Extending The OPEC Production Cut - What's The Point?

Recently the chatter about the OPEC production cut and a possible extension has picked up. Trigger for the up pick is recent drop in oil (NYSEARCA:USO) price and the upcoming OPEC meeting at the 25th of May. Many people seem to be convinced that the production cut will be extended. They signal it will be extended, but I've no idea how serious they are or that we're looking at some theatre. Until clarity is created sentiment around oil prices may be fragile with volatile oil prices as a result. I expect that for longer term oil prices the outcome is immaterial.

After the initial production cut in November there was a price rise. The effect was limited, prices only reached up till the mid fifties. The effect on the amount of oil in store appeared to be limited which resulted in oil prices meandering down again. In part this can be explained by the fact that agreed cuts were measured against record production. Also some OPEC members were exempt from the production cut and managed to increase their production.

Another effect is that outside OPEC production is scaled up. The most obvious, the number of US oil rigs is increasing again. Not all this drilling is due to the increased oil prices alone. There are also other considerations, e.g. concessions often contain a condition that resources must be developed within a certain time frame. Also financing can contain clauses that may result in penalties if insufficient progress is made.

Source: oilprice.com

Though other considerations play a role in the decision making, the primary goal is profit. The costs of a barrel of shale oil are hard to estimate as it strongly depends on the location and efficiency of the project. However at oil prices in the $50-$60 range many shale projects are profitable or otherwise at least close to profitable. Rystad says that the average wellhead break even price is about $35 a barrel and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) claims new wells are profitable around $20 a barrel at Bongo 76-43 in the Permian. Though an indication, some overhead has to be added for real break even prices. Far less well documented, also the many shale resources outside the US are increasingly developed.

Source eia.gov

Considering the pace that shale is ramped up there seems to be little reason to extend the OPEC production cut. The influence on the price will be next to nothing as supply is unlikely to drop. Even if the oil price goes up, it may do more bad then good as it will stimulate the shale producers. OPEC is better off to face the facts. OPEC has lost it's pricing power and in the foreseeable future the costs of shale producers will determine the oil price. Cutting production will only result in a loss of market share.

Take away

Under the present conditions it may be clear that any production cut of OPEC will be compensated by increased shale production. Consequently whether OPEC will extend the production cut or not makes no material difference. As we've seen in the last year, when oil gets into the $50-$60 range shale is scaled up. As the technology is still developing and consequently efficiency is increasing this price range is likely to move lower. In the foreseeable future oil prices are set by the costs of shale oil. In absence of geo-political shocks and disasters the oil price is likely to stay below $60 and may, over time, trend gradually downward.

