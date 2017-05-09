Aralez Pharmaceuticals' (ARLZ) CEO Adrian Adams on Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARLZ)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

May 9, 2017 09:00 am ET

Executives

Adrian Adams - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Charles - Chief Financial Officer

Mark Glickman - Chief Commercial Officer

Nichol Ochsner - Executive Director of IR and Corporate Communications

Analysts

Dave Bautz - Zacks Investment Research

David Martin - Bloom Burton

Keay Nakae - Chardan Capital Markets LLC

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host. Adrian Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Aralez Pharmaceuticals. Please go ahead.

Adrian Adams

Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining this webcast to discuss the 2017 first quarter financial results for Aralez Pharmaceuticals. Joining me on today's call is Scott Charles, Chief Financial Officer; Mark Glickman, Chief Commercial Officer; James Tursi, Chief Medical Officer and Nichol Ochsner, Executive Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

Before I proceed, I would like to ask Nichol to say a few opening remarks. Nichol?

Nichol Ochsner

Thank you, Adrian. Earlier today, we issued a press release summarizing our financial results and key achievements for the first quarter of 2017 which can be found on the EDGAR and SEDAR databases and on our website at aralez.com.

Additionally, I would like to remind everyone that we have a slide presentation to accompany our conference call this morning, which can also be viewed at our website. If you are listening to this call on your telephone, you may access a synchronized slide deck on our website by choosing the link on our webcast page that says Click Here to Listen.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements made during today's call may contain forward-looking statements under applicable laws.

These important factors are described in the earnings press release we issued this morning. The Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016 and the company's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2017 which will be filed later today. You may obtain free copies of these documents and other related documents filed with applicable securities regulators at our website, aralez.com, under the heading Investors or on the SEC's website at sec.gov or on SEDAR at sedar.com. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by applicable law.

I would also note that all dollar amounts referenced on this call are references to US dollars unless otherwise noted. With that, I'll turn the call back over to Adrian.

Adrian Adams

Thank you, Nicol. On Slide number 3, you'll find the agenda for today's call. Before reviewing our first quarter 2017 performance, I'll open with commentary around some important changes we've made to our business to address certain challenges we'll be facing and then I'll provide a summary of our recent achievements.

I will next provide performance updates for our product portfolio, including Zontivity, Yosprala and Toprol-XL franchise and our Canadian business. Scott will next discuss the highlights of our first quarter 2017 financial results and cost savings initiatives. He'll then provide our improved 2017 financial guidance. Following that, I will conclude by summarizing our areas of executional [ph] focus before opening up the call for your valued questions.

Turning to Slide number 4, before I discuss the first quarter highlights, I want to take this opportunity to talk about several important changes we plan to make in our business to address some challenges we have been facing. Starting with Yosprala, I'd like to address the question as to why the product is not selling better, despite the extensive and overall positive market research that is being performed.

We have determined that patient sensitivity to copayments and out of pocket cost has been the foremost obstacle for Yosprala. This is led to switching to all accounts alternatives of the pharmacist level due to price. We believe that we would generate more filled prescriptions if we adjusted the price levels to the patient. To address this and ensure we're responding to patient and customer needs we are currently implementing an aggressive change to our pricing strategy. We're rolling out a bold patient-friendly pricing program that significantly reduces the out of pocket cost to all patients regardless of coverage or the copay level set by the insurer.

We believe this will help make Yosprala available to ever patient who needs it, whether insured or not, at a very attractive and compelling cost. For our shareholders, you may be asking the question as to whether we can be profitable at a lower price point and the answer is yes. If we eliminate the barrier to patient and pharmacists acceptance of Yosprala, we believe that it will make it simple for patients to get their prescription. We will continue to focus on driving volume and tapping into the sizable market opportunity.

We've also made significant progress with the implementation of our cost savings plan, which Scott will review in more detail later in the presentation, all with goal of improving our cost structure and balance sheet to maximize and preserve our financial flexibility. Overall to-date, we've identified a total reduction of $23 million in expenses across the business in 2017, $9 million of which were assumed [ph] in our previously announced 2017 financial guidance.

Our updated financial guidance for 2017 reflects or determining goal of reaching breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis this year through this cost management and over enhanced profitability initiatives. Taking into account these measures and current estimates, we're confident that we have sufficient cash to operate on business for the next 12 months. We continue to look at opportunities in the interest of our shareholders with a strong immediate focus on value creation and transformative M&A that would bolster our financial profile. We're hopeful the significant actions will address shareholder concerns and still invest the confidence and begin to stabilize our stock price volatility.

Turning importantly to the financial results, we're very pleased to report a solid first quarter, 2017 with net revenues for the quarter reaching $26 million. I would now like to turn your attention to our exciting new product Zontivity which we plan to fully launch next month. Please refer to Slide number 5, where I would like to review the antiplatelet landscape and focus on an overview of several leading medications. This information was taken directly from the highlight sections of the prescribing information of several antiplatelet medications.

This is not intended to be a comparison. The information represented in prescribing information is not comparable because clinical files are conducted under varying conditions. However, examining the prescribing information enables a high level view to consider potential core similarities and differences of drugs in this category. When considering the population of patients for which these medications are indicated only Zontivity and Clopidogrel also known as Plavix which is now generic are indicated in patients with Peripheral Artery Disease.

Zontivity with its unique mechanism of action, inhibition of Power 1 is the only antiplatelet product indicated for use with either Aspirin or Plavix or with both medications. All medications shown include a boxed warning with more information in that regard available on or and these respected medications websites. Zontivity is contraindicated in patients with history of stroke TIA or intracranial haemorrhage also known as ICH.

Brilinta and Effient contraindications also include some of these patients types and all of these products are contraindicated in patients with active and pathological bleeding as expected. Finally the obvious reactions listed in the PI highlight section are identical for Zontivity, Plavix and Effient.

Moving now to Slide number 6, let's look at the opportunity that we see for Zontivity. As a reminder, Zontivity is indicated for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with a history of myocardial infarction or with Peripheral Artery Disease without a history of stroke or TIA. The combined on label use patient population with PAD and the history of MI without diagnosed PAD is approximately 14.2 million.

As you drill deeper into the opportunity and focus on those patients, we believe present a position of risk diabetics and smokers the patient population is approximately 9 million. Smoking is the single most important illogical [ph] factor for the development of progression of [indiscernible].

As you know, we're now in the initial stage of our phase launch of Zontivity. We've spent considerable time evaluating this asset with an in depth review of the clinical data. The antiplatelet market and healthcare practitioners and this has enabled us to precisely personalize our core positioning statement for Zontivity. We're positioning Zontivity for patients with Peripheral Artery Disease and or forced MI with a focus on persistent risk which we define as smokers and diabetic patients. This positioning resonated with physicians and research and helps identify the cardiovascular and cerebral vascular outcome improvements possible in patients treated with Zontivity in addition to standard of care.

Now please refer to Slide 7 for an overview of the commercial strategy for Zontivity. And evidenced on the graph on the left of this slide. After a discontinued promotion of Zontivity the product was in decline. We then restarted a sampling program for current Zontivity prescribers on February 1, 2017 and have seen an increase in prescribing by 38% among sample doctors which reinforces our belief that Zontivity is a promotionally sensitive product. We believe this improvement will continue now that we've commenced the first phase of our product launch on April 24 by utilizing 15 sales representatives who were deployed for high volume healthcare professional targets, who treat post-MI and peripheral artery disease patients.

We next plan to proceed with the second and final phase, a full scale commercial launch targeted for early June, 2017 utilizing all 75 of our US sales representatives. Our sales force covers approximately 25% of the oral antiplatelet market and will be detailing Zontivity to a target physician population of approximately 12,000 made up of cardiologist, [indiscernible] and vascular surgeons. We've also made good progress in ensuring patient access at an annual pocket cost competitive with generics and other branded antiplatelet agents and are currently having success improving the T8 [ph] position for Zontivity.

We expect that by June approximately 76% of former allies will have Zontivity covered with significant improvements anticipated in both former status and prior authorization compared to the managed care position at the time of the product's acquisition from Merck. We're excited about the potential of Zontivity and believe it represents an excellent fit with Yosprala with a high ovular from a targeted perspective.

So that transitions us nicely to Slide number 8, where I'll review our commercial strategy for Yosprala. On the left side of this slide, you can see despite the metrics, that we track internally which comprise new prescriptions, total prescriptions and retail prescription equivalence or RPEs. The RPE measure takes into account mail order and those prescriptions that are [indiscernible]. As you know, we announced 32% reduction in the US sales force in April, 2017 which has reduced the size of the sales force from 110 to 75 representatives. Any type of restructuring will be somewhat disruptive in the short-term and it is not uncommon to see a slight decline in prescribing trends as well as seeing here.

However, we believe of this will stabilize and reverse course and we're already starting to witness early signs of improvement. Our commercial strategy for Yosprala has now been significantly refined. The Yosprala will continue to be promoted by our sales force will also be promoting Zontivity. And we will leverage our improving managed care position to maximize the value of the product with minimal non-selling expense. We continue to believe that Yosprala has brought potential and as I mentioned previously, we're implementing a new pricing strategy for Yosprala that we now believe is essential to drive volume growth.

That transitions us to Slide number 9 for more details on our new pricing strategy for Yosprala. We're currently implementing a bold patient friendly program that will be aimed to allowing all patients to access Yosprala for only $10 per month regardless of coverage commercial or no insurance and regardless of copay level set by the insurer. We will offer copay cards and retail points of sale programs that operate 30-day supply for Yosprala to commercially ensure and cash-pay patients for $10.

This compares to a $20 target copay at launch to commercially insure patients which we believe left to a patient abandonment rate at triple the level of other branded cardiovascular agents. Our post-launch patient experience and research suggest that a $10 product offering a compelling price point. This new pricing strategy is both bold and aggressive and we believe it will lead to a significant reduction in patient rejections which will help to overcome a key obstacle that is hindered Yosprala's volume growth.

We also believe that our new pricing strategy is very competitive and in fact at a lower cost when compared to both generic and over the counter alternatives. Finally, we continue to work with major retailers to ensure pharmacists understanding of the therapeutic value of Yosprala and have partnerships with certain major pharmacy change to educate pharmacists on Yosprala. Overall, while we're limiting our non-direct marketing spend on Yosprala we continue to be optimistic regarding the opportunity and remain focused on further improving patient access and growing the brand.

Turning now to Slide number 10, I would like to move on to Toprol-XL. The Toprol-XL branded prescriptions remain stable. During our last call, we were limited in what we communicate due to ongoing discussions we were having with our various partners including AstraZeneca with respect to the duration of our Transition Services Agreement and the Veterans Administration with respect to the renewal of our national contract. We then like to take this opportunity to clear any confusion that there may be with respect to this product acquisition.

As you know on October 31, 2016 Aralez acquired Toprol-XL and its authorized generic business from AstraZeneca. We've now extended our Transition Services Agreement from July 31 to December 31, 2017. During this time Aralez will continue to report net revenues which are net of cost of sales and transition services fees paid to AstraZeneca who will continue to distribute the branded products on our behalf.

Most of the transition activities are now being completed resulting in a reduction of the overall transition fees. After various discussions, we're pleased that the VA has exercised this option to renew the national contract which is been extended to April 28, 2018 at reduced pricing. The VA pricing is now firm for another year and pursuant to its policy, local VA's are required to purchase off our national contract. While we were in discussions with the VA at the time we issued our earlier fiscal 2017 financial guidance, we did assume the pricing levels would be at or near the levels ultimately agreed upon with the VA and as such, the economics to be realized from the VA business as well as the AstraZeneca TSA extension, will be incorporated into our previously issued fiscal 2017 financial guidance.

In summary, we're pleased that the total Toprol-XL franchise continues to generate significant revenues and the cash flow for Aralez.

Turning now to Slide number 11, I would like to briefly provide an overview of the growth drivers for our Canadian business. Revenues with $5.7 million in the first quarter of 2017 and we're pleased that the Canadian business continues to be profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis. As a result of a concerted effort to focus our commercialization initiatives in Canada on those grounds that provides to stay indoor the business has become more profitable. The key contributors to this business include the growth driver Cambia, Soriatane and Blexten which collectively grew around 39% in the first quarter 2017 versus the comparable quarter last year and accounted for approximately 31% of total first quarter 2000 [ph] revenues in Canada. We're also pleased that the Blexten launch has exceeded our expectations to-date and believe it will continue to be a significant product moving forward.

While in the United States business development remains an important factor in 2017 and beyond, in Canada we're strategically focusing on driving organic growth. Additional possible future growth drivers include the potential Zontivity launch and Yosprala regulatory submission.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Scott to discuss our financial results. Scott?

Scott Charles

Thank you Adrian and good morning, everyone. Today I'll be reviewing our first quarter 2017 GAAP financial results our adjusted EBITDA, our 2017 cost savings initiatives and updated to our guidance for the full year 2017. Our press release provides our first quarter 2017 results as well as the reconciliation to GAAP for our non-GAAP financial measures.

Later today, our Aralez filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q which will also include our first quarter 2017 results and I encourage you all to review that report. As a reminder, our merger with Tribute closed in February 2016, our acquisition of the US and Canadian rights on Zontivity closed in September 2016 and our acquisition of the US rights the Toprol-XL franchise closed in October, 2016. As a result our consolidated results of operations for the first quarter, 2016 included the results of Tribute from February 5th, through March 31, 2016, but did not include the results of Zontivity or the Toprol-XL franchise.

Our transition service agreement with Merck was in effect for the first quarter of 2017. Zontivity revenues were primarily recognized within other revenues, net our related cost of product revenues and transition service fees paid to Merck. The transition from Merck was completed on March 31, 2017 and on that day, Zontivity product revenues and cost product revenues were recorded on a growth basis.

We also have a transition service agreement in place with AstraZeneca which as we mentioned earlier was extended during the quarter to December 31, 2017. Revenues from the Toprol-XL franchise were also recorded in other revenues net are related cost of product revenues and transition fees paid to AstraZeneca and will continue to be for the duration of the transition service agreement. Beginning in the first quarter of 2018, we expect to record product revenues and cost of product revenues on a growth basis for the Toprol-XL franchise.

Now if we move to Slide 13, total revenues for the first quarter of 2017 were $26 million compared to $8.1 million during the first quarter of 2016, an increase of $17.9 million. We've broken down revenues into three categories. One, our core business which includes Zontivity, Toprol-XL and authorized generic, Fibricor and Yosprala. Two, our Canadian products and three; Vimovo royalties.

Core business revenues grew complete $3 million in the first quarter of 2016 to $16.6 million during the first quarter of 2017. The increase was primarily driven the Toprol-XL franchise. Canadian product revenues which consist primarily of the product portfolio we acquire to the Tribute acquisition of $5.7 million during the first quarter of 2017 were up from $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2016. The first quarter 2017 included net product revenues from Blexten which was launched in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Vimovo royalties comprised of US and ex-US royalties declined from $4.5 million in the first quarter of 2016 to $3.7 million during the same period in 2017 primarily due to lower US debt pricing from Vimovo. In the US pursuant to our agreement with Horizon certain conditions described in our public filings, we're guaranteed a quarterly minimum royalty amount calculated based on annual, minimum royalty of $7.5 million which was reflected in our first quarter results.

Outside of the US royalties have been relatively stable through the first quarter of 2017, we do expect some decline in ex-US royalty revenues going forward through the entrance of new-gen competitor in Canada. One-time only and solely for clarification purposes we want to take a minute to provide some additional detail regarding the way we record net revenues for the Toprol-XL franchise under the transition service agreement. Net product sales for the Toprol-XL franchise were $25.1 million during the first quarter of 2017. Next we reduce this amount by the cost of product revenues and to a lesser extent transition fees which combined were approximately $10.1 million for the quarter. This gives us net revenues of approximately $15 million for the quarter which were recorded other revenues in our consolidated statement of operations.

You should also note that with the renewals of VA contract which is effective for the period May, 2017 through April, 2018 and includes lower pricing levels, we're expecting to record lower quarterly revenues for the renewal period as compared to the first quarter of 2017. The extension of TSA, the renewals of the VA contract among other key factors have all been built into the 2017 revenue guidance.

Now if we move to Slide 14, Aralez's cost and expenses for the first quarter of 2017 included $2.8 million in cost of product revenues, $8.5 million of amortization of the intangible assets from the Zontivity, Toprol-XL franchise and Tribute acquisitions and $4.4 million of expense related to the change in fair value of contingent consideration from the Toprol-XL Zontivity acquisitions.

SG&A expenses were $03.8 million for the first quarter 2017 compared to $37.5 million in the comparable period for 2016. The decrease in SG&A expenses was primarily driven by cost related to Tribute merger in the prior year of approximately $19.4 million partially offset by increased cost related to the build out of our US sales force to 2016 and increased promotional expenses in the US during the first quarter of 2017.

R&D expenses for the three months ended Marhc 31, 2017 were $0.1 million compared to $4.4 million to the three months ended March 31, 2016. The decrease related primarily to higher cost incurred in the first quarter of 2016 for Yosprala in advance of its approval in September, 2016. Interest expense of $6.7 million in the first quarter, 2017 which were borrowed $200 million under credit facility in the fourth quarter 2016 pursuant to the acquisitions of Zontivity and the Toprol-XL franchise and the $75 million convertible notes. Our resulting net loss for the first quarter of 2017 was $27.5 million or $0.42 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $33.8 million or $0.73 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2016.

Now please turn to Slide 15, for adjusted EBITDA. We provided our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations which illustrate non-cash share based compensation and certain dispute items impacting the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2017 was negative $3.6 million compared to negative $11.1 million for the first quarter of 2016. Now from a balance sheet perspective, we ended the quarter with 65.8 million issued and outstanding. Cash and cash equivalents grew from $64.9 million at December 31, 2016 to $73.7 million at March 31, 2017. The increase related primarily for the timing of receipts and payments under our transition service agreement with AstraZeneca partially offset by cash used for operations during the quarter.

In the first quarter of 2018 upon conclusion of the transition service period, we expect the working capital benefit to partially unwind. And these retention, we continue to be focused on managing our cash and expense prudently while commencing our phase, relaunch of Zontivity in the second quarter of 2017.

Now please turn to Slide 16, for our 2017 cost savings initiatives. As you may recall in April, 2017 we announced that the company will be implementing cost savings initiatives as part of its ongoing effort to maximize value from its assets and preserve financial flexibility. These cost savings initiatives are expected to result in 2017 operating expense reductions of approximately $23 million, of which $9 million were included in our original 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance.

The cost savings include the previously announced 32% reduction in the US sales force was expecting to save $5.5 million for the remaining three quarters of 2017, a $9 million reduction in commercial spending was primarily related to the non-direct marketing spend for Yosprala and $8.5 million reduction in departmental expense reductions across the business. While we've made significant reductions to our expenses we do plan to invest in additional $7 million to support the successful phase launch of Zontivity that commenced in mid-April based on the increasingly attractive opportunity we see for this asset.

The company has also identified other initiatives in the driving increased profitability such as the outperformance of the Canadian business by increased focus on the core brands and the board's recent decision to reduce the cash flow [indiscernible] fees for 2017, by half. All of these initiatives are intend to improve the company's profitability and preserve its financial flexibility.

Now if we move to Slide 17, let's review our updated financial guidance for 2017. These estimates reflect our current belief among other things prescription trends, competition, pricing and inventory levels and anticipated future events and are subject to other material factors and risks, were particularly described in our earnings release and public filings.

The company's - guidance for 2017 remains unchanged at $80 million to $100 million. The midpoint of guidance range represents growth of 66% over 2016. The company's adjusted EBITDA guidance range for fiscal 2017 has been updated primarily as a result of our cost savings plan and other profitable initiatives is now expect to be in the range of negative $5 million to $5 million an improvement over our previous fiscal 2017 guidance which was approximately negative $25 million to negative $10 million. Our earnings release contains further information regarding the assumptions, underlying our guidance on adjusted EBITDA.

As we look forward, we continue to focus on driving revenue growth while being good stewards of our cash by prudently managing our expenses. We will very carefully manage and monitor our revenue growth and if this growth does not materialize as planned, we will continue to work to optimize our cost structure accordingly.

We remain very excited about our prospects for the rest of this year and we'll keep you posted with our progress at our next call. With that, I'll turn the call back over to Adrian.

Adrian Adams

Thank you, Scott. I'd like to finish with our final slide. Slide number 18 for areas of corporate focus moving forward. We remain focused on the successful full scale launches Zontivity with the appropriate focus and drive towards excellence and commercial execution with this exciting product. We'll also strive for strong commercial execution with Yosprala driven by our sales representatives a solid manage curve position and the new bold and aggressive pricing strategy.

We will also remain focused on effectively managing the Toprol-XL franchise and maximizing the value of this important product offering. In addition, we're exploring both strategic and financing options with a continued focus on transformative M&A activity with appropriate opportunistic, strategic flexibility going forward, all in the interest of our shareholders. We are delighted that Deerfield partners have confirmed that they remain full supportive of Aralez and its management team as the company navigates through recent challenges.

In conclusion, we're clearly committed to the responsibilities we have to our shareholders, our patients and our physicians that prescribe our products. We'd like to assure you, that the steps we've taken and will continue to take provide a clear pathway into 2018. We're focused on looking at a number of different financial options to increase our flexibility and extend our cash runway, while continuing to maximize the value of our assets. We will transparently communicate updates as they materialize to keep your apprised of our progress.

We remain laser-focused and committed to delivering value to our patients and you, our shareholders. We thank you for your continued interest and support. I'd now like to open the call for your valued questions. Operator, can you please give the instructions?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] our first question today is coming from Dave Bautz from Zacks Investment Research. Please proceed with your question.

Dave Bautz

So I'm going to start with Zontivity or maybe if you could talk a little bit about, what you're going to do differently from Merck? Trying to make Zontivity commercially successful, maybe some of the areas that maybe Merck or some of things Merck did not do well and they're launching that, that you think you can improve upon.

Adrian Adams

Yes, it's a very good question and thanks for asking it. I mean clearly as we do in diligence on the asset. Merck, were very open about areas that they felt they could have done a much better job in relation to the asset in particular. We noted that because the product was approved earlier than anticipated the degree of preparation that it taken place with key opinion leaders prior to launch was minimal. In addition I think, when one looks the overall messaging for the product overview and Merck's view was that, the message was not crystal and was not directed with a view to the right patient types.

In addition I think the sales force that was in place for the launch of the product was suboptimal, so when one looks at all of these different ingredients led to a situation where the product obviously was a very poor launch. Now clearly I think we wanted to take the time to make sure that obviously when we launch the product in early June of this year, I think that we put right all of those particular aspects that did not have the right levels of focus. So we've had the time to spend quality time with key opinion leaders particularly talking about the kind of inter-player reduction of thrombotic events and the peripheral artery disease area.

In addition as I mentioned in the call, we've done a lot of time crystallizing our core positioning statement, which we believe is very opportunistic and is clearly attractive to the patient and physician population. From an overall training perspective I think we've trained our sales representatives and so we believe that we've done all the right preparative work with this product that gives a very strong chance of being very successful, what we see is being an increasingly interesting and attractive asset.

So from that point of view we feel very confident about the product and in particular, I think I want to emphasize that the very attractive aspect of this product is the label and in particular, I think - looks of the label for Zontivity compared to the other promotive [ph] products Brilinta and Effient. Zontivity is the only product that has on its label, the peripheral artery disease differentiating feature and we see that has been a key ingredient for success in the future.

Dave Bautz

Okay, great. Thanks for that and just quick question on the new Yosprala pricing. Is that $10 price is that going to apply to just anyone who walks up with a prescription at any pharmacy? Or the patient is going to have to go through Aralez to get that special price?

Mark Glickman

Dave, this is Mark Glickman, thanks for the question. It's the former, so really we have multiple channels for the patients who access the Yosprala for $10, we're trying to limit any barriers, so this will - by a retail pharmacy, our selected partners from mail order pharmacy or even web for some of those pharmacies, so it applies to all patients regardless of where they want to pick up their prescription.

Dave Bautz

Okay, all right well thanks for taking the questions.

Operator

Thank you. Your next question today is coming from David Martin from Bloom Burton. Please proceed with your question.

David Martin

Yes, kind of going back to that last question. So when they walk into a pharmacy will they pay $150 for the prescription and then have to send in a coupon to get a refund down to $10 or will they just pay $10 at the pharmacy?

Mark Glickman

David, thanks for the question. It's Mark, again. They'll pay $10 and that's where they have a coupon or not, we have both passive and active means to buy down that copay, so whether they have a coupon or not, at a pharmacy they'll receive the $10, they'll not have to submit any type of rebate.

David Martin

Okay, so previously your out of pocket target was $1 per day, now you're down in the $0.30, $0.35 at day range. We thought $1 per day would be a loan up price to attract the patients, what was their more complexity in getting to that $1 per day for the patient and then there will be for the $0.33 a day, was there anything else holding the product back, aside from the out of pocket price and are you addressing, those issues in anyway?

Adrian Adams

Yes, I think, it's Adrian here. Then I'll ask Mark to comment. Obviously one of the conundrums that we have with the Yosprala is the actual reset activity to the product message has been very, very strong qualitatively. The feedback from positions has been very supportive and prescriptions have been generated on an ongoing basis. Our frustration clearly has been the actual number of prescriptions that were actually filled has been much lower than anticipated with significant amounts of rejection, the patient and of the business. You're quite right, we made emphasis on the fact that, regardless of our WAC positioning, the WAC price.

We wanted to make sure, the patients get accessed from out of pocket perspective at less than the $1 a day, what we have found obviously as we mentioned within our remarks is that, still the levels of patient rejections were triple what we've seen with other cardiovascular agents and the reason for that we believe is the very competitive price, as it relates to over the counter medicine. So what we wanted to do in revising what is now an old and aggressive pricing strategy is to remove all those obstacles, we believe that these patients for which we generated prescriptions should have our prescription filled with this license with said medicine, so we want to remove all those obstacles and that's why we have flexibility in relation to moving the price down to $10 level. Mark, you want to add anything to that?

Mark Glickman

Thanks, Adrian. So we do feel the copay as Adrian said really is the one piece that is holding back a significant number of prescription and it wasn't really complexity of $30, now that we have two quarters of the [indiscernible] we have patient research, which shows us abandonment at different levels and that's why we feel this $10 is the right place to go. So it's based on what we've seen live, well we've seen patients walk away from the product and I think what the offering that we have, we will be able to get all these patients that need to product down to that $10 price point. I don't think it will be complicated at all to get down there.

David Martin

Then your cost to goods to manufacture Yosprala, I assume is substantially lower than $0.35 a pill.

Scott Charles

Yes, David. Absolutely we've looked at this closely from a profitability perspective and taken account the cost of goods. We feel comfortable that we wish to make money on this product.

David Martin

Okay, another question and then I'll hop back into line. The $15.6 million for Toprol and Zontivity. I'm assuming or am I right in assuming about $14 million and $14.5 million that was Toprol and then, when you layer in the pricing pressure on the drug that we set at the DA pricing and the reduction of your transition fees, where should we expect that number to go for the remaining three quarters of 2017?

Scott Charles

Sure, so as you know. Dave we don't product specific guidance but we try to helpful. So the first quarter number for Toprol as we indicated was $15 million on a net basis and that starts with net sales of $25 million then you dot [ph] the cost of product revenues and transition fees of $10 million to get to that $15 million, so that was the first quarter number and as we said, we do expect the net revenues to decline starting the second quarter when the lower VA pricing takes effect, but all of that incorporated into the updated and guidance that we gave before on revenues.

David Martin

Okay, I'll get back in line.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] our next question is coming from Keay Nakae from Chardan. Please proceed with your question.

Keay Nakae

So with the pricing strategy, you've made it easier for the patient to fill the prescription. What else are you - or can you do to get more prescriptions written?

Adrian Adams

Well, I think - again I'll walk through, it's a very good question, clearly. It was important part of our consideration. The one thing although I've been disappointed in the slower uptake when we anticipated based on prescriptions that are actually been filled, the aspect which are found very encouraging consistently over the course of the six months of launch, is that the generation of prescription at the physician level, has remained strong. So again just to reiterate I think the key aspect to challenge from the product par had, is the number of rejections at the patient end, when prescriptions go into the pharmacies. So I think in relation to our detailing strategy, with Yosprala that remains exactly the same, we have a strong managed position, we have a good sales force and clearly I think the level of detailing will remain the same.

The only difference is, that the prescriptions that they have been generating, we believe we're more confident now they'll actually be filled, with what is now a bold and aggressive pricing strategy. Mark, do you want to add anything to add?

Mark Glickman

Also, as Adrian said we had a significant number of prescriptions abandoned, but as physicians see the confidence that the patients are now receiving the product at a cost effective price, their prescribing will go off as well because we have seen as patients are not able to fill their prescriptions, the physicians have a little bit of frustration so now they'll see a consisted fill rate and that patient is coming back on the product that in of itself will make detail much more effective and allow our sales force to regenerate the value, as they have been at the higher rates. So we're very confident that, this has a two-fold filling the prescription that having the physician gain at confidence on having prescriptions filled.

Keay Nakae

Okay second question with respect to Toprol. What is the mix now that you've got the VA contract renewed for next year? What do you anticipate your mix will be between branded and generic?

Scott Charles

Thanks for the question. We haven't given the display, now that this is between branded and generic, we haven't provided that level of detail. So obviously from our perspective the VA business we expect to decline of course as we develop the low pricing and the authorized generic business we expect to continue as we've seen, so we feel good about both aspects of the business at this point and again both, all these things are being incorporated into our updated guidance for 2017.

Keay Nakae

Let me ask you maybe a different question. In terms of pricing pressure on the generic side. Have you seen that stabilized or is there still some aggressive pricing going on there by competitors?

Scott Charles

Good question, yes. We haven't seen any change in the pricing on the authorized generic side and so at this point, we feel good about where the business is at and we feel good about the trends that we're seeing and the current pricing as we discussed albeit lower has been taken account in our guidance.

Keay Nakae

Just a final question on Zontivity. Where have you guys established the WAC price level?

Mark Glickman

We have not changed the WAC pricing on Zontivity from what's previously published, but we are making pushes in rebates offered to the payers and that's a fairly fluid situation right now, the WAC has not, most likely will not change.

Keay Nakae

So where was it then?

Mark Glickman

We could follow-up with that, its we're searching for it right now. I believe it's $298 but we'll get back to you on the official WAC.

Keay Nakae

Okay, thanks. That's all I have.

Adrian Adams

I think one of the key points to point out with the - from a pricing perspective is, we do believe that the - from a pricing perspective that is priced very competitively to the other branded products. And when one combines that kind of pricing aspect to the positioning what we believe is a very differentiated position with the product, particularly less to efficacy in the peripheral artery disease area, we think the combination of the kind of competitive price and dis-positioning [ph] bodes very well, for what we see increasingly has been a very attractive opportunity. So we'll obviously update ongoing basis on that.

Scott Charles

And to Adrian's point, if you look at the recommended maintenance dose, Zontivity is priced at 15% discount to Brilinta ad 45% to Effient. So to Adrian's point it's very competitive relative to the other branded products in the market.

Keay Nakae

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thanks. Our next question is a follow-up from David Martin from Bloom Burton. Please proceed with your question.

David Martin

You mentioned that the $7.5 million annual minimum for Vimovo was reflected in the first quarter. So you have $3.7 million for Vimovo in total the US contribution I guess would be about $1.9 million, how much of the remaining $1.8 million ex-US Vimovo revenues both from Canada and, is that the only country where you believe you'll see competitive generic pressure on Vimovo.

Scott Charles

Yes, good question David. So at this point that is the only market where we're seeing generic competition and it's only one competitor that has entered in Canada and they ventured at pretty reasonable price point, so from our perspective the only market that we see a potential impact is the Canadian market, which represents approximately 30% of the ex-US business.

David Martin

Back over to Yosprala, you mentioned that you're entering partnerships I think you said partnerships with major pharmacy chains to talk about Yosprala and I guess, get these rejection rates down. How many pharmacy chains have you formalized these partnerships with at this point or is it just, plan or is it something that you plan to do.

Adrian Adams

Yes, it's almost of the major pharmacy chains that we've had discussions with only about three or four at this particular point in time, but they have obviously a wide range of pharmacy networks that we have access to, so and the key driver of this as you might expect, we've done a very good job with positions at communicating the overall benefits and profile of Yosprala, a key ingredient obviously to getting prescriptions filled is not just dealing with the patient rejections which we feel we've done that, with a very bolder and aggressive pricing strategy, but also to make sure that the pharmacies, the individual pharmacies know fully the message as it relates to the Yosprala offering, but it offers beyond what the individual ingredients offer by just walking down the aisle. So from that perspective I think that was the importance of the education initiative that we've been doing with [indiscernible].

David Martin

Okay, one last question. You have up to $48 million of potential contingent milestone payments to AstraZeneca related to Toprol. Obviously you've seen some pricing pressure, the VA contract reset that I assume you didn't anticipate coming into this. Will the performance of the drug fall below any of the thresholds for these milestone payments?

Scott Charles

Good question. So we haven't disclosed the specifics of those milestones, so we can't get into any detail with regard to whether we'll achieve those or not. There are no payments that we expect to make over the next 12 months and obviously with regard to the milestones, we're tracking the margin closely and we'll obviously let you know if and when they're achieved.

David Martin

Would you only pay milestones if the product performed better than when you acquired?

Scott Charles

Dave, we can't get into that level of detail. We haven't gone public on the nature and the description of exactly what triggers the milestone payments, we just - we can't get into that level of detail. But obviously they're tied to the performance of the product, so if the product performs well obviously they're more likely to be paid.

David Martin

Okay, thanks.

Operator

Thank you. We reached end of our question-and-answer session. Now let's turn the floor back to management for any further or closing comments.

Adrian Adams

Thank you and I'd like to thank all of you for joining us this morning as always and we've always [ph] look forward to updating you on our continued progress and corporate milestones moving forward. We're confident about Yosprala. Confident about increasing, confident about Zontivity and now with the clarification in relation to Toprol-XL, we believe we have a very nice runway into 2018. So again thank you so much for joining and we look forward to updating you again on our next call. Thank you.

