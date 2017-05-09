Call Us Mellow Yellow: Why We Think Analyst Bearishness On Snap Is Wrong

Ahead of the first ever public release of Snap Inc.'s (NYSE:SNAP) quarterly results, Vice President Andrew Hall and Senior Equity Analyst Ben Nye preview SNAP's quarter. The video below takes a deep dive into Snapchat's history and what expectations are from the Street going forward. The biggest takeaway from it is that Hall and Nye have profoundly differing opinions relative to the Street. (The video can also be found as a podcast on iTunes.)

First, although our authors have tremendous respect for Barron's Tiernan Ray, we take issue with the tech blogger's paragraph in his tech winners and losers piece. Ray writes:

An even bigger narrative will be that of Snap , makers of the Snapchat messaging program, which on Wednesday will report its first quarter as a public company. Snap came public with a terrible narrative, its growth in users having pretty much ground to a standstill. If it can show any kind of user growth when it reports on Wednesday, investors might breathe a giant sigh of relief.

Admittedly, there has been slowing quarter-over-quarter daily active user (DAU) growth at SNAP. End of quarter DAUs increased 5% and 4% in Q4 and Q3 of 2016, down from +14% in Q2 and +18% in Q1. However, even if this represents an ongoing run rate, a compound growth rate of 20%+ is quite impressive. With the Rest-of-World (ROW) and European regions relatively under-penetrated, Hall and Nye think there is significant upside to these numbers.

At the end of Q4 2016, there were just 69 million users in North America, 53 million in the more populous Europe and only 39 million in the rest of the world (ROW). This compares to the Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) monthly active user (MAU) count of 1,936 million worldwide with 234 million in North America, 354 million in Europe and 1,348 million in the rest of the world (includes ROW and Asia Pacific), as of Q1 2017.

In short, Hall and Nye see a lot of running room.

Perhaps more important than the daily active user growth, however, is the growth in Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). In Q4 2016, FB earned $4.83 worldwide per monthly active user with a staggering $19.81 in the US & Canada. By contrast, SNAP earned just $1.05 worldwide with only $2.15 in North America. This is a massive discrepancy and one the duo thinks will close. In fact, Nye thinks that ultimately a Snapchat daily active user will be worth more than a FB monthly active user. His reasoning is as follows:

Significant time spent on ads.

Geo-targeting.

Lower frequency of fake accounts or multiple accounts per user.

As such, Hall thinks that ARPU will dramatically exceed analyst expectations over the medium term.

Finally, Nye concludes by saying that although there will be a lot of talk around the SNAP numbers, the story drives the stock. The numbers, of course, inform the story, but management's discipline and ability to execute are a more important ingredient in his view. A story shift where analysts feel they can rely on management not to destroy price targets could result in a better Street opinion of the stock and a higher valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SNAP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.