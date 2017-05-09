Innovative Industrial: Finally Deploying Capital

IIPR follows the path of paying well above market value in exchange for extremely high rents.

The lease is structured a little differently from the Pharmacannis lease but still provides large returns.

In my previous article, I was critical of Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) for being slow in deploying capital from their IPO and only providing vague promises of advanced discussions.

I said,

"Hopefully for investors, "not too distant future" means weeks, not months. Even after an announcement is made, it is safe to assume that there will be at least two to three months before the property is in service - possibly longer if the deals require further construction. "

About a month and a half later, we are finally provided some details. IIPR has disclosed that they have entered a purchase agreement for a 72,000 square foot medical use cannabis facility in Capitol Heights, Maryland.

(Source: Google Maps)

The building is still under construction, with an initial purchase price of $8 million and additional funds to be provided based on actual construction costs as the work is completed. The maximum cost to IIPR will be $15 million. It will be leased on a NNN basis to Holistic Industries LLC.

The Lease

There are a few similarities and a few differences between this lease and the lease on their initial property that I analyzed before the IPO.

Like the lease to Pharmacannis, the lease to Holistic industries will have three revenue streams.

The base rent is to be 15% of the total amount IIPR invests. That is slightly higher than the Pharmacannis lease which has a base rent starting at 12.7% of the purchase price.

The base rent for Holistic will then grow at 3.25% per year. This is lower than the terms of the Pharmacannis lease which increase base rent by the greater of 4% or 75% of CPI.

IIPR will also collect a property management fee of 1.5% of base rent, which is the same as the Pharmacannis lease.

Finally, if you remember, IIPR collects a supplement of $1.265 million per year for the first five years from Pharmacannis. Holistic will be obligated to provide $1.9 million as a rent reserve, which is payable on a monthly basis starting month 4 and is amortized over the term of the lease.

Additionally, the Holistic lease has a three month abatement on rent from the beginning of the lease. Assuming the deal closes in July, IIPR will not receive any revenue until October.

Similar to the Pharmacannis property, IIPR is paying significantly above the market value for the property and is receiving rents that are significantly above market rents. IIPR should recoup the amount of their initial investment in year 6.

The Tenant

Holistic Industries LLC is a young company that started in 2014 in Washington DC. It has 5 facilities in DC, Massachusetts and Maryland.

As a private company, their financials are not available, but it is a safe bet that, like most cannabis start ups, they are not currently profitable.

They currently have a provisional license in Maryland. One of the safety features in the agreement is that if Holistic fails to get a full license, their license gets suspended or terminated, they will have to buy back the property at a 20% IRR. Willco Construction is also included in that repurchase obligation, so there is some security to IIPR if Holistic runs into regulatory trouble.

One Step Forward

As things stand now, IIPR is likely going to be close to breaking even for 2017 and will not have significant AFFO. With the time it takes to close real estate transactions, it is unlikely that any other purchases this year are going to have a large impact on the 2017 financials. However, if they can close one or two more deals like this one over the next few months, investors will gain some clarity into IIPR's earning potential going into 2018.

If IIPR can deploy their remaining capital at 15%+ cap rates by year end, they will have an AFFO run rate around $1.30/year going into 2018. At that time, I would expect a large secondary offering to make up for the misfire of their initial IPO. Until IIPR can unlock another source of capital, the G&A costs will continue to be massive in relation to revenue.

As IIPR struggles to deploy their remaining capital, another cannabis REIT has started the process of going public. Kalyx Development REIT has started the process of going public. Kalyx currently has 23 tenants across 9 properties. For the first time, public investors are going to have a competitor to compare IIPR to.

To date, I believe the novelty of IIPR has played a significant role in supporting the share price. When that novelty disappears, IIPR will need to have numbers.

Conclusion

It is great to see IIPR finally deploying their capital. There will not be any meaningful revenue collection this year, but at least we have some insight as to what to expect next year. I think it is fair to assume that there will be no dividends paid in 2017.

It appears that IIPR is going to continue the strategy of high leases and aggressive terms in an attempt to collect as much revenue up front as possible to protect from tenant defaults.

My main concern with this strategy remains that the high rents may cause a competitive disadvantage for IIPR's tenants. The very provisions meant to insulate IIPR from defaults, might cause defaults that would not otherwise happen. Furthermore, if a tenant defaults, it is unlikely that IIPR can replace them with a tenant paying similar rents.

True to their word, IIPR is finding tenants that are active in multiple states and are investing in properties at cap rates that are in the mid to high teens. However, until they can dramatically increase their asset base, those high cap rates will not filter down to the bottom line.

I am still sitting on the sidelines and would like to see IIPR start producing an AFFO large enough to start paying a dividend. Right now that is looking like it will be 2018 at the earliest.

Source: Company SEC Filings, Google Maps, holisticindustries.com

