Ford Motor: Worth The Volatility?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) faces declining market share and the need to invest in emerging opportunities to stay competitive. At the same time currently depressed stock prices offer attractive dividend yield. Some concerns for investors may arise from the exaggerated financial segment of the business but the credit quality of the company's receivables remains high.

Profitability of Ford business declined in the last quarter. Revenues grew by 3.8% in 1Q17 YoY but actually, revenues increase conceals the decline in volumes. The company's sales in terms of cars sold declined YoY (although insignificantly, by 1.0%). The final figure was 2.4% less than the company forecasted in its own 10-K report in the beginning of 2017.So the 2016 trend continues - the growth of the more expensive cars (especially F-series pickups) share in sales compensates for the decline in a total number of units sold.

Auto manufacturers are cyclical stocks so the anticipated revival in the US industry should positively influence Ford sales since this is the largest market for the company - it has 14.6% market share in the United States and 13.9% in North America as a whole. But the rest of the world remains unsure and it's still responsible for 54.6% on the company's sales. So although Ford estimates global automotive market to increase by 1.8% in terms of volume in 2017 it's likely that the company's market share will continue to decline.

Costs of goods sold increased even faster than revenue - by 6.9%. Operating margin in 1Q17 slashed almost twice from the best-ever 2016 (5.4% vs. 9.8%). Such a decrease in margin led to a drop in net income from $2.5bn to $1.6bn. As a result of this impact, the company decided to decrease the amount of supplementary dividends in 1Q17 by four times (in total dividends decreased twice).

To mitigate the effect of the decline in more traditional products, the company focuses on investing in new technologies - namely electrification of automotive, autonomous vehicles and mobility services. Engineering, research, and development expenses for 2016 increased by 10%, to $7.3bn (18.5% of revenue). For example, Ford plans to introduce 13 new electrified products to the market by 2020. These include hybrid versions of the F-150 and Mustang, a new Transit Custom plug-in hybrid in Europe, an all-new fully electric small SUV with an estimated range of at least 300 miles. In financing these new projects the company relies on debt since the net cash flow from investing activities usually exceeds positive cash flow from operations (-$5.6bn in FY2016).

Some concerns may arise from the financial part of business. Indeed, a significant portion of Ford's sales is made on credit and the leverage inherent from these sales is significant. It's actually one of the reasons that although it's a very large company with a long track of operating success, Ford is not rated high by credit rating agencies (at 'BBB' which is only one step above the investment-grade border). The amount of debt at end-1Q17 equaled $132.9bn which resulted in 'Debt / Equity' ratio of 4.3x.

The credit quality of the receivables portfolio financed with this debt is high though. The receivables are very granular and weighted average LTV is below 60% ("Loan-to-value" ratio is a measure that compares the face value of the loan to the collateral value which is the car in our case - the lower it is the less is the credit risk). So we do not foresee any significant credit deterioration, just the amount of leverage itself limits the credit rating. It is worth noting that in the first quarter of 2017 Ford increased the amount of recorded liabilities related to guarantees and limited indemnities by $0.4bn - this is the estimated amount of cash outflows. These potential outflows relate to the subsidiaries of Ford for which the company acts as a guarantor. The amount is quite significant - 8.7% of FY2016 net income.

Still, Ford remains a very attractive stock in terms of stable income. Although the stock has above-average volatility as indicated by the beta of roughly 1.4, dividend yield increased to ~5.5% over the last 6 months due to a roughly 8% stock price decline. However, we believe that such high yield will not be sustainable because of net income volatility. It's evident that Ford varies dividends according to its net income - so in 1Q17 the dividends declared decreased twice YoY from $0.4 to $0.2 per share. If we look further, this is because of the decline in the "supplementary dividend" paid which were slashed five times in 1Q17. What happens if the supplementary dividend is not paid at all - because it's possible while the company needs to invest in business development at an increased pace? In this case, the overall dividend yield should decline to about 5.0% which is still very good for such a seasoned issuer.

