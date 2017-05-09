Weston George's (WNGRF) CEO Galen Weston on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Weston George Ltd. (Canada) (OTCPK:WNGRF)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Geoff Wilson - SVP, Financial Control and IR

Galen Weston - Chairman and CEO

Richard Dufresne - CFO

Analysts

Mark Petrie - CIBC

Irene Nattel - RBC Capital Markets

Jim Durran - Barclays

Operator

Good morning. My name is Sharon and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the George Weston Limited First Quarter Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Mr. Geoff Wilson, you may begin your conference.

Geoff Wilson

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the George Weston Limited 2017 first quarter conference call. I am joined here this morning by Galen Weston, Chairman and CEO and Richard Dufresne, CFO. Before we begin today's call, I want to remind you that the discussion will include forward-looking statements, such as the company's beliefs and expectations regarding certain aspects of its financial performance in 2016 and future years. These statements are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations, and they are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations.

These risks and uncertainties are discussed in the company's materials filed with the Canadian Securities Regulators from time-to-time, including the company's first quarter 2017 news release. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Other than as required by law, certain non-GAAP financial measures may be discussed and are referred to today. Please refer to our first quarter news release, annual report and other materials filed with the Canadian Securities regulators for a reconciliation of each of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. An archive of this conference call will be available on our website weston.ca. Loblaw Companies Limited released its first quarter results last week, and therefore we will focus this call on the performance of our Weston Foods segment.

I would now like to turn the call over to our CFO, Richard Dufresne.

Richard Dufresne

Thank you, Jeff and good morning everyone. Earlier today we released our first quarter results for George Weston Limited. For the first quarter of 2017, George Weston Limited reported adjusted diluted net earnings per share of a $1.42 compared to a $1.31 for the same period in 2016, an increase of 8.4%. In the first quarter of 2017, Weston Foods sales decreased by 4.1% 539 million from 562 million in the same period of 2016. Sales included the negative impact of foreign currency translation of 2.5%. Excluding the unfavorable impact of foreign currency translation and the timing of New Year's Eve and Easter estimated at about 1%, sales decreased 0.6% due to combined negative impact of pricing and change in sales mix partially offset by an increase in volumes. Weston Food's adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017 of $61 million decreased by 2 million compared to the same period in 2016. Adjusted EBITDA margin improved slightly to 11.3% compared to 11.2% in the same period in 2016. The drop in adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2017 was largely driven by the decrease in sales. Capital for the quarter was $33 million, slightly higher than last year. We are currently on track towards our forecasted spend for the year of $250 million.

I would now like to turn over the call to Galen.

Galen Weston

Thank you Richard and good morning everyone. The first quarter results for the group came in better than we anticipated. Loblaw delivered positive same-store sales adjusting for the timing of New Years and Easter with fable margins and lower SG&A in a competitive retail environment Weston Foods delivered results in line with our expectations reflecting the impact of increased capital expenditures and incremental investments to support growth initiatives. Volumes were impacted by the timing of New Year's and Easter and the challenging fresh market in Canada. Weston Foods expects adjusted EBITDA in 2017 to be essentially flat when compared to 2016.

Sales growth generated by incremental capacity and productivity improvements will be offset by a challenging environment in Weston Foods Canadian fresh bakery business and incremental investments required to meet new more stringent regulatory requirements in food safety and labeling. Management expects to make capital investment of approximately 250 million in 2017 related to growth, regulatory and maintenance. Depreciation is projected to increase in 2017 when compared to 2016. We have an aggressive plan for 2017 and are working hard to fill the pipeline to drive incremental growth. I'm pleased to report that we have increased our dividend to common shareholders by 3.4%.

That concludes our comments and now would be pleased to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Mark Petrie from CIBC. Your line is open.

Mark Petrie

Just following up on the pipeline for the new capacity and the ramp up of that, could you just sort of contrast that with maybe where you were sitting six months ago and how that's progressed?

Galen Weston

Yeah, I guess if you look at all of our new lines that we talked about last year are now operational. Our ramp up is not going as fast as expected, but we feel quite confident that over the next sort of 12, 18 months we should be able to be filling it.

Mark Petrie

So is that probably the bigger change in terms of the tweak to the outlook as opposed to the fresh trends in Canada or have the fresh trends in Canada become more challenging over the last few months?

Galen Weston

No, it's exactly what you said in the first line, the ramp up in our frozen capacity that's going a little bit slower than expected. And actually the change in our outlook in terms of dollars is not that significant. We were not forecasting to grow EBITDA that much, but with the trend we're seeing that we want to be cautious and come out with an outlook where we'd be flat.

Mark Petrie

And maybe just switching gears a little bit. Could you just talk a little bit about the M&A environment within the baked goods industry in Canada and if that's something that you guys continue to look at and what the opportunity might be there?

Galen Weston

Yeah, so we don't generally comment on M&A activities in the marketplace. Luke, has recently joined the business and he is looking at the existing operations and looking at how to modify or evolve the strategy to improve performance. At some stage could we look at acquisitions to complement the businesses that Luke sees the most promising, yes, but at this point we have nothing to comment on.

Operator

Your next question comes from Irene Nattel from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Irene Nattel

A couple of questions if I might please, just following on the discussion about frozen, is it a matter of price, is it just a matter of the customer taking a little bit longer to commit to volumes, is it a mix issue. Can you just give us a little more color on what's going on there?

Galen Weston

Irene, simply like we had an aggressive plan. When we developed it last year with the team and the plan is not going as fast as expected. So it's simply that, but I think we're quite happy with the performance of the assets, we're making progress with our clients, so it's just a little bit of a delay. So it's, from our perspective, we're not worried.

Irene Nattel

That's very helpful. And just on the subject of the new head of Weston Foods, just wondering about initial impression, any thoughts that he's had, anything that we maybe should be expecting under new leadership in any way, shape or form?

Galen Weston

Yes. So I think, you will hear from him at some stage what we'd like is look to continue to get in underneath the business and learn it, understand it and really put - firm up his own thoughts on the strategy. But I can say this. His view is to date that what is required is some evolution, not revolution and as you would expect, he is reviewing all of the categories of business that we operate in, looking for the ones that have the most growth potential, the ones that are most accretive to margin and trying to work with the team to determine what it would take to turbocharge those areas and of course you look at categories that may be underperforming in terms of growth or margin rate. He might be looking at ways to reduce our dependence on those categories. So I would say it's the normal course review and at this stage, nothing but continued optimization in terms of what you should expect going forward.

Irene Nattel

That's really helpful. And just sticking with the Canadian fresh business for a moment, obviously, a couple of years ago, we had a change in ownership for your major competitor. Just wondering how that's playing through against the backdrop of just ongoing weak demand for commercial fresh bread?

Galen Weston

Yeah. I don't think that we have much to comment on as far as the competitors. We generally don't comment on competitors, but the fresh business is a - it's a terrific business, it's a big business for us, but it's hard to grow. And in the last year or so, as you've heard from retailers and as you've heard from Richard and I with our Loblaw hat on, there's a lot of aggressive pressure from customers as far as cost reductions and the retailers are looking for suppliers to help fund those investments in the fresh business in the first quarter, we've also seen an increase in input cost driven by the US dollar. And there's just very little opportunity for pricing, which is again a function of the competitiveness in the retail market.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Jim Durran from Barclays. Your line is open.

Jim Durran

Just wanted to stay with the Canadian fresh business. Any sign of easing or at least lapping of tough circumstances such that over the next two quarters and into 2018, we might see some easing of the pressure?

Galen Weston

Yeah. Look, I'd say the fresh business is performing in line with expectations as opposed to significantly underperforming and we don't see a material change in that trend. It's a stable business and the team is continually looking for new sources of innovation, ways to reach the customer in a more compelling way. Some of you may have seen the launch of Country Harvest Bakes, which is a new breakfast product.

I think I maybe mentioned in the last quarter that has continued to perform very well and so we're continuing to find ways to improve the business, but it's hard to get meaningful growth. The story for Weston Foods is on the frozen side, sweet goods, the indulgent categories. This is where we're investing disproportionately in capacity and this is where we have tremendous confidence over time the ability for the business to drive both the top line and the bottom line.

Jim Durran

And how's the Canadian frozen business performing?

Galen Weston

It's performing pretty well.

Jim Durran

I mean, it has not been a benefactor of the capacity expansion to any significant degree there, right, it's more sort of maintaining share of market.

Galen Weston

Well, we've invested in capacity in ACE in particular here in Ontario and that has enabled significant growth in some of the key high volume categories in ACE and we continue to be very optimistic about the artisan side of our bread business in Canada on top of growth potential for artisan in the US as well.

Richard Dufresne

Yeah. But as you mentioned, Jim, like the bulk of the growth and the bulk of our investments are in US.

Jim Durran

Yeah. But would you foresee I guess it's too early or waiting for sort of new perspective through new eyes, but to see artisans having materially greater upside in Canada over the longer term and wanting to do another investment program on that piece of the business once you're through the current investments?

Galen Weston

Well, materiality with ACE is, you can look at it in two ways. Materiality from the ACE business's perspective. Yes, I think there's some significant growth opportunity in Canada, but in terms of materiality to impact the overall numbers for Weston Foods and ACE's role in that, that is predominantly a US expansion opportunity.

Jim Durran

Do you foresee taking any price increases between now and the next 12 months?

Galen Weston

No.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Irene Nattel from RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Irene Nattel

Thanks. Just one follow-up question. Could you just update us on your, the hedging status on your key commodities please.

Richard Dufresne

Yeah. As you know Irene, our policy is to be hedged for a minimum of six months and up to 2 years and we're hedged more towards the longer period on that one for now.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We do not have any questions at this time. I will turn the call over to the presenters.

Richard Dufresne

Thank you very much for joining us today. Our second quarter release is currently scheduled for July 28. Have a good day. Bye-bye.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.