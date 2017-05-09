Is It Time To Drop All Dividend-Paying Unhealthy Food Stocks?

Those companies are strong dividend payers, is it enough to continue being patient?

Investment Thesis:

As a dividend growth investor, I tend to like food-related businesses. Those companies show an interesting package of characteristics:

Their business model is based on repetitive sales.

They usually show great product and geographic diversification.

They pay increasing dividends (some with decades of growth history).

People will always need to eat.

The last point makes me think a little bit further. "People will always need to eat" is a fundamental principle. However, what will happen when "people start eating differently?" This thought crossed my mind when I started to read respectively disappointing earnings reports from many "unhealthy food companies." They all seem to face the same problem: They can't find a way to increase their revenues. Even worse, the six companies I've selected for this analysis show decreasing revenues over the past 5 years. Is it time to let those companies go and look for better investing opportunities?

Now that the market is at all-time highs, it is time to be careful with your future investments. Let's dig deeper and see where the problem is coming from. I've selected the following companies to illustrate the state of the food industry:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

The beverage giant is struggling to find growth vectors as its famous carbohydrate drink sells less in North America.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS)

GIS is more than a cereal company. Over the years, it has grown an impressive portfolio of packaged foods from meals to yogurt. However, its product diversification isn't enough to push sales up.

Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg's primary focus is on morning foods (cereals) and snacks with the acquisition of Pringles in 2012. Yet, revenues are on a steady decline even since this acquisition.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD)

MCD revenue problems are known for a while. Management has been unable to initiate growth vectors besides offering breakfast all day. Will its new concept of McCafé be enough to overcome its mediocre performance?

PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP)

PEP has done very well with its snack business for several years but we also feel that chips consumption isn't going anywhere now.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

YUM created Yum China to diminish risks coming from emerging markets while receiving royalties. It is the only company showing a strong rise in earnings but the sales decline is in line with other peers.

Revenues are down for 3 years now:

When we read earnings reports back in 2012-2013, many companies blamed currency headwinds to hide behind their revenue struggles. However, over the past 3 years, the USD hasn't increased that much and yet the result is the same for all companies. The most concerning point is 5 of the 6 companies show a steady downtrend with no upside potential. Only PepsiCo was able to post improving results recently.

You could tell me I'm cherry picking with only a 3-year chart, but unfortunately, I'm not. The 5-year chart isn't any better:

As you can see, even if we take revenues from 2012, the whole group is showing a revenue decline after a slight improvement during 2013.

Many companies continue to make us drink the emerging market Kool-Aid as a potential savior of the situation. However, many local companies have started to offer products in those countries, increasing the amount of competition. I think emerging markets can only bring so much more to these companies. In fact, as their economies grow, chances are populations will slow down their consumption of unhealthy food as we have done in North America.

What happened with earnings?

Knowing it won't be easy to generate growth, the food industry went through a massive cost control examination. All companies somewhat succeeded to generate wealth for investors in the first few years, but this phenomenon is greatly fading away over the past three years:

However, half of the companies managed to show positive earnings growth over 5 years:

This is probably why the market is being lenient toward this industry. After all, if it continues to make money, the industry benefits from additional years to find other growth vectors. This is not a time to panic, but it is a time to determine which companies will be able to find a way toward sustainable growth in the future.

What were the results on your portfolio?

I guess this is the most complicated part of analyzing companies in an uprising market. Over the past 3 years, the S&P 500 total return rose by 34%:

In such a market, pretty much every single stock goes higher:

We even have two companies beating the market during this period. This is a very interesting phenomenon. Revenues are going down, earnings are following not far behind, and yet stock prices rise along or above the market performances. My theory is many investors are blinded by the generous dividend paid by this group of food giants. MCD is offering potential through their McCafé stores while many investors hope for a snack division spin-off from PEP.

Dividend Perspectives

When you look at the dividend payout over the past five years, you will notice that all companies raised the dividend each year. The only anomaly in the following graph is coming from Kellogg as it spun off its Chinese division.

In fact, this small group of companies is among the most generous dividend payers with several years of consecutive dividend increase:

GIS: 13 years

KO: 54 years

MCD: 40 years

YUM: 8 years

K: 12 years

PEP: 44 years

We then have 3 aristocrats and even 1 dividend king in this list. When we look at the future dividend growth perspective, it's also looking fine:

Besides Kellogg and Coca-Cola, all payout ratios are under 70%. Therefore, you can expect this group to continue its dividend raising streak in the upcoming years. In other words, I'm not worried about holding those companies in my portfolio for the next 5 years. The payouts will continue to rise - for now. However, I don't really see how the food industry will transform its business as it doesn't seem to be able to do it for 5 years now. In fact, even if we consider the past 5 years, 4 out of 6 companies show mediocre revenue growth.

However…

In the light of this analysis, I will continue to seriously monitor those companies according to my 7 dividend investing principles. So far both YUM and K don't make the cut, but I wouldn't be surprised if others fail in the future.

One factor may save those companies: consumers! It appears that while food healthfulness is a growing concern, food taste continues to be the most important factor when it's time to buy food and beverages:

In other words, if the "unhealthy" food companies make a switch but keep a great taste, they may come back on the growth path. Following my 7 investing rules, I will keep MCD, KO, PEP and GIS in my portfolio for now. However, I will keep a close eye on the situation from quarter to quarter. As for K and YUM, I don't think it's a good timing to initiate a new position in those companies.

