How Tax Reform Affects Gold

This is not a directional call for the price of gold, but a discussion of how one factor may weigh for your consideration.

In the near term, tax reform is a relatively less weighty factor for the price of gold, but it is very important over the longer term.

However, some see risk in the President's tax plan, given its near-term impact to the budget deficit and our national debt load - a potential positive for gold.

Tax cuts are seen as stimulative to economic growth, and so positive for the dollar and negative for gold, all else held in check (read inflation).

Tax reform is important to the U.S. economy, the value of the U.S. dollar and gold prices.

The price of gold should be impacted in some manner by the Trump Administration's tax reform plan, but how it matters is now a subject of debate. Concern about the immediate impact of tax cuts on the nation's budget deficit, and how that could play against the economy if the nation's debt were to become unmanageable are a matter of concern. However, tax cuts should prove stimulative to government receipts (income), the economy and the value of the U.S. dollar (if inflation is held in check). While this tax factor is important to the price of gold long-term, its factor weighting will likely take a back seat to other factors determining price action in the nearer term.

On occasion, special events, industry drivers and other issues can carry high fundamental factor weightings for gold pricing. However, on most days, I believe changes in the value of the U.S. dollar factor most heavily for the price of gold in dollar terms, and for its proxies like the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD). Even when events play for or against gold, I believe that is usually because of the specific event's impact to fiat currencies, and usually to the U.S. dollar.

The President's tax plan played as an "event" in that it served dollar stabilization ahead of its anticipated release. It also hurt gold prices, playing a role in the decline of gold prices off their recent highs (along with other varied roles and directional drivers from Federal Reserve, France and N. Korea news).

The dollar direction has been negatively influenced recently (weeks) by President Trump's military actions, by questions about economic growth, and by swings in the euro due to the election in France. So you can see that while tax reform is very important to the economy, the dollar and to gold, that it may not be immediately apparent due to the heavier weighting of other more potent short-term drivers. For instance, when the Federal Reserve said the nascent economic slowdown was transitory in nature, it raised expectations for a possible June rate hike. That would serve dollar strength (gold weakness), and it did so just after the Fed's statement was released.

For the dollar, swings in the polls around the election in France have played importantly as well. That is because the election result is euro relative, which is relative to the dollar's relative value.

The dollar theoretically benefits from a big tax break because of the benefit received by Americans, who will have more dollars in their pockets to spend and to save for future spending. In short, it is seen by many as a boon for the economy. After the release of the data though, the dollar backtracked and gold began to regain lost ground for a short respite.

The Trump Administration's tax plan is expected by some to widen the budget deficit and increase our national debt. Some rightly note, though, that lower taxes should boost spending and economic growth, thus increasing receipts to the government down the road.

Economists have for years now expressed concern about our nation's future ability to manage its entitlement obligations without a meaningful change in budgeting, debt management and entitlement reform. Yet, presidential administration after presidential administration seems to simply ignore all that and keep growing the nation's debt burden.

Eventually, something may happen to America to impede the collateral it today provides to justify such a heavy debt load and entitlement obligations. If that happens, then all of a sudden, yields (our cost of debt) would soar and our nation would face a catastrophic period economically. SPDR Gold Trust holders, and those holding other relative precious metals securities like the iShares Silver Trust (NYSE: SLV) for instance, would benefit as gold and silver prices rose against the dollar discounting that should happen in such a scenario.

With the France election result now known, all seems fine across the globe. The markets are showing strength and the U.S. dollar as well as the euro priced in the Macron victory ahead of the news - gold is on the decline. The dollar is this week benefiting from the heavy schedule of Fed speakers.

However, I believe the market may soon again weigh the possibility of war on the Korean Peninsula. Such conflict could, given the risk to America, result in a strike against the dollar. Such a strike would alternatively benefit the alternative currencies, but mostly precious metals given uncertainty around China's possible response (fiat currencies are all at risk, some more than others). The dollar chart shows the market is aware of the situation, but the market will price this risk in more importantly if given reason to.

In conclusion, while the President's tax reform plan is important to the economy, the dollar and to gold, its impact may be outweighed in the near term by more potent short-term factors. And, we remain uncertain about the impact, whether it will be positive or negative, due to uncertainty around risk tied to our cost of borrowing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.