, the 12% are clearly a realistic target for country.

Thomas Besson

Thank you.

Victoria Greer

Afternoon, two please. Firstly just on China production. You know you're still seeing China production positive in Q2. What we're seeing some pretty messy numbers coming out of there depending on whether we want to believe the coming days or the PCA data for sales. Do you think the production really needs to stay positive in Q2? Is that what you're seeing? You know because we have had a very big production quarter there in Q1 already. So that's the first.

And then secondly just on the Hornschuch acquisition, can you just go through the impact on numbers for 2017.It looks like about$ 430 million of annualized revenue the first start up losses integration losses. Should we extrapolate that sort of $7 million or so negative you had on adjusted EBIT for the rest of the year. Can you just walk us through that please?

Wolfgang Schaefer

China, the first quarter up as I mentioned strongly with 7% including inventory increases at some dealers. Sales were clearly below that number. We do see the April numbers at plus 6% production, I am sorry at minus 6% in production, so we do see already some correction of these inventory levels may seems to be a stronger months again in production.

But it's a little bit too early to say. But our extra guidance is what is our best knowledge for the total year and you saw this split in the different quarters on the page 18 or so in my presentation and this is our best knowledge at the moment including already what we have seen in April and May.

And as I mentioned before, you’ll all know the China, finally the whole year growth number will be decided in Q4. And their final decisions on the government on incentives, whatever type of incentives continuation increase decrease local versus central still will have a big impact.

And the Hornschuch sales, say Sampson is right, it’s around 400 – a little bit about $400 million, $430 million is our expectation at the moment. There are some negative impacts on the -- due to the consideration in the first year. In addition to the PPA, if you take a very clean EBIT of the Hornschuch business basis in-line with the today’s ContiTech business, but even in the -- in the adjusted numbers there is some negative effect of about $10 million for the year to be seen.

Victoria Greer

Okay.

Wolfgang Schaefer

Already mostly in Q1.

Victoria Greer

Yes, most in Q1. Okay. That's clear. Thank you.

Christian Ludwig

Yes, good afternoon. Sorry, to beat may be a dead horse. Just again on the price increases in raw material. You said that you are expecting $250 million of additional raw material costs in the second half? You -- also you believe that you're going to be flat EBIT year-on-year in Rubber group, that means that you will offset this raw material by the price increases, but also by some volume mix and potentially FX. Is that the right way to look at it?

And then because you said -- I think six or million of gross raw material, 500 P&L that means $100 million of the offset is coming from the price increase and the rest from the other factors. Is that correct?

Wolfgang Schaefer

I'm just thinking -- I mentioned $125 million Q3, raw material headwind $100 million Q4 so, 225. But then obviously in Q1 and Q2 we did not fully compensate raw material. So this as well has to be achieved in Q3 to achieve that target to fully compensate the raw material headwind in Q3 the $125 million. If you take these logic in your numbers, I mean, yeah this is the right logic. This is for you what you should assume.

Christian Ludwig

Okay. And then very quickly, could you give us the ATV [ph] share in the order intake you had in Q1 for the automotive industry?

Wolfgang Schaefer

So I don't have this number here.

Rolf Woller

Thank you, both. We have to look it up. Honestly, I don't have it currently on top of my head. We will call back Christian.

Christian Ludwig

Okay, thank you so much.

Martin Viecha

Hi. This is Martin Viecha from Redburn. I wanted to ask you something about the product growth rate which is on Slide 30 of your presentation and I mean for years there's been a decline of ECU injectors boosters -- other components and those have reverted quite dramatically in Q1. Would you be able to tell us what's the reason behind this bounce back after four or five years of declines?

Wolfgang Schaefer

Well, I mean one important reason for this, these are quarters which are shown starting 2015. And one major reason was you might remember there is one order which we had in the Q3 2014 announced and one order we did not take in the Powertrain division which was the successor business -- important successor business which was then missing starting basically in Q2 2015.

This was for four quarters base effect which we saw in specifically those products together with this we saw some delay of our customers in starting new motor generations where we had the business for and it was our basically constant explanation of the under-performance specifically of the top line of Powertrain in those years, in those quarters.

Martin Viecha

Okay. And one other follow-up question on the last family of combustion engines coming in 2023. When BMW was asked about this few weeks ago, they sort of dismissed this idea saying that...

Wolfgang Schaefer

You’re hard to understand. Could you repeat that question please?

Martin Viecha

I hope a little bit better. Just with regard to your statement about the last family of petrol engines coming in 2023. BMW was up about a few days ago and they dismissed the idea saying that there will be new families well beyond 2023. So I was just wondering is this your estimate or is this based on your communications with your customers.

Wolfgang Schaefer

No. I said most of our customers in discussions with us explain to us that they foresee the last combustion engine generation to be in the market, and the latest from those was 2023. I did not say all.

Martin Viecha

Okay, makes sense. Thank you very much.

Edoardo Spina

Yes ,good afternoon. I have one question. If you can give us an indication about the levels of R&D for automotive and/or for the group in 2017 and the next few years. Thank you.

Wolfgang Schaefer

I expected to be around the 10% which we have seen in Q1 for automotive. And then the -- I mean the Rubber group R&D, that's around the 2.5%, 2% to 3%. I don't expect this to change. And for the group, it's just a mix question, I'll say. The 10% is our target for the year as well for the coming years as well our expectation, but it is always somewhat under pressure to be a little bit higher because of order intake and because of co-direct which are including software all it's hard to predict. So Q1 was in line with these targets and probably Q2 Q3 might be a little bit higher and Q4 always is thanks to reimbursement below the 10%.

Edoardo Spina

Thank you very much.

Rolf Woller

Yeah. Thank you very much for the interesting questions. And we conclude this first quarter conference call right now. And we are looking forward to hear back from you latest on August 3rd and we will report our H1 results.

And if you have any questions in the meantime please don't hesitate to call us here in handover or we meet each other in one of our next quarters in the coming weeks. Thank you very much. And have a good afternoon.

