NGL Energy Partners LP: There Is No Such Thing As A Free Lunch

This is an important lesson that there aren't any free lunches in investing.

Note: This article originally appeared on my premium service, Market Adventures, on April 26, 2017.

Today, I write to provide a high level overview of why share of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) got whacked by 24%, this past Monday, April 24th. Before Monday's opening bell, NGL's management cuts its FY17 Adjusted EBITDA guidance from $450 million to $380 million (NGL's fiscal year-end March 31st). NGL's management also held their distribution steady at $0.39 per quarter ($1.56 annualized), which was an about face from Feb. 5, 2017 ,management guidance, when they cited they would be growing their distribution by 20% over the next four quarters and 10% for the next three years. Also FY2018 guidance looks a touch light, as Grand Mesa pipeline has be on-line since November 2016. At $16.50 per share, I don't have a strong opinion, per se. However, let this be a reminder to SA readers when a dividend looks too good to be true, often there is a reason.

Here is NGL's revised guidance:

On Monday, NGL Partners, LP's common units got whacked to the tune of 24%. The stock got dinged for two reasons:

1) On the Feb. 5, 2017, earnings call, CEO Michael Krimbill said the following about NGL's dividend distribution guidance:

In the press release from April 24, NGL's management held its distribution steady at $0.39 per quarter, or $1.56 annualized.

2) On the Feb. 5th conference call (linked to above), NGL's management guided FY17, which ends March 31, 2017, at the low end of its range, $450 million in Adjusted EBITDA (see below). From Monday's press release, management guided FY17 at $380 million. In other words, due to "significantly warmer winter weather" that adversely affected its propane business and persistent "pressure" in its crude marketing and transportation business, they took down guidance by $70 million from Feb. 5th.

Enclosed below see that for the nine months ended, for FY17, adjusted EBITDA was $260 million. This implies that despite Grand Mesa coming online in November 2016, Q4 FY17 Adjusted EBITDA was only $120 million.

Source: NGL 10-Q

Here is a look at NGL's cash flow from operations. Given heavy working capital needs, significant capex (which will be much lower in FY18), and a big common units distribution, NGL's cash flows have been strained.

Next, look at how leveraged NGL's balance sheet is, which is a major cause for concern given the revised guidance.

Takeaway

Without getting too deep into the weeds of NGL's business, let this be an important lesson for investors chasing high yielding dividend MLPs and energy stocks, that these aren't free lunches. I sense that many Seeking Alpha readers are magnetically drawn to high dividend investments under the pretext that their principal is safe and they can clip a fat distribution. As always, the devil's in the details. At the end of the day, given NGL's highly leveraged balance sheet, and the fact that they don't have exposure in the Permian, make sure NGL is part of a well balance MLP and diversified dividend portfolio.

