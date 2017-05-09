Tesla, Musk, And Company Leadership Parallels

This past weekend I had three too many beers Friday night to do anything active Saturday, so I decided to redbox "The Founder." "The Founder" tells the incredible story of the rise of McDonald’s (MCD) featuring Michael Keaton as Ray Kroc. Kroc was a man who seized opportunity or created one where others failed or lacked vision. The film depicts Ray franchising (see hijacking) the McDonald brothers business and creating an empire by preserving the key principles that made the brothers’ flagship restaurant a success. The brothers perfected the initial business model, Ray took it to scale.

Toward the end of the film there’s a poignant scene between Ray and Mac in a bathroom after a deal was struck for Ray to take full operating control of what would become today’s McDonald’s. Here’s the exchange:

That exchange resonated with me for a couple of reasons. First, the actual founder of McDonald’s himself didn’t understand the secret sauce (according to Ray). Second, the secret sauce is…the name.

What’s in a Name?

You must think I’m kidding right? Isn’t the saying, “What’s in a name?” A singular, some might say trivial detail is the glue that solidifies the entire McDonald’s enterprise. One item is so integral to the rest that had McDonald’s been renamed Ray’s (or worse Kroc’s), we would not be eating Big Macs or enjoying McFlurrys today.

Tesla (TSLA) investors will quickly understand how that analogy applies to Tesla today.

When you purchase shares of Tesla, you are investing in Elon Musk (as the name), and his evolving vision of what the future looks like. Musk is not content in reacting to others or playing catch up. He shapes the future, creating it from the ground up. Competing manufacturers do not have the Gigafactory or the advanced machinery to build vehicles efficiently. They don’t have a notable energy storage business. They don’t generate the excitement and thrill Tesla owners enjoy zooming past flashier sports cars. Tesla is first in performance. Tesla is first in range. Tesla was not the first electric vehicle, but they were the first to make it incredible and the first to acknowledge ICE vehicles are on the outs. And we believe Tesla will be the first to usher in fully autonomous driving capability to the public.

And that level of incredible equates to anticipated revenue of nearly $14B in sales thanks to the Model 3 - which is on schedule for mass delivery. BEVs are becoming mainstream, and the usual suspects are playing catch up. They are not mainstream because consumers are bombarded by advertisements like the ubiquitous Ford (F) or General Motors (GM). Nope, no mainstream advertising. They are becoming mainstream because legacy operators have admitted as much. Thanks, Mr. Musk.

How important is the CEO?

There’s another parallel I recognized this past weekend as the center of the financial world turned its head to the geographic center of America, Omaha. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) shareholders attended the annual meeting coined the Woodstock of Capitalism. Hathaway is led by the irreplaceable Warren Buffett and his right-hand man Charlie Munger. It goes without saying that investing in Berkshire is commensurate with a personal endorsement of both of these sages.

I have memorized many of the notable quotes uttered by both of these men, and one quote that could perhaps conflict with my theory of just how important good management is (to paraphrase): Buy a business that even a ham sandwich could run. Presumably Buffett was referring to Coca-Cola (KO) in context but nevertheless the point remains that having a great product is more paramount than great management. Peter Lynch said something similar: “Go for a business that any idiot can run – because sooner or later, any idiot probably is going to run it.”

As I was mulling over that ham sandwich running a company and following along the comment section of an SA news post during the event, I came across an interesting remark:

Challenging the Oracle of Omaha is not for the faint hearted, and this commenter received quite a bit of backlash challenging his viewpoint. But doesn’t this individual have a point? If there is a level of duplicity at play, we must first question Berkshire itself to determine whether any ham sandwich could run the holding company? Would the litany of folks across the globe place as much trust in a Buffett endorsed deputy as they do Charlie and Warren? I think the answer to that is a resounding no.

My point is that the ham sandwich comment may be appropriate in certain circumstances, but it doesn’t even ring true for Berkshire itself (and its investors know that). Management is incredibly important and trusting the commander to steer the ship through good times and bad matters. That is why there is so much justifiable veneration for Munger and Buffett in business. They’ve earned their investors' trust.

Social Capital’s famed Chamath Palihapitiya (who correctly and boldly bet on Jeff Bezos) had this to say just yesterday on the importance of management:

Despite Berkshire’s legendary success, Buffett spent some of the annual meeting lamenting his losses. He missed out on Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL). He never invested in his friend Bill Gates’ Microsoft (MSFT). He totally misjudged Jeff Bezos and Amazon (AMZN) and not to mention he was very late to the party in Apple (AAPL). Far be it from me to highlight Buffett’s blunders but he has missed many opportunities. However he has also capitalized on many opportunities as his investments change and evolve over the years.

Evolution:

There’s more striking parallels between Musk and Buffett (and Ray Kroc) that folks aren’t seeing. First, neither of them are the original founders. Berkshire was a textile company established by Oliver Chance and Tesla was incorporated by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning. However, both companies are enormously more successful after their rein than before.

You may counter that Berkshire is a holding company and Tesla is a car manufacturer, but remember that Tesla has morphed considerably over the years. The solar roof, energy storage and autonomous driving are all fairly recent features of the company absent in the original vision. A self-driving taxi may be what Tesla is most known for in the future. But it could be something not even on analyst’s radar at the moment. It may not even be an idea in Musk’s head yet.

If Musk’s lengthy list of other projects are any indication (Boring Company, SpaceX, etc.) we can expect ever more changes to Tesla looking ahead. When you trust the captain, these changes are welcome and not fraught with fear. Similarly, Buffett’s holdings have changed immensely over the years. Yet he has lost very, very few investors despite these shifts. Contrast that with Verizon (NYSE:VZ) where the lack of faith in Lowell McAdam's decision making has investors fleeing for the exits. The same thing appears to be happening with Ginni Rometty of IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Musk is 45 years young and plans on being actively involved with Tesla for the rest of his life just like Buffett has with Berkshire. Buffett proved that longevity and consistency inspire confidence in investors and Musk is doing the same by committing to the long haul. Ray Kroc remained CEO of McDonald's until his early 70s. It is my hope that we will see at least another 40 years of Musk's innovation and ideas.

Conclusion:

When I first started drafting this post I could anticipate the chorus of groans coming from the bear camp: Another post without mentioning revenue, Blinded by Musk, Infatuation is not investment, yada, yada. But let me be clear. I am not infatuated. Musk is not infallible. Neither is Warren Buffett. He has made mistakes and he will continue to make mistakes. The valuation of Tesla is not currently justifiable based on revenues now or in the immediate future. We can agree on those things.

However, it’s naïve to dismiss investors of Tesla as falling under the hypnosis of Musk or the magnanimous goal of rescuing humanity from self destruction. But it is correct to claim they have faith in a man with a history of demonstrable success to remedy errors and venture into new projects creating a diversified revenue stream benefiting shareholders.

Understanding the secret sauce of Tesla is an admission that the company’s bright or dim future rests squarely on the shoulders of Elon Musk. The very same thing occurred at McDonald’s with Ray Kroc and the same thing occurred at Berkshire with Warren Buffett. There will be no ham sandwich steering the ship at these companies.

Ray Kroc made errors. Warren Buffett makes errors. Elon Musk makes errors. What’s important is that they learn from these mistakes and dedicate themselves to righting the wrongs. Sustaining a successful company does not require batting 1.000.