EnerNOC's (ENOC) CEO Tim Healy on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EnerNOC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOC)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Sarah McAuley - Investor Relations

Timothy Healy - Chief Executive Officer

David Brewster - President

William Sorenson - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chip Moore - Canaccord Genuity

Pavel Molchanov - Raymond James

Operator

Good morning and welcome to EnerNOC's First Quarter 2017 Conference Call. My name's is Kinsome and I'll be the moderator for today's call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Sarah McAuley. Please go ahead.

Sarah McAuley

Thanks Kinsome, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2017 conference call. I'm joined on today's call by Tim Healy, our Chairman and CEO; David Brewster, our President; and Bill Sorenson, our Chief Financial Officer.

The press release announcing our first quarter 2017 results and a slide deck that we will reference during this morning's call as a supplement to our prepared remarks are available on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.enernoc.com.

During this call, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. These are non-GAAP financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. The definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are available in today's press release and slide deck available on our website.

On today's call, we will discuss estimates, as well as make statements that are forward-looking under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These include, but are not limited to management's future expectations, beliefs, intentions, goals, strategies, plans, and prospects, and any other statements that are not historical fact.

These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in our filings with the SEC, including our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements made today represent our views as of May 9, 2017 and we disclaim any obligation to update them to reflect future events or circumstances.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Tim.

Timothy Healy

Thanks Sarah and good morning to everyone joining us on today's call. I want to begin the call by highlight the significant we made across our business in the first quarter both financially and operationally. Then I'll turn the call over to David to discuss a few highlights related to our current market activity. And finally, Bill will walk through our Q1 financials.

Our first quarter financial results have a nice pace for 2017. We improved first quarter adjusted EBITDA by $30 million compared to the same period in 2016, representing a 47% year-over-year improvement. And we reduced our year-over-year first quarter operating expenses by 36%, while delivering similar revenues after accounting for business lines that we divested in 2016.

On the demand response front, we continue to execute well in our established markets, while ramping nicely in the new international markets we have highlighted on previous quarters conference calls. Beyond the markets, we've recently entered such as Japan and Taiwan, it's worth noting that we are encouraged by the broader global signals the favorable picture for the emergence of new capacity markets in the coming years and by the global trend in electricity markets to increasingly value the flexibility that demand response provides. Our market development team has been very active over the last several quarters and we are optimistic that the international demand response opportunity remains an attractive opportunity for EnerNOC to leverage its market leading position to continue to grow our demand response business.

Our software business also had a strong quarter of new sales in key renewals. Our subscription software results this quarter include a new six figure contract with a large European bank. Of note, this deal was initiated to our relationship with Carbon Clear, a leading sustainability solutions firm headquartered in London with offices around the world. Like the partnership we announced with Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions last quarter, we're especially encouraged by the growth in our ecosystem partners that recognize the ability to extinguish their own products and services by partnering with EnerNOC for energy intelligence software.

On the procurement side of the software business, several large new deals that underscore EnerNOC's unique ability to source renewable power to our competitive auction platform often with zero premiums over traditional brown power. This green for free value proposition is becoming increasingly attractive not only for enterprise customers with strong public sustainability commitments but also for our government and public institution customers. Two deals this quarter highlight our ability to deliver significant customer value on this front.

Running an auction on behalf of the Connecticut State University system, we helped it aggressively target renewable energy. Of particular note, the UCONN portion of the deal resulted in a four year 100% renewable product at a price nearly identical to what was offered for the 0% renewable contract.

Similarly, for the city of Pittsburg, EnerNOC was able to source a contract that increase the city's percentage of renewable energy to 35%, while at the same time, reducing the overall cost of its contract by 4.5%.

Our people process and technology enables us to consistently deliver superior energy procurement results in advisory services to our customers.

Over the course of our relationship with the United States Governments General Services Administration, GSA for example, we have run over 3,700 individual energy procurement auctions which is a strong testament to our ability to maintain long term trusted relationships with highly cross conscious risk sensitive customers, while at the same time scaling across multiple regions.

We also hit some important milestones in Q1 related to our next generation software platform, which serves as a foundation for both demand response and EIS applications. Over the last 12 months, our products and engineering teams have been hard at work reimagining the architecture to make it faster, easier and more cost efficient for us to build and deliver new applications and features that solve customer problems and grow our addressable market.

Our first data customers are live in the new platform. We are looking to migrate our installed base of customers over to the new platform in the coming quarters.

In the past 12 months, EnerNOC has undergone some meaningful changes to fine tune our business and drive efficiencies. But one thing has remained constant; our commitment to changing the way the world uses energy through the best technology and services available on the market. In fact, our commitment has never been stronger. Every day, we see new entrance to the market, validating that the opportunity in front of us is strong and growing.

The wide range of new technologies available in the market today are complemented by new financing programs for capital constraint customers. State incentives and the utility sponsor programs are eliminating barriers to market adoption of these new energy solutions, while the expansion of renewable energy and increasing complexity of energy decision making make our solutions more and more relevant. With all of this momentum in the market, we feel that EnerNOC continuous to be in one of the most NVS positions with deep relationship that nearly 8,500 customers across the globe spanning a wide range of industries.

With industry leading technology and proven go-to-market experience, we believe we have all of the critical ingredients to continue to drive this market forward.

Lastly, consistent with our announcement in March, the company is in the midst of the strategic review process with a goal of maximizing shareholder value. We will provide addition information at the appropriate time.

With that I want to turn the call over to David to speak to some of the exciting developments and growth opportunities that we are pursuing. But before I do, I want to personally thank our dedicated employees and employee of Lumine who have worked tirelessly to create the demand response in energy intelligence software markets and push the boundaries of technology enabled energy procurement solutions. The collected talent of this team has created the company unlike any other in the world. So to the employees who are listening in today, thank you. We got a lot more work to do, let's keep our foot on the gas and continue to pursue our mission with the relentless dedication that are in thus a position as the market leader.

David?

David Brewster

Thanks Tim. Good morning to everyone joining us on the call. I'll start by providing a brief update on some of the new contracts that we announced on last quarter's call.

I am happy to report that in less than five months, we have delivered a new demand response resource to fulfill our commitment to Kyushu Electric Power Company in Japan. We are also in the process of developing our second new demand response resources, this one to be delivered to Taiwan Power Company. These new resources which will be generating revenue for us this summer, highlight the speed and effectiveness of EnerNOC's go-to-market capabilities which are unparalleled to the demand response industry.

Our ability to go from market creation, the contract signature to actively recruiting and enabling customers is one of the biggest differentiators of the company and a testament to the versatility and flexibility of demand response as a resource. To put that into perspective, traditional power plant typically takes years to build and that's assuming that in addition to passing all the necessary technical and regulatory hurdles that they also overcome the very common not in my backyard sighting objections.

Demand response on the other hand is most effective and densely populated high energy intensive areas, it can be laser targeted to address system needs in constrain zones, it could be up and running in a matter of months not years. That demand response can do so more cost effectively and with significant environmental benefits compared to traditional power plants all while benefiting the local economy.

I want to thank our local Japanese and Taiwanese teams for their hard work in the early stages of these markets. As we mentioned on our last call, we are excited about our initial engagements in these markets and we see significant upside potential in both.

As you will recall, we entered Japan through our joint venture with Marubeni Corporation in 2013. We've been in late incubation phase system developing the market and successfully operated government sponsored pilot programs establishing ourselves as the market leading demand response aggregator.

In 2017, we've entered commercial operations to our contract with Kyushu Electric. As of April 1st, we successfully certified capacity with Kyushu and we are now actively providing balancing services. As Japan moves with full deregulation, the electricity market regulator which is called METI, anticipates a big role for demand response. METI has said that long term it was DRV sources equivalent to 6% of peak demand competing in the market. This would be nearly 10 gigawatts of demand response capacity.

Our current expectation is that Japan will implement a capacity market with an additional delivery in 2021. Between now and then, we expect to grow our portfolio to continued participant in these anyone tenders for balancing reserves.

As for Taiwan, we are preparing to deliver demand response to Taiwan Power Company under the exclusive two year contract that we won earlier this year. We are doing so via our new joint venture with Cheng Long Intelligent Engineering or CLIE. CLIE is one of the leading energy service companies in Taiwan and brought our JV a roster of attractive commercial industrial culture relationships which afford the base for the resource that we are building. Like Japan, Taiwan is also planned over the course of the next few years to deregulate its currently vertically integrated electricity market and to commence a capacity market in which demand respond can compete with traditional generations.

We are working hard to deliver excellent results in this early stage of this very attractive market which is approximately the size of Australia in terms of peak demand.

Turning to the U.K. the first delivery year of the U.K. capacity market began on October 1st of last year. That runs to the end of the September of this year. We have successfully delivered 100% of our obligation in mandatory pre-season and winter tests. EnerNOC and our demand response partners, smartest energy have been the only aggregators in the market to achieve this distinction.

The early success of our U.K. portfolio and our optimism about the long term demand response market potential in the U.K gave us confidence to more than double our megawatt obligation for the next delivery year, which begins on October 1st of this year to more than 160 megawatts which puts us on a strong trajectory toward our obligation in 2020 of more than 500 megawatts.

Domestically, whereas all systems goes, we gear up for our peak delivery season. This June, we'll mark our reentry into the ISO New England capacity market after a four year hiatus. With improved rules and pricing, we expect to ramp up our capacity in ISO New England in the coming years. Additionally, in the PJM footprint, we are on track to exceed our capacity commitments under our 2D utility contracts in Pennsylvania with PECO and with FirstEnergy.

With that update on some new growth opportunities for the company, I'd like to echo Tim's appreciation for our many teammates around the world who have contributed to EnerNOC's success.

And I will turn the call over to Bill to review our key financial metrics. Bill?

William Sorenson

Thanks, David. My commentary will follow along with the slides that we posted to our website this morning. But before I get started, I'd like to remind everyone that this is the first quarter we're reporting under the ASC 606 revenue accounting standard. So you get to begin your day with a little accounting updates.

As such given new adoption, we've complemented our keep financial metrics with pro forma results as if the previous guidance in ASC 605 remained in effect through our Q1, 2017. We believe by doing this, we'll provide easier comparisons to prior year results.

For us at EnerNOC, we believe that the early adoption of 606 provides a more appropriate reflection of our business and will hopefully help investors better understanding. In addition to the summary that we'll review today, we've also provided or developed a primer that further discusses the impact that ASC 606 will have on our PJM revenue recognition. This primer is available on our website.

On Slide 3, you'll find an overview of the key changes ASC 606 has on our revenue recognition policy. We shared a similar slide in the previous quarter, but we think we think it's worth highlighting again to ensure an accurate understanding of how 606 impacts EnerNOC.

In summary, the new standard allows us to recognize demand response revenues throughout the service delivery periods of the corresponding programs versus our historical treatment which for certain programs deferred that recognition until program completion. In addition, the new standard accelerates recognition of our energy sourcing procurement solutions revenues upon completion of the auction and that that we run on behalf of our customers. The adoption 606 will not have a material impact to our subscription software and professional services revenue.

Similar to prior treatment, cost of revenues will be recognized in conjunction with related revenues. It's important to note that the new standard will have no impact on the expected timing of magnitude of the company's cash receipts. Please refer to or Form 10-Q for further discussion of the impact of 606 on our consolidated financial statements.

On Slide 4, we summarize the impact of 606 on our first quarter results. As you can see, Q1 reported revenues were actually 200,000 less than the pro forma results at 605 remained in effect. This reflects relatively small offsetting impacts to our demand response and software revenues. 606 had an immaterial impact on operating expenses and ultimately resulted in an impact of less than $1 million to our operating loss.

On Slide 5, you'll see the consolidated revenue for the first quarter of 2017 was $48 million compared to $53 million in the first quarter of 2016 or $51 million after adjusting for revenues from divested business lines. The remaining modest decline in revenues was primarily due to the demand response segment which I'll address on the following slide.

First quarter adjusted EBITDA increased by $13 million year-over-year from negative $27 million to negative $14 million as a result of the substantial reduction in operating expenses driven by prior years restructuring actions, our continued cost containment effort and divestitures.

First quarter diluted loss per share was $1.08 compared to a diluted loss per share of $1.41 in the prior year. As we guided on the last call, the diluted loss per share for the first quarter includes a onetime goodwill impairment charge of approximately $6 million or negative $0.20 per share. Impairment charge relates to the adoption of 606. Relative to guidance, we had assumed adoption of the new revenue recognition; adjusted EBITDA and EPS came in higher due principally to our ongoing efforts to reduce our cost structure.

On Slide 6, first quarter demand response revenue was $34 million comprised of $26 million from grid operator customers and $8 million from utility customers. This compared to $36 million for the first quarter of 2016. The year-over-year revenue decline is primarily due to the recognition Q1 2016 of previously deferred demand response revenues with a resolution of FERC order 745. These year-over-year declines were partially offset by an increase in revenues from continued growth in our Korean demand response program which in just three years has grown to over $30 million in annualized revenue.

Demand response first quarter adjusted EBITDA was consistent year-over-year negative $3 million. Assuming the previous guidance of 605 remaining in effect, first quarter demand response revenues and EBITDA would have each been approximately $1 million lower.

On Slide 7, software segment revenue was $14 million for the quarter. On a pro forma basis, software segment revenue would have been $15 million, down from $17 million for the first quarter of 2016 and flat year-over-year after adjusting for revenues from divested business lines.

Software adjusted EBITDA improved by $13 million to negative $5 million for the quarter, primarily due to lower operating expenses resulting from our restructuring actions and ongoing cost reduction initiatives.

Consolidated free cash flow for the quarter was negative $28 million comprised of an operating cash outflow $25 million and capital expenditures of 3. We ended the quarter with $74 million of cash on the balance sheet. Consistent with prior year results, we're a historical user of cash in the first quarter and we make a number of payments to vendors and demand response customers and generators of cash in the fourth quarter. At the conclusion of which we expect to be in at least a comparable cash position as we were at the end of 2016.

Through May of 2017, we will continue to be paid from PJM at the relatively lower capacity rates from the 2016 to 2017 delivery year. After which our payments will increase as we move into the relatively higher priced 2017, 2108 delivery year. We encourage those who are interested to view that PJM revenue recognition primer posted on our website for a more detailed explanation of when they are not recognizes revenue and collect cash payments for there at PJM programs.

Slide 8, contains our full year 2017 guidance, which remains unchanged from when we issued it on our March earnings release.

Slide 9, contains our second quarter 2017 guidance, which includes $65 million to $71 million of consolidated revenue with $53 to $57 million for the demand response business and 12 million to 14 million for the software business. Recall that in 2016, we recognized revenues related to the 2015, 2016 PJM extended program of approximately $75 million that have been deferred until the end of the program delivery period in May 2016.

We did not participate in the 2016, 2017 PJM extended program, so there were no such deferred revenues to recognize in the second quarter of 2017. As a result of 606 adoption, a greater percentage of our annual revenues will be recognized in the second half of this year. Our second quarter expectation for adjusted EBITDA is negative $13 million to negative $10 million on a consolidated basis. Second quarter GAAP loss for diluted share is expected to range from negative $0.87 to negative $0.77.

As previously stated, the company has retained Morgan Stanley and Green Tech capital as its financial advisors and Cooley LLP as its legal advisor. The company would be a system of its outside advisors is conducting a disciplined and timely process to evaluate all strategic alternatives with a goal to maximize shareholder value. We look to update Investors on the outcome of that review as soon as possible.

Sarah McAuley

Thanks, Bill. Kinsome, at this point, we'd like to open the call for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We do have something from Chip Moore analyst Canaccord. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Chip Moore

Good morning. Thanks. I guess first just wondering with the Comverge news yesterday, obviously they had divested some business, can you just remind us the presenting, remaining overlap there and any potential impact?

Timothy Healy

Well, thanks for the question. As it relates to the Comverge, a couple of things. Comverge is a different business than ours in that they are selling to a different market segments and focused on selling hardware solutions that enable demand response opportunities. They've been an outstanding company in the market for quite some time. And I think that the news around Comverge probably is best summarized by what I said in my prepared remarks, there's a lot of investment interest in this space right now and we're not surprised by Comverge as an announcement, it's certainly a good parameter of the activity that's in the market. And I'm not sure that there's much more to say other than congratulations to that team. That's been hard at work for many years doing the same thing to try to change the way the world uses energy and we commend them on a successful outcome to their process.

Chip Moore

Great. Thanks, Tim. And then maybe just one more on international, sounds like you got some good things going on, maybe talk about potential for more partnerships more markets over the coming years? Thanks, guys.

Timothy Healy

Yeah. As it relates to some of the international opportunity, I think we're encouraged by several reports that are circulating in the market right now that indicate that the size of the demand response market is poised to grow from roughly about a $2 billion global market opportunity today to upwards of 7 or 8 - $2 billion market opportunity today to upwards of $7 billion or $8 billion market opportunity in the next 5, 6, 7 years. And we're tracking right now as we mention and I think David articulated, we're seeing a number of markets that are merging with the capacity market construct it's been so favorable to our business model. And that's where we're certainly investing our time and resources and activity. And we're encouraged that in addition to the ones that David mentioned specifically, we see a number of others that it's probably too early to start to call them out specifically, but a number of other countries and number of other regions that seem to be migrating towards the same type of market structure. That is favorable to the type of business model that we have.

So we're encouraged. There's probably half a dozen to a dozen places around the world right now that we have our eye on and that seems to be the places that we would focus our effort and attention over the next several years as those emerge and we do see that capacity market constructed that we favor.

Operator

Thank you. And next we will go to Pavel Molchanov with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Pavel Molchanov

Thanks for taking the question, guys. I was intrigued by your comments about getting back into the New England DR market for 10 years ago when you were brand new as a public company, this was your bread and butter and then it kind of faded away. So maybe just you know talking about how what prompted you to get back into that market and what the addressable opportunity looks like?

Timothy Healy

It's a great question, Pavel. It's interesting, you're right that New England was our bread and butter. In fact I think that was when we went public it's 10 years ago that there would be 10 years exactly sometime late next week or the following week that we've been a public company. And the majority of our revenues at the time we went public came from our activity in ISO New England capacity markets. What we saw was an attractive market that became less attractive for our customers overtime as rules were we're starting to be changed and there were certain activities where demand response was integrated into the market.

And what I think happened was rather than slowly deteriorating, we made a proactive decision that some point in time that providing demand response resource in the New England market was not a cost effective activity for us, importantly it's not a very attractive opportunity for the hundreds of customers in the New England market that we served. So we changed our focus, we started serving those New England customers with other software and services, we've retained a lot of those customer relationships in New England and it continued to drive significant value for those customers in New England.

And what happened that we're very encouraged by is the New England market designers took note of how they could develop a next generation market structure that brought demand response back into the market and achieved what the market needed as well as what you know would incentivize and get customers to the table to participate again. And so we're very encouraged by what's going on in New England.

And I think overall what this speaks to is the flexibility of demand response that you really you can't unbuild the power plant but you can unbuild some of the economics associated with a demand response resource such that it has a lot more flexibility and it becomes a very attractive investment for investors in that regard because you're not sitting on an asset that's simply bleeding cash and is standing there as a stranded asset, you can go and do some other things and create the type of opportunity. And then when the market presents itself, you can go back into that market and very quickly put a resource together and start to monetize that resource effectively again.

And that's we're seeing right now. We're very encouraged, very supportive of what's going on, very impressed by the leadership of ISO New England that has done an outstanding job listening to all of its stakeholders and making great strides in developing what we think is going to be a successful next generation market design for demand response and other resources in that market.

Pavel Molchanov

Okay. Let me also ask about a different part of the U.S. market, California last week had an emergency notice I think for the first time in a decade and DR was 800 megawatts as I read was part of addressing the issue at the time, where you involved in servicing that? And secondly, just more broadly, what is your current presence in the California DR landscape?

David Brewster

Hi, Pavel. This is David. We were involved in that, we did respond to the signals. I think the bigger backdrop here is California is a little bit ahead of the curve of what we expected markets around the world where interventions of renewables driving beneath for more, more flexible capacity, demand response and other distributed energy resources are huge part of the solution. So we think this it boards well with future of solutions like EnerNOC solutions to help solve challenges in power markets around the world.

California is going through an interesting transition. I think as you know California has started its utility back DR with an early leader in demand response, but we've seen the ISO, the wholesale markets in the East Coast run much faster that we ahead a California in terms of demand response. We've been working closely with the Public Utilities Commission California ISO. And what California is doing now which were encouraged by their transitioning demand response into the California ISO wholesale electricity market. We think that's a good thing for unlocking additional growth in the market. That there will be issues that we need to work on as the market matures. But we think directionally California moving in the right direction and were encouraged by the transition into the wholesale market of the demand response.

Timothy Healy

Should be some fundamental sponsor activity on August 21st in California when California has a solar eclipse, we'll see what the demand response can do to save the day when solar disappears for a short period of time during that solar eclipse.

Pavel Molchanov

All right, sounds good. Thank you, guys.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] We will go to Michael Lepech [ph] with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, guys. Just real quick question on the PJM capacity auctions that are coming up, just curious how you think about the puts and takes the drivers relative to last year's auction. And whether you want to be more involved in auction processes as a direct better or more selling into the T&D utilities or product?

David Brewster

The latter answer to that would be to continue what we've always done which is to be a direct digger. Certainly we could sell it to the T&D utilities, additionally like we do in Pennsylvania and many other utilities. But absolutely we want to be a direct bidder and have the opportunity to directly participate in auction with PJM and other capacity markets around the world.

We don't speculate on auction price there or the puts and takes as you talked about. But this is the first auction under where all resources are under CPE capacity performance, the resource that we are quite confident in our ability to deliver demand response to PJM under the CPE construct.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you, guys. Much appreciate it.

Operator

Thank you. And there are no further questions or comments, please go ahead.

Timothy Healy

All right. Well, I want to again thank everyone for being on the call today. And a very special thank you to those folks those EnerNOCers around the world that are twilling hard to continue to change the way the world uses energy. We've got a lot more work to do and I look forward to doing with you. So thank everyone. Have a great day. Bye now.

Operator

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen that does conclude our conference for today. Thank you for your participation of using AT&T Executive Teleconference Service. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.