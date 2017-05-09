Dean Foods (DF) Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dean Foods Co. (NYSE:DF)

Q1 2017 Earnings Call

May 09, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Sherri Baker - Dean Foods Co.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Analysts

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Thomas Hinsdale Palmer - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Matthew C. Grainger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Sherri Baker - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you, James, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on our first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. This morning, we issued an earnings press release, which is available along with the slide presentation in the Investor Relations section on our website at deanfoods.com. A replay of today's call will be available on our website beginning this afternoon.

Participating with me in the prepared section of today's call are Ralph Scozzafava, our Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Bellairs, our Chief Financial Officer. Ralph will start us off with a review of our first quarter performance as well as an update on our strategic initiatives. Chris will then offer some additional perspective on our financial results before turning the call back over to Ralph for comments on the forward outlook and other closing remarks. We will then open the call to your questions.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ralph for his opening remarks. Ralph?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you, Sherri. And good morning, everyone. This morning, we reported first quarter adjusted diluted earnings of $0.13 per share, in line with our previously provided guidance range. For the quarter, we reported adjusted operating income of $35 million, which equates to $0.055 a gallon. First quarter adjusted EBITDA was roughly $74 million and we generated over $19 million of free cash flow.

Our commercial and cost productivity initiatives are ramping up, including the recent national launch of our new DairyPure sour cream. We're driving incremental distribution across our core portfolio of fluid products as well as expanding the footprint of our super-regional ice cream brands. I'd like to provide more insights into some of our key initiatives across our business now, so let's dive right in.

The selling teams at both Dean Foods and Organic Valley are highly engaged and have already begun discussions with retailers. Our Dean Foods manufacturing plants and all routes within Dean Foods DSD route system are on track to begin producing and distributing fresh Organic Valley milk beginning in July. We expect to see a ramp up period as we build to a stable run rate approaching year-end.

As previously discussed, we do not expect material earnings accretion in 2017 since we will exit an existing agreement with another organic milk provider before we begin production for the joint venture. But we clearly believe Organic Valley provides a better strategic partnership for Dean Foods and a robust growth opportunity for the longer-term. We expect to provide additional clarity around financial expectations as we look to 2018.

Last week, we announced a minority investment and distribution deal with Good Karma Foods, the leading producer of flax-based milk and yogurt alternatives. The investment in Good Karma allows Dean Foods to diversify into plant-based dairy alternatives and provides Good Karma with the ability to more rapidly expand distribution and investment in brand building along with subsequent product innovation. We believe this arrangement provides an excellent opportunity to us to invest in growing categories and growing brands with a future path to building and expanding our plant-based offerings.

In 2012, Good Karma Foods was the first company to create a flax-based milk-driven by the consumer need for a dairy alternative that was free of all major allergens, but also delivered on nutrition, taste, and texture. Since then, Good Karma has launched flax milks with added protein, probiotic drinkable yogurts, and dairy-free yogurts.

The non-dairy beverage category has experienced meaningful growth and increased household penetration with a growing number of consumers who prefer plant-based options. Good Karma is solidly positioned as a key brand across the natural channel and is the second-fastest growing brand across its peer set in the plant-based milk category.

Additionally, with yogurt and probiotic offerings, Good Karma is uniquely postponed in adjacent segments that are on trend with consumers and pack the benefits of flaxseed and omega-3, all while remaining allergen-free.

Good Karma has a very strong team, and we look forward to working with them to make non-dairy beverages and yogurts more accessible through our investment and distribution partnership. We're excited about what this opportunity brings in the short-term and its overall potential in the future.

The joint venture with Organic Valley and the investment in Good Karma are great examples of the many ways we can diversify our portfolio outside the conventional fluid milk. Acquisition is not our sole option to achieve diversification of our products and categories. We believe there is still ample opportunity to expand our offerings within the dairy category and with close-in adjacencies. This expansion will allow us to leverage our existing selling, manufacturing, and distribution network, and bring us new capabilities to increase our distribution footprint.

We're focused on opportunities that can prudently grow earnings, cash flow, build our brand portfolio, and help us become the dairy category manager of choice to retailers in all primary selling channels. As a part of our strategic plan, we intend to building by (06:27) branch, where we see opportunity for growth and innovation.

Through DairyPure, we have an established national brand that can extend into adjacencies and further strengthen brand loyalty and awareness. As we evaluate areas for expansion, we see a compelling opportunity to develop, grow, and innovate into $1.2 billion sour cream category. This category has experienced a steady 4% growth rate over the last several years and is in 72% of households.

However, many current offerings are of average quality, some feel outdated and with little real marketing, have failed to truly engage the consumer. Backed by DairyPure's Five-Point Purity Promise, DairyPure sour cream has a clean label, consumer-preferred product and packaging and is made with fresh cream from our local dairies.

Our innovative surround (07:17) packaging is easy to open, handle, and store. In consumer test store – in consumer testing, our new package has a satisfaction rating over 80% and based on size and functionality is highly preferred to conventional round and square containers. But most importantly, DairyPure sour cream outperformed competition in our head-to-head product testing for quality and overall consumer preference.

With the appropriate marketing support, the brand equity of DairyPure in an overall liking score that beats competitors in a category with strong household penetration, we believe DairyPure sour cream is a product that delivers on consumer needs, provides multiple points of differentiation versus other offerings on the shelf and can help boost our existing share in the sour cream category. We've already seen some customer wins since the launch in March and are excited about the longer-term potential of this product line.

Another critical pillar to our strategic plan is enhancing capabilities across the enterprise. While continuing to build our branded portfolio, it's important we have the right selling capabilities in place to drive success both in growing brands as well as in strengthening our private label business. As a part of this effort, we've entered into a partnership with Acosta, the number one sales agency in the United States.

For Dean Foods, this go-to-market strategy is focused on both effectiveness and efficiency to supplement our existing selling organization. In particular, we're leveraging Acosta's strong selling capability and expertise to help us grow our portfolio products going through customer warehouses. Enhancing this route to market is a critical step in gaining incremental distribution beyond our DSD footprint, particularly with vertically integrated retailers.

Our innovation launches to (09:03) include Caribou Iced Coffee and TruMoo Protein are currently being handled by Acosta, and we expect to leverage Acosta on future innovation and M&A opportunities where the warehouse system is the primary route to market. We've already seen success under this arrangement with Acosta driving over 55,000 incremental points of distribution across the U.S.

In tandem, we've restructured and reduced head count across our internal selling organization to create a flatter and more focused structure to support functional excellence. We believe combining the expertise of both Dean Foods' direct sales force and Acosta's selling capability is a winning formula to help us grow.

So, it's early May and the ice cream season is quickly approaching and we're primed and ready with great new products and brand expansions. We're nearing the first full year of the Friendly's addition to the Dean family of brands and I couldn't be happier with the progress. The team is delivering the cost synergies we expected. And in Q1, Friendly's achieved a record sales level and grew the brand's share of packaged frozen dessert by 40 basis points. Innovation continues to fuel growth with our Friendly's ice cream cakes line growing an impressive 73% year-over-year.

Our Mayfield expansion is well underway too. And we're already seeing ACV gains in a number of selling geographies across the country. We've recently announced our return to the Mayfield Creamery branding, highlighting the long brand heritage and high quality the Mayfield consumers have come to know and trust. The refreshed brand also launches with a range of media support, including TV spots, a new website, and social media. Coupled with improved product recipes, a packaging refresh, and new product innovation such as our Big Chipper Sandwich Cookie, we continue to expand our presence in branded ice cream.

On to total volume. In the first quarter, total Dean Foods volume of 633 million gallons across all products represents a 1.3% year-over-year decline and was in line with our expectations. Our branded white milk volume in all channels was down 4.3% year-over-year. The decline is predominantly driven by one region, mostly in the food and drug channels. In non-measured channels, our branded white milk volume is flat to prior year. And we continue to see growth in our flavored milk volume up 4% year-on-year.

In addition, we experienced an increase in ice cream volume of 19%, driven primarily by volumes associated with our Friendly's acquisition. Importantly, branded IRI volume on our three super-regional packaged ice cream brands in total is up 1.7% versus year ago, as measured by IRI, outperforming the packaged ice cream category, which declined 1.9% in the same timeframe.

Similar to the overall retail landscape, we saw a softness in the milk category relative to previous quarters. Fluid milk sales data published by the USDA through February shows the Q1 quarter-to-date category decline of 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. When adjusting for the extra selling day in 2016, due to leap year, the category decline is actually 1.8%. Within IRI base data, Q1 fluid milk sales experienced 2.8% decline year-over-year. In Q1, our share of the fluid milk category increased 10 basis points versus the year-ago period.

On our last call, we introduced you to our cost productivity program entitled OpEx 2020. With a target of $82 million to $100 million in savings annually, our organization is extremely focused on eliminating waste throughout our system. We've achieved a number of successes in Q1. The first, our safety scores. They're improving and we've recently reached the lowest level of incidents that we've ever achieved in Dean Foods history. Maintaining a safe work environment is top-of-mind for all of our employees across the entire supply chain. It's good for our people and for our business.

Second on our list, the percentage of total fluid shrink is trending favorably versus both prior quarter and prior year. A small improvement in these percentages can equate to large dollars, particularly when we see increases in commodity prices. A targeted reduction in the overall percentage of fluid milk shrink is the primary focus across or plant network.

And lastly, we've recently completed our total supply chain network design work. This is a comprehensive end-to-end study across our entire DSD system. We're assessing next steps right now and believe the opportunity to further streamline our network and the efficiency that goes with that is robust. In addition to all the work that I just mentioned, we're assessing our overall organizational structure to identify opportunities to be more capable, more efficient and cost-effective.

We've recently implemented changes to our commercial structure, combining the expertise of Acosta with a flatter internal DSD selling organization. We expect to complete similar work across our supply chain before year-end. We believe our combined actions will get us closer to our goal of becoming world-class as a selling organization and as a supply chain.

So with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Chris, for a more detailed look at our financial performance. Chris?

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Thanks, Ralph, and good morning, everyone. Starting at the top of the P&L, we reported $465 million in adjusted gross profit in Q1. On a per-gallon basis, this is about $0.05 lower than prior year, driven primarily by softer brand volume at retail, in addition to a rising commodity cost. We expect gross profit per gallon to improve throughout the balance of the year as we execute our commercial initiatives.

Below the gross profit line, total company operating expenses increased by $9 million from the year-ago period. Within selling and logistics, expenses increased by $8 million in Q1, driven primarily by incremental investment and capability and fuel rate increases. G&A costs increased in the quarter by $1 million, with base performance improvement offset by higher legal expenses. In total, we experienced an adjusted operating income decrease of $48 million in Q1 versus prior year or $0.075 decrease to $0.055 on a per-gallon basis.

Below the operating income line, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $74 million, a $49 million decrease from $122 million in the prior-year period. Interest expense was nearly flat versus the year-ago period. In combination with our normalized adjusted tax rate of 38%, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.13.

In Q1, raw milk costs were up approximately 6% versus Q4 2016 and up 18% versus year ago. Recent Class I announcements show sequential improvement in Q2, but remain inflationary versus prior year by close to 15%. We continue to see strong growth in total U.S. milk production, with March posting a 1.7% growth, supported by continued growth in the U.S. herd.

Global fundamentals remained benign with EU milk production on a steady increase. In Q1, retail margin over milk experienced a modest decline on a sequential basis to a $1.38, most likely driven by increasing commodity costs outpacing pricing changes.

Turning now to our free cash flow performance. In Q1 2017, we delivered $19 million in free cash flow from continuing operations. This represents 10 straight quarters of positive free cash flow and the best consecutive quarterly performance since at least 2013. Our year-over-year free cash flow results reflects the lower operating results and increased working capital investments being somewhat offset by the lower CapEx cadence.

Invested capital across accounts receivable, inventory, and accounts payable was up approximately $15 million as compared to a year ago. This included the effect of the approximately 18% year-over-year increase in Class I dairy commodity prices. Q1 CapEx of $8 million was down on a year-over-year basis, in line with the downward pressure we have put on our capital spending. We utilized our Q1 free cash flow and cash proceeds on asset sales to pay the quarterly dividend and to sequentially reduce all-cash netted debt. We expect full-year cash flow to continue to benefit from a number of identifiable tailwinds in the areas of lower CapEx, normalized incentive comp, and discontinued litigation payment.

On an all-cash netted debt basis, our Q1 total leverage was 2.09 times as compared to 1.89 times as of year-end 2016. This reflects the combination of both lower net debt and Bank EBITDA. We reduced our total net debt to $868 million in Q1 2017 as compared to $877 million as of the year-end 2016. This represents the third consecutive quarterly decrease since the June 2016 Friendly's acquisition.

In April, we made a discretionary contribution to minimize the liability associated with our company-sponsored pension plans. This highlights our profitability (19:00) to utilize free cash flow to further strengthen what is an already sound balance sheet. Our high functioning debt capital structure continues to provide substantial financial flexibility under our cost effective, multi-year, secured revolving facility that is supported by long-dated notional $700 million in 6.5% senior unsecured eight-year bonds due in 2023.

Our ample revolving liquidity, together with strong cash flow, provide the financial capacity for strategic growth, TSR and debt reduction, including the repayment of the notional $142 million and 6.9% senior unsecured notes due in October 2017.

With that, I'll turn the call back to Ralph for a brief commentary on our forward outlook. We will then open the call to your questions. Ralph?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Thanks, Chris. As we look to Q2 and the balance of 2017, we remain focused on our commercial and cost productivity agenda. First, our new product innovation in sour cream and ice cream enables us to extend our existing brands to grow in categories, deliver compelling products to new markets, and provide offerings that taste great, and have consumer preferred recipes and packaging.

Our partnership with Organic Valley bring us a new portfolio of products to offer to our customers and consumers, a strong organic brand and entry into the natural channel for profitable expansion across multiple segments. The investment in Good Karma marks our entry into the plant-based category and provides a solid platform to build on and expand our plant-based offerings in the future.

OpEx 2020, our cost productivity plan of $80 million to $100 million in savings annually, supported by a comprehensive network study and ongoing continuous improvement efforts will drive operating efficiencies and cost reductions across our entire supply chain. We believe these initiatives are a few of just, of the many opportunities that we have to deliver sustainable long-term growth and financial results.

In summary, I want to reaffirm our full year earnings per share guidance expectations of $1.35 to $1.55. We remain confident in our ability to execute and deliver our expected results.

So, with that, I'd like to open up the line to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Our first question comes from Akshay Jagdale with Jefferies. Your question, please.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Good morning. Thanks for the question. So, the first question is just on guidance. You used help us with the quarterly cadence at least one quarter out. Can you give us some help there and explain as to why you are not doing that anymore? I mean, just trying to understand if there is any major movements there that are causing variability that you can predict or what the intent there? But, if you can provide some guidance on the cadence next quarter versus the rest of the year that would be helpful. And I have a follow-up.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. Let me start with – and thanks for the question. I think it's a question others have as well. One of the reasons that we thought about in this whole notion of going to annual guidance is that we're really managing the business in the brands over the longer term, which means that occasionally, we're going to invest ahead or behind and of an initiative actually coming to fruition and we wanted to give you all a longer term view of what we expect for the year, because that's really how we're managing the business.

So, you're going to see shifts in a given month or quarter. You're going to see initiatives that we spend against that come due, deliver their results a little bit later in the year and we thought for this year, because a lot of our productivity and commercial initiatives start to ramp up from Q2 onward, that it was appropriate; a, to give you guidance for the first quarter, because it would be different and then to provide you the longer term view.

Now, having said that, and it will be a steady practice for us, I can tell you that Q2 will be better than Q1 and we'll continue to ramp up along with the initiatives throughout the year.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Perfect. And then, just in terms of sort of the price versus cost dynamics, I was very pleasantly surprised with the price mix, there was obviously a lot of questions coming into this quarter about price realization and it was significantly better than we had hoped. And obviously we've seen milk cost sort of come down, you've given us your expectation for the rest of the year, I think for 2Q on milk costs. It will be great if you could just address sort of milk costs on a full year basis, but more importantly, the controllable costs, because I noticed that the controllable costs, both SG&A and conversion costs, were significantly up this quarter both sequentially and year-over-year. Part of that is obviously related to the launch of some – a lot of new products and then also some facilities re-org, et cetera.

So, can you just order magnitude how or at least directionally help us with the non-milk costs in your P&L and then maybe just comment broadly about milk costs for beyond 2Q? Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. I'll start and then, I'll hand it over to Chris. Clearly, we've got, as a part of OpEx 2020, a lot of initiatives that are in the pipeline. A number of them will begin to ramp as we get into Q2 and then we'll really feel the benefits in Q3 and Q4. As it relates to really the input costs in milk and Chris mentioned the increase that we saw year-on-year of about 18% in the commodity, we're looking at another, call it, 15% in Q2.

So, we have seen commodity inflation and we will see it in the quarter. I'd remind you that we're going to lap in Q2, probably the lowest milk prices that we've seen in quite some time year ago with 100 weight prices, with a 13 handle (25:54) in front of them. So, we feel comfortable about what we've been able to do from a cost control standpoint to deal – and a pricing standpoint to deal with that. But in terms of the other prices of the cost structure, I'll turn it over to Chris.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Actually, on the final part on the milk cost forecast in the back half of the year, I think we learned our lesson back in 2014 that it was difficult for us to look more than a quarter out. The market remained pretty volatile. It remains (26:24) that way today and we obviously watch it very closely and try to understand how the fundamentals are moving, but for that longer range forecast, sort of more than a quarter out. I think some of you all subscribed to Blimling or Mary Ledman or some other services that provide longer-range forecast, that's probably where I direct you other than anything that we can provide at this point.

On your question on controllable costs, so depending upon how you slice and dice controllable, you heard me talk in the prepared text about a few kind of discrete items, so an increase in legal spending in Q1 that I don't expect to repeat going on into the rest of the year, higher fuel costs year-over-year and then some investments that we made in Q1, that we will begin to lap will be into investable level will go down (27:12) and we'll begin to lap it around some of our warehouse capability. So, I think, if you peel it down to underlying, kind of core controllable costs, I actually feel pretty good about how those performed in Q1. And as Ralph said, we expect that performance to actually continue to increase and get better as we go throughout the balance of the year.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Thanks. I'll get back in queue.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ken Goldman with JPMorgan. Your question please.

Thomas Hinsdale Palmer - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good morning. It's Tom Palmer on for Ken. Thanks for taking my question.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning.

Thomas Hinsdale Palmer - JPMorgan Securities LLC

I guess first off, you've been open over the years in your M&A interest, and it does seem like there are some assets out there that are available. I appreciate you might not want to comment on anything specifically, but given your current innovation and relationships, could you discuss your ability to pursue organic dairy products outside of the Organic Valley relationship?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. Let me address maybe at a higher level, then, Tom, I'll get to your question specifically. And I'll just differ a little bit to what we announced last week with the Good Karma investment. I think that's a good example of the kinds of things that we'll be looking at that are in balance (28:35) for us. I think on our last call, we mentioned that we were going to open up the aperture a little bit, take a wider view of what we would call adjacencies, I think clearly investing in Good Karma and getting involved in the plant-based business is a smart idea to the extent that we can help them grow. We're excited about that.

The Organic Valley joint venture, as we mentioned in the prepared remarks, is I think a great opportunity for us to partner with CROPP and Organic Valley, and to really help bring consumers what they're looking for which in many cases are organic products. So, we're going to say that those are all in balance for us. As we look at future opportunities, obviously, we cannot talk about any of them. We don't see any restrictions today in things that we're currently looking at, but we are certainly open to pursuing assets that make sense for us and our shareholders and we'll continue to do so. We got a great balance sheet, right now, that gives us lots of optionality to Chris's point and I think that we're in a good position.

Thomas Hinsdale Palmer - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay, thank you. Just wanted to follow-up on the Organic Valley joint venture. Could you provide any quantification around maybe dollar sales volumes? And then, also, I saw in the release the breakout of kind of how the two sales teams are going to be focusing on different areas. Are the economics any different between which sales team is handling the relationship or is everything split 50-50?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

I'm going to let Chris handle that. Chris is on the board of that joint venture and he's closer to it than any of us.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. So, Tom, as we said in our prepared remarks, we're not going to go into financial details at this point, for the balance of 2017, largely because it's just not that material. As we said and as we discussed in the past, we're exiting another organic milk relationship, so we have to lap that one. And by the time that math tumble come to the bottom-line in the back half of 2017, it's not a significant needle mover. We do expect that when we give 2018 guidance in the first quarter call next year, we'll talk more specifically about what we're going to be gaining through the Organic Valley Fresh joint venture.

And your question on kind of what profit pools. So, everything that the joint venture sells, falls back into the joint venture's P&L and then, that is split 50-50 between CROPP and Dean Foods. So, yes, there are margin differentials between customers and products, kind of the normal mix that you would expect at the delivered margin line and normal diversity of margin, but that all gets added together and then split 50-50 between the two partners.

Thomas Hinsdale Palmer - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Farha Aslam with Stephens, Inc. Your question, please.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Hi, good morning.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Hi, Farha.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

A question about the transition from one organic milk supplier to another and also Good Karma, is there any cost there that we should consider as we're modeling the second quarter or third quarter just in terms of quarterly cadence?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. I think the first thing is and maybe I can provide a little light on the transition. I think most folks know that we had an arrangement with another organic milk brand. We are winding that down. We have some contractual obligations that take us through another, call it, month and month-a-half or so. We're going to make good on all of those as we promised and we'll deliver and then we'll be in really ramp up on the organic deli side of things. I think that's probably the transition piece.

As it relates to Good Karma, we have a distribution arrangement with them. We're literally days old since the signing. As you know, we announced on Friday. There was no design or meaning behind the picking that day. We simply got all the signatures and got it done. So, we're now, with the teams getting together this week, next week, to put in place the real plans to help them; Doug Radi and his team, very talented group, look at their plan in earnest and figure out just where we can add some value to Doug and his team in that business. We do have some expenses and capital. Chris, I'll let you talk a little bit about that if you can.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

So far, we have a modest amount of capital associated with the Organic Valley joint venture. Just some – a few of our plants that will be producing Organic Valley products need a little bit of investment to be able to segregate conventional milk and organic milk. And that's a small amount and it's already embedded within the full-year guidance that we gave on the last call. So, that would be the one thing, but to the extent that you're already modeling on our guidance for CapEx, it would be included in your expectations.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. And then, could you just share with us the Acosta relationship? It's a little bit deeper in terms of – are they going to handle your ice cream and kind of your sour cream and your Class II products? And kind of what percentage is handled by Acosta of your overall product portfolio versus Dean Foods proper sales force?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. It's a great question and it's the one that, we get internally, when we announced Acosta here last September, when we started – we went live with them. That was a – those questions were asked internally on a daily basis and we were able to provide all that information to our own people. Here is what I can tell you and we haven't disclosed and won't in terms of what percent of our business that Acosta will represent, but Farha, you pretty much hit the product lines, typically, what is going to go through a warehouse route to market Acosta will be handling for us.

So, they're handling a lot of our ice cream business, they're handling a lot of sour cream for us. The two brands I mentioned, both are warehouse brands; TruMoo Protein with long shelf life, also Caribou iced coffee with long shelf life. So, we'll see Acosta handle a lot of that business for us, but we also have it by channel and there are certain channels that our direct selling organization continues to own.

So, it's not as clean as cutting it by product. There is a pretty detailed matrix and we want to make sure that we leverage Acosta, their capabilities around sharper insights, customer marketing, category management, connectivity to the trade, certain channels, certain customers at very high levels, and then, also, leverage that along with our ability with our DSD selling organization, which frankly gets up and down the street and then in and out of foodservice better than any organization that I've ever seen.

So, we're going to take the best of what both selling organizations bring, and along with that, get ourselves really flat, really close to the customer. We've de-layered. That's been a big part of the structural work that we've done here, and that we think that combination provides us with a really strong potential from a go-to-market standpoint.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

That's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Alexia Howard with Bernstein. Your questions please.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Good morning, everyone. Yes, I got two questions. So, the first one is about the retailer environment. We've been hearing from other large packaged food companies that some of the larger retailers are pushing private label, maybe pushing back on pricing, fluid milk has been a traffic driver and in the past it's has been quite a focus of that kind of phenomenon. So, I'd love to hear a little bit more about how you're interpreting the retailer environment at the moment.

And then, secondly, how much of the turnaround in profit performance later this year is predicated on these new avenues for diversifications, the sour cream , the Organic Valley, maybe the relationship with Acosta or it's a core improvement in the fluid milk business? Thank you, and I'll pass it out.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. I'll take the first question and Chris will handle the second. In terms of the competitive landscape and what we're seeing with retailers, to me, it's somewhat normative. I think every year or two, or sometimes within a year, there is a flashpoint that we all manage against in certain regions of the country, a retailer will perceive that they're not getting the traffic that they need and will compete typically by pricing items. Some will try and compete by service and mix. We're seeing some pricing as people think about potentially hard discounters in the U.S., the all these (37:27) of the world and what have you. So, we see for one reason or another on an ongoing basis, retailers wanting to be competitive. So, I won't say that pricing is any more aggressive on a national basis than it has been in the past. Certain areas are more aggressive than they have been and certain areas are less. So, it really – we take – trying to take a balanced look at all of that. So, I think that's really the first thing I'd say about the competitive landscape and what we're seeing.

In terms of balance of year, Chris?

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. Absolutely, I'd like to see (38:04) on the competitive landscape is one metric that we always look at as you know is the private label margin over milk for the retailer. And you heard me say in prepared remarks that in Q1, that was a $1.38. So, $1.38 is down. It was $1.47 in the fourth quarter last year, and it was $1.52 in the first quarter of prior year. But, if you look at the increase in the cost of raw milk, so look sequentially versus the fourth quarter, it's up $0.08 a gallon on raw milk cost. So, what I think you see the retailers did in the first quarter was just hold their price, not flow through that increase – sequential increase in the first quarter, because they're looking at the same forecast as we are and expected to come right back down in the second quarter.

So, on the surface, that $1.38 private label margin over milk for the retailer might look like an increase in competitive environment, might look like the beginning of a milk price war, but that's not how I'm reading it and the second quarter will be informative I think. But, if we come back to second quarter and see milk prices go down and retailers hold their price, you'll see that margin over milk go quite back up to where it was.

On the question of balancing your (39:16) expectations, I guess I can't give you a precise percentage sitting here off the top of my head, but certainly, the initiatives that we're executing in market right now, things as you mentioned like DairyPure sour cream, not so much Organic Valley as we've talked about that one being a smaller contributor. Certainly, those initiatives are very important to our balance of your expectations, but also core improvement is equally important. So, I think we've got our focus on both sides of that equation.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Thank you very much. I'll pass it on.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Matthew Grainger with Morgan Stanley. Your question, please.

Matthew C. Grainger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Great. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for the questions. I just wanted to revisit the topic that we've already kind of talked about, but some of the sources of pressure on Q1 results. You mentioned there were a couple of known factors that sour cream startup costs, productivity phasing, a couple of one timers. The fact that results came in towards the lower end of expectations, was that simply a function of changes in branded mix and some of the competitive dynamics you cited or did the pricing pass through dynamic, which I would agree was probably a bit better than we expected. Was that any different than you felt it would be, when you gave the guidance?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

I think they're two good questions. There are puts and takes on all sides of that. I think the biggest discrete item is the one, that's different, is the one that Chris talked about, a legal perspective we had. We had large fees, we were able to settle a lawsuit that – some litigation we had around here for quite a long time. And while you're in the midst of settlement, you're also preparing for trial and that's not cheap as anyone who's been involved in these kind of things understands. So, I think that was probably the biggest offset for me, that I looked at. Chris?

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. And just to reiterate the perspective, we tried to provide in the past, every penny of EPS miss, plus or minus, equates to $1.5 million of EBIT. So, against a fairly large business in total, on the top line some relatively small changes in EBIT total dollars can drive a penny or $0.02 or $0.03 difference. So, the difference between $0.13 being closer to the low end of the range versus being around the middle is not that much in absolute dollars. And I would echo what Ralph said, the core forecast on both volume and gross profit rate and cost lines below gross profit were all very close to the forecast. There were just a couple of sort of discrete items that we didn't have in the forecast, that tended to push the EPS number down over just a bit.

Matthew C. Grainger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay. Understood. And then, just coming back to branded performance, I guess, one, if you could just elaborate or give us a few more metrics on how branded share performance fared during the quarter and then the weakness in that particular region that seems more driven by sort of every sort of current or temporary pricing dynamics. Has there been any impact on distribution in that region that resulted from that? And do you see that issue continuing in Q2 or is it improving sequentially?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. I think, as far as that particular region, I think we saw some, what I call, very aggressive pricing and promotion activity in the region. And as you guys know, we will either participate or not in that. I think, right now, the team has some plans in place that we'll be executing in Q2 and Q3 that I think will put us back in the game where we need to be.

So, I think, that's just a part of managing businesses, managing brands. Occasionally, we'll be aggressive and occasionally we'll have to react. In this case, we're going to react a little bit. I think as far as the health of the brands and I always remind our folks and myself of this, is that we're trying to drive the balance and then the balance is between, what I'll call, volume share, and pricing and margin. So, we're in the process now of finding the, what I'll say is a sweet spot in that particular region and it's very isolated mostly food and drug in one region, but we're addressing that as we speak.

Matthew C. Grainger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay, Thank you, both.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Amit Sharma with BMO. Your question, please.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Hi, Amit.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Hi. Chris, did you – I heard – I think unless I misheard it. You said, your non-measured channel food volumes are flat this quarter. They've been doing – maybe all – they were up in single-digit last quarter. Can you talk about what's happening there?

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

I think that was in Ralph's section of prepared text, and I think the exact comment was, branded white milk is flat in non-measured channels.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

And that's a bit of a deceleration than what we have seen in the past?

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

I actually can't say that off the top of my head, but we can check that number and get back to you on kind of what the trend, the run rate has been.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it, got it. But that should continue to be a source of growth for you from a branded perspective, right, given the trends historically?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

It should be. A lot of the non-measured, as you know, is going to be foodservice, where we've had a number of initiatives in place, but more to come in terms of what we can – what we'll talk about.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. And then Ralph, just a question for you on M&A, not for your acquisition, but talking about the overall fluid milk category. In the past, the regulators have taken school volume or looked at industry consolidation through the school volume length (45:07) and pushback on in some cases. Is that framework still in place where – what the consolidation at the school level, regulators (45:17) USDA, a little bit more say into what happens to the industry M&A?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Let me start, and I know, Chris, you have some thoughts on this too. I think what you're mainly referring to is, if we were to get involved with another conventional fluid dairy, and would we may be back to roll-up days, what were some of the criteria that we had to deal with the DOJ, and the role of school milk supply and what that played, and all of that. That's kind of a complicated matrix, if you like. I don't think that's going to stand, and I'm not sure this is where you're going to meet, I don't think that's...

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

That's right. That's what I was thinking.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. It's not going to stand the way of things that we're talking about and thinking about at least recently.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. Okay. Thank you so much.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from John Baumgartner with Wells Fargo. Your question please.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hi, good morning. Thanks for the question.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Hi, John.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Hi, John.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Ralph, I'm wondering if you can speak to the organic environment for a moment, I mean, the industry is about to see some pretty significant increases in fluid milk supply. And I guess in past times of oversupply, there's been a push of raw milk into some manufactured product. So, I guess given the surplus ahead now for the next year or two, how are you thinking about the options for portfolio development at Organic Valley? And can that excess supply be used to accelerate a push into ice cream, cultured products, how are you thinking about that development?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

I think that you hit it. I think the key to the organic business that we've seen and we're back in it, and we have a lot of people around here who've got a lot of history in it, is supply has always been one of the potential governors on the car, if you like. And you really need to make sure that when you have a winning proposition that you can supply it, and you can supply it effectively, so you can keep up with your growth. And the more that farms and farmers can transition to organic, the greater the supply. The folks at CROPP are very good at managing this. I think that gives us the ability to grow and it gives Organic Valley and the JV the ability to grow. So, our desire is to have strong consumer demand, to have growth in the category and then be able to have this sway (47:41) come right in behind it. So, I think that's part of it.

And the other part is the products that have extended shelf lives. So, you have a usage for that milk and you don't have to just simply put it in a jug and try and sell it before it was out of code that you can have more time frankly with their products. So, when you start thinking about categories that you just mentioned, ice cream with a much longer shelf life, where they (48:07) get into cultured products, yogurts, you've got the ability to use that milk supply and manage your raw material inventory a lot better and smoother.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Great. Thanks. I think, Chris, just in terms of the OpEx 2020 program, going after the reductions in the in-plant shrink and the productivity benefits and so on, do you sense as to how much CapEx is going to be associated with that program? And how should we think about your longer term outlook for maintenance CapEx? I mean, presumably, that should come down after these programs take hold?

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Absolutely. So, the OpEx 2020 is, I would characterize it still being in early days. We introduced it to you guys, I think for the first time on the last call. So, some of the longer term and out (48:50) over the next couple of years, needs for capital investment are still taking shape. But, I would tell you what we have visibilities to so far is – it's not a capital-intensive program. It's more about efficiency with the assets that we have today and it's more focused on running our assets that we have with a higher level of effectiveness and efficiency. If we see capital needs in the future, obviously that will be judged against the same hurdle rates that we've used in the past.

And so, then, segueing to capital expectations overall, you saw us guide to a number this year, $125 million, it's down from prior year. So I think we're already beginning to see some of that pressure on both maintenance capital and what we're willing to invest in for productivity and growth projects, you're already beginning to see that. And to the extent that we push that even further, then future years could see rates of declining capital investment as well.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good. Thanks a lot, Chris.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. I show no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call – apologies. We have a follow-up question from Amit Sharma with BMO. Your question please.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Hi. Thank you so much for taking the follow-up. Chris, I just wanted to go or Ralph, just wanted to back to your explanation for the second quarter guidance. Is that something – as you – is the reason for not able to give second quarter guidance is that you are investing and that's perfectly fine decision. But wouldn't that make you a little bit more predictable from a quarterly cadence perspective, even if not in the second quarter?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

It's a good question. It's a part of the debate that we had in here around should we go to annual guidance, and where we ended up and this is maybe certainty of the math, when a commodity moves in the last month of a quarter one way or another, it's indicative of our performance or what we're executing against, it's simply that our cost structure change for a 30-day period.

And we didn't think that would be something we need to predict or could predict. And certainly for us, as we manage this business over the longer-term, we think 12-month increments are the right way to think about, what we'll call, an operating plan year, and then three and five-year increments around more of a strategic planning horizon. But, we're trying to throw the needle quarter-by-quarter in a category where the commodity tends to move. Even though we're minimizing the impact, we can't always catch pricing up with it.

And I know one of the big questions coming out of the last call was, when are you all going to take pricing. Well, we've taken some, so now that's behind us, so we can talk about it. We want to do it in an orderly cadence, because we're managing brands and we're managing for the longer-term.

So, we think the longer-term horizon gives us that longer runway and should give you more comfort in what we're executing on a longer-term basis.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Amit, the protocol you see us following now is in Q1 when we see a substantial departure from the full-year expectations of the increase or decrease versus prior year, that will give you some insight to that as we did in Q1. In future quarters, Q2, Q3, Q4, going on into 2018 and beyond, when we see the quarter we're in, more closely resembles the full-year cadence that we've guided to. Then, we're not going to weigh in on kind of the quarter.

So, think of it is as an exception only process, when we think that the analyst community needs to understand the quarter would depart significantly from how we see the full-year trending.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. Thank you so much.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

All right. Thanks, Amit.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our final question is follow-up of Mr. Akshay Jagdale. Your question please.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Thank you. Just going back to Chris, your answer about some of the one-time costs, are you able to give us some order of magnitude in terms of being able to quantify those like on a per-gallon basis, or however, you want to do it, just trying to – and you've clearly made some growth investment investments that are good for the long-term, and there were some one-time issues. So, order of magnitude, can you help us with cost this quarter?

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. Akshay, for various reasons, I'm reluctant to go beyond what we had in the prepared text.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Okay. And then, just on price versus cost relationship, I mean, I know you said overall, you're pretty pleased with the volume performance and pricing in the quarter. But, I mean, we're seeing costs coming down sequentially pretty sharply, at least in 2Q, pricing is going to hold your guidance implies an inflection, we just want to make sure, we're modeling it correctly. Should that be – so going from $.055 a gallon to $0.12 for the rest of the year to get to your guidance on a per-gallon basis. Is it a gradual increase or should it come starting in 2Q, because I'm just trying to interpret what you just said, which is, if it's deviating from the full year trend, we'll let you know. That might imply that next quarter is going to be $0.12 a gallon, but I'm wondering if it should be more gradual?

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

That's correct, it will ramp up gradually; this is how we describe it. You can tell from where we ended the first quarter, we need to perform at a high level throughout the rest of the year. So, that's why, I'm quibbling a little bit with gradual, but yes, Q2 is an improvement on Q1, I expect the back half to continue to improve as well.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. I'd now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Scozzafava for closing remarks.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Well, thank you, operator, and thank you for everyone that was on the call. We appreciate your interest in our company, we've got a lot of work to do here, so, we're going to get we got a lot of work to do here, so we're going to get back to it. Have a great day, everyone.

