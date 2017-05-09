Advanced Micro Devices: 20% Upside

A couple of days ago investors shaved off nearly a quarter of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) market valuation after the chip maker disappointed investors with its guidance for second quarter gross margins. I continue to think that the sell-off (which was largely emotionally fueled) is an interesting opportunity to consider opening a long position in AMD. Investors overreacted to AMD's margin guidance, creating an interesting reward-to-risk ratio.

Maybe it is just me, but I think investors wildly overreacted to AMD's conservative Q2-17 guidance considering that the chip maker still managed to report adjusted profits that were "in-line" with consensus expectations. If you recall, Advanced Micro Devices had a pretty decent quarter, reporting an adjusted net loss of $0.04/share which was exactly what analysts expected. In addition, the chip maker's revenues came in just a little bit below the consensus estimate.

What made investors lose their minds, however, was that Advanced Micro Devices guided for a second quarter adjusted gross margin of only 33 percent, which is slightly below the 34 percent gross margin the company reported for the first quarter. Talking about an overreaction...

The Bottom Is In

The sell-off has its good and bad sides.

It was bad for investors who bought into AMD before the earnings release, hoping for a near-perfect first quarter. On the other hand, the sell-off is a good opportunity to gobble up some shares at a much lower valuation and to take advantage of oversold sentiment.

Source: StockCharts.com

AMD's shares have not fallen much further in the last several days, suggesting that the hot air is out of the AMD trade. In fact, I'm going to call a bottom in AMD's shares.

What's interesting here is that there is a lot of room for a rebound that could easily drive shares up to $12. As far as I am concerned, it is more likely for AMD's shares to go up than they are to go down after this purely emotionally fueled sell off.

Your Takeaway

I think the market has now had a couple of days to digest AMD's first quarter results and margin outlook. I also think investors will begin to realize that the "lower" guidance as it relates to the chip maker's gross margin is really not that big an issue. The market wildly overreacted to AMD's second quarter guidance. The reward-to-risk ratio looks good in my opinion, and I think there is a reasonable chance of a 20% rebound in AMD's share price once the dust has settled. Buy for capital appreciation.

