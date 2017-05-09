EUR/USD Clearly Sells The Fact, But This May Be An Opportunity

The political landscape, the economy and core inflation all look more favorable to the euro.

A big sigh of relief was heard in European capitals and throughout markets after Macron was elected president. But while French stocks extend their gains, the euro extends the move, but to the downside.

The euro is sliding against the dollar with EUR/USD trading at 1.0935. The low was 1.0930 so far. And this phenomenon is not unique to the world's most popular currency pair. The common currency is also losing ground against the pound and the yen among others.

Ahead of the vote, we wrote that the risk is asymmetric: a victory for Macron is mostly priced in while a Le Pen one would be a total shocker. Indeed, euro/dollar climbed to 1.1021, a new peak for 2017 and the highest in over five months. However, this did not last too long.

It is important to remember that the euro was on its way up ahead of the second round vote. After the televised debate on May 3rd, it became clear that Le Pen has no chance. Opinion polls showed a widening margin for Macron and the euro began climbing along stock markets.

So, we are seeing a clear "buy the rumor, sell the fact" phenomenon. Here is the daily chart, followed by an assessment about the future.

Will the EUR/USD selloff continue?

Not necessarily. There is room to the upside and a potential for buying dips in euro/dollar. In the next month, there are quite a few events that could help the common currency. Here are three factors that could help the euro, and the comparison to parallel factors in the U.S.

Lower political uncertainty: Now that the French presidential elections are over, there are other political events to dwell upon. The French will vote again, this time for the parliament. The National Assembly could produce a majority or at least a plurality for the young leader and his recently founded movement En Marche. A functioning government that begins laying down reforms can sooth the remaining political uncertainty around France. All in all, most of the uncertainty is behind us.

In the U.S, political uncertainty is still high regarding the healthcare bill which pushes back the tax reform once again. Part of the dollar's rally was based on growth boosting tax cuts.

Despite more upcoming elections in the old continent, the trend seems positive and uncertainty is lower. In the U.S., the Trump rally may have reached its end.

The economy: The initial GDP report from the euro-zone showed a growth rate of 0.5% q/q. This is comparable to 2% annualized, far above the poor 0.7% reported in the U.S. We will soon get an assessment for German GDP. The largest economy in the euro-zone is expected to grow by 0.6% q/q, boosting the output growth of the euro area.

In the U.S., a second release of GDP is due at the end of May. Yet so far, data does not point to an upwards revision. What about Q2? The Atlanta Fed recently downgraded their estimate for growth, curbing the enthusiasm for a "Spring Recovery".

The U.S. recovery has begun well before the European one, but now European growth is picking up while the U.S. economy is slowing down.

Monetary policy and underlying inflation: The ECB may hint about the beginning of the end of QE in its June meeting. Despite Draghi's desire to keep the euro down and push inflation and growth higher, there are fewer reasons to sell the euro. The economy is growing and pressure is mounting from fellow ECB members. Most importantly, core inflation reached 1.2%, the highest level since 2013. Ignoring headline inflation as fueled by oil prices does not work anymore. Other prices are rising as well.

Core inflation is still higher in the U.S.: 1.6% in the Core PCE Price Index, the Fed's favorite measure of inflation. Nevertheless, this level represents a drop from 1.8% seen beforehand.

The ECB could hint about ending QE at the end of the year, already in its June meeting. The odds of a rate hike in the U.S. may be diminishing. This is favorable for the euro against the dollar.

All in all, the wind is blowing in favor of the euro and against the dollar. This trend is likely to continue in the next month.

The trend is also evident on the charts. As the daily chart shows, EUR/USD trades in an uptrend channel since the beginning of the year, posting higher lows and higher lows. The recent selloff looks like a correction, not a change of course.

The recent "buy the rumor, sell the fact" move may provide an opportunity to buy the dip in EUR/USD.

