Cascadian Therapeutics' (CASC) CEO Scott Myers on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CASC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Monique Greer - SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Scott Myers - President, CEO & Director

Julie Eastland - CFO & CBO

Luke Walker - SVP, Clinical Development

Analysts

Reni Benjamin - Raymond James

Bert Hazlett - BTIG

Monique Greer

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning and thank you for joining us on this conference call to review and discuss our first quarter 2017 financial results, and provide a corporate update. Beginning with today's call, Cascadian Therapeutics intends to hold quarterly calls to share developments on our strategic and operational progress, as well as financial results.

Earlier this morning, we issued our first quarter financial results press release, which is available on our website www.cascadianrx.com. With me today are Scott Myers, President and Chief Executive Officer; Julie Eastland, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer; Dr. Luke Walker, Senior Vice President, Clinical Development; and Dr. Scott Peterson, Chief Scientific Officer.

Scott Myers will provide an overview of our business and priorities for the year, Luke will provide a clinical update on our lead program Tucatinib, and Julie will review financials for the quarter. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for your questions.

I will remind you that various remarks we will make today constitute forward looking statements based on current expectations. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning these risks and uncertainties is contained in the risk factors section of our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and in the company's other periodic reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

I will now turn the call over to Scott.

Scott Myers

Thank you Monique, and good morning everyone. For those of you who maybe new to our company are not followed us in a while, I want to give you a brief update. Our company has evolved from one year ago when I first took over as president and CEO. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered here in Seattle. We currently employ approximately 71 people, four of whom are field-based clinical science personnel and we expect to end the year around 75 to 80 people.

We spent the second half of 2016 and the early part of 2017 refocusing our resources on the development of our small molecule HER2 inhibitor, Tucatinib, also known as ONT-380. We also raised the necessary funds to support moving Tucatinib from a Phase 2 to a registrational trial. The majority of the company's resources are focused on identifying patients and enrolling the registrational clinical trial of Tucatinib in combination for advanced HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer, the trial known as HER2CLIMB.

Dr. Walker will review the HER2CLIMB trial design and endpoints in just a few minutes. We have recently promoted and recruited senior leadership to help achieve our company’s goals and to further the global development of Tucatinib. For example, we promoted Dr. Walker to Senior Vice President, Clinical Development. We brought onboard Marc Lesnick, as Senior Vice President, Regulatory and Quality assurance; and Monique Greer joined us as Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, Communications and Patient Advocacy.

We also hired Dr. Marc Chamberlain as Medical Director. He is applying his expertise as a neuro-oncologist in understanding and treating of brain tumors and metastatic diseases in the central nervous system through Tucatinib and its development programs.

We have also been building the clinical science team and have hired experienced field-based clinical science liaisons that are educating healthcare professionals on HER2CLIMB and Tucatinib at our clinical sites. Our main priority is to enroll patients in our registrational trial HER2CLIMB and the development of our lead product candidate Tucatinib in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine.

To remind people, Tucatinib is an investigational, oral potent tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is highly selective for HER2 without significant inhibition of EGFR. Other HER2 inhibitors block not only HER2 but also other related tyrosine kinases such as EGFR, which is associated with side effects such as diarrhea and rash.

Unlike other ongoing TKI trials that utilized prophylactic loperamide and budesonide for high-grade diarrhea and inflammation of the bowels, patients on clinical trials evaluating Tucatinib do not require these additional medications.

We believe that Tucatinib’s selective targeting of HER2 makes it unique compared to other TKIs in this setting and may result in improved tolerability for patients, potentially leading to a better quality of life. We believe Tucatinib has potential application beyond metastatic breast cancer in a broad range of HER2 expressing cancers. Tucatinib maybe useful in other HER2 amplified solid tumors such as metastatic colorectal, gastro-esophageal junction cancers or non-small cell lung cancer.

We plan to develop on our own HER2 partnerships or investigator-sponsored studies some of these indications. We do have a solid IP estate in the US and other key global markets. Tucatinib has a fast track designation in metastatic breast cancer by the Food and Drug Administration. We maintain worldwide rights for Tucatinib in all indications.

Beyond Tucatinib, we have two promising preclinical programs. At AACR last month, our research team presented data from our two preclinical programs, Chk1 and TIGIT. Our Chk1 cell cycle inhibitor known as CASC-578 demonstrated anti-tumor activity as a single agent or in combination with a Wee-1 inhibitor in preclinical models of acute leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma and non-small cell lung cancer.

The team recently completed a GLP cardiovascular safety pharmacology study that indicated CASC-578 has an acceptable safety profile at the doses tested with no evidence of cardiac toxicity. Highlights from the first public presentation on our pre-clinical antibody program targeting the immune checkpoint receptor TIGIT were well received by the research community and other strategic partners looking at different development options.

TIGIT demonstrated tumor regressions as a single agent in an PD-1 resistant model. To continue the development of these assets and given most of our resources are focused on the Tucatinib programs, we are considering other options for these programs, including partnerships for moving one or both of these preclinical programs forward.

For the Chk1 we plan to complete pharmacology studies in the first half of this year and make a Go/No Go decision on IND enabling studies in the second half of this year. Dr. Scott Peterson is here today with us to address questions on these pre-clinical programs should you have them.

I'm now going to turn this over to Dr. Luke Walker, who will provide a brief overview of the HER2 breast cancer treatment paradigm and HER2CLIMB registrational trial. Luke?

Luke Walker

Thank you Scott, and good morning everyone. As Scott mentioned, Tucatinib is an orally bioavailable, potent tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is highly selective for HER2. Amplification or over expression of HER2 occurs in about 20% of breast cancers and serves as a prognostic and predictive biomarker. Tucatinib has shown activity as a single agent and in combination with both chemotherapy and other HER2 directed agents such as trastuzumab.

Studies of Tucatinib in these combinations have shown the activity both systemically as well as in brain metastasis, which may occur in up to 50% of patients with HER2 positive breast cancer. I would like to share now with you why we and investigators who have experience with Tucatinib are excited about our development plan for this product candidate.

At the most recent San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, updated results from our ongoing Phase 1-b trial showed that the triple combination of Tucatinib with trastuzumab and capecitabine continues to be well tolerated. The updated results showed a median progression free survival or PFS at 7.8 months and overall response rate of 61%.

Importantly, the median duration of response was 10 months, which we expect to continue to improve over time. Patients with and without brain metastases had similar response rates. The patient is treated with a triple combination and previously received a median of three HER2 targeted agents such as trastuzumab, pertuzumab, lapatinib or T-DM1. The combination of Tucatinib and trastuzumab and capecitabine was well tolerated and most treatment emergent adverse events were grade 1 with few Tucatinib dose reductions and no required prophylactic use of antidiarrheal agents.

Before reviewing the trial design for the registrational trial of HER2CLIMB, I would like to take a few minutes to describe the current and emerging treatment paradigm for HER2 positive breast cancer because it is important to understand where Tucatinib if approved could fit in.

The majority of patients with metastatic breast cancer – HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer are currently being treated with a combination of trastuzumab and chemotherapy with or without pertuzumab, followed by T-DM1. This is the contemporary treatment setting in which Tucatinib has been evaluated. For patients who have been treated with both pertuzumab and T-DM1 and whose cancer has progressed there is no single standard of care, and this is particularly true for patients with breast cancers that metastasize to the brain.

In early 2016, we initiated a Phase 2 trial of Tucatinib called HER2CLIMB. Following a productive meeting with the FDA at the end of last year, we amended this trial so that if successful HER2CLIMB could serve as a single registrational study and potentially provide us with an efficient path to market. HER2CLIMB is a randomized, double-blind, controlled, global multicenter registrational trial. Patients with locally advanced and metastatic HER2 positive breast cancer are randomized two to one to treatment with Tucatinib versus placebo each in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine. The primary endpoint is progression free survival for RECIST 1.1 criteria based upon an independent radiologic review, and the sample size has been increased to approximately 480 patients from the original 180 following our meeting with the FDA.

This total includes patients who enrolled in HER2CLIMB prior to the amendment. Key endpoints include PFS in the subset of patients with brain metastasis as well as overall survival in the total population.

Patients enrolled in HER2CLIMB have had prior treatment with taxane, trastuzumab pertuzumab, and T-DM1, which is considered the contemporary treatment paradigm I described earlier for these patients. Tucatinib in combination with trastuzumab and capecitabine has shown encouraging safety and activity following pertuzumab and T-DM1 for patients with and without brain metastasis.

HER2CLIMB is the only registrational trial that allows all patients, both those with and without active brain metastases to enroll in the trial. For this reason we believe if successful Tucatinib will be well positioned to fit into the current and future treatment paradigm of metastatic breast cancer.

With that, I like to turn the call over to Julie, who will review our financials for the quarter.

Julie Eastland

Thank you Luke, and good morning everybody. I will now briefly review our financials for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. The net loss for the first quarter of 2017 was $12.4 million or $0.30 per share, compared to a net loss of $12.9 million, or $0.81 per share for the same period in 2016.

R&D expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 were $8.6 million compared to $6.3 million for the same period last year. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to increases in contract manufacturing expenses and clinical development costs related to our ongoing trials.

G&A expenses were lower for the first quarter of 2017 at $3.7 million compared to $6.6 million for the same period in 2016, or a reduction of approximately 44%. This difference is primarily related to the one-time charges of salary benefit and non-cash comp expense related to the retirement and separation agreement entered into with our former CEO in January 2016.

As of March 31, 2017 cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $136.1 million compared to $62.8 million at December 31, 2016. In January of this year we strengthened our balance sheet through an underwritten public offering resulting in net proceeds of approximately $88 million. This raised together with the cash we had on hand at the end of 2016 supports the Tucatinib development plan, including select Tucatinib investigator sponsored studies, the current planned enrollment of HER2CLIMB and top line data results with a runway thereafter.

Along these lines I would like to provide some additional background for our shareholders today regarding our 2017 proxy and the recent filing of a resale S-3 registration statement. With regards to the proxy the request for additional authorized common shares is being sought at the regularly scheduled annual meeting taking place this June. This is the result of our recent financing which utilized our existing reserves.

With regard to the resale S-3 registration statement filed yesterday, which was filed as a result of our obligations under our registration rights agreement entered into with our lead investor in the January 2017 financing, this S-3 relates only to common stock that may be resold by that stockholder upon the conversion of the holders issued Series E preferred shares into common stock.

It does not relate to any sale of stock by us. Any proceeds from the resale under the S-3 registration statement are to the benefit of the existing holder and not to us. To reiterate, we currently have sufficient capital to support the development of the Tucatinib program as stated today, and we have no capacity on any universal shelf registration statement for financing.

Further needs for capital and resources will be determined based on the progress of the Tucatinib program and the support of our stockholders and partners. We are reaffirming our guidance for this year and expect cash used in operations to be approximately $50 million to $54 million.

On the business development front, we continue to explore potential partnerships for our preclinical asset, as well as potential partners for Tucatinib in regions outside of the US and Europe for both breast cancer and other oncology indications. We will provide additional details when appropriate on these efforts.

And now I would like to turn it back over to Scott.

Scott Myers

Thanks Julie. I would like to summarize for you all a few key points as we move into this year and beyond. First of all, we will continue to focus on HER2CLIMB, our registrational trial enrollment. Our enrollment is ahead of our internal forecast. Although we don't comment on specific enrollment numbers, we plan to update the market when we reach a certain enrollment milestone.

We have guided that based on current projections we anticipate completing improvement of HER2CLIMB by mid-2019. Secondly, we will be expanding the HER2CLIMB sites in Australia, Israel and Europe. All of the sites are open in North America and we expect sites to open in Western Europe, Australia and Israel very soon.

Third, exploring Tucatinib’s utility outside of its current setting and into other clinical settings. We are supporting the initiation of two studies of Tucatinib. First with trastuzumab in HER2 positive amplified metastatic colorectal cancer in a trial known as MOUNTAINEER. In combination with palbociclib, the CDK 4/6 product from Pfizer and Letrozole in HER2 hormone-receptor positive metastatic breast cancer, and this known as the ASPIRE study. Both of these trials are listed on clinicaltrials.gov.

Fourth, we are going to continue to define the next steps for CASC-578. We are on schedule to complete the pharmacology studies in the first half of this year and fifth, we continue to show a strong balance sheet with no debt. We are well capitalized to support the development of Tucatinib in HER2 positive metastatic breast cancer and through judicious use of our capital we are exploring opportunities for Tucatinib in select investigator-sponsored trials.

As Julie mentioned, we are exploring opportunities to leverage our Chk1 and TIGIT assets through other partnerships. So finally, I get questions a lot about what drives our company. It really is the potential to make a difference for the patients and their families and in doing so we hope to continue to build value for our shareholders.

Reni Benjamin

Hi, good morning guys. Thanks for taking the questions and congratulations on all the progress. Maybe just – I have a couple of questions, maybe just to start off with can you talk – you just briefly mentioned about the ISTs as one of the things that you guys were doing, can you give us an update on the ISTs that are ongoing right now and I know you don't have much control over when the data – the results from these trials might be available, but do you have a best guess?

Scott Myers

So, thanks Reni for the question. It is Scott. I'm going to have Luke address that question.

Luke Walker

So, as you may know the two trials that are currently listed on clinicaltrials.gov that are ISTs as Scott mentioned, one being the MOUNTAINEER study looking at this essentially in third line metastatic HER2 positive colorectal cancer, and the other being the trial that was funded by an ASPIRE grant from the Pfizer Foundation looking at Tucatinib in combination with palbociclib and Letrozole in first and second line therapy for metastatic breast cancer that is HER2 positive and hormone receptor positive.

Both of those studies have completed their initial regulatory interaction with the FDA and are essentially in the startup process locally at their sites, and we do expect that if all goes according to plan that we would be able to have patients enrolling in those trials soon, but again as you mentioned that is outside of our control and we continue to work closely with those investigators. I would say beyond that we continue to have a lot of enthusiasm from other investigators who come to us with a lot of ideas for other investigator-sponsored trials, and we continue to be engaged with those ideas as time goes on.

Reni Benjamin

And just in terms of – I assume they are initially dose ranging studies and we will probably see some sort of an update I guess in 2018, am I thinking about that correctly?

Scott Myers

Well, of course it all depends upon enrollment. The MOUNTAINEER study is actually – it won't have to do any dose finding because it is in combination with trastuzumab where we already have safety data. And so, if enrollment went quite well that is possible, but it really depends upon enrollment and getting sites out.

And the other study with palbociclib, as you mentioned, it is a dose finding study. There are two stages to this study and so, it would be possible for instance to report data at a midpoint in that study if the investigator chose to do so.

Reni Benjamin

Great, and just switching gears now to HER2CLIMB, can you talk a little bit – I know that you guys were thinking about a potential interim analysis, and there were ongoing talks with the FDA, can you give us an update on that and what decision you have made and maybe related to that when are the scheduled DSMB meetings or when is the next DSMB meeting for the HER2CLIMB?

Scott Myers

Sure. Yes, the interim analysis has certainly been – I would say the one continuing topic we have had following the FDA meeting last fall. We have had multiple interactions with them around this regarding that issue and they really have strongly suggested that we do not do the interim analysis. And so as a result we have taken their advice and will be pending on removing that from the trial design.

The DMC meetings, we don't disclose when they occur, but I will say that they are required to occur at least every six months on a regular basis and then can occur for other reasons on an ad-hoc basis between those dates.

Reni Benjamin

Got it, and then just one final question regarding the TIGIT asset, it seems like this asset could really garner some excitement, some interest. I know that in the prepared remarks you were talking about potentially partnering, what would it take for you guys to potentially move that forward on your own and what is the development timeline for that asset or is that pretty much on the shelf until you find a partner?

Scott Myers

Thanks for the question and this is Scott. Scott Myers, and I'll turn over to Scott Peterson. I mean, we're trying to be very prudent with our capital resources in the vast majority we're putting towards tucatinib in the late stage development programs that we have. Having said that, we are excited about it. It would be our foray end of the IO space and there has been a lot of excitement from discussions we've had with others.

And so, we're looking at all different options and Julie and her role as Chief Business Officer is fielding those questions and discussions but Scott Peterson, Dr. Scott Peterson, our Chief Science Officer has been leading that effort from a research perspective and can talk about what researches we are putting against it to keep it moving forward through 2017 and some of the interactions he's had at a high level with other people who are interested in the data.

So, I'll turn over to Scott.

Scott Peterson

Sure. This is Scott Peterson. We've been very encouraged by the activity of our TIGIT antibody and I'll show some of that data at AACR. And so, right now we're continuing to evaluate the activity of the assets in a variety of accentuated tumor model. And are focused on those activities for now. But as Scott said, we're exploring other options for moving this into development.

Reni Benjamin

Great. Thanks, guys.

Bert Hazlett

Thanks. And I appreciate you, the progress you're making as well. Thanks for taking the question. So, my question is to Scott, you made tremendous progress with HER2CLIMB and the discussions with FDA. What's the strategy and what's the status of it if with regard to the EMA or the rest of the world in terms of thinking about HER2CLIMB from a registrational perspective?

Scott Peterson

Yes, good morning, Bert. Thanks for the question. Yes, really we work at year up obviously to engage them actively over this time period and as we've guided the market will update everyone for the second half of this year. Really it's a simple goal, what we'd like to gain agreement with the EMA is that that current development plan that we are building globally and as directed by the FDA would be acceptable to seek registration overseas, the idea of having one registrational trial with the end points we've discussed with the FDA. That would be our going in proposal.

And we're I would say we're actively engaged with them and we're going to update that everyone including yourself in second half of this year.

Bert Hazlett

Okay, thanks. And then, just in terms of brain math, this you talked about HER2 therapies and kind of framed the landscape for us. But in terms of the treatment of HER2 patients, HER2-positive breast cancer patient with metastases. Is there any particular evolution of the treatment paradigm with that patient that concerns you and could you just frame how tucatinib is going to play a role potentially in those patients?

Scott Peterson

Yes, Bert, excellent question. And sizing up and explain to people what the current treatment paradigm is post pertuzumab, post T-DM1 is quite a key evolution that we see that some more data coming forward and ask us, that will become even clear to people. I believe that I'll let Luke feel this question talk about how the paradigm has changed and where we fit in with that.

Luke Walker

And I think that the impact of the really the success of the [remarkable] antibodies in this space, with the pertuzumab triplet as well as T-DM1 and as an ADC, that they really led to a lot longer survival times. But because they're not traditionally thought to act in this in from nervous system, what we're seeing is that as women are living longer, it appears that there may be a trend towards more and more breast, actually brain metastases showing up along that way.

Right now, we're really in a situation where only lapatinib and capecitabine are being considered as a potential for treating these patients, although that's kind of a default position and thus one improves therapy. And so, we really see this as really probably growing on that medical need, and one in which we really see tucatinib can be successful.

Bert Hazlett

Okay. Thank you for that. Then just two other, one a little longer one on the Chk1. I guess, for Scott, the Chk1 looks like an instant combination potentially with a number of different molecules. Could you talk a little bit about why you chose V1 first and what else we might think of as rational combination for that and in what tumors. And then quickly, is there an ability to get a shares outstanding currently. Thank you.

Scott Myers

Hi. I think we really focused a lot on the single agent activity of our Chk1 inhibitor primarily because we've seen impressive activity of the molecule by itself. The second thing we're interested in doing is exploring the activity for our Chk1 inhibitor in combination with other DNA Damage Response targeted agents with V1 being the first one we looked at. I think there is published data that had shown other Chk1 inhibitors produced very dramatic effects in combination with V1 inhibitor and so we wanted to explore that activity with our drug.

And so, I think it would be an interest in clinical combinations as well, but it doesn't represent the only interest we have in combining our Chk1 inhibitor with other drugs. As there is precedent in the research literature for combining Chk1 inhibitors with a variety of chemotherapies and we've done some of that work as well. We really saw the V1 combination as being in treating and representative of sort of next generation combination of DNA Damage Response targeted drugs.

Bert Hazlett

Thanks. And I see the share count 49.2 on the press release. My apologies. I'll take you off the spot, Julie, sorry.

Julie Eastland

That will help them, Bert.

Bert Hazlett

Thanks, thank you.

Scott Peterson

I think, Bert, one of the other points about the brain metastases what's really interesting about that market is what we've learned from our own research is around the number of women who could expect unfortunately to have brain metastases in their journey at somewhere between 30% and 50% and that's been sort of exactly the data we've seen in one of our trials, our 1b trials we saw 40% of the patients have it, that was in our triplet and then the T-DM1 study, 60%.

So, sort of a percentage of 50% of the patients cover that.

Bert Hazlett

So, just on that note. What are your expectations for the population with brain met in HER2CLIMB, is it going to 50%, is it 40%, what do you expect in HER2CLIMB?

Scott Peterson

Yes. We have, we do expect around 50% based upon, I don’t know the registry data, but the Phase 1b baseline data that Scott was referring to and thus far that's actually what we're seeing in the trial, and that's meeting our expectations.

Bert Hazlett

Okay, thank you.

Scott Peterson

Welcome.

Reni Benjamin

Hi guys, thanks for taking the follow-up. And you guys touched upon this in the prepared remarks and then as an answer to one of Bert's questions. But just going back to the landscape question. Can you talk, there have been several failures in this space, there are other data that’s coming out I think Scott, you alluded to at ASCO. Can you just give us maybe a high level view of what your takeaways have been from the failures in the space, maybe what you've learnt from it and maybe implemented.

And then what we should be looking towards in the space, whether it's been there at the panel or something at ASCO that could help to further define the patient population that you will most stick with.

Scott Peterson

Yes. It's a great question, Ren, thanks. With regard to what we see in the sort of competitive space, it is interesting because we always look to see how competitive it might be to enroll these trials and as we may mentioned that we're actually ahead of our own projections on enrollment. We saw that the Merrimack trial was discontinued, I don’t think we would characterize it as a failure because we don’t really know what happened there.

I think there may or may not be some data that comes out of it we could see. We do no other trials and had to change their inclusion exclusion criteria to make sure they enroll quickly enough. So, they are certainly trying to fit the modern day and their contemporary patients after they've seen us as Luke mentioned. Several of these antibody, monoclonal antibody or ADC type treatments which I think is what we will see coming out of ASCO when I think it'll be interesting to say that.

And we feel pretty good about our programs because they've been developed during this contemporary treatment paradigm that pertuzumab was approved and T-DM1 were some of the other product candidates being developed today were started much early into that. So, this be interesting to see how their data works these of the ours where we follow those Roche's lasting anti products or we've actually used as you know one of our Phase 1b's we were in combination with T-DM1 with quite interesting results and encouraging results.

So, we feel pretty good about the future. I think we have to see the data when it comes out, but I think if things turn out the way we think they might with a finite, we will be in pretty good shape. So, we'll just have to wait and see what that data shows and with the unfortunate stoppages of some of these trials for the patients of course go like anybody we want these patients to receive therapy that's highly active and so on so forth.

We do believe we are positioned very well. And so, both from a safety and tolerability perspective and then as well as being showing activity as a systemic drug and potentially based on the response rates we have and our PFS inpatients with brain metastases, we think that on that need will be quite intriguing when and if we pass that hurdle in our HER2CLIMB. But Luke, anything you like to add to that?

Luke Walker

I think only that I think one of the biggest pieces of anticipated news in Alaska this year, probably the affinity results. And that is a situation where I think that and tucatinib is really well placed, no matter what those results are. I mean, we have patients in our trials that receive pertuzumab both in the neo adjuvant setting as well as in the metastatic setting.

And if pertuzumab is used more and the neo adjuvant or adjuvant space, it essentially puts T-DM1 as the first-line metastatic therapy and tucatinib potentially the second-line. And so, I think that if affinity is positive, that it has then told in topline data. I mean, that's great news for patients, but I think there will still be a good role for tucatinib, possibly earlier in the treatment setting for metastatic patients.

I think also, Ren, one of the interesting things is and the design of our study is around the dual HER2 blockades, so which you know women tend to get trastuzumab throughout their therapy and the idea that we continue that on late in their treatment seems to be a good idea and obviously we need to see the randomized data. And I think the other interesting thing will be this upcoming ODAC for neratinib and because it's a TKI as well.

So, just be very interesting to see how the agency, what information they provide to that sponsor and we'll be waiting and listening very carefully.

Reni Benjamin

Great. Thanks for taking the follow-up and good luck.

Luke Walker

Thanks. Thanks for your support.

Scott Myers

Great. Thank you, operator. And thanks everyone for sharing the time with us this morning and for your interest in Cascadian and participating in our call today. As you can tell, we're very excited about tucatinib developmental program. And if approved, the important role that tucatinib may play in combination for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer for those patients with or without brain mets.

We look forward to seeing many of you at the upcoming investor conferences and scientific meetings. Have a wonderful day.

