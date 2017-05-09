Tesla Leapfrogs Self-Driving Competitors With Radar That's Better Than Lidar

This will create essentially unlimited demand for all of Tesla’s cars, including the Model S and Model X. It also will enable billions in revenue from the Tesla Network.

Since Tesla developed its radar system two years before affordable lidar will be available, and since it has other advantages, it seems likely that Tesla will achieve full self-driving in its production cars one to two years before any competitor.

Replicating Tesla’s advancements in radar requires fleet learning. No car company or software company besides Tesla has any experience implementing fleet learning in a production environment.

While competitors remain reliant on lidar, Tesla has dispensed with any need for lidar by developing a radar system with superior performance to lidar.

The financial opportunity in self driving is astronomical. As a vertically integrated self-driving car company, Tesla could become one of the most profitable companies on Earth in the long term.

Demonstration of Tesla’s full self-driving sensor suite, which does not include lidar. Source: Tesla.

Lidar and radar are both just photon cannons

Now I'll elaborate on point #6: Tesla has dispensed with any need for lidar by developing a radar system with superior performance to lidar, using low-cost hardware.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no stranger to lidar. Musk is also the CEO of SpaceX (SPACE), which uses lidar on its Dragon spacecraft to dock with the International Space Station. In the vacuum of space, lidar won’t encounter the rain, snow, fog, or dust that confounds it on Earth. In a car, where those conditions do occur, Musk believes that lidar “doesn’t make sense.” Radar, on the other hand, can see right through dust and precipitation, as well as through many solid objects.

SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft docks with the International Space Station. Source: ESA.



There is nothing magic about lidar. Both lidar and radar simply shoot photons into the environment that bounce back into the sensor and provide data about its surroundings. Musk breaks it down as follows.



Lidar: Actively generates photons in the visible spectrum (as well as the ultraviolet spectrum and near-infrared spectrum) to bounce off surfaces and then absorb.



Radar: Actively generates photons in the radio spectrum (and microwave spectrum) to bounce off surfaces and then absorb.



We can also compare cameras to these two sensors.



Camera: Passively absorbs photons in the visible spectrum generated by external light sources in the environment.



Lidar is popular for self driving because its laser pulses have a wavelength measured in nanometer (billionths of a meter), giving it the ability to make extremely precise 3D point cloud maps of a car’s environment. Tesla believes that the millimeter wavelength of radar provides enough precision. The point cloud is coarser, but it has sufficient resolution to detect the relevant objects in driving environments.



Tesla splits its radar innovation into three parts. It is light on details about the first part, saying only that it made a “a more detailed point cloud” and improved “the data associated with each point in that point cloud.” However, Tesla gives us more insight into the second aspect of what it’s doing with radar. It is improving the temporal resolution of the point cloud:



The second part consists of assembling those radar snapshots, which take place every tenth of a second, into a 3D "picture" of the world. It is hard to tell from a single frame whether an object is moving or stationary or to distinguish spurious reflections. By comparing several contiguous frames against vehicle velocity and expected path, the car can tell if something is real and assess the probability of collision.

Here’s why improving temporal resolution is crucial. Research by BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) published in the scientific journal Advances in Radio Science looked into radar’s ability to detect pedestrians under various conditions. The experiments used “a 77 GHz automotive radar sensor.” A 77 GHz frequency is standard for commodity hardware like the mid-range radar sensor from Bosch (OTC:BSWQY) or the electronically scanning radar from Deplhi (DLPH). The experiments showed that radar can detect a pedestrian hidden between two parked cars, but with high unreliability. However, the experiments only used a single frame of radar data. The researchers conclude that frequently sampling data over time “would make major recognition improvements possible.”



Sound familiar? That is exactly what Tesla is doing. What’s more, the pedestrian in this case would be invisible to lidar since the pedestrian is visually occluded. This is a concrete example where radar has superior performance to lidar. Another example is detecting when a visually occluded car on the road ahead suddenly stops. This is a feature that Tesla implemented in its Hardware 1 cars in 2016.

When the radar on a Tesla sees the car ahead of the car it’s following stop, it initiates automatic emergency braking. Source: Bjørn Nyland.



It bears repeating that lidar can’t see through rain, snow, fog, and dust, while radar can. If lidar is necessary for self driving, then self-driving cars will only operate in clear weather. Conversely, if self-driving cars can operate in inclement weather by falling back on other sensors, lidar isn’t necessary for self driving.



Why fleet learning is required to replace lidar with radar



The third part of Tesla’s radar innovation is fleet learning. Fleet learning is machine learning applied to Tesla’s fleet of cars. It’s the process whereby Tesla’s cars get better at driving the more they drive.

Radar’s weakness is any metallic object that “amplifies the reflected signal to many times its actual size.” Tesla is using fleet learning to overcome this weakness:



This is where fleet learning comes in handy. Initially, the vehicle fleet will take no action except to note the position of road signs, bridges and other stationary objects, mapping the world according to radar. The car computer will then silently compare when it would have braked to the driver action and upload that to the Tesla database. If several cars drive safely past a given radar object, whether Autopilot is turned on or off, then that object is added to the geocoded whitelist.



Other companies that attempt to use radar as a primary sensor by improving the point cloud and temporal resolution will get tripped up on this step. Their radar systems will not be able to cope with the preponderance of metallic objects on the road without implementing the fleet learning solution themselves. Therein lies Tesla’s entirely unique advantage.





Tesla Autopilot engaged. Photo credit: Marc van der Chijs.



Conclusion: Tesla is far ahead

Tesla has pioneered radar that performs better than lidar for the purposes of self driving. This goes against prevailing thought. Even Tesla engineers initially thought it was impossible to make radar work as a primary sensor (co-equal with cameras, which are also a primary sensor).

With its innovation in radar, Tesla has leapfrogged the rest of the industry in self driving by two years. Competitors can’t yet replicate this innovation since no other company currently uses fleet learning at production scale - or has even announced plans to do so. Software development is not one of incumbent car companies’ core competencies, and fleet learning at production scale is uncharted territory for software companies.



Tesla has a unique combination of skills and innovations conducive to self-driving development that no other company or partnership of companies can easily replicate. Tesla is therefore in a good position to lead its competitors by a considerable length of time - one or two years - in the development of self-driving cars.

