Alon USA Energy's (ALJ) CEO Alan Moret on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alon USA Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ALJ)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 12:30 PM ET

Executives

Stacey Morris – Investor Relations Manager

Alan Moret – Chief Executive Officer

Shai Even – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Roger Read – Wells Fargo

Stacey Morris

Thank you, Rob. Good morning, everyone and welcome to Alon USA Energy's first quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With me are Alan Moret, Chief Executive Officer; Shai Even, Chief Financial Officer; along with other members of our senior management team.

During the course of this call we may make forward-looking statements based on our current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties and our actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of factors that could affect our future financial results and businesses, please refer to the disclosure and risk factors disclosed by the Company from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Furthermore, please also refer to the statement regarding forward-looking statements incorporated in our news release issued yesterday and note that the contents of our conference call today are covered by these statements.

On this call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures. You can find a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP in our financial release which is posted on our website. Finally, please be aware that all our statements are made as of today, May 09, 2017, based on information available to us as of today and except as required by law we assume no obligation to update any such statements.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Alan.

Alan Moret

Thank you, Stacey. Good morning, everyone. As previously announced, Delek U.S. and Alon entered into a definitive agreement under which Delek will acquire the outstanding shares of Alon common stocks that Delek does not own in an all-stock transaction. Based on current plan and subject to regulatory and shareholder approval, the merger with Delek is expected to close on or about July 1.

We continue to believe the economies of scale, financial strength and synergies generated through this merger create the opportunity to drive long-term value for shareholders. On this call, we will not be able to comment on the transaction or address questions around the process or timing.

Turning to the first quarter, we are very pleased with our operational performance and our strong start to the year. Both Big Spring and Krotz Springs achieved new quarterly total throughput records. Efficient operations of both refineries drove low per barrel direct operating expense.

Our benchmark crack spreads increased compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 as compared to the same quarter last year. Supporting improved refinery operating margins of both facilities. Our results also include a $27.7 million benefit related to the small refinery exemption from the renewable fuel standard, the Krotz Springs received from the 2016 calendar year.

On an after tax basis, the benefit from the exemption was $19.1 million or $0.27 per share. For the first quarter of 2017, excluding special items, we reported earnings of $0.12 per share compared to a net loss of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017 was $64 million.

The Big Spring refinery ran very well in the first quarter, achieving a quarterly total throughput record of almost 78,000 barrels per day. The refinery operating margin of $10.32 per barrel, benefited from a strong wholesale marketing environment during the quarter, was negatively impacted by $0.59 per barrel due to the cost of RINs, and also by the premium in WTI Midland compared to WTI Cushing crude. Big Spring's direct operating expense of $3.54 per barrel reflected strong operations.

In the second quarter, we are encouraged by the widening discounts in WTI Midland and WTS; well that's the WTI Cushing. On the three month basis, WTI Midland traded at just under $1 per barrel discount to WTI Cushing on average of April and May. Well, WTS traded at a discount of approximately $1.40 per barrel to WTI Cushing one average for those three months. These differentials will benefit our second quarter results.

Our retail business saw strong fuel sales in the first quarter of 2017 with absolute sales volumes up 6.2% compared to the first quarter of 2016. This is particularly impressive given that we have five fewer stores in the first quarter of 2017.

On the same-store basis, our fuel sales volumes were up nearly 7% in the first quarter of 2017. Merchandise sales were down 1% on a same-store basis compared to the same quarter last year. As growth in our stores outside of the Permian Basin did not fully offset a decline in same-store sales at our Permian Basin sites.

We did see overall improvement late in the quarter however as sales in March exceeded those of March 2016. We are encouraged by the rising rig count and increase oilfield activity in the Permian Basin. We believe our retail stores are well positioned to benefit as the West Texas economy expands.

The Krotz Springs refinery ran very well in the first quarter, with total throughput of 77,300 barrels per day, setting a new throughput record since we've acquired the refinery. The refinery operating margin of $5.31 per barrel does not include the $27.7 million benefit from the RFS exemption, but it does include a negative impact of $1.49 per barrel for RINs costs associated with our 2017 obligation.

Direct operating expense of $3.21 per barrel was very well and reflects our efforts to control costs. We have also been focused on reducing the transportation costs, associated with our crude supply at Krotz Springs.

In recent quarters, we have seen the results of optimizing our margin costs to bring crude from Texas to the refinery. In the past quarter, we also extended our agreement to ship crude on the Amdel pipeline at reduced costs versus current rates. These rates become effective in September. We expect the resulting transportation costs to bring WTI crude from Midland to Krotz Springs for average approximately $3.60 per barrel.

Shifting to California, in the first quarter of 2017, our renewable fuel facility has a total throughput of almost 2,700 barrels per day. But the results from the facility were negatively impacted by the absence of the federal lenders tax credit, which expired at the end of 2016. The facility generated a small operating loss in the first quarter. However, if the blender's tax credit is retroactively reinstated to the beginning of 2017, we will record additional pre-tax income of $8.8 million before the effect of non-controlling interest.

In the second quarter, we expect total throughput for the renewable fuels facility to be 1,600 barrels per day due to interruptions from our hydrogen supplier and a planned turnaround of our facility. For full year 2017, we expect total throughput to averages 2,650 barrels per day.

Turning to our Asphalt segment. Our first quarter results were typical. It was a seasonally weak quarter and also reflected unfavorable weather conditions in some of our markets. Asphalt sales volumes totaled 87,000 tons at a margin of $78 per ton. We maintain our positive outlook on this business as we enter paving season based on the backlog of projects in our markets.

Excluding the $27.7 million benefit from Krotz Springs RFS exemption for 2016, our total RINs expense in the first quarter of 2017 was $14.5 million, which included $4.2 million for the Big Spring refinery. For 2017, we currently expect RINs expense to total $35 million at Krotz Springs and $19 million at Big Spring based on RINs prices as of March 31, 2017. These amounts exclude the RINs generated from our renewable fuels facility in California, and the benefit of the 2016 RFS exemption discussed earlier.

We expect total throughput of the Big Spring refinery to average 73,000 barrels per day for the second quarter of 2017, due to an approximately 10-day shutdown of our FCC unit this month to perform maintenance. For the full year of 2017, we expect Big Spring's total throughput to average 75,000 barrels per day. We expect total throughput at the Krotz Springs refinery to average 75,000 barrels per day for the second quarter, and 74,000 barrels per day for the full year.

Looking ahead in the second quarter, we have been encouraged by the improvements we have seen in Midland crude discounts and the strong demand that we are seeing for our products so far in the quarter. We expect our retail business to benefit from increasing activity in the Permian Basin and expect our Asphalt segment to benefit from positive demand trends in our markets.

As noted in the earnings release, our Board has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share. During the first quarter, we were pleased to reduce our debt by $60 million to $330 million at the end of the quarter. Our Board approved investment of $36 million in 2017 in order to progress several capital growth projects. Of the $36 million, $14 million will be invested in Big Spring and $21 million will be invested in the alkylation unit project at Krotz Springs. We expect to complete these projects over the next two years, and expect these projects to yield a simple payback of less than two years.

With that, we are glad to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Roger Read

Thanks. Good morning.

Alan Moret

Good morning.

Roger Read

I am just curious the Big Spring refinery obviously was set up to run a bunch of West Texas sour as its predominant crude feed. With the majority of the growth now on the light-sweet, so can you walk us through maybe the units' total capabilities to run a lighter sweeter or not necessary lighter, but a sweeter feed stock in kind of where those maximum levels might be?

Alan Moret

True, Roger, let me try to – first of all, I think in terms of sweeter, that's just an advantage. The real issue is with lower sulfur crudes, running lower sulfur crudes at the refinery. Lighter crude which WTI being lighter than West Texas sour, we have tested up to 60,000 barrels per day for reasonable test run days, five to six days, and we continue to move up what our average throughputs are whenever the market conditions allow that. So, pretty comfortable running above 50,000 barrels a day on a monthly basis when that might allow that and we can run higher rates also.

Roger Read

If the differentials were wide enough I guess?

Alan Moret

That's right. To comment one step further, there are different kinds of WTI. If the WTI that come in is, is very light. It does, that's where we – refine it often yet in the bottlenecks. But we have seen that a lot of the production that we can bring into the refinery is a good 40 to 42 gravity range material. It doesn't have that light-end and it makes it much easier to run those crudes at kind of rates I described.

Roger Read

Okay. So you might run into some issues if you push in above 45, but sub 45 you should be okay? Is a general state…

Alan Moret

From an API gravity, yes.

Roger Read

Right. And then, as you said, the sweet sour is not related to defining characteristic for the unit?

Alan Moret

That's right.

Roger Read

Okay, great. And then the other question I had, on the renewable fuel side, the biodiesel business. If the tax credit does not get put back in this year, is the Q1 run rate for that business essentially kind of breakeven operating income? The right way to think about it or was Q1 impacted by other events? Then the last part of that question, you mentioned how RINs expense for the two refining units is not including the benefit from the biodiesel credits. I was wondering, is that where the biodiesel credits are then at least from a renewable fuels standpoint recorded?

Alan Moret

Okay. I'll try to respond to your first question first. If nothing changed, and I'll start it that way, and we had for the same RIN price, the same LCFS prices and no blender's tax credits. It's probably reasonable that our – with the businesses around they breakeven business. But Shai, if you want to add anything there you can. But I don't think that's the premise that we believe. We think, one of two things do happen, if the blender tax credit does come back, its reinstated, or if doesn't, we expect there to see the D4 RIN price continues to moves upward once its known that the blender tax credit does not come back. So, I don't think, we expect to have a break – we don't expect to have a breakeven business. We expect one of those two forces to come into play and make the business more profitable.

Shai Even

I'll add to that, but the RINs generated through the renewable fuel facility was booked as part of the renewable fuel result. So the breakeven or about breakeven, smaller operating loss for the renewable fuel facility in the first quarter of 2017 is after according the RIN benefit before RIN generated by that facility, including the LCFS result for the renewable fuel facility. And the RINs expense that we discussed earlier for [indiscernible] will crop in expected for that, that excluding – that benefit excluding was mentioned earlier, the exemption.

Roger Read

Okay, great. Well, that's my two. So, thank you.

Alan Moret

Well, thank you for your interest in the call. We appreciate the questions. Have a good day.

