Recent Stock Purchase May 2017

With the month of May well under way and not much happening in the markets as of late as we have been trading within a range for the last two months or so, I felt compelled to look at my May stock considerations and make my first tranche of buys. After all, you already know that timing the market is impossible and we may continue to melt up for many more months or experience the decline we've all been waiting for. The bottom line, no one knows when or how deep either move up or down may be, so all you can really do in the meantime is find those good relative values and yields and make your moves accordingly. With that being said:

I have added to my taxable account 3.0 shares at $189.07 for a total investment of $567.21 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in GWW now totals 11.5577 shares with a market value of $1,671.75. This was a free trade.

I have added to my taxable account 9.0 shares at $56.00 for a total investment of $504.00 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in GIS now totals 111.7134 shares with a market value of $6,412.35. This was a free trade. I also hold 8.0 shares of GIS with a market value of $459.20 in my ROTH account.

I have added to my taxable account 11.0 shares at $44.55 for a total investment of $490.05 in Bemis Company, Inc. (NYSE:BMS). With this recent purchase, my taxable account holdings in BMS now totals 35.7392 shares with a market value of $1,615.41. This was a free trade.

In total, I put $1,561.26 of fresh capital to work so far in May. As you can see, my buys in each position was small as I was able to take advantage of commission free trades credited to my account. Going forward, I still am considering new positions in Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) and PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) as well as any other surprise drops that may come along the way which seems to occur fairly often when companies miss on earnings or offer lower guidances. In either case, I'll be watching.

What do you think about my recent purchases? Have you been buying these same names after their big price drop? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long GWW, GIS, BMS