Halma Playing Defense With Some Aggression

Like most industrial stocks, Halma doesn't look particularly cheap today, but it's a smaller company with a lot of room to grow, and a low-teens FCF growth rate isn't absurd.

A committed program of serial M&A has meaningfully added to Halma's growth; the decentralized structure has its advantages, but a few recent, larger deals haven't gone quite to plan.

Human beings are pretty much driven to categorize, so I don't really blame analysts for trying to categorize companies and their business mixes as "late-cycle" or "defensive", but those designations can sometimes hinder as much as they help. Halma (OTCPK:HLMAF) (HLMA.L) is indeed "defensive" by some metrics, but this is a company that is more than happy to go on the offensive - witness the company's roughly 10% trailing compound revenue growth rate, its double-digit FCF growth rate, its double-digit returns on invested capital, and its preference for redirecting cash flow toward continuous M&A as opposed to sending it back to shareholders.

What's also not so defensive about Halma is the valuation. Trading at around 18x my fiscal 2018 EBITDA estimate, Halma's virtues are not ignored by the Street, though I won't tell you that the low-teens FCF growth baked into the valuation is unreasonable or unattainable.

Investors will note that Halma's ADRs have that dreaded "F" at the end. Although the shares are reasonably liquid in terms of average daily trading volume, the liquidity can be very lumpy, and I would suggest that investors interested in Halma consider buying the London-listed shares.

A Top-Three Player In Markets Built Around Safety And Health

With over 40 operating subsidiaries, you could think of Halma as a "mini-Roper (NYSE:ROP)/mini-Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)" or a mini-mini-Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW). Halma management believes in acquiring small, high-quality businesses, often that have gone about as far as they can on their own, that can benefit from a larger platform to support their operations. Halma gives a great deal of operating independence to these businesses and runs a decentralized structure that is intended to keep accountability at the "local" level and incentivize strong performance.

At its core, Halma is largely about safety and healthcare.

The largest business, contributing around a third of revenue, is Infrastructure Safety. Half of this segment's revenue comes from its fire protection products, where it is the second-largest player in commercial-grade smoke and fire detectors behind Honeywell (NYSE:HON). Halma also has the world's largest door sensor business (about one-quarter of segment revenue) and the largest independent elevator safety business (about 15% of segment revenue). The company's security sensor business is not yet so impressive in share terms, but I believe this is likely to be an area of focus in the future. This business is heavily skewed to the commercial building market, though new construction is only responsible for around one-third to 40% of sales. Demand is driven in large part by national and local safety regulations that mandate periodic retrofits.

Halma's Medical business is the next largest, contributing around a quarter of sales but closer to 30% of profits. This is a somewhat odd collection of businesses with subsidiaries manufacturing a variety of ophthalmic devices (diagnostic and procedural) contributing over 50% of revenue. Halma also has a relatively large primary care diagnostic device business, and a fluid components business that competes with companies like IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in areas like pumps, probes, valves, and connectors for health/medical and life science applications.

The Environmental and Analysis business is close to the Medical segment in terms of revenue contributions, but produces lower margins and represents less than 20% of total profits. This business unit includes a photonics segment that again is similar to/competitive with IDEX in some respects and that generates close to half of this unit's revenue. This unit also has a water business (contributing around 40% of revenue) that includes a global leader in water system monitoring (particularly leak detection) and a UV water purification and water quality testing business that hold top-five global share alongside companies like Danaher (NYSE:DHR) and 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Last comes the Process Safety business, which focuses on specialized interlocks - mechanical/electromechanical devices that help ensure safety in a wide range of process industries. Halma competes with large companies like Honeywell in this area, but enjoys better than 50% share in some segments like trapped key interlocks. Halma is also a top player in corrosion monitoring equipment, explosion protection products (bursting disks), and a top 10 global player in gas detection equipment where it competes with the likes of Honeywell and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA).

Solid Growth Drivers Likely To Remain In Place

Government regulation often gets a bad rap, but the reality is that government-imposed worker and building safety regulations have consistently led to lower rates of death and injury around the globe over time. Not to overly dramatize the point, but some estimates (including a National Safety Council study) have suggested that deaths from work-related injuries have fallen 90% on a per-100,000 worker basis since the decade before World War 2. Likewise, fatal fires in commercial buildings have become increasingly rare as regulations have forced building owners to install ever more sophisticated responsive detection and suppression systems.

That's all good news for Halma. Roughly one-third of the company's total revenue comes from providing various safety systems to commercial buildings, and improving its security offerings is a likely direction for future growth. Halma also generates meaningful revenue from markets like petrochemicals (oil/gas, refineries, etc.) and process industries where its interlocks, gas detection systems, bursting disks, corrosion monitors, and other safety equipment help alert plant managers to dangerous situations, help mitigate those situations, and/or prevent workers from harm.

Regulation also helps the company's Environmental business and particularly so with the water operations. Not only are there water quality regulations in place in many countries (regulations which require testing and purification steps), but also more and more areas are pushing through mandates for leak detection so that water is not wasted through preventable losses.

I don't really see much scope for these regulatory drivers to go away. While political parties will sometimes rail against government "intrusion" into business, generally speaking the voters in most countries are happier with the idea of not dying at their job, not having the local refinery explode, and/or not having to worry about whether the water is safe to drink.

Halma is also leveraged to the growth and aging of the population in developed countries through its medical business(es). This is an old, if not cliched, story, but there's still some truth to it, and healthcare consumption in Western countries has gone up as the populations have aged.

A Model That Has Worked… So Far

It's hard to argue too much with the performance that Halma has gotten from its business approach. Management has laid out aggressive growth targets and largely met them through a combination of solid organic growth (in the mid-single digits) and active bolt-on M&A. At the same time, margins and returns have been pretty solid. Operating margins haven't shown that steady upward march that you'd like to see, but consistent high-teens margins aren't bad either, and the company has generated double-digit ROICs for some time.

The M&A strategy is also relatively straightforward and "battle-tested". Not unlike Roper, Parker-Hannifin, Illinois Tool Works, and Danaher, Halma has built itself through ongoing M&A, and management knows what it wants to buy. Halma generally does small deals (below $30 million quite often), but targets quality companies that fit within its existing units/focus and that have in many cases starting bumping up against growth barriers related to their scale. As part of Halma, though, they have the access to capital and infrastructure to continue growing and expanding, and Halma management generally leaves them alone so long as they perform - an attractive detail for management/owners that want to stay on post-deal. While there is some sharing of "best practices" across units, as well as cross-selling and sales integration where it makes sense, independence is generally a priority.

Can this continue to work? Well, Illinois Tool Works and Parker-Hannifin have come to realize that decentralization only works up to a certain point, and ITW has used a centralization/simplification drive to meaningfully improve margins in recent years. Halma is likely a long way from that problem, given the sheer differences in scale, but perhaps there could be some efforts toward greater supply chain centralization. I would also note that Halma's deal sizes have been moving up, which seems natural to me given the company's growth.

On the more negative side, some of Halma's recent deals have run into some challenges, with Firetrace and CenTrak, two of the company's largest all-time deals, seeing some issues related to contract slippage. Time will tell if this was just bad luck/bad timing or a sign of something more concerning. I would also note on the negative side that there hasn't been all that much margin or FCF leverage over the last five-plus years and ROIC has been heading lower. I'm inclined to give management the benefit of the doubt given the sharp declines in oil/gas and other process industries in recent years, but this is emerging as a "show me" item on management's to-do list.

The Opportunity

Modeling Halma is a little more challenging given the company's commitment to ongoing M&A. I expect mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth to continue, and I'm modeling over 7% overall growth, but Halma could certainly exceed this through larger-scale M&A. I'm cautiously optimistic that ongoing growth in higher-margin businesses like healthcare (aging populations, increased healthcare spending) and process safety (process industry recoveries, market share growth, growth in emerging markets from increased safety regulation) will drive margins higher, and I'm modeling high-teens FCF margins down the line for the company, supporting double-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

My cash flow projections don't really support a strong buy case today, but I'm accustomed to that in the industrial space. Working backwards, today's valuation would seem to imply/require low-teens FCF growth over the next decade, and while that is aggressive, it is not unreasonably so. Moreover, Halma would seem to be positioned as a beneficiary to a wider recovery in industrial capex spending and capex growth, so there should be some earnings momentum. While the valuation doesn't really suit me, Halma looks like a quality conglomerate with a long growth runway, supported by strong plays on trends that I think will continue to support above-GDP growth for quite a while into the future.

