Insys Therapeutics' (INSY) CEO John Kapoor on Q3 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 09, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Lisa Wilson - IR

Saeed Motahari - CEO

Darryl Baker - CFO

Analysts

Randall Stanicky - RBC Capital Markets

David Amsellem - Piper Jaffray

Ken Trbovich - Janney

David Steinberg - Jefferies

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Insys Therapeutics' First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only-mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference. Lisa Wilson, of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Lisa Wilson

Thank you, Norma. Welcome to the Insys Therapeutics' first quarter 2017 earnings call. This is Lisa Wilson, Investor Relations for Insys.

With me on today's call are Insys's president and Chief Executive Officer, Saeed Motahari and Chief Financial Officer, Darryl Baker. This morning the company issued a press release detailing financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. This can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Insys's website at insysrx.com and you can also access the webcast of this call from there.

Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that all statements made on today's conference call that express a belief, expectation, projection, forecast anticipation or intend regarding future events and the company's future performance are considered forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Insys's management as if today and involve risks and uncertainties including those noted in this morning's press release and the Insys's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Insys specifically disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

A telephone replay of the call will be available shortly after completion from one week. You'll find the dial-in information in today's press release. The archived webcast will be available for one year on the company's website insysrx.com.

For the benefit of those who may be listening to the replay or archive webcast, this call was held a recorded-on May 9, 2017. Since then Insys may have made announcements related to the topics discussed. So please reference the company's most recent press releases and SEC filings.

And with that, I will turn the call over to Insys' President and Chief Executive Officer Saeed Motahari.

Saeed Motahari

Thank you, Lisa, and good morning, everyone.

I am pleased to join you on my first call as the President and CEO of Insys Therapeutics. In the short term that I've been here, I see significant potential and I am encouraged by the progress we are making in our pipeline.

Insys remains committed to supporting our substantial R&D programs, which would be the key driver of our business along with optimizing the performance of Subsys and commencing the launch of Syndros. We remain committed to providing much needed relief to the patients for whom our products are being developed. With the leading sublingual spray and promising dronabinol's platform we have significant number of exciting opportunities ahead of us. I look forward to discussing them with you shortly.

But first, I would like to start with a few topics related to the first quarter. In January of this year Dr. John Kapoor retired as the Chairman, President and CEO of Insys. Steven Meyer and Member of the Board and Chairman of our Audit Committee was appointed Chairman of the Board. I joined as a CEO approximately three weeks ago with a belief that our differentiated products Subsys and Syndros as well as our emerging pipeline have substantial room for growth. As I conducted my due diligence, the deep pipeline was the key driver of my decision to join the company.

Regarding ongoing government investigation, Insys continues to cooperate with all the relevant authorities. This is a top priority for us. We are committed to complying with laws and regulations that cover our products and business practices and compliance will remain the underpinning of our overall business operations.

With respect to our federal investigation, we continue to engage in discussion with DOJ and remain highly committed to resolving these matters. In the meantime, we are continuing to enhance our compliance infrastructure, processes and procedures which should align the elements of the final resolution.

Turning to Subsys, despite weakened challenges for the turf class of products has remained an important product in our portfolio. Even with multiple benefits for patients including greater visibility and factor on to the action, we believe it will continue to be an important option for patients who breakthrough cancer pain.

On the R&D front, we are very encouraged that the FDA approved Syndros, our dronabinol oral solution during the third quarter of last year. We continue to plan for potential launch of Syndros in the second half of this year. As you may know, the product were designated a Schedule II drug by the DEA. We are also advancing our other R&D programs in sublingual sprays in cannabinoid.

We have a strong pipeline with new products and lifecycle expansion for both Subsys and Syndros. This is an exciting time for the company and its future. This year, we will go from one product company to having two commercial products with the launch of Syndros.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Darryl Baker, our Chief Financial Officer who will review our first quarter financial results. Darryl?

Darryl Baker

Thank you, Saeed.

We reported net revenue of $36 million for the first quarter of 2017 a decrease compared to $60.4 million in the prior year quarter. As expected, Subsys prescription trends experienced continued softness during the quarter. The decline in Subsys revenue is the result of ongoing and heightened publicity surrounding the national opioid epidemic and continuing governmental and regulatory scrutiny of the company and of the entire turf class resulting insensitivity by some healthcare providers to prescribe and to spend turf medications. Nonetheless, we remain focused on our overall objectives of advancing new products through the pipeline and driving future growth.

Gross margin was 87.1% for the first quarter of 2017 compared to 92.3% in the first quarter of 2016. Gross margin was negatively impacted in the first quarter of 2017 by a $2 million charge for excess and obsolete Subsys inventory.

Sales and marketing expenses totaled $15.7 million in Q1 of '17 compared to $19.8 million in Q1 of '16. As a percentage of revenue sales and marketing expense was 43.5% compared to 32.8% in the prior year quarter.

General and administrative expenses were $15 million for the first quarter of '17 compared to $14.7 million in the first quarter of '16. R&D expense decreased to $12.9 million during Q1 of '17 compared to $19 million in the first quarter of '16. The decrease reflects the timing of expenditures on new product development projects. We are committed to developing both our sublingual spray and cannabinoid product candidates, which we believe will help patients and deliver value for shareholders.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2017 was $6.5 million or $0.09 per diluted share compared to net income of $2.3 million or $0.03 per diluted share during the first quarter of 2016.

Non-GAAP adjusted net loss per diluted share was also $0.09 compared to non-GAAP adjusted net income of $0.09 per diluted share during the first quarters of 2017 and 2016 respectively.

Cash, cash equivalents short and long-term investment totaled $218.5 million as of March 31, of 2017.

And with that, I am going to turn the call back to Saeed. Saeed?

Saeed Motahari

Thanks, Darryl. As we continued the year, we remained focus on these priorities. First, working towards resolving the DOJ and related state and other investigations. Second, stabilizing the performance of Subsys. Third, successfully launching Syndros. And finally, advancing our pipeline across two broad platform sublingual sprays and cannabinoids.

Let me provide you with some additional context. Our sublingual spray Subsys offer release to patients with breakthrough cancer pain. Despite the significant price share of prescriptions of turf products across the board, our market share has remained fairly stable at approximately 35%.

As we evaluate our marketing managed care and overall investment strategy for Subsys, we will look to pinpoint opportunity to stabilize and grow the product. We took a price increase of 9.5% in January, which was within the range of other turf class. We continue to educate payers under benefit of our product and look for opportunities to improve access as we proactively engage the payers.

As we had much discussion recently about the opioid epidemic in this country. We believe we have a societal responsibility to be part of this solution and leverage our expertise and innovative technology to develop products to help address this crisis. Accordingly, our pipeline includes several candidates to extract to opioid epidemic including Buprenorphine/Naloxone Sublingual Spray for the treatment of opioid dependence. Naloxone for the emergency treatment of none or effective opioid over dose and Cannabidiol for the treatment of cocaine and opioid addiction.

We are also developing multiple product candidate that improve patient's quality of life including Buprenorphine for the treatment of acute and chronic pain for which we intent to final NDA letter this year. And fentanyl naloxone for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain as well as other products and different stages of development.

We believe we are making meaningful progress to advance our product by multiple spray candidates. Phase III trials have been completed for our Buprenorphine formulation. All three-dosage met the efficacy influence.

At higher dosage, we saw nausea and vomiting which FDA commented on and we met with them in December of last year. Since that meeting, we have reviewed an integrated FDA comment and have concluded that will be prepared to final NDA for Buprenorphine for acute pain by the end of this year.

Buprenorphine studies in chronic pain will be informed by our discussions with the FDA and we look forward to updating you on the design on these studies in due course.

We continue to move forward with on Naloxone program which have been granted back cycle technician for the treatment of known or suspected opioid over dose.

Progress with our sublingual spray use to over - use to reverse opioid toxicity encouraging and we are also refining our formulation to allow inter-nasal administration.

Positive initial data demonstrated that naloxone levels from our spray significantly exceeded the level achieved by intramuscular administration. We anticipate completing our naloxone studies this year.

Ongoing development work on other sublingual product candidates including Buprenorphine Naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence and ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting cancer chemotherapy patients are in the various stages of the clinical development. We look forward to updating your progress with this candidates as the year unfolds.

We believe there are opportunity to expand the level of Subsys in the treatment of pain associated with bone marrow biopsies and burn dressing changes. Also, to adverse the need for greater abuse deterrent, we also developing a combination spray containing phentinol and naloxone, the naloxone would work serve as an abuse deterrent, while the phentinol formulation would have a faster onset [ph]. These products could potentially offer faster pain relief while addressing concerns around potential abuse. We anticipate beginning clinical trials this year.

Now let me target to our other platform, the Cannabidiol platform. As I mentioned earlier Syndros, our Dronabinol oral solution approved by FDA for CINB at appetite stimulation and AIDS patients was recently scheduled by DEA as a Schedule 2 drugs. We are getting ready for launch while we work with the FDA to finalize the labeling. After the label is finalized, we will target the concentrated universe of healthcare providers who currently prescribe Dronabinol to educate them and distinct benefit of Syndros.

We expect that we can launch successfully with our existing sales force. We believe this will be a meaningful product to prescribers when they choose the optimal treatment option for patients. We expect Syndros to be a significant contributor in long-term to our commercial portfolio.

RCBD or Cannabidiol program also offering promising opportunities to advanced unmet needs. We are focusing on our efforts to pediatric epilepsy, addiction, and PTSD and are at the Varian stages of advancing each molecule. Based on the Phase II clinical trials underway for the treatment of cocaine addiction as well as expanded epilepsy trials. We now have subjects that have received RCBD for more than 48 weeks. We planned to initiate additional trials this year and we will update you accordingly.

We also believe our ability to manufacture pharmaceutical CBD at our FDA and DEA inspected plan in Texas as a part of our Dronabinol manufacturing process is a distinct competitive advantage. It allows us efficiently manufacture both component in the same facility. We have the ability to produce a highly purified pharmaceutical product that offers consistent drug quality and we can also scale up efficiently.

In summary, this year we believe are posed to grow our commercial portfolio from one to two products. Final NDA for Buprenorphine, and advance our [indiscernible] products across both our sublingual spray and cannabinoid platforms.

As I indicated earlier our focus will be work towards a resolution in the DOJ investigation, stabilized success sales, successfully launch Syndros and advanced our pipeline as we position ourselves for future growth. I look forward to updating you on our progress as I further evaluate the different aspects of the business and pinpoint opportunities to execute again.

Thank you, and operator please go ahead and open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Randall Stanicky of RBC Capital Markets. Your line is open.

Randall Stanicky

Great. Thanks, guys. Saeed, a couple of big picture questions for you and then I have a question for Darryl. But just as you look at the platform, Subsys trends have clearly been challenging, there is a major launch in Syndros ahead. And then you have a sizable pipeline split between the sublingual spray and the Cannabidiol. Where do you see the biggest opportunity within the platform?

And then it sounds like strategically, we should be thinking about the business outlook kind of as it was before, but on the margin, where are you seeing some opportunities for change whether it would be pricing sales force alignment or the launch plans for Syndros or otherwise. And then I have a follow up for you as well.

Saeed Motahari

Sure, let me start with where do I see the opportunities. And with respect to Subsys, I actually still believe the significant opportunity not only to stabilize the brand and hopefully growth the business again. As you know the market is under significant pressure. We lost about 30% in terms of prescriptions last year versus 2015 and the units are also down quite a bit, but not as much because we are seeing some increase in some of the units for particularly Subsys.

We also think physicians are actually moving away from riding this class and consider user base for Subsys in particular has declined from about 1200 to about 960 in 2017. So, these are some of the challenges that I see but where are the opportunities?

If you take a look at the number of cancer patients in the U.S. and if you filter down the number of patients who actually experience pain and then you filter it down again by the number of patients experience pain chronically while in some sort of probably long acting opioid and then you filter it down to what percentage of those patients have actually breakthrough cancer pain you go for 15.5 to about 1.6 million patients.

Now, if you take a look at Subsys, our best estimate is that we have about 2,600 patients on Subsys. The entire class is list on [indiscernible] so you can actually see the opportunities so the question here is that what if we have 1% of the patients who could actually be potential patients for breakthrough cancer pain treatment.

So where do we see the opportunity and what are the challenges and how do we pin point the opportunities and how do we execute against that? I mean the number of short term strategies that I think is going to help us with Subsys.

The first thing is that our managed care access is very suboptimal we basically have access the two commercial plans one is, one out of one and the other one is one out of three, this is very suboptimal in my view. We don't have contacting other book of business.

So one of our major issue would be how to proactively get in front of the payers and make sure that we are able to communicate the benefit of our products on behalf of our patients and making sure that the value propositions clearly articulated to them.

Also, obviously, we need to educate oncologists that are about to breakthrough cancer pain and that is obviously a top priority for us. We also know that a lot of patients are not really having an active dialog with oncologists regarding the breakthrough cancer pain and I think that is something that we're going to address through our educational program and done a number of initiatives that would be rolled out in the second half.

And finally, there is another issue regarding Subsys we actually a lot of prescriptions are given once and then they are done and we feel there's a significant opportunity to improve assurance with the patients who are taking Subsys so we would be launching a number of new initiatives in the second half of this year that would allow more patient services to our customers so we can actually get the right dose for the right duration of therapy.

So those are some of the short-term opportunities that I see for to stabilizing the Subsys. In terms of long term opportunities, I'm very excited about the pipeline we have. In the last two years, 2.5 years I spend most of my time finding a way to yield depth and breadth in the pipeline of the company I was working and I know how difficult and challenging it is.

And now I am working here and we have not only two platforms we have number of assets within each platform and the overall IND program has been very, very exciting. We look at that as an option [ph], I look at the lifecycle management for Syndros in agitation associated Alzheimer or epilepsy and I take a look at even lifecycle management for Subsys. I really feel that there is a lot of opportunities for us that we need to execute against.

Randall Stanicky

That's helpful. And the other question, I've gotten from investors is when you look at Insys there's going to obviously, a DOJ investigation going on for a little over three years we must be getting closer to settling that or completing that but how did you get comfortable to come on leadership role CEO in the midst of that investigation, what was your diligence strategy that gave yourself comfortable?

Saeed Motahari

I think there are a number of factors I can figure out; the first thing is that I wanted to know whether there is a genuine feeling speaking into board and the executive committee that they want to continue set a new direction for the company. It was important for me to meet with obviously Steve Meyer, Dr. Kapoor the other Board Members and to just see the seriousness around this topic.

And I was absolutely convinced that they have the best interest of patients at heart and the best interest of the shareholders. So, that was very important to me that because for me character and the integrity are above everything else when it comes to running the business and I wanted to make sure that we share those values and we'll put in actions moving forward.

The second thing is that obviously when I take a look at the pipeline then I start off opportunities around our current marketed product, I realize there are significant opportunities here and having worked in many therapeutic areas like HIV, oncology, hepatitis B and C. I felt in order to look at the unmet needs in these areas, I felt we are in a position to really deliver against the great promise. So that was another thing.

And the third thing that really that made me feel comfortable about coming in my background is conducive to this position. Obviously, I work at RV and BMS in very specialty focused area. The last three years, I've really got educated on sensitivities around the opioid epidemic, understanding drivers of epidemic and being at the forefront of providing solutions to our customers in order to minimizing appropriate usage of the opioid and same thing in terms of educating and pushing number of major initiatives.

So, I found in my background, the pipeline, the general feeling that I got from the board and the executive committee, I think I feel very optimistic about the future of the company.

Randall Stanicky

That's very helpful color. Maybe just final if I could squeeze in one more for Darryl. Darryl, do you mind that providing a Subsys expectations bar for 2Q just so that we can set expectations going forward?

Darryl Baker

Sure, Randall, I mean, what we experienced in the first quarter obviously, we saw the decline in scripts compared to Q4 of'16 32% decline in those scripts which impacted the revenue in Q1 was also somewhat impacted by some deleveraging in the wholesale channel. We think that as we move into Q2, we're starting to see some stabilization in Subsys script trends appears to be a kind of a bottoming pattern and therefore we remain optimistic that our Q2 revenue should be in excess of our Q1 revenue.

Randall Stanicky

That's helpful. Thanks very much guys.

Saeed Motahari

Randall, let me just add on that a little bit. We've been looking at the performance of Subsys using different approaches. We are obviously forecasting the gravity of forecasting to your access, and we're also forecasting the new patients that we are getting and each of those visibilities have their own pros and cons.

But at the end of the day, I think it's very important for us meaningfully define that what do we mean by stabilizing subset and tie that directly to the incentive plan that we have. And we have accomplished that and now it's time for us to just execute and make sure we achieve what Darryl just mentioned.

Randall Stanicky

Got it, great. Thanks, Saeed.

Saeed Motahari

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from David Amsellem of Piper Jaffray. Your line is open.

David Amsellem

Thanks. So, I have a couple of questions. For us on the Cannabidiol program. So, you've had in the past a lot to say about various clinical development initiatives. And the overall sense, I'm getting is that your kind of all over the map in terms of what you're prioritizing. So, can you provide some real clarity, which I think would be helpful on what are the top priorities for Cannabidiol, what are the most important clinical data milestones that we should be focused on, and that's number one.

And then secondly on Syndros, can you talk about the manage care landscape and some detail now you have a label that doesn't have clinical data of your bioequivalence status. So how does that play in a market where you've got a number of generics for Marinol available. And I guess the broader question is how do you compete given that dynamic. Thanks.

Saeed Motahari

Sure, let me start with the Syndros. As we mentioned obviously, we have number of publications that essentially highlight the advantages associated with Syndros in terms of minimizing the intra and intra-individual outcome. I actually had Marinol in one of my previous job and I recall one of the major issue for the product was essentially lack of predictable outcome in the patient. So, while we don't have any clinical data, we have number of publications that can be leveraged with the payers.

I think the other question here is that our it is market is highly fragmented and also in terms of the managed care ask if you take a look at the what the Medicare or even the commercial channel you've realized it's highly fragmented. No plan is actually dominating it. On the other side on the physician side it's highly concentrated. In another word, we have about 50% of the business is being written by about 3000 physicians.

So, we feel an all course of market model with Syndros involve in hybrid approach at the beginning but we are hoping to leverage specialty pharmacy extensively. And we have already secure number of contracts. Why did you do that? Because you believe it could actually enhance the patient experience significantly and also be much more effective in terms of getting the product to the patient in shorter amount of time.

So, while the acknowledge is going to be challenging we feel confident about our ability to have some penetration in this market in 2017 and hopefully increase our share in 2018 and beyond. It's going to take time, but I'm also will be confident that there is a need for this product over formulation and obviously versus formulation that we have. We don't have to regenerator or our product after the burden has been opened which obviously not the case for the capital.

So, there are some advantages here points of differentiations that we need to find the best way to communicate particular to the payers to highlight the importance of this. Hopefully, I answer your questions on Syndros.

David Amsellem

That's helpful. Thanks.

Saeed Motahari

With respect to the CBD it will if you don't mind I'm going to come back to with more additional information on that. We are highly excited about that platform, we are obviously in epilepsy and number of other areas and we remain highly excited about that.

In terms of prior authorization of our R&D program, I think we are going to use less than that. I mean you are right, we have many programs but that usually a good sing I mean lot of companies which I would like to have the total opportunities that we have there is also imperative for us to prioritize this look at the commercial opportunity, look at the cost of R&D, look at the life to success and we are on the process of doing that.

We already know that our top two programs are and we are executing against that. I think the life regarding the specific of Cannabidiol hopefully I can give you lot more information to next time we talk.

David Amsellem

Okay. If I may just ask a follow-up here this is another pipeline related question on the acute pain indication for Buprenorphine is that a product where you are going to leverage your existing sales organization or is that more the hospital focus but and have you given product to what the commercial strategy for that product will be anything about 2018? Thanks.

Saeed Motahari

Yes, I think as you know Buprenorphine, I like the Buprenorphine as a molecule I mean as you know their number of schedule two products already long acting opioid. There is product that I think at least based on my experience positions like to profile and wanted to increase its utilization particularly because of basically schedule three products in the long acting opioid. Now, for our prospective you are right.

I think probably this would be a high paid model definitely hospital which will be component of it but we also hoping that this product was actually minimizing the day Subsys in the hospital which will be obviously a value to the hospital across center. So, we don't have the infrastructure at this point, but obviously as you think about our business and we are looking at the various channels that we need to relative abilities long-term care and hospitals to areas that we need to stop thinking about as we life central and obviously getting ready for Buprenorphine.

David Amsellem

Thank you.

Saeed Motahari

Welcome.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Ken Trbovich of Janney. Your line is open.

Ken Trbovich

Thanks for taking the question. I guess, Saeed, I would like to go back to comment I think you made with the start of the call just with regard to trying to position operationally for what you are anticipated to be part of the settlement. Can you kind of going this in detail and explain what you mean by those comments and perhaps how that's relates to some of your experiences that all predict?

Saeed Motahari

Get back to settlement. Yes, there was a comment that the alignment of the operations that there was an effort to growing operations. So, of course, what I basically meant obviously we have been working to improve our compliance practices over the last year and half and the first thing I did when I got to insist with the comprehensive review of our compliance procedures and processes and FLTs.

And I went through obviously some of the more controversial areas such as speaker program, incentive plans as well as obviously a promotion material, review process and so on and I am happy to say that the team has done a fantastic job over the last 12 to 18 months to actually build a very strong foundation.

We still have work ahead of us but what I meant is that in anticipation of the DOJ settlement this obviously will come in some sort of constraint, we are ready to address all those issues, we've really build a strong foundation to be able to operate within the constraint of that final settlement.

Ken Trbovich

Okay. And then just with regard to the comments on trying to increase prescribing specifically for the breakthrough cancer pain in those patients one of the challenges I imagined in that particular space would simply be just the highly fragments of nature of the types of cancer of their other particular targets within club sets of that million patients that lend itself to particular locations around treatment centers or physicians.

So, I don't know it's a geographic focus or a particular type of pain like cancer bone cancer as an example where perhaps there's a particular subset that we've got data on Subsys that lends itself to particular subset of those patients or is it a broader shot at all of those patients?

Saeed Motahari

I think Ken that's a great question and that is a work that is currently underway because I really need to pin point, what type of patients are we talking about, where are they located, what is the geographic distribution, what is the business approach to reach them?

What I wanted to highlight is essentially the significant under treatment of the breakthrough cancer pain in the U.S. based on the evidence that you see in scientific literature. And I think for us to go from essentially roughly under 10,000 being treated is essentially constitute the current turf market.

When you look at the potential, there is significant opportunity we just need to as you mentioned be much more focused around where these patients are, what type of patients are they, how can we reach them and who are the priorities for the treatment that I think needs to be identified by the customer base that is treating this?

So that is more to come, I view that as a long-term career strategy, we need to kind of invest and build that strategy over the next 12 to 24 months but as I mentioned to our short-term opportunities that I see particularly with our managed care situation on Subsys and also just stabilizing and our current user base and from my perspective there's also opportunity to improve productivity of the current active base.

If you look at the one sign that is very promising respect to Subsys, the number of units that are being used in each prescription are continuously improving, why is that? That basically means the patients who are using it like the product and I think that to me is fix volume of the level of differentiation of our product versus the competitive frame.

Ken Trbovich

Okay. And then just with regard to Syndros, can you help us understand how they use of specialty pharmacies might change the way Marinol perhaps is currently being used to distributed just with regard to your experience have been and certainly this is the market that's highly generic type so just part of the challenge there is the absence of patient support and things of that nature. So, can you give us a better sense as how you're seeing that playing out at launch for Syndros and how important that is for the early days of launch?

Saeed Motahari

I think if you look at the current business is essentially retail based right, so the product versus wholesalers and then from wholesalers versus various retailers, as I mentioned is highly fragmented across different trade.

What we would like to do giving the fact that the pricing for even generic Marinol is still somewhat healthy in comparison to other generic market. So, obviously, our pricing strategy would be based on the matter that we associated our product and the advantages that it brings. But we are at the point that given our pricing strategy would make sense for us to actually investment in specialty pharmacy.

Now how would that help, we still have to step with the generics, but I think as we are able to communicate the bioavailability and absorption and the dosing flexibility associated with our formulation and obviously through the specialty pharmacy make insure that any PA step through will be adopted very quickly. I think it would be able to minimize the time that the patients need to wait in order to actually get our formulation.

So, it's more or less about the distribution and facilitation of the quicker access to the drug rather than going through retail studying which is for schedule through as you know, stocking is going to be an issue and also, I think that number of times that that is going to be difficult time to schedule two products particularly when initially we need the refrigeration. So, it would be very difficult to specialty pharmacy from my prospective saw with the lot of problem.

Ken Trbovich

Perfect. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The next question comes from David Steinberg of Jefferies. Your line is open.

David Steinberg

Thanks, and good morning. For many years which was highly profitable and cash flow generator I think almost today we can republic company and where recently with into a loss position. Just in general terms when do you think it will be over the moving to the block at what sort of block and what sort of block would you need to do so particularly not interacting since us? And then what are your cash is going forward? Thanks.

Saeed Motahari

Maybe I address the first part of it and then I'll throw it to Darryl to address the second part of it. I think we will be managing the P&L very effectively. As you mentioned, we are obviously running operating loss for the first time, but that's primarily because we are committed to investing gains to R&D. R&D investments about $75 million to $80 million projected for this year. And that is to be fundamentally belief that is the engine of the company and we are not going to compromise or reduced the investment around that.

With that in mind, I think the best way for our because of P&L and back to black is essentially improve the top line and that is what the focus is. That doesn't mean that there are not opportunities and other part of the P&L that we can optimize and that is something that I am working with my executive team. But we believe the best way to actually put the P&L and like to just to improve substitute top line and I'm confident will be able to do that in due time.

Darryl Baker

And with respect to the cash, David, I mean as you can see we consume roughly $20 million in the first quarter of 2017 given our expectation that subscript trends or we are seeing stabilization there. We think to Saeed's point, as we going to maintain and hopefully start to grow the top line again as we control and manage our expenses while investing in the pipeline.

We expect that we will continue to consume some cash during that 2017 but I would not expect that cash burn to be at the same rate as what we saw in Q1. I would expect to reduce cash usage. Given that we have roughly $220 million in cash in investment currently and given the expected kind of burn, I don't foresee in the near-term the need for us to seek any form of outside financing at this point.

David Steinberg

Okay. And then Saeed, a question for you just the picture one, I know you have [indiscernible] company that lost but you have then industry for many, many years and just your initial product line and having your inside the organization what are some other things that surprise you in a nice way presence surprise as where you see some outside that you have seen on your into the area.

And then what are some of the areas that perhaps you are more concerned about now you start some time with the company?

Saeed Motahari

I know I was I have visibility to the pipeline obviously as a company that I was monitoring, but when I got I was very surprised by the depth of the pipeline. I really feel the lot of exciting opportunities and ideas that are being considered and developing the pipeline.

So, despite the fact that I knew pipeline was impressive, I do really have an appreciation of depth to it when I got here.

Now, in terms of other areas I mean people have been extremely welcoming and I have enjoyed my first three weeks here, despite the fact that I have been travelling also to various sites and making sure that I meet our manufacturing folks in Texas as well as different sites in Arizona. So, it's been just pleasure getting to know people.

There are areas that I think we definitely have gaps, I think managed care is one area, we are significantly under result from my perspective in that area. If you take a look at the medical affairs, I think we need some additional capability and resources in that area to make sure that as we identify our priorities and the move to executions mode we have support from those two functions in particular.

I think there are opportunities to elevate capabilities and talent across number of areas and you will us taking actions over the next two to three months to improve the gap of the talent and continue to diversify the source of talent that have, but so far so good.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I am showing no other questions. At this time, I'd like to turn the call back over to Saeed Motahari.

Saeed Motahari

Well, I just want to thank everyone for your time and support. I sincerely appreciate your support I and look forward to meeting you in person and getting to know you better. And obviously, we're going to update you as the progress with the business. Thanks again for your time.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today's conference. This does conclude the program. You may all disconnect. Have a wonderful day.\

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.