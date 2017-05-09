Omega Protein's (OME) CEO Bret Scholtes on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Omega Protein Corporation (NYSE:OME)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

John Held - EVP and General Counsel

Bret Scholtes - President and CEO

Andrew Johannesen - CFO

Analysts

Tim Ramey - Pivotal Research Group

Francesco Pellegrino - Sidoti & Company

Tyson Bauer - Kansas City Capital

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Omega Protein First Quarter 2017 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It my please to introduce your host, Mr. John Held, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. Thank you. You may begin.

John Held

Good morning and welcome to Omega Protein’s first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. By now, everyone should have had access to the earnings release for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. For a copy of the release, please visit Omega Protein’s website at www.omegaprotein.com, under Investor Relations. This call is being webcast and a replay as well as a transcript of the prepared remarks will be available on our website for 30 days.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that comments made by management during today’s call will contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements discuss plans, expectations, estimates, and projections that might involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements.

Additional information about risk factors and the uncertainties associated with Omega Protein’s forward-looking statements can be found in the company’s earnings release, the company’s Form 10-K for 2016 and in the company’s other filings with the SEC. Because of these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Omega Protein disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Please also note that on today’s call, management will be discussing non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and other metrics. Historical non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in our press release, which is available on our website.

Some of the information presented is derived from third-party sources. And while we believe this information to be reliable, we have made no independent investigation of this third-party or attempted to verify the veracity of the third party debt in anyway.

I would now like to turn the call over to our President and Chief Executive Officer, Bret Scholtes, for opening remarks.

Bret Scholtes

Thank you, John. Good morning everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I will begin with a summary of our quarterly business and financial performance. Our CFO, Andrew Johannesen, will then provide you with a more detailed review of first quarter financial results. Finally, we will open the call to take questions.

We are pleased with our start to 2017. We reported consolidated revenues of approximately $74 million, adjusted earnings of $0.26 per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA of $15 million for the first quarter. Our solid consolidated financial results and ability to generate cash flow have enabled us to make strategic investments expected to increase our operating efficiencies, support our future growth and enhance value to shareholders.

I will begin with our Animal Nutrition segment, which includes sales of specialty ingredients to formulators of companion and production animal diets. As many of you know we measure the Animal Nutrition segment’s success by three primary drivers production volume, revenue per ton, and cost per ton.

Production volume is a key driver for both sales and unit costs. Our production volume reflects the results of our harvesting and processing efforts as well as yields. As a reminder we do not produce fish meal or fish oil during the first quarter so all of our products sold during the quarter was processed during the 2016 season. For 2017 our fishing season began on April 17th at our Gulf of Mexico facilities, our Atlantic fishing season will begin this week.

The second driver of success for the Animal Nutrition segment is revenue per ton, which reflects the global supply and demand dynamics at fish meal and fish oil. We continue to see good demand for our products driven primarily from the aquaculture and pet food sectors and we’re closely monitoring the global supply of fish meal and fish oil.

Early indications lead us to expect global supply of fish meal and fish oil to be higher in 2017 versus the prior year, primarily due to higher quotas in Peru. Thus we expect some softer prices for both fish meal and fish oil for the remainder of 2017.

Please keep in mind 2016 represent the highest revenue per ton in our company’s history and our forward contracts enabled us to enjoy similar prices in the first quarter of 2017. Based on the seasonality of the industry, we expect to have more supply and demand visibility when we report our second quarter earnings.

The third driver of success for this segment is our cost per ton, which is calculated by dividing the cost to catch and process fish by our annual production. Cost per ton for the first quarter was driven by fish catch and production results from the 2016 fishing season. Cost per ton for the 2017 season will be driven by this season’s catch and production levels.

Our ability to control cost has been an important contributor to the strength of our consolidated margin profile over the last few years. During this time period we have strategically invested capital across our fishing operations from harvesting to the manufacturing and processing of our product to create a platform to support our growth and to create increased efficiencies.

Several of the strategic initiatives in capital projects we began in 2016 remain on track to contribute to our consolidated results in 2017. These projects include purchase of offshore supply vessels for conversion, additional drying, separating and evaporating capacities to increased processing rates at our Abbeville, Louisiana location, more efficient vessels to improve product quality and efficiency at our Reedville location and two yield recovery projects to increase both meal and oil production.

In addition to completing the remaining capital projects initiated in 2016 fishery plan to invest in a handful of additional growth opportunities, as well as accelerate some hybrid growth and maintenance projects for a total of about $25 million of capital in addition to our normal maintenance capital. These include converting one offshore supply vessel that will be converted to a carry boat for Gulf operations, additional product storage, infrastructure and equipment improvements.

We expect these projects to strengthen our Animal Nutrition business by reducing operating cost, maximizing yields, increasing production and efficiencies and improving product quality.

I will now review our Human Nutrition segment, which include sales of nutritional ingredients and products to food and supplement manufacturers and retailers. We continue to be encouraged by the recent results in our specialty oils and nutraceutical operations and the first quarter represented improvement over recent quarters.

We remain encouraged by our customer discussions, supply chain improvements, increased focus on product mix and customer diversification. On the other hand, our dairy business continue to struggle with commodity pricing, limited scale and excess capacity.

As we progress through 2017, we believe our previously announced decision to exit the oil concentration business in late 2016 will have a positive contribution to our Human Nutrition segment results. Please, keep in mind, we do not plan to make meaningful additional investments near-term in this segment as we focus on driving sales growth, operating efficiencies and increased profitability.

In addition, the strategic review of our Human Nutrition business segment that was previously announced in late February remains ongoing. Our management team and Board of Directors believe it’s the appropriate time to undertake this comprehensive review and we will provide an update at the appropriate time.

In summary, we believe the company is well positioned to capitalize on the macroeconomic and industry trends that drive demand for our products. In our opinion this competitive position combined with our product, supply chain and customer relationships are the keys to creating and maintaining our competitive advantages, which we plan to further leverage by continuing to enhance our operational and capital efficiencies.

We expect this formula to generate increased profitability and cash flow overtime and enhance shareholders value. With that business overview, I would now like to turn the call over to our Executive Vice President and CFO, Andrew Johannesen, to discuss our financial results in more detail.

Andrew Johannesen

Thank you, Bret. Good morning, everyone. I will begin by reviewing our first quarter financial results, followed by some balance sheet highlights and thoughts on coming quarter.

At a consolidated level, revenues for the first quarter of 2017 were $74 million, down from $85 million in the same period a year ago, due primarily to lower animal nutrition revenues. Gross profit for the first quarter was $20 million, decreasing from approximately $25 million in the first quarter of last year.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenues, or gross margin decreased from 29% a year ago to 27%. The decrease in the Animal Nutrition segment partially offset by an increase in the Human Nutrition segment.

Looking further into the Animal Nutrition segment results. Revenues declined from the prior year to $40 million, as lower beginning inventory volumes drove an expected reduction in sales volumes. Product pricing which was driven by existing forward on tracks, was generally flat and revenue per ton increased 1% to $1,465.

Animal Nutrition gross margin declined from 41% in the first quarter of 2016 to 35%. At the 2016 fishing season production that was sold in early 2017 had a higher cost per ton in 2015 production, as a result of lower fish catch. In the Human Nutrition segment, revenues of $34 million decreased $1 million from the first quarter of 2016, due to lower sales of specialty oils.

Segment gross margins however improved from 13% to 18%. As a result of improved margin on specialty oil sales and our exit from the oil concentration business. Returning to the consolidated results, first quarter selling, general and administrative expenses including research and development increased from $10 million last year to $11 million, due primarily to increased legal and other professional costs.

Our effective tax rate declined from 35.5% in last year’s first quarter to 30.8%. The decrease was due primarily to new accounting guidance related to the tax effects of stock compensation, which reduced the quarterly rate by 3.8%. This accounting guidance is expected to increase the variability of quarterly effective tax rates for many companies including ours. That said, we would still expect our effective tax rate to fall near the mid 30% range in most quarters.

Net income for the first quarter was $6.1 million or $0.27 per diluted share, compared to net income of $8.4 million or $0.37 per diluted share for the same period a year ago. After making certain adjustments, which are detailed in our earnings release, adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2017 was $6 million, a $0.26 per diluted share compared to $9.1 million or $0.40 per diluted share in last year’s first quarter.

As a reminder, GAAP requires us to use the “two class method” of calculating EPS as explained in the footnotes to our 10-Q. The same EPS results can be derived for the first quarter of 2017 by applying an average diluted share count of 22.7 million shares to net income.

Wrapping up the quarterly operating results, adjusted EBITDA was $15 million compared to $20 for the prior year period. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet the $24 million in cash and $1 million of debt as of March 31, 2017. We believe we are well positioned to fund growth in other capital projects in our Animal Nutrition business as well as our quarterly dividend program.

Looking ahead, our Animal Nutrition segment ended the first quarter with approximately 35,000 tons of product in inventory or about 5,000 tons less than a year ago. As a reminder, in the second quarter, we typically sell a large portion of our beginning carryover inventory along with the smaller amount of current season production.

Over the last several years, second quarter sales volume tons have generally ranged from the low-30,000s to the high-40,000s and we would expect to fall somewhere near the middle of that range this year. With roughly two-thirds coming from carryover inventory and one-third from 2017 production.

As of March 31, 2017, we have sold forward roughly 39,000 short tons of fish meal and 20,000 metric tons of fish oil for anticipated 2017 delivery at prices modestly below those realized in the first quarter of 2017. Gross margins on second quarter sales of carryover 2016 inventory should therefore decline accordingly from first quarter margins.

However, at this time we have significantly less visibility into gross margins on sales of current fishing season production, which will comprise a portion of second quarter sales and virtually all of third and fourth quarter sales. Prices will in many cases be determined by future market conditions and volumes and unit cost will be heavily influenced by 2017 fish catch and yields.

For example, last season we produced 170,000 tons and over the last three years production is ranged from 138,000 to 182,000 tons. For second quarter results, we will have to make assumptions about a fishing season, but is only in its earlier stages.

As a result, and after factoring in the increased 2017 Atlantic quota, the absence of H2B workers and the 2016 seasons above average yields, second quarter sales of 2017 production will likely assume a production level somewhere inside the three year range. And unit cost above those experienced in the 2016 fishing season. This is expected to result in a second quarter gross margin percentage in the high 20s to low 30s for the Animal Nutrition segment.

In the Human Nutrition segment performance will continue to be influenced by sales volumes, product mix, prices in raw material cost. Segment gross margins are likely to continue to experience some variability quarter-over-quarter. But we are encouraged by the trend we have seen over the last several quarters. And we believe the normal range has improved from the low-to-mid teens to the mid-to-high teens.

That concludes our financial review. I will now turn the call back to Bret for some brief closing remarks.

Bret Scholtes

Thank you, Andrew. We believe that Omega Protein has a strong foundation to fuel future growth and enhance shareholder value. We are confident in our opportunities ahead and plan to continue to use the strength of our balance sheet and cash flow generation to prudently invest in our business and return value to shareholders.

We expect to see some softness in the back half of 2017 compared to 2016, but volatility is not unusual for our fish meal and fish oil business. That's one of the key reasons we maintain the strong balance sheet. We believe the macro trends that have driven strong demand for our products remain in place.

We expect that weaker pricing will be the result of additional global supply, but we also expect that global supply to still be less than levels achieved in 2011. We remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of our company and we will continue to run the business for long-term. This approach is reflected in our capital investment program, balance sheet management and commitment to our customers and employees.

This concludes our prepared remarks for the day. On behalf of Andrew, John and myself, we’d like to thank everyone for their interest in Omega Protein. The three of us along with other members of our management team are now available to take your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Tim Ramey with Pivotal Research Group. Please go ahead.

Tim Ramey

Thanks so much. Andrew just first a clarification on what you said I’m sorry, I think I heard you say sold forward 39,000 tons of meals and 20,000 tons of oil did I get that right? I’m sorry.

Andrew Johannesen

The forward volume that’s right 39,000 of meal and 20,000 of oil.

Tim Ramey

Okay. And your comment relative to 2Q gross margin related to Animal Nutrition only not corporate is that correct?

Andrew Johannesen

Yes.

Tim Ramey

High 20s to low 30s.

Andrew Johannesen

Yes, that was the Animal segment. That's correct.

Tim Ramey

All right. And you mention higher legal SG&A was high corporate expense was $2 million year-over-year, I mean, I know you got a lot of irons in the fire on a legal arena, but any hope of that abating or should we just forget that that's with us for the next few quarters?

Andrew Johannesen

That's difficult to predict, I think there is certainly some elements in there that we would expect to be nonrecurring, but it’s hard to know what you might be coming down the pie. There is a number of things going on that could involve professional fees including some of the investigations and strategic reviews and what not.

But just to put that in context I think the overall SG&A is out from a year ago, but that a year ago quarter was the lowest of the year. And so the SG&A that we had in the first quarter of this year, it was not inconsistent with where we average last year.

Tim Ramey

Got it. Okay. Is there a specific problem with coconut oil that you can drill down on, I mean, I think you alluded in the past to one of your major customer switching to more private label or other kind of variability in your sales profile that was unfavorable. Is there anything more you can say on that?

Bret Scholtes

The comp as far as first quarter-first quarter was the taught comp for coconut I think overall we still continue to feel quite good about the coconut oil category and when you look at the first quarter and you compare it to the second, third or fourth quarter of last year I think that we’re in pretty good shape. There was a big customer that we have lost in between the first quarter and second quarter of last year, which is accounting for the drop.

The coconut category I still think it’s strong and I think that our ability to compete with that long-term both in terms of our supply chain that we have in Southeast Asia, which is quite good compared to a lot of the other players out there as well as the additional process that we do packaging continue to feel good about that category. But it was a tough comp first quarter versus first quarter.

Tim Ramey

Okay, thank you.

Bret Scholtes

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Francesco Pellegrino of Sidoti & Company. Please go ahead.

Francesco Pellegrino

Good morning, guys.

Andrew Johannesen

Good morning.

Francesco Pellegrino

So I know the fishing season in the Gulf we’ve only had three weeks any inside into how that season is developing before we get nova numbers coming out beginning of June?

Bret Scholtes

Sure, as you noted, we do only have three weeks this time of year whether probably plays a bigger role than certain other weeks. But so far it’s pretty much what we would have expected the days that we are able to get on the water have been quite good. We are -- we changed the configuration of the vessels this year a little bit in order to deal with not having as many workers in the pipeline as is normal.

So, we’ve gone with more carry boats, which require five person crews rather than 15. So we have for example normally last year we went with one carry vessel, this year we have carry vessels, fewer fishing vessels to try to take advantage of being able to transport the fish to the fishing grounds for the plant with [indiscernible].

So, everything so far has I’d say were pretty much where we expect to be and will continue, you obviously will see the nova updates on a monthly basis, not on a quarterly basis, we give you all a little bit more insight, but so far so good.

Francesco Pellegrino

Next question was going to be just and I think you alluded to it within your answer. Just a little bit of insight into how you are manning these carry vessels, are we working employees longer hours during the week, just trying to think about as the seasonal peak comes around in late August.

If you are going to be incurring overtime cost due to having fewer employees that are working longer hours, as you are not able to leverage the H2B Visa Program or if we’re just going to be -- the one shift difference that you are going to be utilizing -- less utilizing this year as compared to the year earlier, is it going to make much of a difference?

Bret Scholtes

Sure, so as far as the employees were actually compensated based on the number of fish that they catch rather than the time that they spend on the fishing grounds. So that’s what will drive the compensation. Just go a little bit -- let’s just talk about the H2B situation a little more detail. So, without access to the H2B workers, we have as I alluded to we have changes the configuration of the vessels and there is one less vessel on the fishing grounds in a Gulf this year than we had last year.

The two things that we’re doing in response to not having access to the H2B program right now, is one we have increased our recruiting, so the number of job fairs were going to getting deeper into trade schools or higher schools and making sure that students understand the opportunities that are available to them upon graduation. That’s something that we have started before the season and we have done nothing, but continue to ramp that up.

And then how we fish has changed. We are using the carry vessels, which allows us to keep more vessels on the water with fewer individuals. How exactly that plays out during the season is going to be, I think two things that to watch as we go forward, one is, how do those recreating efforts translate into the number of workers that we have available to us in the heart of the fishing season. And then secondly the configuration of the vessels.

Let me just add one other thing, Francesco I am sorry. It is difficult to predict for sure, we have wanted to go to this carry boat concept you have seen us purchasing off store supply vessels to convert the carry vessels. So we like the idea of having vessels fish and then also some other vessels that do nothing, but transport fish from the fishing grounds, that allow our fishing vessels to be on the water more.

But the right ratio is something that we’re continuing to work out and how that plays out during the season just something that we’re kind of adopting to this and some of the results are real time. So I apologize but we can’t give more detail on exactly how that play out, but we will absolutely continue to talk about on the earnings calls.

Francesco Pellegrino

I would think you’ve run some sort of internal calculations and since Andrew said that you expect volume catch to be somewhere within the three year range or the three year average and your three year average -- your three year range for total volume catch has been between 395,000 tons to 530,000 tons. Is there a way to quantify what the cost per ton would be at the lower end of that three year range and at the higher end of that three year range, assuming normalized yields for fish oil.

Andrew Johannesen

Hey, Francesco this is Andrew. I think there are number of variables that go into that and I would -- I think if you look at some of the results over last couple of years you can get some sense for what that magnitude is. The yield has a -- can have a big impact on cost per ton because there is not any kind of a cost offset to that high yield or low yield is more or less product without more or less cost. The fish catch, there is a partial offset, we’d rather have more fish catch, but there is a variable cost component that fluctuates with fish catch. So the mix going to have a factor as well.

Francesco Pellegrino

I guess maybe the way that I was phrasing the question was sort of trying to be able to quantify what the impact was going to be of not being able to leverage the H2B Visa Program this year, while looking at what your guidance is in regard to the volume catch range that you could potentially be guiding for? In fact you could be potentially catching through the year. And I'm just not sure if we should be thinking about some sort of range or cost per ton as well attributable to not being able to leverage the H2B Visa Program?

Andrew Johannesen

At this point, it's difficult to say because as Bret touched on it's going to -- the impact of not having H2B workers and some of the vessel reconfigurations that we’ve put in place. The impact is going to have a lot to do with the availability of fish and just the overall fishing conditions.

And so there is scenarios where it has essentially no impact on cost per ton and there are others where it could have an impact. Going into this season, not having a lot of that information about fish catch and yields. I think our expectation would be that it's likely to be most likely neutral to slightly detrimental, but we at this point don't expect it to have a what I would describe is a significant impact.

Francesco Pellegrino

All right. And last question from me is you said that CapEx spending for the year of $25 million above maintenance CapEx? Is it fair to say that $15 million additional CapEx dollar remain and as the majority of that can be spent in the Animal Nutrition segment?

Bret Scholtes

Well, I'm not sure I followed your question, but all of that $25 million is animal nutrition as well as the 20 of maintenance that we referred is all in animal nutrition. For the human incorporate, we'd expect that to probably be most like $1 million or less.

Francesco Pellegrino

So that was the answer I was looking for. Okay, thank you so much.

Bret Scholtes

Thank you.

Andrew Johannesen

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Tyson Bauer of KC Capital. Please go ahead.

Tyson Bauer

A quick follow-up on that H2B visa. Has that been reopened this weekend or are they discussing reopening that which could provide some relief considering you're already DOL approved?

Bret Scholtes

Yes, good point. So as you noted over the weekend with the new budget being passed, there was a bill that was signed that it gives the Department of Homeland Security, the ability to investigate whether the number of H2 visa applications should be increased. We're not sure the timing of that as you alluded to since we do have -- since we did get the preliminary on Department of Labor approval before the immigration process hit the max cap.

We are hopeful that if they do allow more H2B workers then we would be in a good position to secure more. But timing of that is uncertain, but we definitely hope that, that would provide some additional recruiting sources for us as we get into the harvest season.

Tyson Bauer

Okay. The last time you -- the company I think it pre-dates current management have a H2B visa issue. At that point of time, I think Bob Stockin [ph] says about a $1 million to $2 million impact on the company, I'm not sure how he figured that out back then. Is that somewhat in the ballpark this time around also?

Bret Scholtes

I mean without the ability -- right now in order to get the qualified workers that we would want to get them trained up, I think that the productivity is the thing I am probably most focused on right now more than the exact cost of it. Because as we use carry vessel and things like that you kind of have puts and takes as far as the cost goes.

In terms of the production as you know you have how many days can you be on the water. And then secondly when you're on the water how productive can you be. And then third, when you process how much yield you get and those three components of the process make up what's your production is at the end of the year.

Not been able to control the weather the thing that we definitely we can control is how productive are we fishing. And the investments that we've made, I think put us in a good position. But not knowing exactly how long it will take to get some of the newer workers trained up and as productive as what we had prior years that's the thing that's difficult to say.

So, in terms of quantifying it, I'm not sure how Mr. Stockin came up with that number per say, but I think today it's more difficult to exactly say what the financial impact would be.

Tyson Bauer

Okay. And in regards to Peru setting a 2.8 million quote down a 1 million ton quota. We you also have the fact that [indiscernible] assets are influx with the bankruptcy from China fisheries can you give us an update on what you’re hearing in regards to those assets? The quota allocations as they’ve historically been, given the task on some of the other major players and whether or not Omega Protein has an interest in Peru maybe not necessarily being down there physically but having an interest in those fishing assets?

Bret Scholtes

Starting with the quota first season 2.8 million that you referenced is higher than we’ve seen in the last few years that’s pretty much in line with historically kind of pre El Nino what we had seen. We think that that is part of the higher global supply that I referenced in my prepared remarks.

Having more products on the market, I was just making comment about this having more product on the market I think is a good thing for the industry as a whole as fish meal and fish oil has been less supply the last couple of years. Some of these growing industry and customers that we have, have been trying to figure to how to fuel that growth with more product.

So having a little more products to the market I think is good for the industry as a whole even if it mean a little bit weaker prices in the short-term, I'm hoping that those weaker prices allow hopefully formations to increase a little bit individual searching companies that had fish meal, fish oil in their formulations in the past hopefully will have the infinite to start using again now that it’s back out there.

So what’s going on in Peru with the more supply I think that it basically what they’re projecting is a return to where they were pre El Nino years and we’ll see what they’re able to catch I think right now they caught about 13% of the first season quota. So it’s early days and we’ll see what they do with the quota that’s out there we’ll see where they set the second season quota for global supply.

As far as how [indiscernible] plays into that I'm not for certain what’s going on with that process other than the fact that their quota is currently being utilized. And as far as I know probably the liquidation continues to go forward. Though we’re not sure about any timeline for what exactly is going to happen with that or whether they’re selling that market or below market or anything else they may be doing in order to continue to operate the way they are.

And then lastly as far as our interest in Peru would be we definitely have an interest to grow the business. We see big opportunities to grow the business in the Gulf of Mexico where the signs is so strong and there’s not a quota today we’ve seen the speed of the plants there we’ve made reference to purchasing offshore supply vessels to convert, to carry vessels overtime.

So we definitely see the opportunity to grow our fish meal, fish oil business and right now the place that we’re going to do that in our backyard of the Gulf of Mexico plus with the increased signs we’re seeing in Atlantic and picking up quota that’s provided some growth out of the Atlantic.

As far as what we do outside of the United States, we’ll continue to evaluate, but right now I like the ability to do some things that allow us to increase assay utilization in areas that we know the regulatory structure would look better.

Tyson Bauer

Okay. And a couple of points you touched I’ll go into a little deeper, Nova in their assessment in April talked about very strong populations of Manhattan fish in the Gulf, skewed toward H2, bigger fish that should help you out. Also they’ve repeatedly said that the Gulf could support greater harvest volumes. So if you have the assets available you certainly could expand your catch if you found that favorable. Are you seeing in the early results any concentration dispersion from what we saw last year between the Mississippi delta and the Western areas toward Abbeville?

Bret Scholtes

Right now it’s difficult to say, we just don’t have enough information to say for sure. Typically we will see higher oil yields out of the Western part of the Gulf rather than the Mississippi delta or at least where we fish on the East side of the Gulf of Mexico. But right now we just don’t have enough of the sample size right now to really make a comment about 2017.

Tyson Bauer

Given the weather patterns that we have seen recently and the river flows of the low salinities and the estuaries, another strong recruitment year is expected that gives you some visibility going forward that we are going to continue to have some healthy populations. Should we expect an expansion going forward, in your efforts in the Gulf.

Bret Scholtes

We absolutely want the do more in the Gulf of Mexico, we agree with the comments that you made, I think you said Nova that the strong populations out there. We absolutely -- we love the signs that’s in the Gulf of Mexico, we definitely like what we see and the days that whether nature allows us to be on the water have been productive.

That’s what’s fueling the investment that’s going on, we didn’t go into it in a whole lot of detail on the call. But there is a lot of investment that’s going into Abbeville, which is obviously on the western side of the Gulf of Mexico where we see those higher yield fish.

The big fishing area carry vessels allow us to extend our fishing grounds there as well as become more efficient. So, we think a combination of figuring out exactly how we want to configure the fleet taking the advantage of the fact that we have our own ship yard can convert these offshore supply vessels into fishing vessels. And our ability to speed up the plants in order to turn the vessels quicker.

We think that’s a recipe to get -- to increase production in the Gulf of Mexico by investing fairly higher returning organic growth assets rather than building something new and we are optimistic about what we can do long-term in the Gulf.

Tyson Bauer

And you touched on, it seems like this year is kind of a reverse to the mean type year for you from what we have seen in the past five years, when do we take out some of these beneficial El Nino years that hit the South America. Also with agriculture growing at 8% compounded per year, a lot of the volume growth that we have seen have been taken with some substitute products, whether it’s LG, blood meal other products Soy.

Are you looking at these prices, you talked about it actually being a substitute killer, I’d like to term it, where all of a sudden now you start to inch your way back into these fleet formulas and your inclusion rates potentially could increase.

Just talk about how you see the demand side of this where those substitute products are more of a supplement volume to fulfill the need of the growth and the industry as oppose to replacing any kind of the volumes that were generated on fish meal or fish oil?

Bret Scholtes

Sure, as far as the comment about the substitute killer, I don’t think that’s the case at all. But I do see that I mean there is no doubt that fish meal, fish oil absolutely work extremely well in the diets, especially the agriculture diets and the pet food diets and they work extremely well also in livestock. Although as we have seen global supply come down overtime, we have seen that livestock has started to utilize other products.

So, at prices that we have here with increased supply that’s on the market, all that is very favorable for the industry that utilizes fish meal and fish oil and hopefully allows them to continue to grow with fish meal and fish oil.

As far as the substitute go, substitutes are absolutely required, a name you say substitutes they are not substitutes. If you look at other sources, Omega-3 is a high quality protein, absolutely required. When you have industries that grow at the rates that you referenced and you look at what supply of fish meal, fish oil has been, the only way that you can continue to feed the world and continue to meet the demand that’s out there is to have other sources of Omega-3 and high quality proteins.

So I absolutely see roles for those products and I think it’s great that those products are out there. I see them more though as filling the gap long-term is than I do with substitute in fish meal and fish oil.

Tyson Bauer

So, especially on fish meal and fish oil, there is no carrying forward, we don’t talk about a supply use ratio, whatever supply that is absorb within those 12 months on the global demand side.

Bret Scholtes

Absolutely, we will. No matter, how much product is produced by Omega Protein this year, we will sell every single bit of it. We will never have a situation where we cannot sell our product. What is in question every year, is exactly what price do we sell the product for, because it does work well in diets. As more product is on the market. It will find a home, it will find a home either with current fish meal and fish oil users who chose to increase their inclusion rate.

It will find a home potentially with industries that had used fish meal and fish oil when there is more plentiful and replaced it when there wasn’t as much on the market. Now potentially they have the ability to step back in with more product on the market. Or this could allow for a situations where someone industry that has not used fish meal and fish oil to have the additional product to use it. But you’re correct, we will sell 100% of what we make.

Tyson Bauer

Thank you, gentlemen.

Bret Scholtes

Thank you.

Andrew Johannesen

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. At this time I would like to turn the floor back over to management for any additional or closing comments.

Bret Scholtes

I just want to thank everyone again for your interest in Omega Protein and your time this morning. Andrew and I look forward to speaking to investors either on the phone or at conferences coming this summer. Hope you everybody has a great day. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you ladies and gentlemen you may disconnect your lines at this time. And have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.