MTN Will Deliver Investors At Least 85% Upside Over The Next 12 Months

Introduction

MTN (NYSE: OTCPK:MTNOY) is a leading South African telecom provider that primarily does business in Africa and the Middle East. Its two biggest markets are in Nigeria and South Africa. In 1994, MTN was ushered into business during the era in which Nelson Mandela championed businesses owned by black South Africans, causing them to begin to thrive. MTN has been very effective at mitigating the risk of emerging markets and has been able to profitably operate in tough business environments such as Nigeria, Iran, the Ivory Coast and Sudan-even in war-torn Syria. MTN has a relatively short history but has been able to vertically deploy infrastructure in each market that it has entered.

MTN PROFITABILITY INDICATOR RATIOS 2015 2014 2013 Gross Profit Margin 70.94% 72.56% 68.78% Operating Profit Margin 23.92% 33.70% 29.01% Pretax Profit Margin 23.73% 34.75% 31.58% Profit Margin Analysis (Net Profit Margin) 13.74% 21.83% 19.49% Effective Tax Rate 32.45% 26.17% 28.81% Return On Assets 7.12% 13.27% 12.94% Return On Equity 14.70% 26.19% 25.16%

Though its revenue increased from 2013 through 2015, MTN's gross profit margin remained flat because of an increase in direct network and technology operating costs. MTN's operating margin dropped from 2013 through 2015 because of increased operating expenses and especially because of a punitive one-time Nigerian regulatory fine, which was levied in 2015. Without this fine, MTN's operating margins would have remained flat for the period being reviewed. MTN's pretax profit margin declined from 2013 through 2015, which was also primarily because of increases in operating expenses due to the imposition of the Nigerian regulatory fine. MTN's profit margin decreased from 2013 through 2015 because of increased taxation and increased operating expenses. MTN's effective tax rate increased from 2013 through 2015 because of the Nigerian fine. MTN's return on assets and return on equity declined from 2013 through 2015 because of the Nigerian regulatory fine; however, MTN still had very good returns on assets and equity.

MTN DEBT RATIOS 2015 2014 2013 Debt Ratio 53.37% 49.34% 49.28% Debt-To-Equity Ratio 114.44% 97.39% 97.17% Capitalization Ratio 26.46% 23.50% 22.93% Interest-Coverage Ratio 5.96 10.01 -- Cash Flow-To-Debt Ratio 0.15 0.25 0.49 Financial-Leverage Ratio 2.06 1.97 1.94

MTN's debt ratio increased from 2013 through 2015 because of several factors: the dividends paid to minority shareholders for the telecommunication tower joint venture in Nigeria, the increase in capital expenditures in South Africa, and the acquisition of 4G/LTE licenses (and the renewal of licenses in Cameroon). MTN's debt-to-equity ratio increased from 2013 through 2015 for the same reason that its debt ratio increased. MTN's capitalization ratio increased from 2013 through 2015 because of increases in long-term debt due to the purchase of licenses and to capital expenditure increases. MTN's interest coverage decreased from 2013 through 2015, primarily because of increased long-term debt on its balance sheet. MTN's ratio of cash flow to debt also dropped because of reduced cash flow (which in turn was due to the payment of the Nigerian government's punitive fine). MTN's financial-leverage ratio remained flat from 2013 through 2015 primarily because it had increased assets but paid for those assets with debt rather than equity, which is not the most efficient use of its capital structure for funding ongoing obligations.

MTN INVESTMENT RETURN 2015 2014 2013 Price/Book Value Ratio 1.62 3.15 3.42 Price/Cash Flow Ratio 21.05 30.89 17.81 Price/Earnings Ratio 11.72 12.64 14.87 Price/Sales Ratio 1.61 2.76 2.90 Dividend Yield 9.92% 5.06% 4.07%

MTN'sratio of price to book value decreased from 2013 through 2015 because of a sharp drop in its stock price; this drop was primarily due to the market's overreaction to the highly punitive Nigerian fine. The market priced in a severe drop in MTN's operating profits, which caused its stock price to drop into value stock territory. MTN's ratio of price to cash flow slightly increased from 2013 through 2015, primarily because of the drop in cash flow due to reduced profitability as a result of the Nigerian punitive fine. MTN's price-to-earnings ratio declined from 2013 through 2015 because of the drop in its stock price, which was driven primarily by the Nigerian fine and by the market's perception that MTN was in an investing phase in which it was upgrading its equipment and renewing licenses (or acquiring new ones) in its main region of Africa and its growth region of the Middle East. MTN's price-to-sales ratio dropped from 2013 through 2015 because of a drop in its stock price (which was for reasons already discussed). MTN's dividend yield increased from 2013 through 2015 because of the sharp drop in its stock price at the end of 2014-though MTN continued to pay its dividend with no cuts.

Future Outlook

MTN is definitely looking for growth outside its traditional markets of South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana and Cameroon. MTN is making acquisitions in the Middle East to take advantage of changing geopolitical equations in Iran and with the hope that Iran's return to the global economic order will create an opportunity for profitable growth; MTN is well aware of this strategy, as it employed a similar strategy in Nigeria 2 decades ago. MTN typically will make a big investment in a high-risk market such as Iran or Syria and will then completely vertically integrate the entire ecosystem: powering its towers and offices; owning the towers and all the telecommunications equipment; and conducting its own promotions, marketing and sales (include the sales of handsets and other mobile equipment). This strategy has worked well for MTN, and it is deploying the same strategy in the Middle East. Its profits may be somewhat soft in the next 3 to 5 years, but it likely will be very profitable over the next decade or more in those markets. The future is very bright for MTN, which is going to provide a good return for its investors over the long haul. It is spending heavily on capital expenditures and making sure that its equipment and technology are up to date, which makes it even more interesting that MTN is operating in value territory right now.

According to the financial strategy matrix (economic value added versus growth differential), in 2013, MTN needed to cut dividends and to raise additional funds. In 2014, MTN had a cash surplus, but in 2015, it needed to cut dividends again. As a result, the matrix shows that MTN needed to cut its dividend and raise additional funds from investors after the massive fine from the Nigerian authorities. MTN is a well-managed company that will yield a 85% upside for investors over the next 12 months; however, it needs to cut its dividend and raise new capital, as previously discussed. The target price of MTN is $16.08 based on a DCF calculation of MTN's growth prospects as shown below.

MTN 2015 Dollars Sales 10650 Millions Annual Sales Growth 11.11% WACC 11.33% Current Price $8.69 Discount Price $16.08 Stock Upside 85.00%

