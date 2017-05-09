Zynga: Heading Higher

The bookings guidance for Q2 is exceptional considering the history of low balling numbers.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has surged to multi-year highs after finally delivering bookings growth. The game developer is now mostly focused on mobile and is finally benefiting from the predicted end of the impact from declines in web revenue.

The stock now trades around $3.30 with a market cap of $2.9 billion. The question is whether Zynga has more upside after a disappointing five years as a public company.

Maybe the most important story is that Zynga finally reversed the drip in DAUs. The users went from 19 million last Q1 to 21 million this Q1. No matter how well the paying metrics have improved, the loss of users each and every quarter was holding back bookings growth.

For this reason, booking growth was impressive last quarter without a real major hit. By previous article again highlighted how Zynga didn't need a hit game in order for breakout numbers.

The dips in web revenue such as from the Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) platform was a prime reason for this bullish thesis. If Zynga was just a mobile-game developer, the company would've generated a 27% surge in bookings last quarter.

For Q1, mobile bookings accounted for 85% of the $207 million in quarterly bookings. Web bookings were down to only $31 million in the quarter.

The key to this story is that web bookings were $35 million in Q4 and $43 million last Q1. The bookings dips of a few million per quarter are easily absorbed by the growth in mobile.

The Q2 guidance for bookings hitting $205 million is actually the highest bookings total by far as the company only guided to $190 million in the prior quarters. Going back two years in my previous work, Zynga typically beats bookings guidance by at least $10 million placing the real guidance at $215+ million and some $40 million above the reported $175 million last Q2.

How much would the market pay for a stock growing mobile-game bookings by 23%? Zynga only has an Enterprise Value of about $2.2 billion considering the large cash balance in excess of $700 million.

As a comparison, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) trades at roughly double the EV to Revenues multiple of Zynga without the same growth rate potential as revenues reach $5 billion. Analysts only forecast 5.5% revenue growth in Q2.

The key investor takeaway is that Zynga needs to generate more strong quarters to realize the multiple of Electronic Arts. The stock though heads higher on the backs of the return to bookings growth with or without a big hit game.

