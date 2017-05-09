Tesla Leapfrogs Self-Driving Competitors With Radar That's Better Than Lidar

The market has yet to fully grasp how far ahead Tesla (TSLA) is in self driving and the ramifications for the company’s future financial performance. Here’s what is important to know:
Self-driving is an astronomical financial opportunity. I very roughly estimate that Tesla could generate $12.7 billion in annualized net profit in Q4 2020 under conditions of competition that drive prices down. This amount would rapidly increase with each subsequent quarter as vehicle production not only continues, but accelerates.
The opportunity will be even larger for Tesla if it achieves full self driving in its production cars long before competitors. For one, it will create essentially unlimited demand for Tesla’s cars, including the high-end Model S and Model X. For another, Tesla could charge higher fares on the Tesla Network, since it would be competing with human drivers.
Tesla plans to incrementally roll out its self-driving software to customers over two years from July or August 2017 to sometime in 2019. Releasing never-before-seen advanced driver assistance features will juice Model S and Model X demand. Making progress faster than competitors will benefit Tesla long before full self driving is achieved.
Tesla commands a prodigious data lead by using production cars as test cars. Tesla’s fleet of Hardware 2 cars is currently one hundred times larger than the test fleet of its competitor Waymo, an Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) subsidiary.
A competitor could catch up by equipping a high volume of its production cars with self-driving hardware. However, competitors’ self-driving systems are reliant on lidar, which will be prohibitively expensive until at least 2018.
Tesla has dispensed with any need for lidar by developing a radar system with superior performance to lidar, using low-cost hardware. I will elaborate on this below.
A competitor could theoretically copy Tesla, but it seems unlikely that companies like Waymo that have gone all-in on lidar from the beginning would abandon lidar at this stage in development.
For reasons I will explain below, copying Tesla also would require a competitor to implement fleet learning in production cars. To public knowledge, no competitor has even begun to develop fleet learning.
Moreover, using fleet learning in production cars runs antithetical to Waymo’s strategy in particular. Waymo wants to make self driving perfect before releasing it to the public. Ford (F) favors the same approach. Tesla’s motto, by contrast, is “not to let the perfect be the enemy of the better.” Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that holding back imperfect driver assistance features that nonetheless improve safety is “killing people with statistics.” Musk believes that it is “morally wrong to withhold functionalities that improve safety.” (I strongly agree with Musk on this point. Think of it like this. Suppose you have a new cancer drug that will save the lives of 40% more people on average. Do you release the drug or withhold it until you have something better, knowing that people will die in the meantime?)
Since Tesla launched its Hardware 2 full self-driving platform in October 2016 and the first affordable lidar won’t be available until 2018, this gives Tesla a roughly two-year lead over competitors.
A competitor could shrink this lead time by aggressively pumping out cars with self-driving hardware to catch up to Tesla’s cumulative volume of Hardware 2 cars. However, this seems unlikely to happen before the end of 2019, the year that Tesla plans to release full self-driving to customers.
Currently, almost all of the major car companies are targeting 2020 or 2021 for the release of their first car with self-driving hardware.
General Motors (GM) has not given a specific timeline, and it may yet surprise us. However, I would bet against this happening. It has some cool demo videos, but so did Waymo in 2012. A better indication comes from what GM is doing in production cars. Super Cruise, GM’s answer to Tesla’s Autopilot driver assistance system, won’t launch until this fall. At launch, Super Cruise will have a much more limited feature set than Autopilot has even today, and apparently, unlike Autopilot, its functionality won’t improve through over-the-air updates. This suggests GM is far from releasing a competitor to Tesla’s self-driving platform.
Even if a competing car company wanted to change plans and race Tesla to launch self-driving in 2019, incumbent car companies have an incredibly slow cadence of hardware updates. It seems unlikely they could pull up their production timelines by the two to three years that would be required.
Whereas Tesla is a software company, incumbent car companies have no proven competence in software. It may turn out that even the self-driving systems slated for 2020 and 2021 are just vapourware.
Incumbent car companies can’t immediately solve their software shortcomings just by acquiring or partnering with software companies. No software company besides Tesla has experience in fleet learning at production scale or provides over-the-air updates for driver assistance software. Tesla is the only company with experience in this area in a production environment. It will take time for any competitor to develop this competence.
Combining competitors’ reliance on lidar, car manufacturer’s stated production timelines, their slow development cycles, and competitors’ lack of automotive software expertise, it seems likely that Tesla will achieve full self-driving in its production cars one to two years before any competitor.
As mentioned above, this will create essentially unlimited demand for all of Tesla’s cars, including the Model S and Model X. It also will enable astronomical revenue from the Tesla Network.
Demonstration of Tesla’s full self-driving sensor suite, which does not include lidar. Source: Tesla.
Lidar and radar are both just photon cannons
Now I'll elaborate on point #6: Tesla has dispensed with any need for lidar by developing a radar system with superior performance to lidar, using low-cost hardware.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to lidar. Musk is also the CEO of SpaceX (SPACE), which uses lidar on its Dragon spacecraft to dock with the International Space Station. In the vacuum of space, lidar won’t encounter the rain, snow, fog, or dust that confounds it on Earth. In a car, where those conditions do occur, Musk believes that lidar “doesn’t make sense.” Radar, on the other hand, can see right through dust and precipitation, as well as through many solid objects.
SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft docks with the International Space Station. Source: ESA.
There is nothing magic about lidar. Both lidar and radar simply shoot photons into the environment that bounce back into the sensor and provide data about its surroundings. Musk breaks it down as follows.
Lidar: Actively generates photons in the visible spectrum (as well as the ultraviolet spectrum and near-infrared spectrum) to bounce off surfaces and then absorb.
Radar: Actively generates photons in the radio spectrum (and microwave spectrum) to bounce off surfaces and then absorb.
We can also compare cameras to these two sensors.
Camera: Passively absorbs photons in the visible spectrum generated by external light sources in the environment.
Lidar is popular for self driving because its laser pulses have a wavelength measured in nanometer (billionths of a meter), giving it the ability to make extremely precise 3D point cloud maps of a car’s environment. Tesla believes that the millimeter wavelength of radar provides enough precision. The point cloud is coarser, but it has sufficient resolution to detect the relevant objects in driving environments.
Tesla splits its radar innovation into three parts. It is light on details about the first part, saying only that it made a “a more detailed point cloud” and improved “the data associated with each point in that point cloud.” However, Tesla gives us more insight into the second aspect of what it’s doing with radar. It is improving the temporal resolution of the point cloud:
The second part consists of assembling those radar snapshots, which take place every tenth of a second, into a 3D "picture" of the world. It is hard to tell from a single frame whether an object is moving or stationary or to distinguish spurious reflections. By comparing several contiguous frames against vehicle velocity and expected path, the car can tell if something is real and assess the probability of collision.
Here’s why improving temporal resolution is crucial. Research by BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) published in the scientific journal Advances in Radio Science looked into radar’s ability to detect pedestrians under various conditions. The experiments used “a 77 GHz automotive radar sensor.” A 77 GHz frequency is standard for commodity hardware like the mid-range radar sensor from Bosch (OTC:BSWQY) or the electronically scanning radar from Deplhi (DLPH). The experiments showed that radar can detect a pedestrian hidden between two parked cars, but with high unreliability. However, the experiments only used a single frame of radar data. The researchers conclude that frequently sampling data over time “would make major recognition improvements possible.”
Sound familiar? That is exactly what Tesla is doing. What’s more, the pedestrian in this case would be invisible to lidar since the pedestrian is visually occluded. This is a concrete example where radar has superior performance to lidar. Another example is detecting when a visually occluded car on the road ahead suddenly stops. This is a feature that Tesla implemented in its Hardware 1 cars in 2016.
When the radar on a Tesla sees the car ahead of the car it’s following stop, it initiates automatic emergency braking. Source: Bjørn Nyland.
It bears repeating that lidar can’t see through rain, snow, fog, and dust, while radar can. If lidar is necessary for self driving, then self-driving cars will only operate in clear weather. Conversely, if self-driving cars can operate in inclement weather by falling back on other sensors, lidar isn’t necessary for self driving.
Why fleet learning is required to replace lidar with radar
The third part of Tesla’s radar innovation is fleet learning. Fleet learning is machine learning applied to Tesla’s fleet of cars. It’s the process whereby Tesla’s cars get better at driving the more they drive.
Radar’s weakness is any metallic object that “amplifies the reflected signal to many times its actual size.” Tesla is using fleet learning to overcome this weakness:
This is where fleet learning comes in handy. Initially, the vehicle fleet will take no action except to note the position of road signs, bridges and other stationary objects, mapping the world according to radar. The car computer will then silently compare when it would have braked to the driver action and upload that to the Tesla database. If several cars drive safely past a given radar object, whether Autopilot is turned on or off, then that object is added to the geocoded whitelist.
Other companies that attempt to use radar as a primary sensor by improving the point cloud and temporal resolution will get tripped up on this step. Their radar systems will not be able to cope with the preponderance of metallic objects on the road without implementing the fleet learning solution themselves. Therein lies Tesla’s entirely unique advantage.
Tesla Autopilot engaged. Photo credit: Marc van der Chijs.
Conclusion: Tesla is far ahead
Tesla has pioneered radar that performs better than lidar for the purposes of self driving. This goes against prevailing thought. Even Tesla engineers initially thought it was impossible to make radar work as a primary sensor (co-equal with cameras, which are also a primary sensor).
With its innovation in radar, Tesla has leapfrogged the rest of the industry in self driving by two years. Competitors can’t yet replicate this innovation since no other company currently uses fleet learning at production scale - or has even announced plans to do so. Software development is not one of incumbent car companies’ core competencies, and fleet learning at production scale is uncharted territory for software companies.
Tesla has a unique combination of skills and innovations conducive to self-driving development that no other company or partnership of companies can easily replicate. Tesla is therefore in a good position to lead its competitors by a considerable length of time - one or two years - in the development of self-driving cars.
My recommendation: Buy TSLA and hold on a long-term basis.
Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.