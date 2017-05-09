Celldex Therapeutics: Nobody Expects The Spanish Inquisition

Intro

It seems inconceivable, but there was a time, not so long ago, when therapeutic cancer vaccines looked quite promising, especially those used to treat glioblastoma, the most common type of brain tumor in adults. Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had a front-row seat with rindopepimut, a peptide vaccine which targets EGFRvIII, but that dream was shattered when the vaccine missed the primary endpoint in a Phase 3 glioblastoma trial.

Rindopepimut's failure did nothing but strengthen the conviction that therapeutic vaccines against cancer are useless, but Celldex has moved on and now is engaged with the development of targeted- and immuno-therapies.

Rindopepimut is its past, but what does the future hold?

I believe that Celldex is worth watching due to the many events that are expected from now to the end of the year. It is clear to everyone that data from clinical studies could be negative. However, I think that knowing the timetables and how big is the opportunity, it's a good start to plot an investment strategy.

The Company in Brief

Celldex was a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medarex, acquired by the Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) - and the link between these three companies still exists:

"The Company and Medarex have entered into an assignment and license agreement, as amended, that provides for the assignment of certain patent and other intellectual property rights and a license to certain Medarex technology […]. In September 2010, the Company exercised an option under the agreement, whereby it licensed from Medarex access to the UltiMab technology to develop and commercialize human antibodies to CD27, including varlilumab. In connection with the clinical trial collaboration, the Company entered into with BMS in May 2014, certain future milestone payments were waived and future royalty rates that the Company may have owed Medarex in connection with any CD27 program were reduced." (Source: Celldex)

Varlilumab (also referred to as CDX-1127) is a checkpoint agonist, a fully human monoclonal antibody targeting CD27 that has shown to activate T cells immunity and that could also provide direct therapeutic effects against tumors with CD27 expression. Varlilumab is currently in a Phase 2 combination trial with Opdivo in advanced solid tumors.

Its latest stage drug candidate is glembatumumab vedotin. It is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets glycoprotein NMB ((gpNMB)), and it is in a pivotal trial study (the METRIC trial) in patients with triple negative breast cancer. Company said that enrollment completion is expected in late September 2017.

In November 2016, Celldex completed the acquisition of Kolltan Pharmaceuticals, a privately held company, adding the following drug candidates:

CDX-0158 (formerly KTN0158), a humanized monoclonal antibody ((mAb)) anti-KIT. A Phase 1 dose escalation study in patients with advanced refractory gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) and other KIT positive tumors opened to enrollment in December 2015.

It also acquired the TAM program, an antibody discovery platform in order to generate antibodies that target the TAM family of receptor tyrosine kinases, comprised of Tyro3, AXL, and MerTK, which are expressed on tumor-infiltrating macrophages, dendritic cells, and some tumors.

Celldex has other drug candidates in clinical development, as shown in figure 1.

Figure 1: Celldex's pipeline. (Source: the company)

To date, Celldex has generated no product revenue and has an accumulated deficit of $719.5M as of December 31, 2016. So, in layman's terms, it needs to raise capital to operate its business. At December 31, cash and equivalents were $189.8M and, according to the company, should be enough to fund operations through 2018.

Catalyst

Late September 2017: enrollment of the Phase 2b METRIC completed.

Q4 2017: data from glembatumumab + varlilumab arm in melanoma.

ASCO17: varlilumab + Opdivo, data from the Phase 1 in solid tumors.

Q4 2017: data from Phase 1 of CDX-0158 in patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) and KIT+ tumors.

Q4 2017: data from the Phase 1 dose escalation trial of CDX-014

The Opportunity

Celldex is underestimated for three main reasons:

Rindopepimut failure.

METR IC's enrollment has been very slow.

Preliminary varlilumab's results failed to impress.

I have already said that rindopepimut is just a memory, so I believe that a good investment strategy now rests on two main pillars with distinct deadlines: METRIC (LONG) and varlilumab at ASCO (shorter term). Let's see what we got, in chronological order.

Varlilumab

Although there is a large preclinical literature on CD27, there are few antibodies in clinical development.

In 2014, Merck (NYSE:MRK), for example, signed a license agreement with BioNovion (acquired by Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) the next year) for the development and commercialization of CD27 antibody agonists, giving BioNovion an upfront payment of $15M.

Apogenix (a privately-held immuno-oncology company) has developed a proprietary technology platform for the construction of novel hexavalent TNF superfamily receptor agonists (HERA). Currently, Apogenix utilizes its HERA platform primarily on the preclinical development of CD27 (and CD40) agonists.

Antibodies targeting CD70 (the ligand for CD27) have been developed, but the results were disappointing. One example is SGN-75, an ADC developed by Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN). The drug completed two Phase 1 clinical trials, but the development was discontinued in 2013 because Seattle Genetics did not observe enough activity to support further clinical development. Seattle Genetics tried with another antibody-drug conjugate targeted to CD70 (SGN-CD70A) but with the same result. Medarex has conducted a trial with MDX-1203, which was also an antibody-drug conjugate. However, no recent development has been reported. An analogous situation holds for AMG-172, developed by Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN). Maybe, it will be the exception to the rule: The Belgian biotech company arGEN-X is currently developing ARGX-110, a first-in-class SIMPLE Antibody™ in Phase 2 for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

As I warned you in my introduction, in May 2014, the company entered into a clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers to evaluate the efficacy of varlilumab and Opdivo (nivolumab), in a Phase 1/2 study. Under the terms of this collaboration, BMS made a one-time payment to the company of $5.0M and was granted a time-limited right of first negotiation if Celldex wishes to out-license varlilumab. The companies also agreed to work exclusively with each other to explore anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody and anti-CD27 agonist antibody combination regimens. The collaboration provides that the companies will share development costs and that Celldex will be responsible for conducting the ongoing Phase 1/2 study.

Data from this trial will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2017:

Abstract 3007 Clinical results with combination of anti-CD27 agonist antibody, varlilumab, with anti-PD1 antibody nivolumab in advanced cancer patients.

The varlilumab/nivolumab trial is enrolling patients across five indications (number of patients is shown in parentheses):

colorectal cancer (n=18)

ovarian cancer (n=54)

head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (n=54)

renal cell carcinoma (n=25)

glioblastoma (n=20)

and three dose escalating cohorts (0.1, 1.0, 10 mg/kg of varlilumab with 3 mg/kg of nivolumab).

Initial safety data from the Phase 1 portion of the study were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2016. The combination showed acceptable tolerability and safety across all dose levels, and 3 mg/kg has been chosen for recommended Phase 2 dose, based on cumulative data with varlilumab across multiple studies.

Biomarker data from all varlilumab dose levels indicate increases in inflammatory chemokines and decreases in circulating Treg cells and in CD4. In a subset of patients (n=17) on study who had both pre- and post-tumor biopsies available, preliminary evidence suggests a correlation between biomarker data and stable disease or better in seven of these patients (four ovarian cancer, two colorectal cancer, one squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck). At least, this is what the company says. I would be more careful about that.

Figure 2: Changes in CD8 and Treg (Source: Celldex)

If I take into account what shown in figure 2, I will find very difficult to believe in its statement, at least in terms of Treg decrease.

Even if we are talking about small numbers, what I find most intriguing is that an increase in tumor cells expressing PD-L1 seems to be in sight, with particular regard for patients with ovarian cancer. But, again, I find it hard to see a clear correlation with patient's outcome.

It is undeniable that there's a clear rationale for combining varlilumab and nivolumab. I'm just saying that I don't see the point in this biomarker data.

But based on what little we know about this trial, we may have a pleasant surprise at ASCO17. 35 patients were enrolled in the Phase 1 portion:

20 with colorectal cancer

Eight with ovarian cancer

Four with melanoma

Three with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

The company stated that stable disease or better was observed in seven out of 17 patients (four ovarian cancer, two colorectal cancer, one squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck). There is no way I can know how things have developed from there, but at that data cutoff, disease control rate (DCR) for patients with ovarian cancer (who had more or equal to three prior regimens) was 50% with varlilumab administered at 0.1 and 1 mg/kg. We are in a similar situation as regards patients with head and neck carcinoma, with a DCR of 33%, achieved with 10 mg/kg, however.

Celldex original plan was to enroll patients in the Phase 2 portion of the study across six cohorts, including one with patients affected by non-small cell lung cancer. The current design of the trial was changed to include more patients with ovarian and head and neck cancer, as you can see in the table below:

PHASE 2 ORIGINAL DESIGN AMENDED CURRENT DESIGN NCSLC 35 -- -- CRC 18 18 18 OC 18 18 54 HNSCC 18 48 54 RCC 25 75 25 GBM 20 20 20

Table 1: Phase 2 portion of the trial, changes in indication and number of patients

Celldex's amendment was finalized to include additional arms evaluating alternate dosing schedules in both renal cell carcinoma and squamous cell head and neck cancer, but judging by this change and since the trial is without masking, I'm guessing that Celldex considered favorably findings from ovarian cancer.

It is also interesting that recently the company has decided not to advance the varlilumab/Tecentriq - anti-PD-L1 developed by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) - and the varlilumab/sunitinib combination trial in renal cell carcinoma to Phase 2. Looking at the glass as half-full, this could be interpreted as a good sign.

In conclusion, I am cautiously optimistic about varlilumab at ASCO, although it's far too early to put a financial value at this asset.

METRIC

Glembatumumab vedotin is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the glycoprotein NMB ((gpNMB)) and it consists of a gpNMB-targeting antibody, CR011, linked to a potent cytotoxic payload, monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE) linked using Seattle Genetics' proprietary technology.

For the record, also a glembatumumab vedotin's abstract will be featured at ASCO:

Abstract 109 A phase II study of glembatumumab vedotin (GV), an antibody-drug conjugate targeting gpNMB, in advanced melanoma.

In August 2016, Celldex announced that the primary endpoint had been met in this Phase 2 single-agent study of glembatumumab vedotin in metastatic melanoma (post-progression on/after checkpoint therapy) and that the company was amending the protocol to add a second cohort of patients to a glembatumumab vedotin and varlilumab combination. Now, enrollment has initiated in a glembatumumab vedotin plus Opdivo or Keytruda arm in patients who failed prior checkpoint therapy.

Anyway, Glemba's most important event will be the result of the pivotal trial METRIC, with data expected in early Q2 2018. Without further delay, of course, because enrollment completion's date was postponed several times.

In December 2013, Celldex initiated METRIC, a randomized, controlled Phase 2b study of glembatumumab vedotin in patients with triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) that over-expresses gpNMB. The METRIC protocol was amended one year later because the eligibility criteria for study entry were limiting investigator's ability to enroll patients they felt were clinically appropriate. In essence, the situation has not changed very much since then, despite Anthony Marucci (CEO of Celldex) recently said:

We have now seen 6 plus months of considerable improvement in the rate of enrollment in the METRIC study. And based on this, we expect to complete enrollment by late September of this year, a major accomplishment for this program given the inherent challenges in recruiting a targeted patient population within an orphan indication.

Well, by way of example, reporting Q22015 results, it said that enrollment will be completed in the second half of 2016. Celldex made many protocol changes to overcome the difficulties in enrolling patients and this seems to leave little room for optimism, but I still think that METRIC is well designed and with a good rationale behind.

Celldex has a good biomarker, for a start. Glembatumumab was tested in two Phase 1/2 clinical trials, one for patients with melanoma and the other for patients with breast cancer. GpNMB expression seemed to be a predictive biomarker in the melanoma trial with a small subset of patients with the highest levels of tumoral gpNMB expression who had longer median progression-free survival (PFS) (4.9 months) compared to the median PFS for all patients, which ranged from 1 to 3.9 months depending on the dose frequency.

The same thing happened in a subset of breast cancer patients treated with glembatumumab. The median PFS for gpNMB+ was 17.3 weeks compared to 9.1 for all patients treated with the maximum tolerated dose.

One of the most interesting aspects is that patients with strong gpNMB expression in stromal cells responded to glembatumumab as well, if not better than patients with strong gpNMB expression in the tumor epithelium. Diffusion of free MMAE (the cytotoxic payload) from the targeted tumor cells could result in a bystander effect that kills the normal supporting cells in close proximity to the malignant cells, regardless of whether they expressed gpNMB. This effect has been observed Seattle Genetics' Adcetris, a monoclonal antibody anti-CD30 modified by the addition of a valine-citrulline dipeptide linker to permit attachment of MMAE. We have to remember that glembatumumab vedotin was created using Seattle Genetics' technology.

The subsequent EMERGE Phase 2b study was carried out to investigate the efficacy of glembatumumab vedotin in 124 patients with heavily pre-treated, advanced, gpNMB+ breast cancer. Patients were randomized (2:1) to receive either glembatumumab vedotin or single-agent Investigator's Choice chemotherapy (IC). Patients treated with IC were allowed to crossover to receive glembatumumab vedotin following disease progression.

Patients were stratified as having high or low gpNMB expression based on a threshold cutoff of ≥25% gpNMB positivity. The trial reported that 41% of triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) patients had high gpNMB expression.

Figure 3: EMERGE, final study results (Source: Celldex)

The final study results, as shown in figure 3, suggested that glembatumumab vedotin induced significant response rates compared to currently available therapies in patients with high gpNMB expression, and it was even higher (33% versus 0%) in the TNBC subset of patients with high gpNMB expression. Overall survival and progression free survival were also observed to be greater in patients with high gpNMB expression and, in particular, in patients with TNBC who also had high gpNMB expression.

While these results are intriguing, there are three points I would like to stress:

No statistically significant differences were observed across all subtypes between glembatumumab and IC treated patients with high gpNMB expression. Stromal gpNMB expression did not appear to be a predictive marker of response to therapy in the EMERGE study. Sample sizes in these groups are very small.

Even if the primary endpoint was not met for all enrolled patients, there is a clear trend in favor of glemba in overall survival, PFS, and response rate in patients with high gpNMB, so it is reasonable to assume that it could be a useful biomarker for patients selection. It should not be forgotten that the trial design allowed crossover, so IC's results are, in some way, "inflated".

Another positive feature is that a statistically highly significant result was achieved in TNBC with high gpNMB expression, which is the population enrolled for the METRIC trial.

Unlike EMERGE, the METRIC study did not allow crossover and is enrolling a less treated population.

The primary endpoint of the trial is PFS, and with positive data, METRIC can provide the basis for an approval in both the U.S. and in Europe.

There are no current standards for TNBC therapy in the metastatic setting, so Celldex has decided that capecitabine would be the control arm. The main risk is that the company underestimated the PFS in the control arm, making a bad assumption estimating the trial size and power. It's already happened: in the Phase 3 study, rindopepimut's overall survival was 20.4 months. However, the control arm patients reported median overall survival of 21.1 months, well above Celldex's assumptions.

The METRIC trial has 85% power to detect a PFS HR of 0.64 with α = 0.05, and the hypothesized median progression-free survival is 4.0 months for capecitabine and 6.25 months for glembatumumab.

In patients with metastatic TNBC resistant to anthracycline based or taxane-based chemotherapy, it was reported improved PFS (4.1 vs. 2.1 months) and ORR (27% vs. 9%) for ixabepilone in combination with capecitabine compared with capecitabine alone.

The efficacy of Merck's Keytruda was investigated in a Phase 1b study (KEYNOTE-012) with 32 patients with PD-L1+ advanced TNBC. In the 27 evaluable patients, the overall response rate was 18.5%, and median time to progression of 18 weeks. So, four months are a reasonable assumption for the control arm's PFS? I think the answer is "yes".

The next question is: gpNMB is a valid target for TNBC? Here too, the answer is "yes".

An international research team led by the University of Tsukuba has recently identified a novel molecular mechanism contributing to progression and metastasis in TNBC. It found that musculoaponeurotic fibrosarcoma oncogene family protein K (MAFK), which is known to be induced by the TGF-β signaling pathway, was abundant in human TNBC.

MAFK induced the expression of the gene encoding the gpNMB, and overexpression of this glycoprotein induced epithelial-mesenchymal transition, tumor formation, and invasion in mice, whereas knockdown of MAFK in tumor cells before implantation suppressed tumor growth and progression.

These findings suggest that gpNMB could play important roles in the malignant progression of TNBC cells, supporting Celldex's theory.

Conclusion (Risks/Reward)

Celldex is well funded and has a deep pipeline and multiple upcoming catalysts, but in recent years, there have been bright and dark sides. There's still a lot of skepticism about varlilumab and glembatumumab - for all the reasons I told you - and this is why I think that the company is underpriced.

That reminds a sketch performed by the Monty Python with an old woman who shares pictures with another woman, who rips them up as they are handed to her. When the older woman shows a photo of the Spanish Inquisition hiding behind the house, the younger woman says, "I didn't expect the Spanish Inquisition!". Three cardinals then burst into the room and one of them shouts "Nobody expects the Spanish Inquisition!". What the Catchphrase means? Most people accused during the Spanish Inquisition were not guilty, so when someone came knocking at their door to take them away, the accused persons were not expecting it at all.

Well, I think I've got reasonable ground to say that Celldex could reserve something unexpected, and sometimes the unforeseen takes the form of a sweet surprise.

Like I said, it is too early to estimate the commercial potential of varlilumab, but glembatumumab could generate peak sales of $400M (based solely on use within TNBC).

What could go wrong with my thesis? Varlilumab's data at ASCO might be disappointing, but I think that's what everybody expects. A less risky strategy could be starting a position after the meeting, riding the share price up, and sell before the release of the METRIC data (approximately six months after enrollment completion).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLDX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.