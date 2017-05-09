Why Bitcoin Is Rising

Investors may want to consider investing a small percentage of their net worth in crypto currencies like Bitcoin. I started buying Bitcoin in February and plan to put about 1% to 2% of my net worth in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by summer's end. I think Bitcoin could reach $2,000 by year end.

Critics say they don't understand Bitcoin's safety as a currency. They can't seem to wrap their heads around the idea that it is the block chain system that is trustworthy. It takes at least 51% of the miners to approve a transaction. Most mining power today is provided by "pools", big groups of miners that get paid tiny amounts of Bitcoin for approving transactions. As mining groups have increased all over the world, it seems unlikely for a rogue pool to gain 51% control. The decentralized nature of the blockchain technology gives it increased credibility. It's highly unlikely the miners will allow a false transaction to go through.

Prices for crypto currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum have been booming in recent months as Bitcoin reached $1,702 per coin, up 82% from a recent low of $935 per coin on March 24.

The combined market capitalization of all public cryptocurrencies has surged 80% over the last month to $53 billion, as more than $20 billion worth of new investment dollars has flooded the nascent market, Coindesk reported.

Coinmarketcap lists 727 cryptocurrencies, the dominant currency Bitcoin has a market cap of $29.4 billion and Ethereum a $8.2 billion market cap.

The blockchain technology behind crypto currency gives it a certain level of credibility. All transactions of Bitcoin or Ethereum can be found online. There is a circulating supply of these currencies. The computer programs that support the currencies allow only so much currency to be issued.

Bitcoin has a circulating supply of 16.3 million Bitcoin but a maximum supply of 21 million. New Bitcoin is algorithmically created when new blocks are mined. Faith in the system is what keeps it going.

There are over $2 billion in cryptocurrency transactions every day. A government could make the currency illegal to use for trade, that is a risk. However, many thousands of vendors like Microsoft, Home Depot, Sears and Bloomberg accept Bitcoin.

On April 1, Bitcoin became legal method of payment in Japan, which is the third-largest economy in the world in terms of Gross National Product.

I had written an article predicting the Securities and Exchange Commission would approve the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF (Pending:COIN), but the SEC rejected it on March 11. Some analysts figured Bitcoin would lose half its value as a result. BTC was trading at $1,300 at the time, some thought it would fall to $600, however it held up nicely and actually climbed higher.

The SEC recently decided to review its rejection of the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF.

In addition, the SEC is also investigating whether to approve an exchange-traded fund for the cryptocurrency Ethereum or ether.

Ethereum is the base for a new breed of applications, including Gnosis. Gnosis is developing a system for prediction markets. These prediction markets will be used in sports, business, commodities, insurance and many other areas of life and commerce. The prediction will be set in stone on a block chain, with payment in Ethereum.

Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz recently announced that he is betting big on cryptocurrency.

"Ten percent of my net worth is in this space," Novogratz said at a forum held at the Harvard Business School Club of New York, CNN reported. He is a former hedge fund manager at Fortress Investment Group and a Goldman Sachs partner who made the Forbes billionaire list in 2008. It's the "best investment of my life," Novogratz said.

The three phases of cryptocurrency

Most of the 700-800 cryptocurrencies will not grow much in value, but I suspect there will be several big winners that grow 10 fold. Ethereum was just $8.50 when I first started looking at it in December, but recently traded for $90. Ripple came out in 2012 and already has a market cap of $7 billion as the third largest cryptocurrency. The $53 billion cryptocurrency market is a large enough market to find opportunities and make some money. Bitcoin is the most popular digital currency because it can be used to buy other types of cryptocurrency.

Cryptocurrency was for many years a field dominated by geeks, computer freaks and tech entrepreneurs. Cryptocurrency is now attracting institutional support, with the growth of companies like Coinbase and Ripple. I imagine this institutional investment phase will continue for several years. Eventually, cryptocurrency will move into the retail market, where the general public will support it. When that happens Bitcoin could be $3,000 to $5,000, perhaps even $10,000 apiece.

Conclusion

With a combined market cap of $53 billion, I think cryptocurrency is here to stay, regardless of whether the SEC approves the Winklevoss Bitcoin Trust ETF. Using Coinbase, I bought one Bitcoin for about $1200 in February, now worth about $1700, a 41% gain in four months. I also recently purchased Ethereum for $93 per ether. I plan to buy more digital currencies this year. Investing 10% of my net worth in cryptocurrency is too aggressive for me, but 1% to 3% seems reasonable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BITCOIN and Ethereum.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.