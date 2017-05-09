Kroger: Best Of The Retail Grocery Stocks

Kroger (NYSE:KR) has been beaten up pretty badly lately. The stock currently trades near its 52-week low and 32% off of all-time highs (December 2015), which I believe presents a good buying opportunity. Kroger trades at a significant discount to peers such as Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), and Sprouts (NASDAQ:SFM). I also expect Kroger's earnings to continue increasing based on store expansion, share repurchases, and increasing food prices.

Kroger Financial Snapshot

Unless otherwise stated, data in the tables throughout this post were provided from Kroger's annual reports.

Calendar years are presented. For example, '2016' corresponds to Kroger's fiscal year that ended on January 28th, 2017.

There's a couple of things to mention about Kroger's financials. First, sales in 2016 increased as a result of the Roundy's acquisition and expanding stored count. Second, the free cash flow reduction in 2016 was a result of unfavorable balance sheet movements and an increase in capital expenditures. I expect free cash flow to level off in 2017 and revert back to historical averages. Third, debt levels have been increasing, but are still at a manageable level (debt-to-capital ratio of 64%).

Returning Capital To Shareholders

With an annual yield of 1.64%, Kroger doesn't have a huge dividend, but it is steadily growing. Best of all, Kroger has a low payout ratio which indicates they produce plenty of free cash flow to support the dividend and continue to grow it. Kroger's payout ratio spiked in 2016 to 75%, but I'd expect this to drop back below 50% in 2017. As I already mentioned, Kroger's free cash flow in 2016 was negatively impacted by multiple factors, which should revert back to normal in 2017.

Kroger also returns a significant amount of capital to shareholders by repurchasing common shares (more than the dividend). Over the last 5 years, Kroger has reduced their share count by 19%, which has had a very positive effect on earnings-per-share.

Store Growth & Macroeconomic Factors

Kroger has grown nicely over the last couple of years both organically and from acquisitions. This trend is expected to continue. According to Kroger's 2016 annual report, supermarket square footage for 2017 will grow by approximately 1.8%. Additionally, food prices are also expected to increase in 2017, which will be good for Kroger. There's an excellent article on Seeking Alpha found here about Kroger and food inflation/deflation.

Trump's Tax Plan

Like almost all stocks, Kroger is set to benefit greatly from President Trump's tax plan. Kroger's effective income tax rate was 32.8% in 2016, 33.8% in 2015, and 34.1% in 2014. Kroger projects their effective tax rate to be 35% in 2017. If Trump's tax plan is implemented and corporate taxes are reduced to 15%, Kroger's net income should increase by $500 - $600 million per year. Given Kroger's valuation is already so low (see below), it doesn't appear this factor has been priced in yet and should provide an additional upside catalyst.

Valuation

It's rather difficult to construct a true market comparables analysis for Kroger given there are few grocery stocks with a similar market cap and growth rate. With that being said, it's still rather clear that Kroger trades at a significant discount to peers across every comparable metric. A forward P/E of 12.52 with a long-term growth rate of 6.1% is attractive.

Enterprise Value, Trailing P/E, Forward P/E, EV/EBITDA, Price/Sales, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

LT Growth Rate provided by Reuters.

N/A indicates data was not available and wasn't included in the 'Average' calculation.

As you can see by the chart below, Kroger also trades at the bottom of their 3 year ranges for P/E and EV/EBITDA.

KR PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Wall Street Agrees

According to MarketWatch, 14 out of 26 analysts recommend Kroger as a 'buy' (only 2 recommended a 'sell') with an average target price of $34.05. Given the current stock price of $28.95, that's 18% upside.

Conclusion

I see there being multiple catalysts that should give Kroger substantial upside potential:

The price decline since 2015 makes Kroger's valuation very cheap relative to peers. Store square footage is expected to increase in 2017. Food inflation will increase profits. Continued share repurchases. Trump's corporate tax plan.

Kroger's cheap valuation should also provide downside protection if there's a market correction. For these reasons, I consider Kroger to be a good stock to buy right now.

