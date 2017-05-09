7.5% Yield And High Insider Ownership At City Office

City Office has lots of value to offer today and I believe that it is set to outperform its peer group.

Office REITs are one of my least favorite sub-sectors of the REIT market. That said, I like City Office due to its (unjustified) below average valuation and high insider ownership.

I am not a big fan of office real estate investments. Offices may look "sexier" than many other property types including warehouses or self-storage, but its high capex requirement, and high sensitivity to the business cycle makes them quite unpredictable investments from my experience. I used to work in private equity real estate and I cannot count how many times I heard nightmare stories from office investors; especially single tenant properties. Offices can generally be bought at relatively attractive cap rates and may earn very satisfying cash flow at first, but as soon as the leases expire, the problems begin. The problems can then become very substantial if the tenant vacates as it may be difficult to a find a new one at reasonable cost. This is when large capex, tenant improvement, and brokerage expenses often occur; causing the overall return to drastically drop.

The one thing that I have learned from these experiences is that in order to earn solid returns with office properties, nothing is more important than "timing". What this implies, is that you need to be contrarian with office investments, whether it is an Office REIT or a private property. You need to follow an "anti-cyclical" approach and seek to invest in Office REITs that are out-of-favor and avoid those with lofty valuations.

I find most US Office REITs rather expensive today, but have identified one that remains attractive given its below average valuation and underappreciated qualities. Here, I refer to City Office (NYSE:CIO).

High Growth Portfolio

City Office REIT is relatively new and small given that it was formed in 2014. It has since then specialized in the acquisition of office properties located in high growth markets and more than doubled its real estate portfolio in just a few years.

The portfolio is today composed of 19 properties with a concentration on the following markets: Portland, Boise, Denver, Phoenix, Dallas, Tampa and Orlando.

Source: CIO Presentation

These markets are characterized by above average job and population growth. As an example, 13% of the properties are located in Dallas today, a city that I know very well since I used to work there in the private equity real estate field. The city is today growing at a very fast pace as it keeps attracting plenty of corporate relocations; creating new jobs and demand for office space.

By focusing on such markets, the REIT aims to achieve above average NOI growth over the long run as a result of the favorable demand and supply conditions.

Source: CIO Presentation

As such, CIO believes that fast growing non-gateway markets will outperform going forward. I believe that this is very possible given that there is less competition from large institutions for these properties and cap rates tend to be higher, despite the strong NOI growth potential. The REIT targets cap rates ranging from 7% to 8% with potential upside through below market rental rates. As an example, CIO achieved same store cash NOI growth of 5.1% for the 4 th quarter 2016, as compared to the fourth quarter 2015.

Since its IPO in 2014, CIO has more than doubled in asset base and is starting to achieve economies of scale given its now larger size:

Source: CIO Presentation

The majority of the tenants appear to be of high quality with approx. 52% of CIO's base rental revenue derived from tenants that are government agencies, investment grade companies or their subsidiaries.

Currently the portfolio is 91% occupied and benefits from low in-place rents relative to market rents according to the management.

Source: CIO Presentation

The weighted average remaining lease term is over 5 years and the upcoming near term maturities are relatively limited for a concentrated portfolio. With about 10% expiring per year, I am not too concerned that the management will manage to handle the releasing tasks given that its markets are experiencing high growth and favorable demand for office space.

Source: CIO Presentation

In conclusion, the portfolio appears to be well positioned to experience above average internal growth in cash flow going forward:

Properties are located in high growth markets.

In-place rents are below market rents and have upside potential.

Occupancy is at 91% and has room for additional leasing.

The lease expirations are fairly well laddered and quite small in the coming years.

Reasonable Capital Structure

The balance sheet is relatively conservative with 44% leverage which is about in-line with smaller cap REIT peers. A great majority of the debt is fixed rate; which is preferable given the risk of rising rates, and the maturities are reasonably well staggered:

Source: CIO Presentation

The REIT used to be much more aggressively leveraged, but is has quickly deleveraged during the last years. Knowing that private office investors commonly use 60-70% LTV, I do not consider the 44% leverage of CIO to be excessive:

Source: CIO Presentation

Opportunistic Valuation

Despite owning a portfolio with above average internal growth potential and having a relatively conservative balance sheet, CIO continues to trade at a very sizable discount to its peer group:

Source: NAREIT

The office REIT sector trades today at close to 16 times its expected 2017 FFO with many REITs trading at or over 20 times FFO. REITs such as Boston Properties (BXR), Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC), SL Green (NYSE: SLG) are all high quality, but trading at such high multiples, I would not feel comfortable investing given my past experiences in private equity real estate. Investing at more opportunistic valuations, I feel better protected from potential downside and better rewarded for the risk that I am undertaking.

In this sense, CIO is today trading at about 12 times its FFO which compares well to the 16 times average of the sector. While City Office may deserve a discount for its volatile track record and smaller size, the growth outlook appears very attractive given the superior NOI growth and the portfolio expansion potential. It is much more difficult to achieve high growth or put differently "move the needle" when you operate a very large portfolio.

Why is CIO approx. 25% cheaper than its Peer Group?

The stock price has been volatile and remained at relatively low levels due to a few things: first off, the FFO has went up and down and the dividend has not been increased since 2014. Secondly, the REIT used to be externally managed until last year when the management was internalized. Finally, there are some concerns that the dividend could be cut given the tight current coverage.

These are all reasonable concerns, but a lot of them can be simply explained by the small size of the REIT. CIO is one of the smallest Office REITs with only 19 properties and it is then not surprising that the cash flow will be more volatile compared to other larger REITs owning 100s of properties.

One would argue that this deserves a discount. But another may argue that the small size is a large benefit as it allows the REIT to potentially grow at a faster rate. Regardless of how one sees it, I believe that the current 25% discount to peers is excessive given that the fundamentals of the REIT remain strong and the growth prospects of the FFO and dividend very favorable.

Moreover, I would still add the management and board of directors own over 8% of the shares. This is significantly superior compared to the average of other office REITs and creates a shareholder friendly environment. The management is certainly well incentivized to grow FFO, not cut dividends and achieve higher share prices. It creates wealth for you, but also for them as large owners of the shares.

Finally, the 7.5% dividend yield is covered and appears to be sustainable given the currently growing FFO. The payout ratio is today about 90% which is tight for an office REIT, but given the limited lease expirations and NOI growth, I do not expect a cut. I would not expect an increase this year either, but as the payout ratio moves down, I anticipate the market fears to diminish and the share price to increase.

Your Takeaway

CIO appears underrated given its high growth characteristics and superior insider ownership. The beginnings of most small cap REITs are volatile as they own more concentrated portfolios and CIO is no exception. Its track record is not perfectly consistent like Realty Income (NYSE: O) or National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN), and this has caused the market sentiment to remain relatively bearish. I expect this to change as CIO stabilizes and achieves above average growth as a result of its portfolio exposure and smaller size.

Brad Thomas and Dane Bowler have both expressed their positive perception of the stock, and I can very well understand them.

I do not own any US Office REIT today for the reasons that I explained in my introduction, but I do keep an eye on CIO and if I had to buy an office REIT, CIO would be the one.

Trading at a 7.5% dividend yield, the REIT does not need to achieve much grow to achieve very respectable returns.

Disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CIO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.