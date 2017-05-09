Chancy Keytruda Move Sets The Stage For Chemo Combos

The early FDA approval of Merck & Co's (NYSE:MRK) Keytruda plus chemotherapy in first-line non-small cell lung cancer is possibly on the cards for tomorrow. Not coincidentally, the place of chemo and immunotherapy combinations in this setting was the subject of fervent discussion at the European Lung Cancer Conference last weekend.

Merck's move is chancy: the US Keytruda application is based on a relatively limited phase II dataset, and approval is not certain. That said, it emerged last week that Merck has quietly filed data from the same group of patients in Europe, spurring speculation that it might now have updated and potentially stronger evidence for this cohort. If the FDA does not grant approval tomorrow Keytruda might have a better chance in the EU.

The dataset submitted to the FDA covers just 123 patients in the G cohort of the Keynote-021 study (Event - Merck's daring bid for lung cancer domination, April 28, 2017). Released last August, these data showed a significant PFS benefit but no OS benefit, a phenomenon that was attributed to patient crossover. Merck is due to report an update at Asco (Abstract 9094).

Doctors speaking at the ELCC seemed in little doubt that a Keytruda-chemo combination would become the first such combo to reach the market. Even if the FDA's approval decision is delayed, panel discussants seemed united in the view that it would only be months before Keytruda could be added to chemo as a first-line choice on label.

To Imfinzi and beyond

The future of Astrazeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Imfinzi, under investigation in the Mystic study that is testing it with and without tremelimumab versus chemo in first-line NSCLC, is less certain.

In melanoma the addition of a CTLA4 antibody conferred only a relatively marginal benefit on top of a PD-1 antibody at the cost of significant toxicity, although this study looked at Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo and Yervoy (Long-term melanoma data open another Opdivo weak spot, April 5, 2017).

Astrazeneca re-jigged the Mystic study last year, seemingly to give Imfinzi a better chance of gaining a slice of monotherapy use at lower PD-L1 expression thresholds than Keytruda, perhaps 25-50%, leaving open the question of whether the study will show an additive benefit from dual checkpoint blockade.

Commercially, it could be problematic for Astra if Keynote-189 - the confirmatory phase III study of Keytruda plus chemo in first-line NSCLC - confirms a PFS or OS benefit with the combination in lower PD-L1 expressers or even non-expressers.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will weigh in further on the IO-IO debate when its huge Checkmate-227 study renders results in early 2018. This tests Opdivo with and without Yervoy versus chemo in PD-L1 expressers, and Opdivo plus Yervoy versus chemo in PD-L1-negative patients. But by the time Checkmate-227 reads out Roche is likely to have reported data from its Impower-150 study, which might tip the field in favour of the competing chemo-IO approach.

IO helps even when it fails

Immunotherapy's move to first-line status looks all but inevitable. And an intriguing academic study presented at ELCC ought to help: this is the first to suggest that immunotherapy might render tumors more sensitive to subsequent chemotherapy.

A retrospective analysis performed by a team led by Dr Sacha Rothschild of University Hospital Basel suggested that patients were 30% more likely to respond to late-stage chemo if they had received prior immunotherapy.

It looked at outcomes among 82 patients, 63 with adenocarcinoma, 18 with squamous cell carcinoma and one with large cell carcinoma who had failed to respond to immune checkpoint inhibitors or had progressed after an initial response. 56 patients had been treated with Opdivo, with seven having received Keytruda and four Tecentriq. 15 patients who were not treated with immunotherapy served as control.

All of the patients had been pre-treated with chemotherapy, with a mean of 2.37 prior regimens among the PD-L1 recipients and 1.93 among the controls.

A significantly higher partial response rate was seen with the checkpoint inhibitors, at 27% compared with 7% for controls. Stable disease was seen in 51% of checkpoint inhibitor recipients and 53% of controls, and progressive disease in 22% versus 40% of controls.

So far there is no mechanistic explanation for the observation. One hypothesis is that activation of the immune system by prior checkpoint inhibition might render tumor cells more sensitive to chemotherapy. Alternatively, chemotherapy might help tumor-specific T cells enter the tumour microenvironment to exert their function.

Whatever the reason, the march of immunotherapy to first-line use looks unstoppable - even if the FDA does not greenlight Keytruda tomorrow.