Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

Welcome to the storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We expect a +55 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended May 5. A storage report of +55 Bcf would be compared to +58 Bcf last year and +73 Bcf for the five-year average. Our estimate is higher by 7 Bcf from our Friday estimate.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast this week is 4 Bcf higher than the ICE settlement report of 51 Bcf.

We revised our estimate higher from last Friday as we adjusted residential/commercial slightly lower while revising US gas production higher.

For the week ending 5/5, storage is expected to tighten versus the five-year average and last year. The big demand increase week over week stemmed from power burn. Mexico gas exports along with LNG also saw a material move higher contributing to the overall demand increase.

Supply also increased alongside demand with the bulk of the increase coming from Canadian gas net imports due to pipeline maintenance on Vector. Recent trends finally show US gas production on the rise, but the sustainability of the rise is being called into question. We will be observing closely how May develops, but so far, production has been rising.

If you want to track daily natural gas fundamental flows along with trader commentary updates, please visit here for more details.