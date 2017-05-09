Boeing 777X: Every Kilogram Matters

Without composites, Boeing would not be able to efficiently scale up the wing, while aerodynamic and propulsive efficiencies would see only minor improvements.

In a previous article, I had a look at what drives efficiency for the Boeing (BA) 777X. In the wing, the use of a lighter and an advanced aerodynamic design drive efficiency, where the weight reductions are somewhat offset by the fact that a bigger wing will be used.

The engines are supposed to have a bigger diameter, but should be lighter overall and have a better fuel efficiency.

Both efficiency improvements are driven by the use of composites and advanced composites. The weight of the airframe does matter for the simple fact that if you can shed off a kg of the empty weight, you do not need to accelerate that kg to cruise speed and carry it all the way to the destination while climbing to cruise altitude. This subsequently means that less fuel is required, which again starts a snowball effect for lower weight… eventually resulting in the fact that some components of the aircraft can be downsized causing less drag and weight.

In the article, I presented the following Table:

This table quoted the empty weight for the Boeing 777-9 at 188,241 kg and some readers pointed out that this is likely too high. This estimate is a figure that surfaced shortly after the product launch for the Boeing 777X family and it is not easy to verify whether these results are accurate, but I am expecting that this figure is on the high end of what we could expect the empty weight for the -9 to be.

One correction should already be applied to the empty weight of the Boeing 777-300ER, which is 167,829 kg instead of 167,289 kg and will increase the OEW per seat to 423.8 kg.

In this article, which will consist of 2 parts, I will try to provide new estimates of the empty weight using the 2 methods. The first method will use component sizing, whereas the second method will use some general figures to recalculate the empty weight. These estimates should be considered as a very basic estimate to get an idea of how much the empty weight will change.

Additionally, I will shortly touch on the importance of the Boeing 777-9 positioning for investors.

Fuselage

The fuselage is likely one of the biggest contributors to the added empty weight of the Boeing 777-9. If we compare the Boeing 777-300 and the Boeing 777-200ER, the increased empty weight per meter is almost 2215 per added meter. For a 2.13 meter increase in fuselage length as it is for the Boeing 777-9, this would indicate an addition to the empty weight of roughly 4,715kg.

Additionally, the fuselage and bulkheads need to be strengthened accounting for the fact that the cabin pressure altitude will be lowered to 6,000 ft from 8,000 ft. Some additional strengthening elements over the entire fuselage would put the weight increase at roughly 5,190kg.

Turbofan and nacelles

The turbofans are a bit difficult to estimate. At first, the GE9X engines would have a 25% lower weight as the engine would have a smaller diameter fan. With the GE9X now having seen several increases in the fan diameter, I expect that the added weight of the turbofan itself will be around 330 kg. So I expected the GE9X to be somewhat heavier than the GE90-115B turbofans. If we were to put it into context, the weight growth is less than 2%, but allows for a higher efficiency turbofan.

The nacelles in which the turbofans are podded are expected to add 100 kg each to the turbofan-nacelle combination. This would put the contribution of the combination on +530kg.

Wing and folding mechanism

The wing and folding mechanism, next to the fuselage, are some of the main weight drivers. The wing is quite a bit heavier, since the span growth exceeds savings of roughly 5% on the total wing weight, which is already quite an accomplishment if Boeing reaches that weight-saving figure. Roughly, 9,170 kg of weight will be added due to the bigger wing, while roughly 3,000 kg will be won back due to the use of CFRP wings putting the weight increase excluding the folding mechanism at 6,170 kg.

The folding mechanism, might seem like a minor weight component but accounting for the fact that it has to be designed to withstand the static and dynamic loads for a jet in all flight conditions and have redundancy load paths implemented, the weight grows quite fast. The folding mechanism is expected to add roughly 2,630kg to the weight.

Combining the wing and the folding mechanism, the weight increase will be roughly 8,800kg, which quite a significant increase and also shows why no customer ever took delivery of the optional folding mechanism on the Boeing 777-200. For the Boeing 777-9, however, it was needed to add the folding tips to keep the 777X in the same gate category allowing for a smooth replacement of the 777-300ER by the Boeing 777X.

Tail Group

The tail group and wing are sized and positioned to achieve stability of the aircraft. So when the wing increases, the tail group is likely to see an increase in sizing as well. The span of the tail group will increase from 21.5 meters to 24.6 meter and I expect it to result in a 1,450 kg weight increase for the tail group as a whole.

The sum of all parts

Now doing a simple sum of all parts calculation, where I have assumed no weight growth on the landing gear, we get the following results:

What can be seen is that the use of composites decreases the specific weight, but not the absolute weight or said differently: The use of composites helps Boeing in minimizing the weight penalties as it sizes up various components. Without the use of composites, it would not be possible for Boeing to efficiently size up the wing nor would it be possible to get the required fuel burn from the GE9X turbofans.

If we add the weight increase to the empty weight of the Boeing 777-300ER, we get an empty weight of 183,804 kg. Since this is an early estimate, I feel comfortable adding a correction factor of 15% on the weight contributing parts, which would put the empty weight at roughly 186,200 kg.

Taking the highest of the figures, we see that the weight per seat is 449.8 kg, while the total empty weight is 2,000 kg lighter compared to the initial figure I presented. Compared to the Boeing 777-300ER, the empty weight is expected to grow by 11% while the empty weight per seat increases by 6%. The weight growth per seat can be fully attributed to the new wing being bigger and the need for the folding mechanism. If these size ups were not required, the empty weight per seat could have been lower.

Conclusion

For investors it is important to know what the Boeing 777-9 is supposed to do and what it clearly is not supposed to do. One of my readers pointed out that the Boeing 777-9 most probably cannot compete with the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A350-1000 due to the weight for the Airbus A350-1000 being multiple tonnes lower. While this is true, it is important to note what Boeing is doing here.

With the -9, Boeing is moving away from the range-payload position of the Boeing 777-300ER and is trying to find a sweet spot for the Boeing 777-9. The current payload-range spot comes directly from customer feedback, where Boeing is already providing a replacement for the Boeing 747-8I and is probably also taking into account a scenario in which the Airbus A380 production comes to an end.

In my view, the Boeing 777-9 is Boeing's effort to remain leading on the wide body market... A move that should benefit investors over the long term. Given that the narrow body product that Boeing currently has is a strong one, but still being outsold it is important that Boeing launched -9 since a single widebody jet sale could bring 2-4 times the money of a narrow body jet sale.

With the -9, Boeing counts on the replacement of the installed base as a main advantage for the jet where it recognizes the inability to directly compete with the Airbus A350-1100, but keeps pressure on the A380, settles in a new spot on the market and provides a 747 replacement all at the same time.

