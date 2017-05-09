Inflation And 200 Years Of Wheat Prices Say Buy Grains

Everything changed in 1973 with the beginning of modern inflation as we know it today, and now grains can be part of a wise investor's diversified inflation hedge.

One of the best illustrations of the power of inflation since 1973 is the price of wheat over the past 200 years.

Basically, long-term inflation did not affect the price of wheat AT ALL from all the way back in 1800 until all the way up to 1972. Sure, there were plenty of price fluctuations, from below $1.00 per bushel of wheat to over $2.00 per bushel, but the typical price range stayed between $1-$2 a bushel most of the time. The average price of wheat in the year 1800 was $1.82 per bushel; the average price of wheat in 1972 was $1.57 per bushel.

Everything changed in 1973 with the end of the Bretton Woods system and the complete removal of the U.S. dollar from any connection to gold. It was the beginning of modern inflation as we know it today, and it has changed the historical pricing of assets and commodities completely.

Before 1973, the average yearly price of wheat had never in history reached $3.00 a bushel. Then from July to August of 1973, the wheat price jumped from $2.47 to $4.45. By the end of 1973 the price hit $4.78; by February 1974 it was $5.52. The average wheat price for 1974 was $4.48 per bushel.

(Source: The University of Illinois' farmdoc website)

To be sure, the price pulled back significantly in 1975-1977. It has fluctuated quite a lot since then. But the key point is that we have never gone back to the old pre-1973 price range that had lasted for 200 years of U.S. history.

Investment Thesis

So, what is the point for modern investors? Simple: A small portion of your portfolio invested in grains can be a wise part of a diversified hedge against coming inflation. You don't have to be a farmer or a commodity trader; you don't have to speculate on the weather or next season's crop sizes. If you just invest perhaps 1%-2% of your portfolio in a simple fund such as the iPath Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJG), and maintain a steady portfolio weighting, you will naturally be buying when grain prices are relatively low and selling when grain prices are relatively high. All the while, long-term inflation can be expected to be carrying grain prices broadly higher over time, as it has since 1973.

JJG includes wheat, corn (Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN)), and soybeans (Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB)), so you don't have to bet on which particular grain may outperform or underperform. Some investors look for broader agricultural commodity exposure with the PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA), but this includes everything from grains, to cattle and hogs, to sugar, cocoa, coffee and cotton.

200 Years Of Wheat Prices

Here is a more detailed look at the wheat price history that I have described. For the U.S. Bicentennial in 1976, the U.S. Government produced an extremely informative edition of the Historical Statistics of the United States: Colonial Times to 1970. Chapter E of this work is devoted to historical Prices and Price Indexes. In this chapter, on pp. 207-209 you will find the average yearly price of wheat for every year from 1800 to 1970. For example, here is the page for 1800 to 1870:

Based on this data and the more recent data available from the U. of Illinois' farmdoc website cited above, we can create a snapshot of wheat prices over time, and how everything changed in 1973.

In the figures below, I have calculated the average wheat price over time on a decade-by-decade basis. Since the dividing line for the old price trend and the modern price trend is between 1972 and 1973, I begin each 10-year period with the year ending in 3 and end the period with the year ending in 2.

10-Year Average Wheat Prices:

1803-1812: $1.48

1813-1822: $1.54

1823-1832: $1.13

1833-1842: $1.36

1843-1852: $1.13

1853-1862: $1.65

1863-1872: $2.05

1873-1882: $1.37

1883-1892: $0.88

1893-1902: $0.70

1903-1912: $0.99

1913-1922: $1.64

1923-1932: $1.14

1933-1942: $0.96

1943-1952: $2.08

1953-1962: $2.14

1963-1972: $1.47

1973-1982: $3.44

1983-1992: $3.18

1993-2002: $3.36

2003-2012: $5.36

As you can see, the wheat price literally went nowhere for 160 years from the decade of 1803-1812 all the way through the decade of 1963-1972. It fluctuated as high as a little over $2.00 and as low as a little below $1.00, but the price did not undergo any long-term inflation.

But since 1973, the wheat price has re-set on a completely higher level.

There will still be the normal fluctuations based on the business cycle, the weather, and seasonal crop sizes. But nowadays there is also the ongoing effect of long-term inflation carrying prices higher, unlike the pre-1973 price history.

Conclusion

I'm not suggesting a big gamble on grain futures like a commodity trader, but I do happen to think now is probably a pretty good time to open a position in a simple diversified grains fund like JJG. Grain prices declined a lot from 2012 to 2016. Since then they have stabilized and risen a bit. Wheat, for example, declined from $8.47 in November 2012 to $3.49 in September 2016, and now it is back up to $4.34. Looking ahead for the next 1-3 years, as well as the next 5-10 years, I see a lot of upside and not a lot of downside.

