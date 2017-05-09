Allergan Plc (AGN) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Allergan Plc (NYSE:AGN)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 09, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Daphne Karydas - Allergan Plc

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

C. David Nicholson - Allergan Plc

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

Ambrose Robert Douglas Bailey - Allergan Plc

Robert A. Stewart - Allergan Plc

Analysts

Christopher Schott - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Ken Cacciatore - Cowen & Co. LLC

Jami Rubin - Goldman Sachs & Co.

David R. Risinger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Aaron Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

David Maris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Marc Goodman - UBS Securities LLC

Gregg Gilbert - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Daphne Karydas - Allergan Plc

Thank you, Melissa, and good morning, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to the Allergan first quarter 2017 earnings conference call.

Earlier this morning, we issued a press release reporting Allergan earnings from continuing operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2017. The press release and our slide deck which we are presenting this morning are available on our corporate website at www.allergan.com.

We are conducting a live webcast of this call, a replay of which will be available on our website after its conclusion. Please note that today's call is copyrighted material of Allergan and cannot be rebroadcast without the company's express written consent.

Turning to slide 2, I'd also like to remind you that during the course of this call, management will make projections or other forward-looking remarks regarding anticipated future events or the future financial performance of the company. It's important to note that such statements and events are forward-looking and reflect our current perspective of the business trends and information as of today's date. Actual results may differ materially from current expectations and projections depending on a number of factors affecting the Allergan business. These factors are detailed in our periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Allergan disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as expressly required by law.

Turning to slide 3 and our agenda this morning, with us today on today's call are: Brent Saunders, our Chairman and CEO, who will provide an overview of our first quarter results; Bill Meury, our Chief Commercial Officer, who will provide an overview of our commercial performance in the quarter; David Nicholson, our Chief R&D Officer, who will provide first quarter highlights from our pipeline; and Tessa Hilado, our Chief Financial Officer, who will discuss the Allergan first quarter results in more detail. Also on the call and available during the Q&A are Rob Stewart, our Chief Operating Officer, and Bob Bailey, our Chief Legal Officer.

With that, I will turn the call over to Brent.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Good morning, everyone. Thank you, Daphne. We're very excited and happy to have you on this end of the call for this quarter and excited about having you leading our Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy functions. Welcome.

2017 is all about execution. We are well positioned to deliver compelling growth through effective execution in this pivotal year. So why do we call 2017 a pivotal year? Whereas 2016 was a year of transformation for Allergan, 2017 is the first full year of operating as a dedicated branded biopharma company, and it is pivotal for setting the foundation for sustained high performance and strong shareholder return.

In 2017, we are focused on driving revenue growth despite the impact from generic entries on some key products. In 2017 we are expanding Medical Aesthetics into regenerative medicine and body sculpting through the accretive acquisitions of LifeCell and ZELTIQ. 2017 is the first full year of significant direct competition to RESTASIS, one of our major growth drivers. And six months into that launch, we are in a strong position and back on offense with two of our own product launches.

2017 is a big launch year. We have 11 launches that we think could combine to generate up to $5 billion in peak sales, including VRAYLAR, VIBERZI, KYBELLA, and two novel devices, TrueTear for dry eye and XEN for glaucoma, in diseases traditionally dominated by medicines.

2017 is a year that our teams will advance each of our six stars into Phase 3. In 2017, we will extend our R&D into adjacencies like NASH, Parkinson's disease, and gene therapy for blindness and other eye conditions. In 2017, we will finish the accelerated stock repurchase program. And as you know, we have already paid our first-ever dividend on our ordinary shares.

And then 2017 is our first full year operating under a social contract in a world of intense pricing scrutiny. I'm very confident in the team we have assembled at all levels of our company. I know we can do all those things and do them exceedingly well. Our ability to perform well in 2017 will set the foundation for success in 2018, 2019, and beyond. That is why 2017 is a pivotal year for our company.

Turning to slide 6, we are out of the gate with a solid first quarter. Revenues were up 5%, right on track with our plan, with great performance from Medical Aesthetics, Eye Care, Women's Health, CNS, partially offset by continued erosion of NAMENDA XR and generic entries for ASACOL HD and MINASTRIN. In addition, as anticipated, this quarter was negatively impacted by year-over-year trade buying patterns.

Gross margins remain above 87% due to product mix and efforts we undertook in the quarter to buy back some royalty streams from partners. While operating margin was lower due to our seasonally lower sales in Q1 and investment in R&D and sales and marketing, we expect the operating margin to improve as revenue grows during the remainder of the year. In the first quarter, the increased operating spend and higher tax rate were offset by share count reduction, netting out to double-digit increase in performance net income per share.

We're very proud to see the R&D pipeline is really humming. Key programs like atogepant and rapastinel are rolling ahead of plan, and we completed Phase 3 enrollment of abicipar for AMD. We have started screening patients in the CVC [cenicriviroc] Phase 3 trial and announced a collaboration to study CVC in combination with Novartis's FXR inhibitor for NASH. We announced very robust data from ESMYA's second pivotal U.S. trial, and plan to file in the second half this year. BOTOX depression data was encouraging, and David will touch on that during his remarks. Sarecycline met its endpoint in its second pivotal trial. And we have added more high science projects to our pipeline with deals like CRISPR technology for eye diseases.

We also closed LifeCell in early February and ZELTIQ on April 28, just in time for the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery meeting in San Diego. I attended this meeting and had an opportunity to meet with many of the top plastic surgeons from around the world. We used this event as an opportunity to announce the CoolSculpting acquisition to our customers with an expanding and commanding presence.

Our colleagues from Allergan and our new colleagues from LifeCell and ZELTIQ worked in tandem to drive home the message that Allergan is the go-to company in the medical aesthetics and regenerative medicine world. We were the talk of the show with this very important customer base, and we are all-in when it comes to fueling growth and innovation in medical aesthetics. There's a long runway for this business, and we want to be the face of medical aesthetics and regenerative medicine.

In closing, we had a solid quarter and are off to a good start in this pivotal year.

Now let me hand the call over to Bill.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Thanks, Brent, and good morning, everyone.

Turning to slide 8, this quarter we had solid commercial performance. reflecting the underlying durability of our business. Revenue was up 5%. Our top products, which account for approximately 75% of our sales, were up 13% versus prior year, based mostly on volume. Formulary coverage this year is strong across the entire portfolio.

In 2017, we have four key themes. First, we're fueling the growth of medical aesthetics with the addition of ALLODERM and CoolSculpting. Next, we're focused on maintaining Eye Care leadership with RESTASIS and new product introductions. Third, we're driving new product launches in GI and CNS. And finally, we expect to grow our international business at double-digit rates.

Turning to slide 9, you can see the key themes reflected in our growth this quarter. Overall, this is a high-quality and balanced portfolio. In Medical Aesthetics, sales were driven by BOTOX Cosmetic, up 14%, and our JUVÉDERM collection of fillers, up 20%. In Eye Care, RESTASIS showed durability with an increase of $9 million, up 3% versus prior year. Collectively, our new products, VRAYLAR, NAMZARIC, KYBELLA, and VIBERZI, contributed $92 million to net revenue growth. Growth was partially offset by sales erosion from NAMENDA XR and loss of exclusivity, mainly from ASACOL HD and MINASTRIN.

Turning to slide 10, with the acquisitions of LifeCell and ZELTIQ, Medical Aesthetics is our largest and fastest growing business. What we have here today is the broadest and deepest product line in one of the hottest areas in all of healthcare, and it's built on three pillars, facial aesthetics, plastics and regenerative medicine, and body contouring.

In Q1, Medical Aesthetics grew 26% excluding foreign exchange, including two months of LifeCell. And now with the addition of ZELTIQ, we expect it to be one of the fastest-growing areas of our business in 2017 and beyond.

As you can see on the slide, consumer penetration rates are low, 16% in facial aesthetics, 17% in plastics and regenerative medicine, and 5% in body contouring. We're really just scratching the surface here. Attitudes toward aesthetics are changing, and there are two trends driving market expansion. The first is a youth movement, with the 20 to 30-year-old segment expanding rapidly. The second is a male movement, with more interest by men in aesthetic procedures, and we expect these trends to accelerate over time.

On facial aesthetics, we launched two new JUVÉDERM collection fillers in the past year for the mid to low face: VOLBELLA, a lip enhancer; and VOLLURE for moderate to severe wrinkles and folds. We now have the broadest and most comprehensive line of fillers of any aesthetics company.

KYBELLA continues to be a work in progress as we focus on developing the market through three activities: training more injectors; shifting to a procedure sell; and co-positioning with CoolMini. We expect KYBELLA will be a bigger contributor over time. The addition of ALLODERM has fueled the positive momentum in breast implants. This new combined platform, consisting of regenerative medicines and plastics, is exceeding our expectations.

And regarding body contouring, we're getting very positive feedback from our customers on CoolSculpting. They love the technology, and we see significant opportunities for revenue synergies with our facial aesthetics business.

Turning to Eye Care on slide 11, let's start with dry eye. In the first quarter, RESTASIS has proven again to be a durable business even in the face of a new entrant. The market is approximately 25% larger today than it was a year ago, and we've maintained a leading position with more than 75% share. After just one month of promotion, RESTASIS MDPF accounts for approximately 10% of new RESTASIS prescriptions, and roughly half of these prescriptions were for patients new to RESTASIS. TrueTear, which is approved and is a handheld device that produces a natural tear on demand, which includes all three layers of the tear film, we believe TrueTear is highly complementary to RESTASIS. This launch will be rolled out in stages between now and 2018.

Turning to slide 12, no company offers as many treatment options for glaucoma patients as Allergan. The XEN Gel Stent, which launched in the U.S. in Q1, is the first step to transforming our glaucoma product line. XEN provides significant IOP reductions and can be used with or without cataract surgery, an advantage over other options. Because it's a surgical procedure, the adoption curve for XEN is different than for traditional pharmaceuticals. We're making an investment in training and reimbursement this year, and we expect to see significantly more sales in 2018 and beyond. In retina, OZURDEX continues its strong growth in the U.S. at 16%, and outside the U.S. at 29%, excluding exchange.

Turning to our launch products in CNS on slide 13, demand for VRAYLAR remains strong and above expectations. It's currently the fastest-growing atypical antipsychotic on the market. Outlook for the product is excellent. VRAYLAR has a long patent life to 2029, and we see potential for several high-value future indications which we believe will be sales accelerators. We're expecting to roll out a consumer campaign targeted at the bipolar mania audience in the middle of the year.

With NAMZARIC, sales are primarily coming from an increased use of combination therapy by neurologists, with patients transitioning from monotherapy ARICEPT to NAMZARIC, which is the largest part of the market. At the current rate, we expect NAMZARIC to be annualizing at approximately 30% of the NAMENDA franchise by the end of 2017. We have good formulary coverage for the balance of the year, and we expect it to be strong as we look ahead to 2018.

Turning to GI on slide 14, the first quarter was highlighted by the launch of a new 72-microgram dose of LINZESS, which expands the dosing options for physicians and should drive conversion of mild to moderate OTC users. The new low dose is off to a strong start, with approximately 70% of patients new to LINZESS. Overall prescription demand is up 20% in the quarter. LINZESS sales were up 8% in the quarter, impacted by trade buying patterns.

On VIBERZI, the label was changed and is now contraindicated in patients without a gall bladder. The best way to think about the impact is a one-time step down in demand of approximately 10% to 15%. The outlook here is still positive. IBS-D is a big market. The unmet need is high, and VIBERZI works on multiple dimensions of IBS-D, which no over-the-counter does. And satisfaction rates are high relative to antispasmodics and antidiarrheals. We expect sales trends to begin to normalize in the second half of the year.

Turning to slide 15 and our international business, sales increased 10.5% this quarter, excluding FX. In our international markets, we're seeing operational growth in every single region, with Asia-Pacific and Latin America-Canada each growing at approximately 14% in the quarter. China is our fastest growing country, up 42%, mostly driven by the aesthetics business.

Medical Aesthetics and Eye Care anchor our business internationally. In Medical Aesthetics, the business is powered by BOTOX Cosmetic and our JUVÉDERM collection of fillers, while Eye Care is driven by OZURDEX and OPTIVE, our over-the-counter tear.

Across our business, our continued focus is on execution. We're well positioned, both inside the United States and internationally, to drive volume and market share, to continue making progress on new product launches, and to maintain strong formulary coverage.

With that, I'll turn the call over to David.

C. David Nicholson - Allergan Plc

Thank you, Bill. Good morning, everyone.

Turning to slide 17, in the first quarter and this year, we continue to make great progress in building and delivering Allergan's pipeline to patients. We enhanced our gene therapy pipeline and entered gene editing through an alliance with Editas Medicine to develop five ocular programs, which may include their preclinical lead LCA program.

With our acquisition of LifeCell, we are advancing innovation in regenerative medicine with programs in fat grafting, breast reconstruction, and abdominal wall repair. We're excited to add ZELTIQ technology and their pipeline to our R&D efforts.

Our NASH collaboration with Novartis will combine CVC with an advanced FXR agonist. This collaboration will certainly accelerate our understanding of this combination in NASH.

Now delivering the pipeline. So far this year, we've made significant progress. We've achieved eight major pharma and device approvals, including RHOFADE for rosacea, LINZESS 72-micrograms for IBS-D and CIC, TrueTear for dry eye, and VOLLURE for nasolabial folds. And we submitted seven programs for review by the major regulatory authorities, including VRAYLAR for schizophrenia maintenance, a multi-dose preservative-free formulation of GANFORT for glaucoma in Europe, as well as additional indications for our breast implants and fillers. Together with our partner Amgen, we filed for approval of a biosimilar to HERCEPTIN in the EU.

Turning to slide 18, we are focused on delivering innovation for patients. While we continued to advance all of our programs in development, I'm going to focus on our six stars. In CNS, recruitment in Phase 3 for ubrogepant and Phase 2b for atogepant in migraine is ahead of expectations. We expect to have top line results from both programs in the first half of 2018. We continue to work with the FDA, and if successful, these will be the first oral CGRP antagonists to be approved and available for the treatment of migraine.

Our Phase 3 program for rapastinel is ahead of schedule, and we expect to have top line results for the short-term studies in 2019. As a reminder, rapastinel could be a real game-changer treatment for MDD, a condition that desperately needs innovation.

In Women's Health, following the positive Phase 3 results for ESMYA, we expect to submit an NDA for intermittent treatment of uterine fibroids in the second half of 2017. In Eye Care, we have completed enrollment in both Phase 3 studies for our AMD abicipar program, and we expect to announce top line results from these trials in 2018.

And in GI, we have initiated screening in our Phase 3 program for CVC for NASH, and we are preparing to begin Phase 3 development of relamorelin, our ghrelin agonist for diabetic gastroparesis, in the second half of this year.

Turning to slide 19, we recently announced the results from our Phase 2 study for BOTOX in major depressive disorder [MDD]. The study evaluated the efficacy and safety of a single administration of two different doses of BOTOX, 30 and 50 units, relative to placebo in adult females with MDD. The results compared to placebo are shown on the left side of the slide. The 30-unit dose demonstrated numerically superior efficacy on MADRS total score. We saw placebo-adjusted effects between 3.6 and 4.2, which is consistent with data from clinical trials of SSRIs and SNRIs. Separation from placebo was consistent and observed across multiple other therapeutic measures.

Administration of the 50-unit dose resulted in a very similar reduction in total MADRS as the 30-unit does. However, the difference in score for the 50-unit dose was not greater than that of its own placebo group. It's notoriously difficult in clinical trials in depression to always show a placebo drug difference. For a trial to be fail or negative is a frequent occurrence. Based on this trial, evidence from the physician-sponsored studies, and reports from the field, we feel that depending upon feedback from regulatory authorities, we should continue to investigate our toxin program in depression.

Treatment with BOTOX was very well tolerated, and no new safety signals were identified. Adverse events typically associated with antidepressants, such as sexual dysfunction, metabolic changes, and drug/drug interactions were not observed in great rates in placebo.

Turning to slide 20, together with our partner, Paratek, we have announced the results from Phase 3 studies of sarecycline, an antibiotic for the potential treatment of moderate to severe acne. Both trials met their 12-week primary efficacy endpoints of acne score and lesion count. The positive results obtained in the Phase 3 trials show sarecycline to be an effective, safe treatment option for patients with moderate to severe acne. Based on these data, we plan to file an NDA with the FDA in the second half of this year.

As I have outlined, we've made significant progress in building and delivering our pipeline. We have many R&D milestones this year, and we are well on our way to delivering. We remain confident that our open science approach delivers real value to patients. As always, I thank our global R&D team for their continued focus in advancing innovation and for their commitment to the work ahead for the patients we serve.

Now I will turn the call over to Tessa. Tessa?

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

Thank you, David. Good morning, everyone.

Turning to our overall results for the first quarter of 2017 on slide 22, in Q1 we delivered solid year-over-year performance. Non-GAAP continuing operations net revenues were $3.57 billion, a 5% increase versus prior year, primarily driven by continued strong growth in key brands, new launches, and the addition of LifeCell. As Bill mentioned, the growth was partially offset by LOEs and NAMENDA XR decline. In addition and as anticipated, sales were negatively impacted year over year by trade buying patterns.

Non-GAAP gross margins for the first quarter remained strong at 87.3%, which included the negative impact from LifeCell lower gross margin and the positive impact from product mix as well as royalty buyouts of certain products during the quarter.

Non-GAAP operating margin was 45.3% in the first quarter of 2017, a decline of 570 basis points versus prior-year period as a result of: one, a lower quarter in sales, as previously mentioned; two, higher R&D investment to support advancements of the pipeline; three, increased sales and marketing investments to continue to support new launches and the addition of LifeCell; and lastly, increased G&A expenses primarily due to the addition of LifeCell. Note that sequentially, G&A declined by $22 million. As we expect sales to increase in the subsequent quarters and SG&A expenses are expected to be lower in the back half of the year, we expect operating margins to improve.

Performance net income per share of $3.35 reflects growth of 12% versus prior year, driven by revenue growth, lower net interest expense and share count reduction, and partially offset by a higher tax rate and lower operating margins. Our non-GAAP tax rate was 13.2% in the quarter.

Cash flow from operations for the first quarter was approximately $723 million. Excluding R&D, asset acquisitions, and restructuring payments, adjusted cash flow from operations remained strong at $1.1 billion. Our GAAP financial metrics and reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP metrics can be found in our earnings release issued this morning and posted on our website.

Turning now to our Q1 performance by segment results on slide 23, U.S. specialized therapeutics revenues were $1.48 billion for the quarter, continuing strong double-digit growth of 14.1% versus the prior-year period, driven by exceptional growth across facial aesthetics of 14% and BOTOX Therapeutic of 13% as well as Eye Care growth of 4%.

In our U.S. general medicine business, first quarter revenues were $1.35 billion, a decline of 7.4% versus prior year. Growth from our key products along with new product launches was more than offset by the losses of exclusivity of ASACOL HD and MINASTRIN, lower NAMENDA XR revenues, as well as year-over-year impact of trade buying patterns.

International first quarter revenues were $737 million, representing 10.5% growth versus prior year excluding FX. Growth was driven mainly by Medical Aesthetics and Eye Care. As Bill mentioned, growth was seen across all the regions.

Looking at segment contribution margin, U.S. specialized therapeutics is the highest margin segment, mainly attributed to strong gross margins. The decline of 250 basis points versus last year was mostly due to the addition of LifeCell, an increase in promotion for KYBELLA and Eye Care and dermatology businesses. U.S. general medicine contribution margin declined this quarter versus prior year due to the decline in revenues, as explained before, and higher promotional spend to support new product launches, partially offset by royalty buyouts. International showed slight improvement in contribution margins from 53.3% to 53.9%, as revenues continued to grow double digits.

Turning to slide 24, we ended the year (sic) [quarter] (27:53) in a strong capital position with total debt of approximately $31.8 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3 times. We reduced our total debt by $1 billion in the first quarter and expect to continue to repay our contractual maturities, which will further reduce debt by an additional $5.5 billion over 2017 and 2018. Post first quarter 2017, we paid $500 million in debt ahead of its June maturity schedule.

Turning to slide 25, we are raising our 2017 guidance to primarily reflect the ZELTIQ acquisition. Note that our prior guidance already reflected the addition of LifeCell, which closed on February 1, 2017. We continue to be committed to managing operating expenses as we continue to invest behind the progression of the pipeline and new product launches. With the addition of ZELTIQ as of April 28, 2017, we now expect full-year 2017 branded revenues to be between $15.8 billion to $16 billion, which reflects high single-digit growth versus last year.

Other revenue assumptions remain unchanged such as: one, we continue to expect NAMENDA XR generic competition in early fourth quarter; two, stable revenues of RESTASIS; three, we have not anticipated generic competition for ESTRACE for the remainder of the year; and lastly, our annual guidance reflects a potential negative foreign exchange impact of approximately $100 million.

Our gross margins are expected to remain between 86% to 87%, consistent with our expectation that gross margin will be impacted by product mix, as partner products such as LINZESS and VRAYLAR experience strong growth, the loss of exclusivity in March of MINASTRIN, which is a high-margin product, lower gross margins for LifeCell and ZELTIQ products, and the impact from the royalty buyouts for certain products.

Our updated non-GAAP SG&A guidance of $4.45 billion to $4.55 billion reflects the incremental SG&A from the ZELTIQ acquisition. We expect minimal synergy capture for ZELTIQ this year as we focus on expanding our footprint in body contouring as a third pillar in our Medical Aesthetics business.

We now expect non-GAAP R&D spend of approximately $1.6 billion, an increase versus prior guidance, as we experience faster patient enrollment in ubrogepant and rapastinel as well as expected faster enrollment for CVC, low R&D program attrition rates, and the addition of ZELTIQ R&D. We are encouraged by these developments, and the updated R&D guidance reflects support for our 2017 projects, including important advancements of our six stars. We continue to expect R&D to be fairly evenly spread throughout the year.

Our tax rate for the full year is now anticipated to be approximately 13%.

Net interest expense other of approximately $1.05 billion remains unchanged and will be back-half weighted, as other income in the first two quarters of the year includes dividend income from Teva. In addition, Q2 net interest expense is expected to be higher relative to Q1 as a result of lower cash balances due to acquisitions. Average 2017 share count remains unchanged at approximately 356 million shares and assumes a Q3 or earlier settlement for the ASR.

As a result, we now expect full year 2017 non-GAAP performance net income per share to be in the range of $15.85 to $16.35, reflecting strong double-digit growth in the range of 17% to 21%.

Now given the addition of ZELTIQ in the middle of the quarter, we wanted to also provide you with some perspective for the second quarter of 2017. For the second quarter, we expect total reported revenue of approximately $3.9 billion to $4 billion. We also expect SG&A spend to be somewhat higher in Q2 compared to the remainder of the year due to continued strong promotion of key brands, the addition of ZELTIQ, and the launch of RHOFADE. We are on track for a strong 2017.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Brent for some closing remarks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Thank you, Tessa.

In closing, we're off to a solid start. I'm proud that we are executing in all areas of our business. Sales are up 5%. Performance net income per share is up 12%. This good financial execution allowed us to increase investment in product promotion, and importantly, it allowed us to increase investment in R&D to accelerate development of our six stars. With the addition of CoolSculpting, we are raising our top line and bottom line expectations for 2017, and we are driving effective execution in this pivotal year for our company.

Melissa, we're now ready to begin the Q&A.

Our first question comes from the line of Chris Schott, JPMorgan.

Christopher Schott - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Great, thanks so much for the questions, just two here. Maybe first, can you just talk a little bit about the IBS competitive landscape for both LINZESS and for VZ [VIBERZI] with incremental investment from one of your competitors, a new player in the market? And maybe a second part of that is with for VZ with the label change, is there any concern that this label change could impact the broader physician view of the product, just given it's not as clean as the profile had been initially?

My second question was just on business development. You've obviously been very active over the last six to nine months or so. But when you look at the current franchises and some of the recent acquisitions and pipeline deals, where do you see the biggest opportunity to continue to build out the portfolio via external transactions at this point? Thanks so much.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Thanks, Chris. Maybe I'll take the BD question and then turn the IBS questions over to Bill. On the BD front, we remain very active and plugged into the global marketplace. I think our strategy essentially is unchanged as we continue to look at stepping-stone transactions to support our current seven therapeutic areas. And I think a good bookend of types of deals are the ones we just recently did, ZELTIQ on one end as an accretive going concern that is a plug-in right into our Medical Aesthetics business, strong strategic logic and accretive, with good revenue synergies for the long term, to doing a deal with Editas for our ability to get into the CRISPR space and gene editing in eye disease. So those are the way we think about business development.

As I look, where we tend to focus are on the big four, which is Medical Aesthetics/dermatology, Eye Care, CNS, and GI, and that's where we tend to spend most of our time. But we're always interested in women's health, anti-infectives, hospital platform, as well as urology. Bill, do you want to take IBS?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yes, I'll start with LINZESS. The first comment I would make, from a pure demand perspective, we had a great quarter, with prescriptions up 20%. If you step back and think about the market and activity by other companies, what I go to is the fact that we have a three-dose product with two indications. We have promotional leadership. I don't think that's going to be challenged. We have formulary coverage that's taken us – let's face it – three or four years to develop. And so I see this as a very reliable double-digit sales stream for IBS-C and CIC for the next several years.

Beyond the core indications, as you know, we're developing with Ironwood a delayed-release or colonic formulation of LINZESS, which could be considered a next-generation LINZESS. We still have to do the work, to be fair. And we have a patent till 2026 and maybe beyond, if you look at other patents and formulations. And so this is a great business right now. And we're focused on what we can control, and that is the promotion of the product and the customers. And I don't see anything in the market that's going to disrupt this business. That's one of the advantages of having a leadership position and incumbency.

As it relates to VIBERZI, I think that the past four weeks have been very reassuring. We've seen a rebound in prescriptions. I expect that the growth rate will normalize in the second half of the year. What I'm most encouraged by is that satisfaction rates for VIBERZI for IBS-D are as high as they are for any product that we have. There's going to be a one-time step down in demand, which I talked about during the remarks. It's the only product that works on both aspects of IBS-D, pain and diarrhea. That's an advantage relative to the OTCs. It's a very, very big market, and I think the best opportunity for growth going forward is going to be with the primary care segment, which accounts for 70% of our prescriber base. And so we hit a speed bump, but fundamentally this is still a very, very good business, and should produce meaningful growth in the future. That's how I think about it.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Melissa, next question.

And our next question comes from the line of Ken Cacciatore, Cowen & Company.

Ken Cacciatore - Cowen & Co. LLC

Hi, good morning, everyone. Just a question on RESTASIS. Brent, you have the IPR [Inter Partes Review] challenge coming up in December, and I know there's litigation in the federal courts. Can you just update us on the settlements to date, and how you're viewing this challenge going forward? Is there any discussions with others?

And then second question, just wanted to understand the dividend strategy going forward. Can you articulate, or can you give us a sense of when you'll articulate, a growth strategy on the dividend? Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yes, so I'll take the shorter answer first, which is the dividend. We are committed to our dividend and annual increase – annually increasing our dividend at, obviously, the discretion of our board of directors, but something we're absolutely committed to. And it's year one, and we anticipate an increase next year.

With respect to the RESTASIS IPR and the federal court case, Bob Bailey, our General Counsel, is here. Maybe I'll ask him to just provide a little detail or color on our position, although we believe we are in a strong position here.

Ambrose Robert Douglas Bailey - Allergan Plc

Great, thanks, Brent. So on RESTASIS, we have two matters that are coming up in August. We have the hearing on the IPR, and we also have the trial in the court in Texas. We anticipate decisions in both of those in the November to December timeframe, so just from a timing perspective ,to lay that out there. Any decision on appeal would likely come about a year after that. So we think about a worst-case scenario in the 2019 – early 2019 timeframe, under a worst-case scenario. We do have, and we continue to have, six issued patents covering the product. We do have confidence in our IP portfolio there, and continue to defend that and assert that in both matters.

Another thing worth noting is that approval of a generic RESTASIS is not a given. The approval pathway has been defined, in part but not in whole, by the FDA. They did issue the bioequivalence guidance a couple of years ago. It does not include specific direction. And to date, there is no specific direction on the testing required to determine whether or not the product meets the seven physiochemical properties that have been identified by the FDA. And so as a result, we recognize that there are multiple shots on goal here, to be able to hold off generic competition.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Anything else, Ken?

Ken Cacciatore - Cowen & Co. LLC

No, thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Great. Melissa, next question.

Our next question comes from the line of Jami Rubin, Goldman Sachs.

Jami Rubin - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thank you, just a few questions here. Brent, maybe to you on the margins, if I take the midpoint of your margin guidance this year, I'm getting about – just a little above 48%, which is down from 50% last year, and some of that too is mix, ZELTIQ is a lower margin business. But also, it's based on increased promotional spend. How should I think about that margin going forward?

And I guess a bigger picture question is, you have seven therapeutic areas, many of which are large primary care focus. And it just seems counterintuitive to have industry-leading margins. And just, if you can explain, should we assume that you can maintain those industry-leading 48%-plus, 50% operating margins? Because I think, when I look at Street models, the Street is assuming that margins continue to improve year after year after year. So if you could address that please, that would be very helpful.

And then secondly, a question for you, Tessa, is on your free cash flow. I think you had said your adjusted cash flow this quarter was $1.1 billion. And if memory serves me right, I think on previous calls, you have talked about $1.5 billion to $2 billion in cash flow every quarter. Was wondering if there are any one-timers. Should we expect a stronger second half in terms of cash flow? But if you could talk about, why the slight shortfall? Thanks very much.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Yes, so thank you, Jami. I'll turn, frankly, both questions over to Tessa. But just I would say, with respect to margins and maintaining a capability in primary care, I think arguably, we do the most calls in primary care in our industry. So we have the most productive primary care field force.

Our entire strategy in the United States is predicated in large part on having the ability to do both specialty and primary care, and that's been important for drugs like LINZESS, BYSTOLIC, VIBERZI, and we anticipate other opportunities in our pipeline to leverage that capability. Remember why we can do volume over price is in large part because volume is in primary care, even though adoption in trials generally is in specialty. And so being able to participate in both parts of that market is strategically critical to our business model and future strategy. With respect to the margins themselves, Tessa, do you want to provide some color for Jami?

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

Good morning, Jami. So you're absolutely right. We're posting based on the midpoint of guidance a lower margin at 48%. But you have to note that this year, we obviously added LifeCell and ZELTIQ, which are accretive businesses but posting lower both gross margins and operating margins. And despite that, we've been able to maintain our operating margins at the high of 48%. We did not change our guidance at all from our prior guidance with the exception of adding ZELTIQ in the mix. SG&A over time will create leverage there as sales increase as well. And we're not giving guidance for 2018 obviously, but I would say that we're very pleased with 48%, even despite the fact that we added lower-margin business such as LifeCell and ZELTIQ.

On free cash flow for the quarter, the really main adjustment to that are the three asset acquisitions that we did, which is Editas, Assembly, and LTI, as you know. So if you add that back, that's about $1.1 billion in operating cash flow for the quarter. Note also that Q1 is the lowest revenue quarter, as we noted. And combined with SG&A and R&D being relatively stable throughout the quarters, that really poses lower earnings as well and lower cash flow. From an expectation standpoint, we expect to post operating cash flow – adjusted operating cash flow of about $1.5 billion to $2 billion in the second half of the year, absent any additional acquisitions, obviously. Does that help, Jami?

Jami Rubin - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Yes, it does. Thank you very much.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Great. Next question, Melissa?

Our next question comes from the line of David Risinger, Morgan Stanley.

David R. Risinger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Thanks very much, so I have two questions. First for Brent, could you talk about the latest on U.S. pricing from a Trump administration standpoint, just the latest that you're hearing, any next steps or dialogue with industry leaders that you expect in the near term?

And if you could, also comment on the opportunity for the pharma industry to drive toward point-of-sale rebates to reduce the sticker shock that many U.S. patients experience when they get to the pharmacy. I'm hoping that you could maybe frame for us how you see that playing out over time. Obviously, the payers and PBMs may not be interested in that, but it would certainly be a solution that the pharma industry is already advocating for and that the Trump administration may find as a solution to lower prices for consumers at the point of sale.

And then, Tessa, could you just provide a little bit more color on the second quarter of 2017 outlook sequentially, so specifically, how we should think about the gross margin versus the first quarter that you just reported and the SG&A in the second quarter versus the first quarter? Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

So I think with respect to pricing today, I think – and I've been saying this I think for over a year – we have to just get used to the fact that we live in a quick trigger Twitter world today. I know a lot of people got upset with me when I said that President-elect Trump was going to be worse on Twitter than Hillary. I think that's proven out to be correct. He will tweet in the moment, and so we've got to get used to that kind of dialogue.

I think that being said though, the discussion around pricing within the administration and within the industry I think is very rational and level-headed. I think that what you're seeing in the mainstream biopharma industry is a much more focused, disciplined approach to pricing and access to important medicines. And in fact, this morning Sanofi joined the club of companies making a pledge to responsibly price their medicines along with us and companies like Novo Nordisk and AbbVie and J&J and some others. So that group is growing and I'm pleased to see that happening.

I think with respect to the point-of-sale rebate, that is an important issue. I think ultimately in part why the price of medicines gets such a disproportionate share of voice in terms of the cost of healthcare in perspective to hospital care or doctors or diagnostics or the other long-term care is because you have to actually pay for your medicines at the pharmacy counter in order to receive them. And when you have to pay your deductible, particularly in the first quarter, which is the seasonality you see at Allergan and many other pharmaceutical companies, a lot of patients walk away from their prescriptions as a result. And that's not what we want and that's not what's good for any healthcare system.

I think you're seeing a lot of discussion, and we are going to continue to discuss with policymakers even this week how to extend point-of-sale rebates to patients. There are some private solutions that are already underway. Express Scripts recently announced some programs on some medicines to do just that as well.

So my sense, David, is over the course of this year, whether through private market solution or policy intervention, we're going to solve the patient point-of-sale rebate issue and pricing issue, which really will affect potentially positively first quarter next year because we do see such a strong seasonality during the high-deductible season of Q1. So net-net, I we're moving in a constructive positive way and I think the industry is moving in a constructive positive way, so I'm cautiously optimistic on the pricing environment.

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

David, on your question with regards to how to think about the quarter, revenue sequentially will obviously be higher. We've guided you to $3.9 billion to $4 billion. Q1 we posted a little bit north of $3.5 billion, and we explained the reason why.

Gross margin, just to guide you for the second quarter, will be lower than Q1, really largely due to product mix. Two things to note, full quarter for LifeCell, two quarters of ZELTIQ in Q2, which as you know has lower gross margins. And then also note that MINASTRIN, it's the first full quarter of MINASTRIN going generic. As we also mentioned on the script earlier, SG&A will be higher than our other quarters, largely due to promotion of key brands and the launch of RHOFADE. However, operating margins will actually start to trend higher versus Q1, largely because of higher revenue. And then I also mentioned that interest expense will be higher in Q2.

David R. Risinger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great, thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Thanks, Dave.

Our next question comes from the line of Ronny Gal, Bernstein.

Aaron Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Good morning and thank you for taking my questions. Two, one on just a couple of the generic risks, maybe to Bob. You're modeling ESTRACE for the full year. Can you just give us the basis for this? Obviously, Mylan said on their analyst day that they think they can launch this year. And similar on RESTASIS, historically generics launch on district court decision, not on appeal decision. Can you just give us an idea why you're assuming that in this particular case they will wait for the appeal?

And second, shifting over to the pipeline program, I noticed you've got a very large Phase 2 program for the long-acting anti-CGRP, about 810 patients. But you haven't started a second trial, and you call it a Phase 2. Can you just give us a feel for what is the duration of that plan and why you've done this very large Phase 2 as opposed to a couple of Phase 3 programs? As long as you're doing it, why not do just two big trials and have the drug to come to market earlier?

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Okay. So, Rob Stewart, do you want to answer the ESTRACE?

Robert A. Stewart - Allergan Plc

Sure. Hey, Ronny. With ESTRACE, we've obviously been monitoring what Mylan has said. They did indicate that they were going to launch ESTRACE as well as I think generic ADVAIR and VYTORIN. I don't think any of those have happened yet, so we continue to keep our ear close to the ground on this one. From our standpoint, we have prepared to launch an authorized generic in the event that Mylan does get approval and launch. Our assumption at this point in our forecast is that they are not going to launch this year. I'll just keep it at that. But if they do, we are prepared to launch an authorized generic with them.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

And obviously, if we hear something different, we'll update the market accordingly. I think with respect to the district court versus appellate court launch for a potential generic RESTASIS, Bill, do you just want to just provide a little color?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yes, Ronny, happy to comment on that. You're right that there is the potential for a launch at-risk scenario. There are a couple of factors that could mitigate (53:52) against that, the biggest of which is that this is a large product and the significant potential damage exposure, not that that would dissuade some of the generic competitors, but it's certainly a factor. The second factor is that we see injunctions granted pending appeal in the majority of cases involving products of this magnitude where there's a sole product in the market, as we have here.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

And then the third point I would make is someone actually has to get an approved product...

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Correct.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

...which I think provides three points for that rationale on timing.

Aaron Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Is it safe to say the settlements you have there's an acceleration clause, so if somebody does launch, you will not get the benefit of a full launch because whoever you settle with will be able to launch at the same time?

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

That's hypothetically how you should think about these things.

Aaron Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

And with respect to ubrogepant, do you want to talk about that, David?

C. David Nicholson - Allergan Plc

Sure, happy to. Hi, Ronny. Yes, so CGRPs, obviously we've got two of them, ubrogepant, where we are in the middle of two Phase 3 studies. Now for atogepant, we're running a Phase 2b study because first of all we need to identify the optimal dose, so we set it up as a Phase 2b trial. As you know, the FDA obviously requires two adequate and well-controlled studies. We believe that this Phase 2b/3 trial, whatever you want to call it, could be one of the two adequate and well-controlled studies that we'd need to get approval depending on how the data pans out, which would mean we would just need to run one additional Phase 3 study once we've identified the right dose. That's our strategy.

Aaron Gal - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Got it, thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Thanks, Ronny. Melissa?

Our next question comes from the line of David Mars (sic) [Maris] (55:45), Wells Fargo.

David Maris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

I think I'm from Mars, but it's Maris. So on fillers...

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

You said it, not us.

David Maris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Exactly. So on fillers, it seems to be a really great story. From what we've seen, this is being driven only by a little bit of younger patients or men, but far more from your traditional target market. Does that coincide with what you're seeing in the market? And how penetrated is BOTOX and fillers versus the potential market?

And then separately on abicipar, when in 2018 do you expect having that top line data?

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

So with respect to fillers, I'll ask Bill to provide some color. But as you think about the JUVÉDERM family or collection of fillers we have, which Bill mentioned is the broadest and deepest portfolio of fillers in the industry, the growth there, close to 20% for the quarter, was really high-quality growth across the entire world really. And I think it's one of the – we talk a lot about BOTOX, but we don't talk as much about the JUVÉDERM family, which is I think really a significant portion of our facial aesthetics portfolio. The demographics are clearly improving. The number of injectors are clearly improving. But, Bill, do you want to add some more color?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yes, I think that probably the biggest driver right now is we've been introducing new fillers both in the United States and internationally. It's part of what's called our VYCROSS line of fillers, which is a premium-priced filler. And with those launches, we benefit from two outcomes. One is increased market share. In fact, market share for our filler line in the first quarter was up versus the prior quarter, and we benefit from a higher ASP.

As it relates to just fillers and how the aesthetics community thinks about it, five years ago, 10 years ago, it was about lines and wrinkles. And if you're at any aesthetic conference anywhere in the world, now they're talking about this concept of facial contouring. And so you see that the growth rate in the volume for fillers is actually rivaling that of BOTOX. Internationally, David, our filler volume is as high as it is for BOTOX, and I think that trend is going to continue. And you're right, it's coming from our core user base. The millennial movement I think is a BOTOX phenomenon more than anything else.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

And then, David, do you want to comment on the abicipar trial?

C. David Nicholson - Allergan Plc

Sure, yes. As we just mentioned, we completed enrollment. Readout is one year from now. Last patient, last visit is one year after that patient was recruited into the study. After that, we need to close the database, check it for no GCP [Good Clinical Practice] violations, crunch the numbers. So that takes a few weeks after we've had the last patient and the last visit, which is about a year from now. So readout after we've been through all of that, so sometime in the second half.

David Maris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

And then if I can sneak in one follow-up, on biosimilars, can you update us on what's pending and what you expect to be in market in the next, say, two or three years?

C. David Nicholson - Allergan Plc

Yeah, happy to take that. Together with our partner, Amgen, we've got the AVASTIN biosimilar and the HERCEPTIN biosimilar in the works. Clearly, we'll be working with the regulatory authorities to get those biosimilars approved. The actual launch of the biosimilars can only occur once all the patents from the originating companies have expired. So whilst we've got, for instance, AVASTIN submitted and under review, the AVASTIN biosimilar launch cannot be expected until the IP has expired. Does that answer your question?

David Maris - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Great, thank you very much.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Umer Raffat, Evercore ISI.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Hi, thank you so much for taking my question. Perhaps David first, given the history of oral CGRP class with liver tox, I guess my question is, how confident are you that FDA will not require a 90-day continuous dosing study as part of your NDA package? And is that a trial that you may consider doing at your own volition, perhaps?

And then Brent, maybe a higher-level question for you. If we were to enter a phase with very large M&A in the broader industry, how should we be thinking about how Allergan will think through what to do or what not to do, in an environment like that? Thank you.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

David, do you want to touch on the oral CGRP?

C. David Nicholson - Allergan Plc

Sure, so we've got two oral CGRPs in development, as everyone is aware, atogepant, which is being dosed chronically for the prophylaxis of migraine. And then we've got ubrogepant, which is for the acute treatment of migraine. The present clinical study with ubrogepant looks at the agent for up to eight migraine attacks a month, and each migraine attack can be treated for two days. So ubrogepant at the moment can be given, in that study, maximally, 16 days a month.

Now, I am as confident as I can be that we have liver-safe compounds. In comparison to the originator molecules, ubrogepant and atogepant are much more potent, so the daily body burden is much less than with the originator molecules. We believe we have an understanding of why the originator molecules were toxic. We have simulations showing the degeneration of chemically reactive intermediates during the metabolism of those originator molecules. Ubrogepant and atogepant have a lower propensity to induce the formation of – or to have the formation of these reactive intermediates.

If we peel back the onion even more, we do feel we understand the mechanism of the liver toxicity of these reactive intermediates, which seem to be due to attenuation of mitochondrial respiration, as well as modulation of bile salt extrusion pumps. So we really start to understand things. We are of course in discussions with the agency about the package of information that we need for submission for ubrogepant, and we'll sort out whether we need to do more chronic dosing studies or not – chronic daily dosing studies or not.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

So that's not final then, David?

C. David Nicholson - Allergan Plc

We're in discussions with the agency what package we need, yes.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Okay.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Just to be fair on where we're at, all development programs are similar in that regard. There's nothing...

C. David Nicholson - Allergan Plc

Oh sure. We're always discussing with the agency precisely what package we need, if that's what you mean, Umer. And we consistently have dialogue with them.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

I wouldn't read into this any different than any other development program, and our interaction with regulators that is fluid and dynamic all the time. That's how you minimize the potential for surprises.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Right. But the fact that you haven't initiated it today, is it fair to say that that basically implies, as of today, you don't think you need a continuous dosing study?

C. David Nicholson - Allergan Plc

Right.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Okay.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Okay. I think, with respect to large M&A, it's hard to speculate on the theoretical. I would say that Allergan is in a very strong position today, with no need to do large M&A, with the caveat that we'll always be opportunistic and do what's right for our shareholders. Our focus is on stepping stones and continuing to advance our own strategy.

I think large M&A generally is driven – good, smart, large M&A is generally driven by strong strategic rationale, and that usually is because you believe the asset is better in your hands. A combination you can do more with. You can grow the business better and gain efficiencies out of the business, or because you have a big gap in your own business that you need to cover for. We don't have a big gap in our business that we need to cover for, so the odds of us doing large M&A, I think, are very low.

Umer Raffat - Evercore Group LLC

Thank you very much.

And our next question comes from the line of Marc Goodman at UBS.

Marc Goodman - UBS Securities LLC

Good morning, two questions. First, Brent, can you talk about the OUS business and the infrastructure that you have ,and how you think about building that out internally, and whether you feel like you need to do maybe some small bolt-ons to give you better infrastructure overseas? Obviously, you've got a lot of products to push through, and I'm just wondering if you're maximizing that opportunity right now, and how you think about it?

And then secondly, you all talked about trade buying patterns that were a bunch of one-timers. We're familiar with the change with LINZESS. Can you help us with some of the other products that had some significant changes in the quarter? Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Sure, and I'll ask Bill to chime in here as well. From my perspective, when you look at our international business, it is one of the consistent shining stars of our growth story, sales up 10.5% excluding FX. And we saw strong growth from every region, anchored by Latin America/Canada and Asia-Pacific. But also Turkey, Middle East, Africa put up a strong double-digit growth. Western Europe, high single digit, and even growth out of the NESEE [North, East & South East Europe] region, which is traditionally a more difficult area. So this is a good business.

Remember, it's anchored by Medical Aesthetics and Eye Care. In the markets which we compete, we are continuing to make select investments in field force and support for brands and promotion. And R&D continues to invest to get product approval and product flow in these markets. We're always open to bolt-on acquisitions in those markets, to the extent they make strong strategic logic and have strong financial results. But, Bill, any other comments?

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

Yes, I don't think, from a geographical footprint, we need to do anything different. We're operating directly in 35 countries. Roughly 12 power over 70% of our business. We expanded our commercial operations in Asia-Pacific and in part in Turkey, Middle East-Africa to support our Medical Aesthetics business. I think as Brent said, Medical Aesthetics and Eye Care will be solid businesses for the next several years. And with our pipeline, I'd expect that gastroenterology and CNS will become much more relevant in the future.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

With respect to gross-to-net, do you want to – trade buying patterns.

Maria Teresa Hilado - Allergan Plc

So, Marc, we expect that – we experienced some change of inventory destocking in Q1 of less than one week, which we guided you through last quarter. It was LINZESS, but it was across many of our general medicines products plus glaucoma is where we experienced this destocking.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Operator

And your next question comes from the line of Gregg Gilbert, Deutsche Bank.

Gregg Gilbert - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks, good morning and welcome, Daphne. David, a couple for you. I'm sorry if I missed it, but can you share the next steps and timeline on the BOTOX depression program. And on the Novartis NASH deal, can you talk to your confidence in your internal FXR? Was this really just a speed play?

And lastly for Bill, can you comment on RESTASIS? I assume it's tracking as you had expected in the face of new competition. And maybe talk about how Part D dynamics in there being better covered there next year play into the equation longer term. Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

David, do you want to take the first part?

C. David Nicholson - Allergan Plc

Sure. Regarding the Novartis NASH collaboration, yes, this essentially allows us to accelerate our understanding of the potential of the CVC FXR agonist. Please don't read into that deal any decrease in the confidence of our own programs. The IND is open for our lead FXR, and we'll be starting to test the agent in volunteers very soon. So no decrease in confidence in our own programs to accelerate the understanding.

Regarding BOTOX in depression, we need to go and have a discussion with the agency about the data and how they see it. And we also need to finalize our thinking around what part of our toxin program we should move forward with in depression.

William J. Meury - Allergan Plc

And as it relates to RESTASIS, I think most of the competitive pressure over the past three quarters roughly has been offset by innovation, market expansion, and our formulary coverage. Just in terms of innovation, we're launching four new products in Eye Care. We of course have MDPF, TrueTear, a new artificial tear and Omega 3 based artificial tear, and then XEN, so we're in a very good position. I think Brent said it well, which is we're back on offense.

As it relates to formulary coverage, roughly 40% of RESTASIS and other dry eye products will run through Medicare Part D, and today we have 95% coverage. Our out-of-pocket cost is probably $1.00 – $1.50 a day given that coverage and the reversal and rejections are very low. And we don't have a complete line of sight into 2018, but my sense is that once we complete negotiations for Part D, the picture in 2018 is going to look comparable and as good as 2017. And so we're exactly where we want to be as it relates to RESTASIS.

Gregg Gilbert - Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc.

Thanks.

Brenton L. Saunders - Allergan Plc

Great. So with that being our last question, I just wanted to again thank our colleagues at Allergan for very strong financial execution, which will allow us to continue to invest in medical innovation and specifically our six star programs. Thank you all for joining us today, and we look forward to keeping you updated as we continue to progress throughout the year. Thank you.

