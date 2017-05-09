Internap's (INAP) CEO Peter Aquino on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ:INAP)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Richard Ramlall - IR

Peter Aquino - CEO

Robert Dennerlein - CFO

Analysts

Frank Louthan - Raymond James

Matthew Heinz - Stifel

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Internap First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Richard Ramlall, Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations. Sir, please begin.

Richard Ramlall

Good morning and thank you for joining us today. I am joined by Peter Aquino, our Chief Executive Officer; and Robert Dennerlein, our Chief Financial Officer. Following prepared remarks, we will open up the call for your questions.

The slides we reference in the call are available on our website in the Presentations section on the Investor Relations page. Non-GAAP reconciliation and our supplemental datasheet, which includes additional operational and financial metrics, are available under the Financial Information section of our Investor Relations page, under the quarterly results link.

Today's call contains forward-looking statements as described in Page 2 of the slide presentation we reference in this call which we urge you to read.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Because these statements are based on certain assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties they are important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. We discuss these factors in our filings with the SEC which are available on the SEC or in our IR website. We undertake no obligation to amend, update or clarify these statements. In addition to reviewing the first quarter of 2017, we will also discuss recent developments.

Now, let me turn the call over to Peter Aquino. Pete?

Peter Aquino

Thank you, Richard, and good morning everyone. Well, we had a very three months since we last spoke advancing both our financial and operating objectives. Today, we are very happy to report our solid first quarter and a great start for the New Year, we're in the process of setting a new base line for INAP and aim to establish a proven track record of profitable growth. Our first quarter EBITDA were approximately 22 million on a basis of 72 million of revenue gets us to 30% EBITDA margin with upside from here.

Looking at our peer group both public and private company, getting into the 30s for the new INAP is the minimum bar in my opinion. We are gaining momentum in all areas, we are very excited about our near and long-term prospects for margin expansion.

So let's start with Slide 4, let me just highlight some of our recent accomplishments. From a financial initiative perspective, the catalyst in our balance sheet improvement was the 43 million in common stock PIPE from current shareholders in February, soon after in April we close on 300 million refinancing of our total debt giving us greater credit facility flexibility and maturity extensions out five years. This is a huge victory for our company, shareholders and new INAP lenders. In addition, as you have seen we filed a few documents with the SEC, as promised we registered the PIPE share ahead of schedule, established a universal shell for future investment, and this was just prudent preparation, and filed our first proxy as the new INAP, you'll be getting proxy cards in the next few days.

Of course all of this foundation work is designed to give us the capital structure and flexibility necessary to compete and enhance our capabilities to deliver superior customer service. With growing demand for internet infrastructure including virtualization, storage big data, security quality of service and high-speed network connectivity, the INAP platform is well positioned participate in this growth industry.

Regarding operations improvements, we set many things in motion that are starting to bear fruit. In this first quarter, we now managing and reporting in our new pure play segments INAP COLO and INAP CLOUD. Bob will walk us further details shortly. We also continue to rebuild our sales team and hire some great new talent. These leaders will recruit even more sales people as we ramp up. And we are still working to our cost reduction initiatives in our data center portfolio and network facilities.

On a sales side, we are beginning to win larger deals with great logos and due to certain privacy require we can't always may names in our business, but we just want a multiyear deal with a global telecom equipment provider. We will build out discretionary requirements in our largest Tier 3 data center facility in Dallas. We also made significant progress on finding ways to improve the efficiency for data center and pop portfolio.

The new landlord contracts complete with customer saves and relocations to our other facilities will take place throughout the year. When we last reported we knew there are at least five potential data center exits in 2017. After further review, yes, we not only identified five specific shutdowns, but we see a great opportunity to consolidate excess capacity into markets where we have even more traction.

The obvious candidates for market expansion currently identified include Chicago, Ashburn Virginia and Phoenix. This is due in part to another great win where were awarded a multiyear contract with a global software company. We are now looking at our entire inventory of 50 data center locations, formally distinguished as company controlled partner sites, and working to invest, divest or harvest certain markets. We will be describing a revised set of choice markets that we control by the end of Phase II work.

Looking at our existing data center and pop footprints circling United States, in Canada and parts of EMEA, we have on ramps to our COLO and CLOUD business in over 125 locations around the world. We want to take advantage of this expenses reach, but have to be optimized. Our key major markets include Seattle, San Jose, Los Angeles, Dallas, Huston, Atlantic, Secaucus, New Jersey, New York City, Boston, Montreal, London and Amsterdam and few others. Expanding our existing footprint for incremental CapEx in Chicago and Ashburn and Phoenix are just logical extensions to our long strategy and including in this year's guidance.

With progress on cost savings already identified, we confidently raised our guidance in EBITDA today to 85 million to 90 million. Also given our outlook on capacity requirements, CapEx will be less than first expected, producing even more free cash flow in 2017. And finally, we just began the fight on cost reductions on the network side or what we call Phase III of operations improvements. We are currently in discussion with carriers and suppliers revisit both term in way for INAP in order to improve the value proposition of our spending. This is very time consuming, but has an immediate payback so we are putting a lot of resources on it.

Overall, we are up to good start in '17 and on track with our plans. So let's get into little bit more detail with our CFO Bob Dennerlein, Bob?

Robert Dennerlein

Thank you, Pete and good morning, everyone. We certainly did have an exciting few months, most importantly recapitalizing our balance sheet to provide us flexibility for future growth. This effort was on an accelerated pace and a testament to the focus and dedication of our entire team, but we don’t plan to stop here. We've already identified additional opportunities to drive operating leverage that we are now executing on.

As Pete mentioned we have made good progress already on our data center initiatives. One data center exit in particular will produce a significant cost savings in the second half of 2017. We are in the process of exiting a large underutilized footprint in 75 Broad Street in Manhattan and migrating certain customers to our Secaucus, New Jersey facility. In addition, we also plan to exit a smaller site in San Francisco, the combined annual operating expense saving on these two consolidations is close to 5 million annually and we will begin to see the prorated benefits starting in the third quarter, some more to follow, and with that said let's look at the quarter's financial results.

Beginning with the consolidated earnings summary on Slide 5, our first quarter 2017 results reflect the continued focus on cost management as we rebuild the sales engine. Revenue in the first quarter was 72.1 million, declining 2.7% from fourth quarter 2016 and 5% from first quarter 2016. The decline year-over-year was at a slower pace relative to prior year results is still exacerbated by having lower than targeted sales in marketing resources. Revenue declined were also do imply to pricing pressure on our network services product combined with typical seasonal churn in first quarter.

One of the many encouraging signs in our turnaround is the sequential revenue increase for our AgileCLOUD product. We believe that our INAP CLOUD business unit will be a growth opportunity for our company. This marks the second quarter in a row of sequential revenue growth and we hope to build on that momentum.

GAAP net loss in the first quarter was 8.2 million which included 3.4 million of onetime expenses including 1.9 million of exit and restructuring cost and 1.5 million for an anticipated tax settlement. On a normalized non-GAAP basis, first quarter 2017 net loss improved to 4.8 million from 5.5 million prior quarter and 6.1 million last quarter. Cash flow from operations was 7.3 million in the current quarter versus 10.2 million in the prior quarter and 10.8 million last year. The decrease was primarily due to 2.6 million in fees associated with the third amendment in the current quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was 21.6 million with adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.9%. Adjusted EBITDA was comparable to fourth quarter 2016 and margin grew 80 basis points sequentially and nearly 300 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2016. Our margin expansion thesis is beginning to play out. The positive EBITDA performance despite the absolute revenue decline is driven by our focus on eliminating on productive spending in our cost structure. In addition, Phase I cost cuts produced a full quarter's benefit from the fourth quarter 2016 headcount reductions with continued focus on improving profitability, we believe there is upside to our record adjusted EBITDA margin of nearly 30%.

Capital expenditures in the first quarter were 6 million compare to 6.3 million last quarter, and 12.7 million first quarter 2016. We plan to continue to leverage our capacity grow with smart, high ROI CapEx investments. First quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA less CapEx was 15.6 million, an increase of 300,000 sequentially and producing almost 2x of free cash flow since the first quarter 2016.

Before I move on, as we announced last quarter, we have redefined our segment reporting into two pure play business units each with its own leader, full P&L responsibility and a dedicated salesforce.

INAP COLO formally data center and networking services includes COLO location, IP Network Services and Managed Hosting. Managed Hosting was previously included in the cloud and hosting services segment. And INAP CLOUD formally cloud in hosting services includes AgileCLOUD and iWeb. We have also redefined our segment profit measure which we call business unit contribution and as a non-GAAP measure we define it as segment revenue, less segment cost of sales and all direct operating expenses.

Let's move on to Slide 6, our INAP COLO segment. INAP COLO revenue totaled 53.3 million in the first quarter of 2017 a decrease of 3% from 55 million sequentially and 4.6% from 55.9 million year-over-year. The decreases were driven by the continued downward pricing pressure in network services as well as increased first quarter 2017 churn levels primarily in certain underperforming data center sites.

INAP COLO first quarter 2017 contribution of 19.7 million or 36.9% margin was lower sequentially by 500,000 and ahead of last year by 600,000 or 3.1%. The primary reason for the sequential decrease was the revenue decrease partially offset by cost reduction. The increase year-over-year was attributed to revenue decreases that were more than offset by cost reductions. The 36.9% contribution margin compares to last year of 36.7% and significantly higher than the prior year of 34.1%. As I mentioned earlier INAP COLO contribution margin continues the increase, despite revenue decreases as we focus on operating the business more efficiently while simultaneously growing our sales organizations. We will continue to identify and implement additional opportunities to increase profitability throughout the year including processing through our Phase II and III initiatives optimizing our data center portfolio and network facilities globally.

Now, let's go to Slide 7 to discuss our INAP CLOUD segment, INAP CLOUD revenue totaled 18.8 million a decrease of 300,000 or 1.6% sequentially and 1.2 million or 6% year-over-year. Within INAP CLOUD, iWeb revenues were negatively impacted by seasonally higher churn in the first quarter 2017. AgileCLOUD revenue out ran typical churn and demonstrated an encouraging sequential revenue increase from the second quarter in a row. INAP CLOUD contribution of 9.3 million was similar to prior quarter and higher -- 200,000 year-over-year driven by cost reductions that more than offset revenue declines. We also experienced favorability on a contribution margin as INAP CLOUD first quarter 2017 contribution margin was 49.6% versus last quarter's 48.4% and prior year of 45.3%. Like INAP COLO, INAP CLOUD contribution margin continues the increase due to our continued focus on cost control while we continue to grow our sales organization.

Now let's move to Slide 8, where we look at the balance sheet and cash flow. Cash and cash equivalents were 9.2 million at the end of the quarter with total debt of 329.6 million including 51.8 million of capital lease obligations. Our total debt decreased from 373.6 million at yearend reflecting the usage of the common stock PIPE proceeds of 43 million to reduced overall debt. As I mentioned previously capital expenditures were 6 million in the current quarter, comprised to 5.2 million of growth related spend and 800,000 maintenance. Free cash flow defined as cash generated from operations less capital expenditures was 1.3 million, an improvement of 3.2 million over prior year and down 2.7 million from last quarter due primarily to the fees associated with third amendment.

Cash interest were 7.3 million in the quarter, bringing unlevered free cash flow at 8.6 million compared to 11.6 million in the previous quarter and 4.6 million last year. Just after the quarter closed, we successfully refinanced our entire debt facility which is a very significant achievement for several reasons. By refinancing we increased the runway needed to execute our vision, we were also able to increase our covenant flexibility and allow for more options to grow the company moving forward. Finally, we have created better access to fund to be invested in opportunities as they arrive.

Turning to Slide 9, you will see our updated 2017 outlook, our full year 2017 revenue range of 275 million to 285 million is unchanged due to our continuing work on rationalizing our data center portfolio and exiting some non-productive deals. We will continue to evaluate all of our revenue streams to optimize profitability and lay a foundation for future growth. However, we are increasing our adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of 85 million to 90 million from 74 million to 87 million, as we now have better visibility into key opportunities to increase profitability. This visibility has led us to increase our target to the upper end of our original 5 million to 10 million range for cost reduction savings in 2017. We now have confidence in the 10 million saving zone with some funds going back to invest in sales and marketing.

As we discussed earlier we continue to manage CapEx tightly and are leveraging the assets that we have in place. As such we are also updating guidance on capital expenditures with a revised outlook of 37 million to 42 million, down from approximately 42 million previously. Together adjusted EBITDA less CapEx is producing more cash flow in this quarter which is very positive.

Our primary financial objective beyond the balance sheet improvement is to improve financial performance from the assets we already have in place. With the state of the art platform, we believe that we can increase our run rate profitability and cash flow by streamlining our cost base, managing CapEx toward higher return projects and building our sales organization for future growth. With the first quarter behind us we now have a path to success with continued execution within our control.

Now let me turn the call back to Pete.

Peter Aquino

Thanks Bob. Let's move on to Slide 10. So we have accomplished a lot since I joined last December, many of the new hires already act like seasoned veterans. I am very proud of all of our employees and we are committed to getting beyond the turnaround and into new stage of profitable growth and continuing to meet customer requirement. As I would like to say, we're changing the tires on the car to speed down the road and we understand that there is plenty of room for improvement and meet our exceed peer group metrics.

With an aggressive to-do list for the first 100 days now behind us, I am extremely optimistic about our value creation potential. The next steps require detailed focus on day-to-day operations and quickly responding to enterprise in business demand for premium custom solutions. I like our strategic advantage as a nimble retail internet infrastructure provider in major markets. So we just need to execute better every day.

With high end Tier 3 facilities AgileCLOUD and bare-metal servers and iWeb serving SMB, INAP created in the suite of growing industry. And we look forward to leveraging our business units to create shareholder value. After this earnings release Bob, Richard and I will soon hit the circuit and meet with investors. We are presenting at conferences and non-deal [ph] road-show this summer to articulate our strategic direction for INAP. We certainly look forward to seeing many of you there and talk about our progress.

So at this point operator, we would like to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instruction] Our first question comes from Frank Louthan with Raymond James. Your line is open.

Frank Louthan

Just two quick questions, one can you give us little bit more color on sort of the management re-org inside -- reporting line items which you may have done organizationally? Secondly, with the lower CapEx guidance, is this sort of a run rate we should think of going forward what's driving out slightly lower CapEx and how should we think about I going forward?

Peter Aquino

Thanks Frank it's Pete. From a re-org perspective we're pretty much done structurally and certainly from a leadership perspective. We've replaced and promoted within almost 10 to 15 leaders across the company to get into this new pure play format. So I think for most of parts, it's pretty much done, I would say the 95% range of bringing in senior talent.

The next tier of talent, we're working again within -- promoting within supplements where we can, we are really focusing on the sales team. The sales team is high priority from a new hire perspective, we have, I would say probably half way towards our 70 QBRs, Quota Bearing Reps, where we want to be. We are being very careful, we are actually hiring leadership as oppose to bottoms up, that way they can bring in their own team and have a lot of royalty built in. So good progress there, more to do.

On the CapEx guidance, I think the 40 million target range is pretty fair for now. I think it's enough of capacity for success base CapEx as well as maintenance. We are going to watch it very closely, we are not just investing money for the stake of budget, we are going to try to take our time and fill out those Tier 3 data centers where we are actually capping out on capacity. But as you know we almost have 53% excess capacity or is it the other way around, utilized across the whole portfolio. So we have a lot of space to sell into right now. So I believe we're at 40 for now and in the coming, let's see how it goes.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instruction] Our next question comes from Matthew Heinz from Stifel. Your line is open.

Matthew Heinz

Looking at the segment breakdown, it looks like company control COLO revenue came down slightly on a sequential basis, could you just describe some of the dynamic going on there in terms of churn and whether you think you'll be on pace to I guess out run churn with new bookings as we get closer to yearend?

Peter Aquino

Yes, we are thinking that as we get closer to the end of the year, we will begin to see a turn in the business and cover churn at that point in time. We strongly believe that a lot of this is based on a number of quota bearing reps that we have in place, and as we said in the last quarter, we're out vigorously looking to hire sales organization this year.

Robert Dennerlein

There is also a little bit of misnomer on what this company controls versus partner, and its quite confusion even for us. New guys coming in here -- for the most pop the industry doesn’t do it that way. We are going to probably move away from that kind of terminology. And when we get through Phase II of the consolidation effort on data centers, we are probably going to end up listing out the data centers that we control. And we are going through that pile right now, this is probably 50 locations all in between what we used to call partnered and company control. There is probably 50 sites that are in our portfolio right now, that we're combing through. And I would say by the end of the year we we'll be able to articulate which sites, which markets we are going to be the strongest in. So I would look at it from that perspective.

The other thing to keep in the mind is that we have almost 80 pops around the world and that’s additive to 50 I just mentioned, that’s a lot of real estate contracts we're getting through this year from 500 square foot pop in Singapore to 5,000 square feet in Phoenix. We have really good properties all over the world, we just have to consolidate this foot print.

Matthew Heinz

And then Peter as a follow up, I was hoping you could give us a sense of kind of how your positioning the INAP brand in the market place under the new management sales force you're bring in and if you can just frame up the addressable market in terms of size and customer types that are we kind of seeing in your sweet spot? And I guess last quarter, what are your key differentiating factors in the respect [Technical Difficulty]?

Peter Aquino

Thank you. We basically have two go-to-market strategies, one is with iWeb out of Montreal, so really strong team that’s actually doing most of software development for AgileCLOUD and bare-metals server. So the iWeb brand in Canada is pointed towards SMB and that is where that’s going to be and that’s very strong there and the brand equity in Canada it's fantastic when it comes to iWeb.

The new INAP brand if you will which is a certainly our stock symbol is a new chapter in the internet corporation company. We have turned a page. We are doing things a little bit differently. We are very focus on profitable growth and we are aiming at the enterprise and business customer which tends to have higher ARPUs. So when you are selling into a Tier 3 data center, you are really looking at an enterprise sale. When you are dealing with larger companies with logos that you would recognize, they tend to be very complicated sales, maybe in many times bundled with network COLO power maybe even some cloud and AgileCLOUD on top. So these custom solutions as retail provider really point to some psychology change in who we are. And that is the new INAP and that’s how we're positioning ourselves in the market.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes our question and answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to Pete Aquino, CEO for closing remarks.

Peter Aquino

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining us today. We hope to see you live on the market or on the circuit in next months. And we appreciate your attention today. Thank you have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program and you may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.