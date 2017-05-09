Analysts Are Messing Up The Oil Market - For Now

In recent weeks, the oil market has been fluctuating wildly, driven by the fear that recent changes to crude and overall petroleum stocks aren't what they "should" be. It's easy to get caught up (I do all too often) in the headline news when you see that the picture isn't changing the way market analysts predict. Take, for instance, last week. According to analysts, crude stocks should have dropped by 3.5 million barrels and, according to the API (American Petroleum Institute), crude stocks should have plummeted by 4.2 million barrels. Instead, inventories dipped 0.9 million barrels and, despite all of that, oil prices took a beating. In what follows, I will explore the truth of what "should" be happening and give my thoughts on the future of not only oil but on the future of companies tied to it like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs.

A look at inventories

The fear that some people have is that, when they see analysts' estimates and the actual EIA (Energy Information Administration) numbers come out, the picture looks more bearish compared to what analysts have forecasted. Take, for instance, the past 10 weeks of inventory changes, shown in the graph below. It shows the weekly changes in crude stocks as estimated by the EIA compared to what was estimated by analysts and what was estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute).

*Created by Author

At first glance, you may not be able to get much valuable information from looking at this graph but the real value is when you sum up the aggregate weekly fluctuations. Based on my math, over the past 10 weeks, analysts had forecasted aggregate builds in crude stocks of 4.2 million barrels but the actual number was more than twice as high at 9.1 million barrels. In all fairness, the EIA's numbers were better than the 12.8 million barrel increase estimated by the API, but it's the analysts' estimates that the primary focus / expectations appear to be centered on.

Without any doubt, this is bound to send fear rippling through the markets, but the fact of the matter is that it's not that crude stocks aren't falling as they should be. Rather, the problem is that analysts are far too bullish about decreases. If you look at the graph below, you will see precisely what I mean.

*Created by Author

For 2017, the past four weeks have seen decreases in crude stocks. If you compare this to 2015 and 2016, it's clear that 2017 has been so much better than those increases but, to be fair, we need to be cognizant that 2015 and 2016 may not be comparable since we were experiencing a growing global glut. If, however, you look at 2012, 2013, and 2014, we also don't see meaningful changes to the downside in terms of crude stocks.

To put this in perspective, I created the graph below. In it, you can see the percentage change in crude stocks since the start of March this year. During this timeframe, through April 28th, crude stocks dipped by 0.12%. This compares to the 7% increase average seen over the relevant timeframe. In fact, the next best year over the five years leading up to 2016 was a 3.84% build seen in 2013.

*Created by Author

In using March, I realize that I may be cherry-picking so, to put the data in another perspective, I compared 2017 to the prior five years for the start of April through April 28th. What we can see, in the graph below, is that this year's change has been -1.45%. This is far better than the 2.65% average increase seen over the preceding five years and is measurably better than the 0.98% increase seen in the next-best year, 2015. By the way, all of this is in spite of the fact that, every week now, the federal government has been reducing crude stocks from its SPR (Strategic Petroleum Reserve), which should actually harm the market but doesn't seem to be doing much in terms of a negative impact. Otherwise, we would see this year turning out worse than prior years, not better.

*Created by Author

What about the bigger picture?

Crude is a very important piece of the picture but it's still just one piece. In addition to looking at the crude oil picture, I also decided that it would be wise to look at the sum of crude and petroleum products. In the graph below, you can see the same kind of year-to-date stock levels this year compared to the prior five years that I put on display.

*Created by Author

What you can see by looking at this is that, once again 2015 and 2016 saw an increase in total levels, with the past few weeks of 2017 mirroring the same weeks of 2016. That said, if you look at the earlier years that I put on the graph, you'll see no real drop in inventory levels. In fact, and as you can see in the graph below, 2017's movement, which has been a decline of 0.58% from the start of March through April 28th, is far smaller than the average change over the preceding five years of 2.94% and is far better than the next-best year, 2013, which saw inventories expand by 0.9%.

*Created by Author

Just as in the case of crude, I also decided that it would be wise to look at the picture for the start of April through April 28th. This is shown in the graph below. As you can see, the build of 0.12% seen so far this year is smaller than the 1.82% build seen, on average, over the same period for the past five years. However, the increase seen in 2017 was not the best. That belongs to 2012, when stocks declined during that timeframe by 0.43%.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems to me as though, compared to prior years, not only crude stocks but also the sum of crude and petroleum product stocks are performing really well for oil bulls. Sure, we are not seeing the same kind of changes that analysts have hoped we would but the problem has nothing to do with the oversupply of the oil market. Rather, it's merely the fact that analysts are way off mark, expecting seasonal (or other) fluctuations that are far detached from what we've seen in prior years. Once the market realizes this, if it does, this could serve as a bullish indicator for investors in energy stocks, but the question is if the market does, indeed, come to realize its folly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX, LGCY, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY